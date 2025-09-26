2025-09-26 Friday

Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline

The post Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices took another leg lower on Thursday while crypto-related stocks sold off after U.S. economic growth was revised sharply higher. The U.S. government reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported. Alongside, initial jobless claims tumbled to 218,000 from 232,000 the previous week and well below expectations for 235,000 — putting into question the idea that the employment market is weakening. The much-stronger than anticipated data tapered expectations for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further next month. Traders now assign a 17% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged, up from 8% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to nearly 4.20% following the reports, highest in three weeks. That helped send U.S stocks lower, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 1%. It’s since trimmed that loss to 0.5%. Already trading weak over the past few days, BTC$109,255.14 plunged below $111,000 to its lowest price since early September before reversing to $111,500, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH$3,867.66 dipped below $4,000, down 4.5% over the past 24 hours, while SOL$194.05, DOGE$0.2233, AVAX$28.83, SUI$3.1286 suffered even steeper declines. After strongly outperforming bitcoin for several months, ETH has given up major ground, with the ETH/BTC ratio having returned to flat year-to-date versus up 20% four weeks ago. Solana’s (SOL) has been another recent favorite amid hype of newly formed digital asset treasury company’s and increased corporate adoption. It, though, is lower by 6% over the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the last week. Stocks lower Crypto-related stocks fell sharply across the board Thursday. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate bitcoin holder, slid 4.5%, while crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell 4.1%.…
‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release

The post ‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first blockbuster in history, Jaws, chowed down on $16 million in its 50th anniversary re-release, swimming onto regular and premium theaters including IMAX and Dolby Cinema. Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss stand next to a giant man eating Great White Shark with a hook piercing through it in a scene from the film ‘Jaws’, 1975. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images) Getty Images Jaws By The Numbers Director Steven Spielberg’s iconic cinematic adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best selling novel, with a screenplay by Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, became a sensation after the studio opted for a wide release and massive public relations push unlike anything seen before. The concept of “opening weekend” and “blockbuster” were born, and haven’t left our box office vernacular since. Grossing more than $123 million in its initial release, Jaws was quickly put back into theaters and topped $132 million with its international box office and domestic box office totals. With re-releases after the 1970s bringing in another $7 million or so prior to the 50th anniversary this year, Jaws sat atop $470 million from its initial half-decade of blockbuster releases and re-releases. This year’s anniversary helped boost Jaws past $490 million, when it overperformed with $16 million in a summer that saw plenty of ups and downs for studio tentpoles. Forbes‘Jaws’ New 50th Anniversary Release And Documentary Get Better With AgeBy Mark Hughes While Superman was flying high and resetting the DC cinematic world, Marvel was laid low with three films all failing to top $525 million. Most of the blockbuster business this year has been a family affair, where prioritizing child viewers but giving parents enough to keep them happy proved a winning strategy, while adult-focused projects only secured a few seats at the top-10 box office table. Jaws saw the opening, and took…
Bitwise files S-1 for spot HYPE ETF

The post Bitwise files S-1 for spot HYPE ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise filed an S-1 with the SEC to launch a spot ETF holding the HYPE token from Hyperliquid. The proposed ETF aims to provide HYPE exposure via traditional brokerage accounts with Coinbase Custody as custodian. Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot trust that will hold HYPE, the native token of perpetual DEX Hyperliquid. The vehicle is structured to reflect the token’s value through a daily net asset value benchmark. The trust is designed to give investors exposure to HYPE via traditional brokerage accounts without directly managing the asset. Coinbase Custody Trust Company is expected to serve as custodian, while Bitwise Investment Advisers will act as sponsor. According to the filing, shares will be created and redeemed in large blocks by authorized participants, mirroring the structure of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The trust will not use derivatives or leverage, focusing solely on physically backed holdings of HYPE. HYPE rose 4% on the news, trading at $42.5 as of press time. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/spot-hype-etf-filing/
BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

The post BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware. The application was submitted today. The goal is to launch a fund that pays investors income using premiums tied to Bitcoin. This isn’t the same kind of product as their earlier spot Bitcoin ETF. It’s built to hand out actual income, not track the price of Bitcoin. This filing follows the success of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, which reached $90 billion in assets by September, and now controls 60% of the U.S. Bitcoin ETF market. Both BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have achieved over $260 million in annual revenue within two years. BlackRock shifts focus to Bitcoin income generation The new fund is built for yield-focused investors; people who want income, not just exposure to Bitcoin’s price. That’s different from IBIT, which only follows Bitcoin’s price movements. This premium income ETF will likely use Bitcoin-linked strategies to generate steady payouts. A BlackRock statement said, “Investors are looking for ways to benefit from Bitcoin while minimizing price volatility.” The company has already raked in serious cash from its crypto lineup. Its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $260 million in yearly revenue, and that was in under two years. And BlackRock didn’t stop at launching ETFs. It’s been adding crypto to its model portfolios too. They’re now allocating 1% to 2% of those portfolios to Bitcoin, giving regular investors small but steady exposure to digital assets. See also  Ukrainians bought nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in a year The new income-focused ETF also targets a different type of investor than their previous products, and instead of tracking value, this ETF will focus on generating returns from Bitcoin premiums, which could come from covered call strategies or similar income-producing methods. BlackRock’s statement continued, “There’s a growing class…
Curve DAO Approves $60M crvUSD Credit Line for Yield Basis Bitcoin Pools

The post Curve DAO Approves $60M crvUSD Credit Line for Yield Basis Bitcoin Pools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) approved a proposal to provide Yield Basis, a new protocol developed by Curve founder Michael Egorov, with a $60 million credit line in crvUSD stablecoin ahead of its mainnet launch.  The vote cleared the way for Yield Basis to introduce Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools designed to eliminate impermanent loss — when assets in a liquidity pool dip in value compared with simply holding them. The protocol also aims to unlock yield opportunities in Bitcoin (BTC) in decentralized finance (DeFi). Under the plan, three pools, including WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, will be launched on Ethereum using Yield Basis’ automated market maker (AMM) architecture. Curve Finance said the pools will initially be capped at $10 million.  The initiative aims to expand Curve’s ecosystem, embedding its native stablecoin deeper into DeFi infrastructure. It also aims to boost potential fee flows to holders of veCRV tokens, the vote-escrowed version of CRV, Curve Finance’s governance token.  Cointelegraph reached out to Curve for more information but had not received a response by publication.  Curve proposal to create a crvUSD credit line to Yield Basis. Source: Curve Finance Concerns on risk controls, tokenomics and liability Not all Curve DAO members welcomed the proposal. On Sept. 18, the pseudonymous social media figure Small Cap Scientist said the plan exposed Curve to significant risks.  In an X post, the user said the plan is “extremely extractive” for the DAO. He warned that no third-party had evaluated the economic risks of Yield Basis and that the $60 million lacked caps tied to crvUSD’s total value locked (TVL). He also said that a hack on the new protocol could leave Curve to bear the liability for the drained funds.  The community member also raised concerns over transparency around Yield Basis seed investors and incomplete tokenomics, saying the…
Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

Ken Griffin says the U.S. government is turning into a backroom favor factory, and he’s naming names. On Thursday, during a live interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Miami, the Citadel CEO tore into the Trump administration for cutting what he called “anti-American” deals with huge companies like Apple that let them dodge full tariff […]
SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex

Sam Bankman-Fried's viral "gm" tweet has fueled intense speculation, with its timing linking him to a new Solana-based perp DEX.
Venmo Rolls Out Ultimate Penn State Debit Card and Fan Experience

Venmo has officially added Penn State to its growing lineup of college-branded debit cards, unveiling a new partnership with quarterback Drew Allar. The Penn State Venmo Debit Mastercard gives students, alumni, and fans a way to show school pride while earning rewards on everyday purchases. The card is already available at several Big Ten schools, […]
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
