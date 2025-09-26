2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now

BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper is pitching speed and security as a Bitcoin Layer-2. Pepenode is leaning into the meme-coin comeback with gamified […] The post BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26606-2.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-5.12%
Solayer
LAYER$0.416-3.54%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/26 07:42
Delen
Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025?

Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025?

The post Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Coffee shops, fast-food chains like Starbucks and Sheetz and retailers like Microsoft and Home Depot are accepting crypto payments via apps and third-party processors. More and more platforms are gradually enabling the use of Bitcoin, Ether and XRP for large-scale travel and airline reservations. Luxury brands, high-end car dealerships and real estate developers are integrating crypto payments for premium goods and property. Payment processors can make it simple for small businesses to accept crypto by instantly converting it to fiat currency and reducing compliance costs. Cryptocurrencies are no longer fringe ideas in finance. As of 2025, more and more businesses are embracing digital assets, especially Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and XRP (XRP) — both as payment options and strategic assets. Why these three? Each has strong brand recognition, decent liquidity and different strengths: BTC as the store-of-value, ETH with its smart contract ecosystem and XRP with fast settlement and cross-border payments. Together, they cover what businesses need: trust, functionality and speed. This article explores where BTC, ETH and XRP are used, from simple everyday purchases to large-scale airline integrations. Everyday crypto transactions: Coffee shops, restaurants, retailers For many crypto holders, the first real test is whether you can spend BTC, ETH or XRP like cash: a cup of coffee, a sandwich or groceries. XRP tends to lag behind BTC and ETH when it comes to everyday purchases: Fewer small shops accept XRP directly, as its strength usually shows in back-end or cross-border payments rather than point-of-sale in cafes. Coffee shops and small eateries So far in 2025, paying for coffee with crypto isn’t some sci-fi fantasy anymore. Plenty of chains and indie spots have already made it part of the daily grind. At Starbucks, for example, you can grab a Bitrefill gift card and cover your caramel macchiato…
XRP
XRP$2.758-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.007642-3.31%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:40
Delen
SAP faces anti-trust investigation by European Commission

SAP faces anti-trust investigation by European Commission

The European Commission started a formal investigation Thursday into SAP, the German software giant, over how it runs its customer support operations. Brussels regulators said they want to check if SAP has been playing unfair when it comes to helping customers who use its business management software installed on company computers. The probe will look […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105-6.27%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02731+16.11%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 07:36
Delen
Interpol recovers $97M in global crypto sting targeting internet financial crimes.

Interpol recovers $97M in global crypto sting targeting internet financial crimes.

Interpol has recovered $439M of stolen funds, including $97M in cryptocurrencies and physical property. The recovered funds came from global operations to crack down on cybercrime, which claimed $40.9B in illegal crypto funds last year. The operation, codenamed HAECHI VI, involved law enforcement agencies from 40 countries across multiple continents between April and August 2025, […]
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 07:35
Delen
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies

The post Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that the cryptocurrency industry does not need Dodd-Frank-like regulation. As lawmakers in Washington work on new rules for digital assets, Alderoty argued that regulations should be “proactive rather than reacting to a crisis.” Speaking at a conference organized by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, Alderoty said, “Dodd-Frank was enacted in response to a crisis. Cryptocurrency regulation must be proactive.” The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, tightened oversight of the financial sector in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, establishing institutions such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are working on comprehensive legislation to regulate the crypto industry. The House passed a bill last summer that defined the responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), imposed obligations on digital asset companies to separate client assets from company funds, and imposed transparency requirements on individual investors. The Senate Banking Committee’s version, however, aims to clarify which digital assets are not considered securities by introducing the concept of “ancillary assets.” “Market structure is a complex issue. I’m all for smart market structure legislation, but we don’t need a Dodd-Frank for cryptocurrencies at this stage,” Alderoty said, calling for a balanced approach to regulating the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripples-chief-legal-officer-makes-statement-addressing-the-future-of-all-cryptocurrencies/
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12247-0.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155-2.33%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:31
Delen
Social Activity Surges Across DAOs Ecosystem as HYPE DAO Takes the Crown With 3.2M Interactions

Social Activity Surges Across DAOs Ecosystem as HYPE DAO Takes the Crown With 3.2M Interactions

DAOs are still increasingly playing an essential role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Here’s a list of the most active DAOs across the crypto ecosystem.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.52+0.52%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1068-4.89%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0469+0.21%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 07:30
Delen
Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team

Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team

The post Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Joscelyn Roberson performs on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images Ten of the nation’s top female gymnasts will compete at the 2025 World Team Selection Event in Tennessee early next week. Beginning September 30 and running through October 2, three days of competition will determine the team members and alternate athletes for the 2025 World Championships Team. The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to October 25. At the conclusion of September’s selection event, four athletes and up to two non-traveling alternate athletes will be named to the team. Of these, only three may compete per event at the 2025 World Championships. This year’s competition is an individual World Championships; therefore, no team event exists. While the event is closed to the public, USA Gymnastics will offer paid streaming services on FlipNow for those looking to watch the competition. Meet the athletes vying for spots on the 2025 World Championship team. ForbesU.S. Gymnastics Stars To Face Off For Spots On 2025 World Championship TeamBy Caroline Price Hezly Rivera NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Hezly Rivera performs on the balance beam at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Events: All-Around, Bars, Beam To the surprise of no one, 2025 U.S. National Champion and Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera heads into the week as a frontrunner to make her first World Championship team as a senior gymnast. After inconsistencies plagued her first few meets of the 2025 competitive season, Rivera blew fans and judges away…
Union
U$0.010846+8.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.04--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:24
Delen
Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week

Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week

The post Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/final-spot-xrp-solana-etf-amendments-this-week/
XRP
XRP$2.758-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
Sign
SIGN$0.07954-7.57%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:10
Delen
HSBC Quantum Test Improves Bond Price Predictions by 34%

HSBC Quantum Test Improves Bond Price Predictions by 34%

TLDR HSBC’s quantum test improved bond price prediction by 34% using quantum computing. Quantum computing in financial services shows practical results in trading applications. Quantum threat to cryptocurrency encryption sparks debate among blockchain developers. Experts debate the timeline for quantum supremacy, with predictions ranging from 2030 to decades. HSBC, a global banking giant, recently revealed [...] The post HSBC Quantum Test Improves Bond Price Predictions by 34% appeared first on CoinCentral.
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002728-1.01%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1509-5.21%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/26 06:57
Delen
China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach

China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach

TLDR China opens new center in Shanghai to develop digital yuan for global finance. New platforms focus on cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets. China explores stablecoin initiatives to boost yuan’s international reach. Shanghai center supports PBOC’s vision for the yuan’s global role in trade. China’s central bank has launched a new operations center in [...] The post China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22518-3.43%
Boost
BOOST$0.11313-1.16%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002883+0.87%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/26 06:49
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit