Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025?

Key takeaways: Coffee shops, fast-food chains like Starbucks and Sheetz and retailers like Microsoft and Home Depot are accepting crypto payments via apps and third-party processors. More and more platforms are gradually enabling the use of Bitcoin, Ether and XRP for large-scale travel and airline reservations. Luxury brands, high-end car dealerships and real estate developers are integrating crypto payments for premium goods and property. Payment processors can make it simple for small businesses to accept crypto by instantly converting it to fiat currency and reducing compliance costs. Cryptocurrencies are no longer fringe ideas in finance. As of 2025, more and more businesses are embracing digital assets, especially Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and XRP (XRP) — both as payment options and strategic assets. Why these three? Each has strong brand recognition, decent liquidity and different strengths: BTC as the store-of-value, ETH with its smart contract ecosystem and XRP with fast settlement and cross-border payments. Together, they cover what businesses need: trust, functionality and speed. This article explores where BTC, ETH and XRP are used, from simple everyday purchases to large-scale airline integrations. Everyday crypto transactions: Coffee shops, restaurants, retailers For many crypto holders, the first real test is whether you can spend BTC, ETH or XRP like cash: a cup of coffee, a sandwich or groceries. XRP tends to lag behind BTC and ETH when it comes to everyday purchases: Fewer small shops accept XRP directly, as its strength usually shows in back-end or cross-border payments rather than point-of-sale in cafes. Coffee shops and small eateries So far in 2025, paying for coffee with crypto isn't some sci-fi fantasy anymore. Plenty of chains and indie spots have already made it part of the daily grind. At Starbucks, for example, you can grab a Bitrefill gift card and cover your caramel macchiato…