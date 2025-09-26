2025-09-26 Friday

Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto?

The post Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto?
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:38
Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

The post Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi team launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet Pi has recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25 A large amount of new PI tokens (over 130 million) is set to be released into the market in the next 30 days Pi Network recently launched the v23 protocol upgrade on Testnet, designed to enhance scalability, stability, and readiness for real-world transactions.  The Pi team also launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet. However, despite these new developments, price-wise, Pi has faced big pressure. It recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25, with weak inflows into its exchange-traded product (ETP). Related: Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Struggles To Recover After Breakdown Over 130 million new PI tokens are expected to be released into the market in the next 30 days, which could lead to more people selling and even worse price performance. Still, some experts are somewhat hopeful, pointing out that if the price can break above key levels such as $0.340 – $0.360, a bounce-back is possible. Why a rebound is challenging The current mood around Pi is negative, with little trading activity, fading interest, and very weak investment in its official ETP (reportedly only $3,400 in a month).  Then, the huge number of tokens set to be unlocked soon is likely going to be a problem, because even if new buyers appear, many people might just sell their newly available coins. Also, Pi’s price still moves with the rest of the crypto market, especially Bitcoin. If Bitcoin’s price…
Pi Network
PI$0.26224-3.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155-2.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:11
Shiba Inu Devs Announce Next Key Updates — Here’s What You Should Know

The Shiba Inu developers have issued a new statement about the Shibarium bridge. In it, they openly admit that developers made mistakes in the way the bridge was set up and managed. They also acknowledge that they initially didn’t make decentralization a priority. Now, they claim that addressing this issue and improving security are their […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000051-9.09%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.76%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06289-4.74%
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 07:00
Feds Charge Brothers in Alleged $8 Million Crypto Kidnapping of Minnesota Family

The brothers held the family at gunpoint for nine hours until the father transferred the crypto to their digital wallets.
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:00
Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The post Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.52%
ME
ME$0.6651-11.22%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+92.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:49
TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion

BitcoinWorld TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Bitcoin mining giant TeraWulf is making headlines as it pursues a massive TeraWulf financing deal worth an astonishing $3 billion. This ambitious endeavor aims to fuel a substantial expansion of its data centers, signaling a strong belief in the future of digital assets. What’s Behind This Monumental TeraWulf Financing Push? According to reports from Bloomberg, TeraWulf is actively seeking this substantial capital injection. The core purpose is clear: to significantly boost its data center capacity. More data centers mean more power for Bitcoin mining, which is crucial for the company’s growth strategy. What makes this particular TeraWulf financing effort stand out is the reported involvement of tech behemoth Google. The search giant is said to be providing a guarantee for the funds, adding a layer of credibility and stability to the deal. Leading the charge on the financial side is Morgan Stanley, a global leader in investment banking. Key Players: TeraWulf (the mining firm), Google (guarantee provider), Morgan Stanley (lead financier). Goal: Expand data centers to enhance Bitcoin mining operations. Scale: A staggering $3 billion in capital. Why is Data Center Expansion So Crucial for Bitcoin Mining? For a Bitcoin mining company like TeraWulf, data centers are the lifeblood of their operations. These facilities house thousands of specialized computers, known as ASICs, that compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles. Successfully solving a puzzle allows the miner to add a new block of transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain and earn new bitcoins as a reward. Expanding data centers means: Increased Hash Rate: More machines translate to a higher hash rate, improving the company’s chances of mining Bitcoin. Scalability: It positions TeraWulf to scale its operations to meet growing demand or capitalize on market opportunities. Efficiency: New, larger facilities can often be designed for greater energy efficiency, reducing operational costs. This strategic move, driven by the substantial TeraWulf financing, underscores the competitive nature of the Bitcoin mining industry, where scale and efficiency are paramount. What Does Google’s Guarantee Mean for TeraWulf and the Market? The reported guarantee from Google is a significant development. For TeraWulf, it likely makes the financing more attractive to lenders, potentially leading to better terms and a smoother funding process. Google’s backing signals a strong vote of confidence in TeraWulf’s operational capabilities and its long-term vision. From a broader market perspective, Google’s involvement could: Legitimize Crypto Infrastructure: Further validate the importance and potential of cryptocurrency infrastructure for mainstream tech companies. Attract More Institutional Interest: Encourage other traditional financial institutions and tech giants to explore investments in the crypto space. Stabilize Perceptions: Potentially reduce perceived risks associated with Bitcoin mining investments. While specific terms of the TeraWulf financing deal remain undisclosed, the sheer scale and the high-profile involvement of Google and Morgan Stanley highlight the growing institutional appetite for robust digital asset infrastructure. The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities for TeraWulf Securing $3 billion in TeraWulf financing is a monumental achievement, but the journey doesn’t end there. The company will face both opportunities and challenges as it embarks on this expansion: Opportunities: Increased revenue potential from higher Bitcoin mining output. Enhanced market position as a leading Bitcoin mining firm. Potential for technological advancements in new data centers. Challenges: Managing the logistics and construction of large-scale data centers. Navigating fluctuating Bitcoin prices and mining difficulty. Ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy sources. Adapting to evolving regulatory landscapes. Successful execution of this expansion will solidify TeraWulf’s standing in the fiercely competitive Bitcoin mining sector. The strategic importance of this TeraWulf financing cannot be overstated, as it sets the stage for future growth and innovation. TeraWulf’s pursuit of $3 billion in financing, reportedly backed by Google, marks a pivotal moment for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. This ambitious expansion underscores the increasing demand for robust digital infrastructure and the growing convergence of traditional finance, big tech, and cryptocurrency. As the details of this groundbreaking deal unfold, it will be fascinating to observe its ripple effects across the digital asset ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is TeraWulf? TeraWulf is a prominent Bitcoin mining firm that operates large-scale data centers dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies. What is the purpose of the $3 billion TeraWulf financing? The financing is intended to fund a significant expansion of TeraWulf’s data centers, which will increase its capacity for Bitcoin mining operations. Who are the key parties involved in the TeraWulf financing? TeraWulf is seeking the financing, with Google reportedly providing a guarantee and Morgan Stanley leading the deal. How does this impact the Bitcoin mining industry? This large-scale investment signals growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin mining infrastructure, potentially attracting more capital and legitimizing the sector further. Are the terms of the deal public? Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed at this time. What are your thoughts on TeraWulf’s massive financing push? Share this article with your network and join the conversation on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02818-3.09%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00532-6.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12247-0.40%
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:40
XRP Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Pattern Signals Explosive Reversal – How High Can XRP Go?

XRP is flashing a classic triple bottom reversal – XRP price predictions now eye new highs as bearish pressure clears.
XRP
XRP$2.758-3.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-5.12%
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:37
US Senate Schedules Hearing on Crypto Taxation Policy

In a critical move toward shaping future U.S. tax policy, the Senate Finance Committee will evaluate how digital assets are treated under existing taxation frameworks. Set for Oct. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET, the hearing—titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets”—will be led by Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and feature testimony from key industry […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1098-2.65%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12247-0.40%
Union
U$0.010846+8.92%
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy 25 September – XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin

The best crypto market contenders have emerged as XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Hyper. Recent U.S. policy developments, ETF approvals, and seasonal patterns have shaped momentum, with traders weighing dip-buying strategies and long-term growth prospects in a $4 trillion digital asset market.
XRP
XRP$2.758-3.08%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000918-3.06%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26606-2.03%
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Crash Incoming? Robinhood Listing and Short-Term Price Outlook

WLFI is back in the spotlight after making its debut on Robinhood. The token launched on September 1, 2025, and now trades around $0.1903 with a market cap near $5 billion.  Analyst Cesar shared on Youtube that while the listing boosts long-term visibility, he sees more pressure on price in the short run. Read Also:
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03949+7.48%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1965-1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01153-2.94%
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
