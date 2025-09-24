2025-09-26 Friday

Trump Falsely Says It’s Higher Than Ever

The post Trump Falsely Says It’s Higher Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 23-17 net approval rating: The Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,019 respondents conducted Sept. 19-21 found 41% approve of Trump’s job performance and 58% disapprove, a three-point net decline in his rating from the groups’ previous poll conducted Sept. 5-9 and a drop of six points in his approval rating since the start of his term (the most recent survey has a three-point margin of error). Trump said earlier Tuesday in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly he “was very proud to see this morning I have the highest poll numbers I ever had,” though it’s unclear what survey he was referring to. Meanwhile, another poll released Tuesday, from The Economist and YouGov found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is in fair or poor condition (the survey of 1,551 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 19 and 22). Sept. 19-13: The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 11-15 found 43% of 2,513 U.S. adults surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapprove, compared to 39% who approved in the groups’ April poll and 45% who approved in February (the latest survey has a margin of error of 2). Trump has a 42% average approval rating in his second term, consistent with Biden’s, but below all other recent presidents dating back to Harry Truman, according to Gallup. Sept. 16-18: Trump’s favorability rating declined three points to 39% and the share of U.S. adults who have an unfavorable view of him increased two points to 57% compared to last week in an Economist/YouGov survey of 1,567 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 12-15 (margin of error 3.6). The results represent an 11-point decline in Trump’s 50% favorability rating at the start of his term, according to Economist/YouGov polling. Sept. 15-6 net approval rating: Trump’s job performance improved one point,…
Can Stablecoins Help You Access TradFi Derivatives Markets?

The post Can Stablecoins Help You Access TradFi Derivatives Markets? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announced a plan to allow stablecoins as collateral for US derivatives markets. This would significantly lower retail traders’ barrier to entry for riskier TradFi bets. So far, the plan is non-binding, but it enjoys support from crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and more. The public has until October 20 to submit feedback for this high-risk, high-reward experiment. Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading The CFTC has been taking bold pro-crypto regulatory actions since Acting Chair Caroline Pham became its last Commissioner, working to quickly build new policy. Today, the CFTC continued that push, announcing a new plan to allow stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets: Sponsored Sponsored According to the CFTC’s press release, this integration between stablecoins and US derivatives markets is still a work in progress. That is to say, this is a non-binding step, attempting to gain stakeholder feedback on implementation. For example, Pham’s statement doesn’t mention how new stablecoin regulations, which could outlaw prominent assets, will interact with this derivatives plan. The Commission is opening a window for public comment, which will remain open until October 20. However, in accordance with the CFTC’s recent moves to court industry feedback, the press release included statements from several prominent stablecoin issuers and crypto firms. These include Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple. In other words, the plan already has a ton of institutional support from crypto. Easier Trades, Bigger Risks Although the details haven’t been fully decided yet, the general picture is pretty clear. A few months ago, the FHFA decided to consider cryptoassets when assessing mortgage loan applications. This plan should allow retail traders to use stablecoins as collateral to access US derivatives markets. To be clear, this refers to TradFi derivatives, not crypto-specific options. The stablecoin plan would accomplish a lot of regulatory goals, like…
OpenAI reveals Stargate AI facility in Texas, projects planned in five more states

The post OpenAI reveals Stargate AI facility in Texas, projects planned in five more states appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI revealed plans Tuesday to build six large computer facilities across the country, adding to its current Texas location as part of a massive $500 billion spending plan that President Donald Trump highlighted earlier this year. The company behind ChatGPT is working with Oracle and Softbank through a partnership called Stargate to construct these new sites. Two more will go up in Texas, with additional locations planned for New Mexico, Ohio, and another Midwest state that hasn’t been named yet. The biggest project sits in Abilene, Texas, where city leaders say the development is changing their old railroad community. Oracle officials who toured the eight-building site said it’s already set to become the world’s largest computer cluster for artificial intelligence work once construction wraps up. The complex will house hundreds of thousands of specialized computer chips. Sam Altman from OpenAI admitted that most people don’t think about what happens behind the scenes when they use ChatGPT. He and Clay Magouyrk, Oracle’s new co-chief, talked about their efforts to limit environmental damage in this dry part of West Texas, where temperatures reached 97 degrees Tuesday. “We’re burning gas to run this data center,” Altman said, though he noted that Stargate hopes to use different power sources as the project grows. The Texas facility needs roughly 900 megawatts of electricity to run all eight buildings and their computer chips. One building is already working, and a second that the executives visited Tuesday is almost done. Each equipment rack holds 72 of Nvidia’s GB200 chips, which handle the most demanding artificial intelligence tasks. Each building should contain about 60,000 of these chips. Residents have mixed reactions to the OpenAI project Not all residents are pleased because of the facility’s water and power requirements. The city’s water reservoirs were about half-full this week. People…
Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push For Transparency And Safety

The post Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push For Transparency And Safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push For Transparency And Safety Skip to content Home AI News AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push for Transparency and Safety Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-regulation-california-bill/
Bulls Target $50 With Treasury Inflows, and Tokenization Momentum

The post Bulls Target $50 With Treasury Inflows, and Tokenization Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX Price Prediction: Bulls Target $50 With Treasury Inflows, and Tokenization Momentum Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/avax-price-prediction-bulls-target-50-with-treasury-inflows-and-tokenization-momentum/
CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets

The post CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.”  Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default. CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.  Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets.  Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners. The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral…
Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

The post Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle: A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead? I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the…
What Does Divergence From Stocks Mean?

The post What Does Divergence From Stocks Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Much has been made of bitcoin’s underperformance to gold — which Tuesday hit yet another in a long series of records, crossing above $3,800 per ounce for the first time. But gold isn’t the only asset partying while bitcoin stagnates under $115,000. U.S. stocks have also been notching record highs on what seems to be a daily basis, including bellwether S&P 500 index, which is perched just below the 6,700 level. Even with BTC struggling of late, the world’s largest crypto remains in a bull market and this isn’t the first time this cycle its performance has diverged from that of the S&P 500. The first divergence occurred between March and July of 2024. During this period, the S&P 500 climbed from around 4,000 to 4,600, while bitcoin declined from just under $30,000 to $25,000. The second divergence took place later that year when the S&P 500 rallied from 5,200 to 6,000 from April to October. with only a brief summer pause. Bitcoin, however, did not follow, with its rally not beginning until November (alongside the presidential election results). As for this most recent divergence, the S&P 500 since May has moved steadily higher, while bitcoin has consolidated within the $110,000 to $120,000 range. Bitcoin did break to new all time highs in August, but those gains were quickly reversed, with BTC returning to the low end of its previous range. History suggests that while bitcoin and the S&P 500 often move in the same general direction, they periodically diverge for extended periods. The data from at least this current cycle suggests that bitcoin is likely to catch up to gold. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/history-suggests-bitcoin-likely-to-catch-up-as-it-again-lags-s-and-p-500
Central Bank’s New Brazilian Forex Rules Could Impact Crypto Exchanges

Brazil’s central bank (BCB) has proposed new rules for the forex sector that may impose further restrictions on the country’s crypto exchanges.
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is ‘Doing Things The Right Way’ – Here’s What He Means

Vitalik Buterin is giving a nod of approval to crypto exchange Coinbase’s native blockchain Base, saying that the chain is “doing things the right way.” In a post on X to his 5.8 million followers, the Ethereum (ETH) creator says that Base has been utilizing its relatively centralized architecture to provide a better user experience […] The post Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is ‘Doing Things The Right Way’ – Here’s What He Means appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
