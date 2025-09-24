Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

The post Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle: A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead? I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the…