US SEC approves Grayscale Ethereum ETF to be included in the Common Listing Framework
PANews reported on September 24th that Crypto Briefing has approved the listing of Grayscale 's Ethereum Trust and Mini Trust under NYSE Arca's new general Rule 8.201-E . This change allows related ETFs to be listed and traded without separate SEC approval, aiming to streamline the process and enhance market competitiveness. Grayscale may accelerate the ETFization of other funds. Other issuers are also expected to use this framework to list ETFs such as XRP and Solana .
PANews
2025/09/24 08:40
tZERO receives FINRA approval for secondary trading of corporate bonds
PANews reported on September 24th that The Block reported that tZERO Securities , a brokerage firm under the tZERO Group , has received approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA ) to conduct secondary market trading of corporate bonds on its Alternative Trading System ( ATS ). tZERO previously received approval to offer primary issuance of corporate bonds and corporate equity, and supports online trading of over-the-counter (OTC) stocks. tZERO specializes in the issuance, trading, and custody of digital securities (on-chain assets) and traditional private securities. It holds membership in FINRA and SIPC and has received full-process support for digital asset securities from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ).
PANews
2025/09/24 08:12
FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion in investment
PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block , FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit against Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets in U.S. Bankruptcy Court , alleging that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ( SBF) used commingled funds to invest $1.15 billion in the company , $550 million of which went to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn . The lawsuit alleges that Genesis Digital failed to provide truthful financial statements and that the company's valuation was significantly overstated. FTX Trust is seeking the court's recovery of the funds. SBF has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for misappropriating client assets.
PANews
2025/09/24 08:06
Raiku Secures $13.5 Million in Funding to Promote “Predictable” Transactions on Solana
PANews reported on September 24th that Web3 infrastructure startup Raiku announced the completion of a $ 13.5 million seed and pre-seed funding round, according to The Block . Investors include Pantera Capital , Jump Crypto , and Lightspeed Faction . Raiku claims its tool can achieve predictable and guaranteed transaction execution by coordinating block space with Solana validators, addressing the issue of transaction uncertainty under Solana's high load. The product has launched on a testnet, with a mainnet launch planned for 2026 .
PANews
2025/09/24 08:01
CFTC Openly Solicits Comments on the Use of Tokenized Collateral, Such as Stablecoins, in Derivatives Markets
PANews reported on September 24th that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ) is soliciting feedback on the use of tokenized collateral, such as stablecoins, in derivatives markets. The solicitation includes information on GMAC's 2024 recommendations, the CFTC 's observer status on industry initiatives, pilot programs for digital asset markets, proposed regulatory revisions based on the Presidential Task Force report (pp. 52-53 ), and other related topics. The deadline for submissions is October 20, 2025 .
PANews
2025/09/24 07:55
FTT surged over 30%, possibly due to SBF's post.
PANews reported on September 24 that FTT soared by more than 30%, possibly influenced by SBF's post , and the price of FTT exceeded $1.
PANews
2025/09/24 07:48
White House Reviews Josh Sterling for CFTC Chair Position
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/white-house-reviews-josh-sterling-cftc/
Coinstats
2025/09/24 07:41
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley’s Big Move Puts $120K in Sight
Morgan Stanley eyes crypto trading—Bitcoin price prediction now teases a $120K rally on Wall Street’s growing push.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 07:07
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products
The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hoping to continue crypto’s upward momentum under the current administration. In a new interview with Fox Business, Paul Atkins confirms that the regulator’s new approach will involve working with other regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to foster the growth of digital […] The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 06:01
246,711 Americans Impacted As Healthcare Firm Suffers Major Cyberattack – Names, Social Security Numbers, Financial Account Details and More Potentially Exposed
A cyberattack on a Florida healthcare firm exposed the personal information of 246,711 people. A data breach notification submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates hackers accessed Medical Associates of Brevard’s network server. The medical group says impacted information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license/state ID numbers, […] The post 246,711 Americans Impacted As Healthcare Firm Suffers Major Cyberattack – Names, Social Security Numbers, Financial Account Details and More Potentially Exposed appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 00:55
