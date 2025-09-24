MEXC-beurs
Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget
The post Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, acknowledged that in the past five years, the country’s banking industry has gained massive profits; therefore, urging that it was time for the industry to start supporting state finances. Giorgetti made these remarks as the Italian government is exploring alternatives to fund billions of euros in taxes for the 2026 budget, which is expected to go public next month. During a political rally in central Marche, the Economy Minister stated that all individuals in Italy should contribute fairly without pressure. To achieve a common ground, Giorgetti suggested they discuss this together so that all parties can help. According to him, this is very important. In late 2024, a set of measures introduced by the government brought in about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) from banks to assist with this year’s budget. Sources mentioned that Giorgetti’s ruling League party wants banks to pitch in again with over 1 billion euros for the 2026 budget. Meanwhile, last year, the government introduced a series of measures enabling the agency to collect approximately 4 billion euros, or $4.72 billion, from banks to support the 2025 budget. Italian authorities urge the banking industry to contribute to support state finances Earlier, Italian lawmakers highlighted that the relevant authorities would hold discussions with local banks concerning their contribution to support state finances. This move has put great pressure on the banking industry, which is facing harsh criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition. The critics expressed that banks have not established strategies to reward depositors or offer better loan terms for businesses. This is despite the industry recording significant profits resulting from high interest rates. Marco Osnato, an Italian politician and a member of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 09:30
Tether CEO: We are evaluating financing from a group of high-end investors
PANews reported on September 24 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform that Tether is evaluating raising funds from a group of high-end investors to enhance the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines such as stablecoins, distribution, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications and media.
PANews
2025/09/24 09:27
Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces
The post Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-vs-sec-battle-update-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 09:25
Fueling The Future Of AI
The post Fueling The Future Of AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling The Future Of AI Skip to content Home AI News OpenAI’s Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling the Future of AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/openai-stargate-ai-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 09:17
What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins
The post What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NBA logo is seen outside an NBA fan store in New York on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The beginning of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there are a few key updates and events that NBA fans should be aware of this season. With the season tipping off in about a month things are going to get moving in the NBA world very soon. Media Day Today was the first day that some NBA teams could have their official media days and the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were the first two teams to do this. Media day is a day where all the players for a team are made available to the media for any questions, and also where they do their photoshoots in their full uniform. Media day will take place for the rest of the NBA teams later this week. Training Camp After media day, on September 29th, training camps open for the entire league. Training camp is where teams and coaching staffs get together and run through their systems and try to build overall team chemistry. This can be through team practices or simple bonding exercises as well. There is a lot of player movement every off-season, so training camp is a good way to get new teammates some camaraderie early. Preseason After training camp, the NBA preseason begins on October 2nd, with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The NBA sends teams all over the world during the preseason, such as China and Australia. The preseason is a way for players to get minimal live game reps before the regular season tips off. While they do not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 09:03
Whale 0x5e30 bought over 540,000 ASTER in a single transaction
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain , the on-chain address 0x5e30 used 1,090 BNB (approximately US$1.11 million) to buy 549,194 ASTER in a transaction , with an average transaction price of approximately US$2.02.
PANews
2025/09/24 09:02
Ripple to add stablecoin off ramp for BlackRock, VanEck
The post Ripple to add stablecoin off ramp for BlackRock, VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is eyeing further adoption for its stablecoin, which is why it is integrating with real-world assets tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds. Summary Ripple and Securitize have partnered to expand adoption of the Ripple USD stablecoin. Users will be able to exchange tokenized treasuries funds by BlackRock and VanEck for RLUSD. Securitize will also integrate XRP Ledger to boost real-world assets on the blockchain. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring the new stablecoin off ramp to Securitize’s tokenization platform via a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s and VanEck’s tokenized funds to exchange shares of these assets for the stablecoin, according to a press release. Initial support is for BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, respectively BUIDL and VBILL. Support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) for BUIDL off-ramp is live, while VBILL will launch over the next few days. BUIDL is currently a $2 billion RWA asset on-chain, while data on rwa.xyz shows VBILL has a market cap of $74 million. The rollout of the smart contract means holders will be able to instantly convert the tokenized treasury funds for RLUSD and use the stablecoin to unlock benefits such as on-chain transfers and yield among other decentralized finance strategies. RLUSD adoption key to integration Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency, sees the partnership with Securitize as one further step towards accelerating the adoption of RLUSD. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:56
Tether targets $500B valuation in major funding round
The post Tether targets $500B valuation in major funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether, issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is seeking funding at a $500B valuation. USDT remains the world’s most used dollar-pegged digital asset, now exceeding $170B in market cap. Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, is seeking to raise funding in a deal that could value it at around $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The potential valuation would mark a significant premium for the stablecoin issuer, whose USDT token maintains a market capitalization exceeding $170 billion as the world’s most widely used dollar-pegged digital asset. Tether has emerged as a dominant force in crypto trading and cross-border payments, with USDT serving as a key liquidity bridge across digital asset markets. The company faced regulatory scrutiny in 2021 when disclosures revealed over $50 billion in circulation backed by a mix of assets including commercial paper and loans. In 2023, Tether announced plans to allocate up to 15% of its profits to purchasing Bitcoin, reflecting a broader trend of stablecoin issuers diversifying into volatile assets for yield generation. The funding discussions come as stablecoins have experienced explosive growth amid broader crypto adoption, with institutional and retail users increasingly relying on dollar-pegged tokens for trading and remittances. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-500b-valuation-funding-round/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:53
Step Into 1000X Crypto: MoonBull Whitelist Closing Soon as Cat in A Dog’s World and Cheems Push Forward
Ever felt that gut-punch moment when you saw a meme coin moon without you on board? Crypto groups light up, charts flash green, and you’re left chasing scraps like a penguin slipping on ice. That’s exactly what MoonBull’s whitelist is designed for – giving supporters an early advantage. Unlike other meme projects that leave you […]
Coinstats
2025/09/24 08:15
4 Coins That Might Pull Off What Solana (SOL) Did—Jumping from Under $1 to $258
Solana’s wild ride from less than a buck to a high of $258 back in 2021 is a classic story of how a crypto can blow up big time. If you’re hunting for the next shot at that kind of win, here are four coins that could follow suit and turn small prices into massive
Coinstats
2025/09/24 08:00
