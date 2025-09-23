2025-09-26 Friday

Morgan Stanley Accelerates Wall Street’s Crypto Trading with E*Trade Integration

The post Morgan Stanley Accelerates Wall Street’s Crypto Trading with E*Trade Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley has confirmed plans to introduce cryptocurrency trading for retail customers on its E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026, partnering with digital asset infrastructure provider Zerohash. Wall Street institutions have made few commitments this large to integrate digital assets into everyday brokerage accounts. Sponsored Sponsored Morgan Stanley Launches Retail Crypto Trading Morgan Stanley announced on September 23 that it would partner with Zerohash to launch a crypto trading program for E*Trade clients, scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026. Under the agreement, E*Trade customers will initially be able to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana directly on the platform. Morgan Stanley executives emphasized that the service will integrate fully. Users will get a single dashboard for both digital and traditional assets. “Clients expect unified access to every major asset class, and crypto is no longer an exception,” said Jed Finn, head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in an internal memo. He added that the launch represents a natural evolution of the bank’s earlier experiments with Bitcoin funds and spot ETF access. The partner, Zerohash, which recently crossed a $1 billion valuation following a $104 million fundraising round, will handle custody and settlement. The Chicago-based startup already provides infrastructure to several fintechs and brokerages, offering banks a way to deploy crypto trading without building in-house systems. The initiative comes as traditional brokerages face mounting pressure to adapt. Rivals such as Robinhood already generate significant revenue from crypto trades, while Interactive Brokers and Charles Schwab are expanding their exposure through funds and derivatives. Analysts say Morgan Stanley’s step into direct token trading could reshape competitive dynamics across the wealth management sector. Sponsored Sponsored Tokenization Could Reshape Wealth Management The bank has also hinted at future wallet services that could hold not only cryptocurrencies but tokenized versions of traditional…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 09:38
StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury company, continues to increase its holdings by 19.23 million ENA

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to Ai Yi, StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury, has increased its holdings by 19.23 million ENA tokens over the past 15 hours, valued at approximately $ 11.8 million, at an average price of $ 0.614 . The multi-sig address currently holds a total of 88.26 million ENA tokens , with a market capitalization of approximately $ 54 million.
PANews 2025/09/24 09:34
Silo Pharma rallies, Fireblocks joins crypto treasury pivot

The post Silo Pharma rallies, Fireblocks joins crypto treasury pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silo Pharma has secured a key pillar of its digital asset strategy by partnering with institutional custodian Fireblocks, triggering a 22% stock surge as investors appear to endorse the move to secure its Bitcoin and Ethereum treasuries. Summary Silo Pharma stock jumped 22% after naming Fireblocks as custodian for its crypto treasury. The company launched its digital asset strategy in August, targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Initial purchases of ETH and SOL have already been staked to generate yield. According to a press release dated Sept. 23, the Nasdaq-listed biopharma firm has tapped Fireblocks as the custodian for its institutional crypto treasury platform. The agreement tasks Fireblocks with securing Silo’s digital asset operations, including the buying, staking, and managing of its Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) holdings. CEO Eric Weisblum said the partnership is intended to embed “enterprise grade security and governance standards” into the company’s nascent crypto strategy. “We believe that Fireblocks’ proven institutional-grade infrastructure makes them the right partner to support our long-term strategy for buying, staking, trading, and managing our digital assets as we seek to build long-term value for our shareholders,” Weisblum stated. Silo Pharma’s crypto treasury takes shape Silo Pharma’s pivot into digital assets started on August 5, when the company announced the launch of its cryptocurrency treasury strategy. In a filing with the SEC, Silo said it was targeting “multi-chain digital asset growth,” specifically naming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The company stated it intended to make opportunistic purchases, leverage staking for yield generation, and focus on capital preservation. To lead this charge, Silo appointed Corwin Yu, a seasoned technology and trading executive with over two decades of experience in institutional finance and digital assets, as the head of a newly formed Crypto Advisory Board. Just over a month later, on Sept. 16,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 09:11
Archetype Secures Over $100M for Third Fund. Discover the Investment Boom!

Archetype, a prominent crypto venture capital firm, has successfully raised over $100 million for its third fund, Archetype III. The new vehicle aims to back innovative blockchain startups focused on on-chain infrastructure, DeFi, and emerging crypto applications. As institutional interest in the crypto space continues to grow, this latest fund exemplifies the increasing confidence of [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/24 09:08
Coinbase CEO predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030

PANews reported on September 24th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated in a post that, based on current market conditions and progress, he believes Bitcoin's price is expected to reach $ 1 million around 2030. Armstrong emphasized that investors should maintain a long-term perspective.
PANews 2025/09/24 08:55
CFTC Launches “Tokenized Collateral” Initiative for Derivatives Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-launch/
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:41
Unveiling the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Why Fear Persists at 44

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Why Fear Persists at 44 The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic landscape, often swayed by collective emotion. Currently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 44, a slight uptick from yesterday but still firmly entrenched in the “fear” category. This crucial indicator helps us gauge the prevailing sentiment among investors, offering a snapshot of whether market participants are feeling overly cautious or excessively optimistic. Understanding this index is vital for anyone navigating the volatile world of digital assets. What Does the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Tell Us About Market Mood? When the Crypto Fear & Greed Index leans towards fear, it typically suggests that investors are hesitant, potentially selling off assets, or avoiding new investments due to price uncertainty. A score of 44, while not “extreme fear,” still highlights a prevailing sense of caution. This sentiment can sometimes present unique opportunities for those who are prepared to act contrary to the crowd, remembering the old adage: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Calculated for Accuracy? The strength of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index lies in its multi-faceted approach to measuring market sentiment. It doesn’t rely on a single data point but rather aggregates several key factors, each weighted to provide a comprehensive overview. This robust methodology aims to present a balanced perspective, minimizing bias from any one source. Here’s a breakdown of its components: Volatility (25%): This measures the current price fluctuations of Bitcoin compared to its average levels over the last 30 and 90 days. Higher volatility often signals fear. Trading Volume (25%): High trading volumes in a negative market can indicate strong selling pressure, suggesting fear. Conversely, high volume with rising prices can signal greed. Social Media Mentions (15%): An analysis of cryptocurrency-related hashtags and posts across various social media platforms. High engagement and negative sentiment can push the index towards fear. Surveys (15%): Polling investors directly provides a qualitative insight into their current market outlook. This component helps capture direct sentiment. Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increase in Bitcoin’s market capitalization dominance often indicates investors are moving away from altcoins into the perceived safety of Bitcoin, a sign of fear in the broader altcoin market. Google Search Volume (10%): Tracking search queries related to cryptocurrencies, particularly those indicating market trends or price predictions, offers a glimpse into retail investor interest and potential panic or excitement. Navigating Crypto Markets with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Understanding the current reading of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index can be a powerful tool for investors, but it’s important to use it wisely. While it doesn’t offer direct buy or sell signals, it provides context. For instance, prolonged periods of “extreme fear” (scores below 20) have historically coincided with market bottoms, potentially indicating good entry points for long-term investors. Conversely, “extreme greed” (scores above 75) might suggest a market correction is on the horizon. However, relying solely on this index would be a mistake. It should always be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and a clear understanding of your own risk tolerance. The index serves best as a complementary indicator, helping you to assess the emotional temperature of the market and perhaps counter your own inherent biases. Understanding the Psychology Behind the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The human elements of fear and greed are deeply ingrained in financial markets, and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index beautifully illustrates this. Fear often leads to panic selling, causing prices to drop further, while greed can drive irrational exuberance, pushing asset values beyond sustainable levels. These emotions create cycles that are evident in market behavior. When fear dominates, investors tend to make decisions based on emotion rather than logic, often selling at a loss to avoid further pain. Conversely, during periods of greed, the fear of missing out (FOMO) can lead to speculative buying, often by those who are new to the market or less experienced. Recognizing these emotional patterns, both in yourself and in the broader market, is a significant step towards becoming a more disciplined and successful investor. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains a vital barometer for understanding the collective psyche of the crypto market. Its current reading of 44, signaling persistent fear, serves as a reminder that caution still prevails. By understanding its components and how to interpret its signals, investors can gain valuable insights, helping them to make more informed and less emotionally driven decisions in the often-turbulent world of cryptocurrencies. Stay informed, stay rational, and let data guide your path. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a tool that measures the current sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. It ranges from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), indicating whether investors are feeling fearful or optimistic. How is “fear” different from “extreme fear” on the index? “Fear” (typically 25-49) suggests general caution and uncertainty among investors. “Extreme Fear” (0-24) indicates widespread panic, significant selling pressure, and a strong belief that prices will fall further. Can the Crypto Fear & Greed Index predict market bottoms or tops? While the index can offer strong indications, it is not a direct predictive tool. Historically, extreme fear has often coincided with market bottoms, and extreme greed with market tops, but it should be used with other analytical methods. What factors influence the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The index is influenced by six key factors: volatility, trading volume, social media mentions, investor surveys, Bitcoin’s market capitalization dominance, and Google search volume. Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index only for Bitcoin? While Bitcoin’s data plays a significant role due to its market dominance, the index is designed to reflect the overall sentiment of the broader cryptocurrency market, not just Bitcoin specifically. Did this article help you better understand the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? Share your insights with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Your shares help us bring valuable information to more people. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Unveiling the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Why Fear Persists at 44 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:30
Pioneering KRWIN Stablecoin Custody: South Korea’s Landmark Deal for Global Trust

BitcoinWorld Pioneering KRWIN Stablecoin Custody: South Korea’s Landmark Deal for Global Trust The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, with transparency and security becoming paramount. A groundbreaking development in South Korea is setting a new standard for trust in the stablecoin sector. This pivotal move involves the first-ever KRWIN stablecoin custody agreement, designed specifically for international users. What is the Significance of KRWIN Stablecoin Custody? On September 24th, the fiat-collateralized stablecoin project KRWIN made a significant announcement. They revealed a virtual asset custody agreement with Korea Digital Asset (KODA). This isn’t just another partnership; it marks a historical first for South Korea. K-Clone, the operator behind KRWIN and a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed INITECH, confirmed that this is the nation’s inaugural custody service for a stablecoin targeting overseas users, even in its Proof of Concept (POC) phase. Why does this matter? It introduces a new level of institutional-grade security to the stablecoin ecosystem. This initiative directly addresses common concerns about stablecoin reserves and operational integrity. The focus on overseas users highlights South Korea’s ambition to be a global player in digital finance. Ensuring Transparency and Stability: How Does KRWIN Stablecoin Custody Work? The core of the KRWIN project operates on a strict 1:1 reserve principle. This means that every single KRWIN token issued on-chain will be fully deposited with KODA. Think of KODA as a highly secure digital vault, safeguarding the assets that back the stablecoin. Both the volume of tokens issued and the corresponding deposit records will be transparently verifiable on the blockchain ledger. This commitment to auditable reserves is crucial for building user confidence. Lee Sang-joon, CEO of K-Clone, emphasized that this early adoption of custody services isn’t just a technical detail; it’s a clear statement of the project’s dedication to transparency and stability. In a market often scrutinized for its volatility, such measures are invaluable. This proactive approach aims to mitigate risks and foster a more reliable environment for digital asset transactions. Expanding Horizons: KRWIN’s Vision for Southeast Asia Beyond the technical safeguards, KRWIN has ambitious plans for expansion. The company intends to broaden KRWIN’s utility across Southeast Asia. This strategic move will involve integrating the stablecoin with the thriving K-content industry, tourism, and various payment systems. By doing so, KRWIN aims to support and grow the wider K-content ecosystem, leveraging South Korea’s cultural influence. This expansion could unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. Imagine seamless cross-border payments for K-pop merchandise, Korean drama subscriptions, or even tourism packages, all powered by a stable and transparent digital currency. The vision is clear: to make digital transactions easier, safer, and more accessible for a global audience, starting with a strong foundation of KRWIN stablecoin custody. The Future of Digital Assets: A Glimpse into Trust The partnership between KRWIN and KODA represents a significant step forward in the institutionalization of digital assets. It demonstrates a proactive approach to regulatory compliance and user protection, which are essential for mainstream adoption. As the crypto world matures, such robust custody solutions will likely become the norm, not the exception. This development paves the way for greater trust and wider acceptance of stablecoins as a legitimate tool for international commerce and daily transactions. The commitment to verifiable reserves and secure custody underscores a growing trend towards greater accountability in the crypto space. This initiative could serve as a blueprint for other projects seeking to establish themselves as reliable and trustworthy players in the global digital economy. The future of digital finance looks brighter with initiatives like the KRWIN stablecoin custody agreement leading the charge. Summary: A New Era of Confidence The signing of South Korea’s first KRWIN stablecoin custody deal with KODA marks a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. By prioritizing transparency, stability, and secure custody from its initial phase, KRWIN is setting a high standard for stablecoin projects, especially those targeting an international user base. This strategic move, coupled with plans for expansion into Southeast Asia via K-content and tourism, positions KRWIN not just as a stablecoin, but as a key enabler for a more integrated and trustworthy global digital economy. This is a testament to the growing maturity and institutional confidence in the crypto space, promising a more secure and accessible future for digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is KRWIN, and what is its primary purpose? A1: KRWIN is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin project. Its primary purpose is to provide a stable digital currency for overseas users, backed by traditional fiat reserves on a 1:1 basis, ensuring transparency and stability. Q2: What is the significance of the custody agreement between KRWIN and KODA? A2: This agreement is South Korea’s first virtual asset custody deal for a stablecoin aimed at international users. It means KODA will securely hold the reserves backing KRWIN tokens, enhancing transparency and stability, and allowing verification on the blockchain. Q3: How does the 1:1 reserve principle work for KRWIN? A3: The 1:1 reserve principle ensures that for every KRWIN token issued on the blockchain, an equivalent amount of fiat currency (or other collateral) is deposited with KODA. Both the issuance volume and deposit records are publicly verifiable on the blockchain. Q4: Where does KRWIN plan to expand its services? A4: KRWIN plans to expand its use cases across Southeast Asia. This expansion will involve linking the stablecoin to the K-content industry, tourism, and various payment systems to foster growth in the broader K-content ecosystem. Q5: How does this deal contribute to the overall trust in stablecoins? A5: By adopting institutional-grade custody services early, KRWIN demonstrates a strong commitment to transparency, security, and regulatory compliance. This proactive approach helps build user confidence and sets a precedent for greater accountability in the stablecoin market. Did you find this deep dive into South Korea’s pioneering KRWIN stablecoin custody agreement insightful? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of secure digital assets! Your engagement helps spread awareness about critical developments in the cryptocurrency space. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Pioneering KRWIN Stablecoin Custody: South Korea’s Landmark Deal for Global Trust first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:25
Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post

BitcoinWorld Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post In a surprising turn of events that sent ripples across the cryptocurrency market, the FTT token price experienced a sudden and significant surge. This unexpected jump occurred shortly after Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder of FTX, posted a simple ‘gm’ (good morning) on X, formerly Twitter, breaking a six-month silence. The post immediately captured the attention of the crypto community, triggering a short-term rally for the FTT token. What Sparked the FTT Token Price Rally? The cryptocurrency market is often highly sensitive to social media activity, especially from prominent figures, even those with controversial pasts. SBF’s ‘gm’ post, his first public communication in half a year, was enough to ignite speculation and enthusiasm among certain traders. This brief message, devoid of any specific news or updates regarding FTX or its future, nevertheless became a catalyst for rapid market movement. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the FTT token price skyrocketed to $1.19, marking an impressive increase of 43.24% in a short period. Such a dramatic percentage gain highlights the speculative nature of many altcoins and how quickly sentiment can shift based on seemingly minor events. Community Speculation: The post fueled immediate discussions and theories among crypto enthusiasts. Short-Term Trading: Many traders likely saw an opportunity for quick profits, contributing to the pump. Market Volatility: The event underscores the inherent volatility of the crypto space, where news, even vague social media posts, can have outsized effects. Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and Why Does His Post Matter? Sam Bankman-Fried, once hailed as a crypto prodigy, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence. He was convicted on multiple fraud charges involving a staggering $11 billion, related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. His scheduled release date is in December 2044. Given his legal situation and long absence from public communication, his sudden ‘gm’ post was highly unusual and unexpected. Despite his incarceration, SBF remains a figure of intense interest in the crypto world. His past influence and the sheer scale of FTX’s collapse mean that any communication from him, however brief, is scrutinized. This attention can, as seen with the FTT token price, translate into immediate market reactions, driven by a mix of curiosity, speculation, and perhaps a touch of nostalgia or hope for some. However, it is crucial to remember the context of his current circumstances. Understanding the Dynamics of Sudden Crypto Pumps The rapid increase in the FTT token price following SBF’s post is a classic example of a ‘pump’ driven by sentiment rather than fundamental value. Such events are common in the crypto market and often short-lived. Investors frequently react to perceived signals or community hype, leading to quick price movements that may not be sustainable in the long run. For FTT, the native token of the now-defunct FTX exchange, its utility and future prospects are severely limited due to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and SBF’s conviction. Therefore, any significant price movement should be viewed with extreme caution. Fundamental Analysis: Always prioritize the underlying value and utility of a token over speculative pumps. Risk Management: Understand that investments based on social media hype carry significant risk. Market Manipulation: Be aware that such events can sometimes be orchestrated to manipulate prices for personal gain. What Does This Mean for the FTT Token and Its Future? While the recent surge in FTT token price created a buzz, it is unlikely to signal a fundamental shift in the token’s long-term outlook. The token’s value remains intrinsically tied to the fate of the FTX bankruptcy estate, and its future utility is highly questionable. Investors should exercise extreme diligence and skepticism when considering FTT as an investment. The incident serves as a potent reminder of the unique challenges and opportunities within the crypto market. While quick gains are possible, they often come with equally rapid losses. It underscores the importance of a well-researched investment strategy that looks beyond fleeting social media trends and focuses on robust projects with clear roadmaps and genuine utility. In conclusion, the brief ‘gm’ from Sam Bankman-Fried on X caused a notable, albeit likely temporary, surge in the FTT token price. This event highlights the powerful, sometimes irrational, influence of social media and prominent figures on cryptocurrency markets, even when fundamental factors remain unchanged. It is a compelling reminder for all participants to approach the market with a critical eye and a commitment to informed decision-making. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What caused the recent FTT token price surge? The FTT token price surged after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted ‘gm’ (good morning) on X, breaking a six-month silence. This social media activity triggered speculation and short-term trading. Q2: Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and what is his current status? Sam Bankman-Fried is the founder of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. He is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges. Q3: Is the FTT token a good investment now? Given SBF’s conviction and the ongoing FTX bankruptcy, the FTT token’s future utility and value are highly uncertain. Any price surge based on social media activity is likely speculative and carries significant risk. Q4: How does influencer activity impact crypto prices? Cryptocurrency markets can be highly sensitive to influencer activity, even from controversial figures. Social media posts can quickly generate hype, speculation, and rapid price movements, often detached from fundamental value. Q5: What are the risks associated with investing in FTT? Risks include the token’s limited utility post-FTX collapse, ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, high volatility, and the potential for rapid price depreciation after speculative pumps. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the dynamic world of cryptocurrency by sharing this article on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping FTT token price action. This post Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:10
WisdomTree Registers Crypto Index Fund Tracking Top 20 Tokens, Including XRP, Solana, Bitcoin

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s asset management firm Strive Inc. will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal that will create the 11th-largest Bitcoin treasury [...]
Insidebitcoins 2025/09/23 20:10
