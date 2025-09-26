MEXC-beurs
Technical Convergence Puts XRP Target Between $8.43-$13.58
The post Technical Convergence Puts XRP Target Between $8.43-$13.58 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:43
Aave V4 Launches Q4 2025: Essential Updates Every User Must Know
Decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to evolve rapidly with the upcoming release of Aave’s V4 protocol, set for the final quarter of 2025. This major upgrade aims to introduce more flexible lending markets, improved risk controls, and a revamped user interface designed to enhance the borrowing and lending experience within the blockchain ecosystem. As the DeFi [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/26 07:41
Fed's Logan: Fed should abandon federal funds rate and use Treasury bond overnight rate instead
PANews reported on September 26 that Dallas Federal Reserve President Logan said the Fed should abandon its use of the federal funds rate as a benchmark for conducting monetary policy and instead consider an overnight rate tied to the more robust U.S. Treasury-backed lending market. Logan believes the federal funds rate target is outdated, and the link between the little-used interbank market and the overnight money market is fragile and could suddenly break. She said updating the Fed's mechanisms for implementing monetary policy would be part of an efficient and effective central banking system. "Some might say that since everything is working now, there's no need to act," Logan said. "But if the transmission mechanism between the federal funds rate and other money markets breaks down, we will need to find an alternative target quickly. I don't believe that making important decisions under time pressure is the best way to promote a strong economy and financial system." She said the Tripartite General Guaranteed Rate (TGCR) could offer the most benefits. Logan noted that the TGCR covers over $1 trillion in daily transactions, allowing changes to be effectively transmitted through money markets. Meanwhile, trading volume in the federal funds market currently averages less than $100 billion.
PANews
2025/09/26 07:39
Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level
The post Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana price has dropped 18% in a week, testing the critical $200 support level. Futures open interest hit a record 71.8 million SOL, while network metrics weakened. Institutional interest grows despite declining DeFi activity and transaction volumes. Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level Solana (SOL) has entered a key phase as its price struggles to hold above the $200 support level. Furthermore, Solana has dropped 18% in the last week, marking one of its weakest performances in 2025. Traders are closely watching whether this level will provide a base for recovery or open the way to further losses. Market Sentiment Turns Bearish Crypto analyst Crypto Alpha stated that Solana failed to maintain the $250 zone and corrected sharply. He pointed to $200-$210 as a strong support area and expects a potential retest of $250 if the level holds. Potential Retest | Source: X Meanwhile, data shows futures open interest in Solana reaching a record 71.8 million SOL, with a value of about $14.5 billion. Rising funding rates combined with falling prices suggest an overleveraged market. Analysts warn that aggressive sellers dominate the market, while spot-driven selling pressure is increasing. Another analyst, Ted Pillows, drew attention to Sol Strategies, one of the largest Solana treasury firms, which has faced a steep decline in value. According to his comments, the firm’s stock has fallen 63% after its CEO resigned, adding more uncertainty to Solana-linked assets. Source: X Technical Levels Under Scrutiny Chart data shows that Solana’s price action has formed a possible inverted V pattern on the daily timeframe. This structure signals more downside if the $200 level does not hold. Analysts suggest a drop toward the $155 area could be possible, while the weekly chart shows a double-top formation that points to $120 as a longer-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:35
Trump announces tariffs on a range of furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products
PANews reported on September 26 that US President Trump announced that a 50% tariff will be imposed on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products starting October 1, 2025. A 30% tariff will be imposed on upholstered furniture. A 25% tariff will be imposed on all "heavy trucks" produced in the rest of the world starting October 1, 2025. Also, a 100% tariff will be imposed on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products, unless the company is building its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States.
PANews
2025/09/26 07:33
Flare Network launches FXRP, bringing XRP into DeFi: Impact on FLR?
Flare Network’s surged to a 9-month high following the launch of FXRP, set to be deployed across DeFi protocols.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 07:00
Top 5 Free Crypto Mining Apps To Use in 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Boost Efficiency, and Cut Costs
Detail: https://coincu.com/mining/top-5-free-crypto-mining-apps-to-use-in-2025-earn-bitcoin-boost-efficiency-and-cut-costs/
Coinstats
2025/09/26 06:56
SEC Chair Atkins responds to crypto conflicts of interest, says agency will ‘enforce laws where indicated’
Paul Atkins addressed questions about conflicts of interest as President Trump and his family's crypto ventures continue to come up.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 06:53
A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing
The post A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock BTC Premium Income ETF: A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock BTC Premium Income ETF: A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-btc-premium-income-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:53
Why AI Projects Fail: Lessons from the Rise and Fall of Artifact
Artifact’s downfall highlights the importance of aligning AI with real market needs, ensuring differentiation in competitive markets, and securing adequate funding for scaling.
Hackernoon
2025/09/26 05:37
