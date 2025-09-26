2025-09-26 Friday

Live: Bitcoin Dips Below $110K and Other Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26

Let's explore the key crypto updates shaping market sentiment on Sept. 26. The post Live: Bitcoin Dips Below $110K and Other Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/26
HongShan-Backed Hong Kong Crypto Payment Startup Becomes Unicorn With $47 Million Round

The post HongShan-Backed Hong Kong Crypto Payment Startup Becomes Unicorn With $47 Million Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Redotpay offers prepaid cards for payments in cryptocurrencies. Redotpay Redotpay, a Hong Kong-based crypto payment startup, has hit unicorn status after completing a $47 million funding round from investors including Coinbase Ventures, the venture capital arm of U.S. billionaire Brian Armstrong’s crypto exchange giant Coinbase Global. Other investors who joined the round include Vertex Ventures, a unit of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, and Galaxy Ventures, the venture capital arm of U.S. billionaire Michael Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital, as well as an unnamed “global technology entrepreneur,” Redotpay said in a statement on Thursday. Established in 2023 by ex-DBS banker Michael Gao, Redotpay offers prepaid cards for payments in cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins and bitcoins, across some 130 million merchants. The company also operates an app that allows the sending and receiving of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, with additional functions such as borrowing against crypto holdings, earning interest on digital assets and currency exchange between crypto and fiat. Redotpay said it has garnered more than 5 million users and has processed $10 billion in annualized total payments volume since its founding. Redotpay said it will use the proceeds to expand its services globally and secure regulatory licenses. “Our mission has always been to make digital finance accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone,” said Gao, cofounder and CEO of Redotpay, in the statement. “[The investors’] global expertise across both crypto and fintech will help us accelerate growth, strengthen compliance, and expand access to the broader blockchain ecosystem worldwide.” Redotpay’s latest funding round came only six months after it raised $40 million in a round led by California-based Lightspeed Venture Partners. Others who participated in that fundraising include blue-chip VCs like HongShan Capital Group (HSG), DST Global Partners and Accel. Redotpay’s rapid ascent to unicorn status comes amid a recent crypto rally…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Stablecoin Market Projected to Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Report Reveals

TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) may drive deeper integration with traditional finance Stablecoin market projected to reach $1.9-4 trillion by 2030, with current volume at $280 billion New exchange-traded products (ETPs) and recent rate cuts could boost crypto investment Revenue-generating DeFi projects expected to perform well in Q4 Digital asset treasuries are becoming [...] The post Stablecoin Market Projected to Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Report Reveals appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/26
Ohio Moves To Accept Crypto Payments In State Fees

Ohio has approved crypto payments for state services, and is advancing its digital finance push with new laws and a planned crypto reserve.   Ohio has officially moved forward with crypto adoption. The State Board of Deposit recently approved a vendor that will allow residents and businesses to pay fees and services using Bitcoin and […] The post Ohio Moves To Accept Crypto Payments In State Fees appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/26
Google Takes 5.4% Stake in Bitcoin Miner Cipher's AI Pivot Through $1.4B Deal

Crypto mining company's transition to AI data centers attracts tech giant backing as industry shifts focus
Blockhead 2025/09/26
Quick Gains on Your Radar? MoonBull’s $15K Giveaway Could Be Your Ticket to the Best Upcoming Crypto, While Fartcoin and Pepe Surge

Discover the best new upcoming crypto with MoonBull, Fartcoin, and Pepe. Explore presales, whitelist perks, and meme coin trends for 2025.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/26
BitBox02 Review (2025): Swiss Security, Real-World UX, and Global Availability

We tested the BitBox02 and can say with full confidence that it’s currently the best hardware wallet on the market. Open-source, Swiss security standards, and no known hacks—what more could you want? Find all the details in our comprehensive review. Executive Summary (Overall Score: 92/100) Who it’s for: You want a compact, open-source, audit-backed wallet with strong Bitcoin features and sensible multi-coin support (Multi Edition) or maximal focus (Bitcoin-only). Why it stands out: Open-source firmware, independent audits, anti-klepto protection, and an elegant microSD backup flow reduce attack surface without complicating setup. Main trade-offs: No built-in battery or camera (USB-tethered), and advanced alt-coin power users may want broader native app coverage (third-party integrations solve most gaps). Quick Facts • Device: BitBox02 (Multi Edition or Bitcoin-only) • Chips: Dual-chip design incl. secure element • Open Source: Yes (firmware &amp; apps) • Connectivity: USB-C (adapters available), no Bluetooth • OS: Windows/macOS/Linux/Android (via USB-C OTG) • Backup: microSD card (encrypted), 12/24-word BIP39 compatible restore • Anti-Klepto signing: Yes • PSBT: Yes via compatible wallets • MSRP (typical): €119–€149 / $119–$149 / £109–£129 (street pricing varies by reseller/region) • Box: device, USB-C cable/adapter options vary by seller, microSD (often bundled) • As of: September 26, 2025 Hero image placeholder: Front/back of BitBox02 (≤1200×675). Alt: “BitBox02 hardware wallet – front and back”. Pros &amp; Cons Security &amp; Architecture Setup &amp; UX Supported Coins &amp; Features Integrations Price &amp; Global Availability Benchmarks &amp; Methods Alternatives (Quick Compare) Ratings (Progress Bars) FAQ Verdict Is the BitBox02 for you? Pros Open-source firmware with independent audits; transparent design. Anti-klepto signing blocks nonce covert-channel key leaks. microSD backup &amp; restore flow is fast and less error-prone than writing seed words. Compact USB-C form factor; touch-side sensors for confirmation feel deliberate. Strong Bitcoin features; PSBT workflows via Sparrow/Specter/Electrum. Cons No Bluetooth or camera; requires USB (or phone via USB-C OTG). Alt-coin coverage often relies on third-party interfaces. Edition choice is permanent (secure bootloader blocks switching). Availability/pricing vary by region and reseller. Security &amp; Architecture The BitBox02 uses a dual-chip design with a dedicated secure element and open-source firmware that has undergone independent audits—critical for verifiability and community scrutiny. Its anti-klepto signing protocol prevents “nonce covert-channel” attacks, closing a class of exfiltration vectors during transaction signing that could otherwise leak keys through manipulated nonces. Firmware security is enforced by a secure bootloader; downgrades/edition swaps are blocked, reducing rollback risk. Backups are encrypted to microSD and you can also restore via standard BIP39 if you prefer a seed-phrase workflow. Setup &amp; UX Unboxing is minimal: connect via USB-C, initialize, set PIN, and create an encrypted microSD backup in a few taps—often quicker than writing 24 words and less prone to transcription errors. The touch-side sensors take a minute to learn but become intuitive; confirmations feel deliberate. Firmware updates occur in-app with clear prompts, and the desktop/mobile companion app guides first-time users well (Android via USB-C OTG). Accessibility is decent thanks to clear fonts and contrast; lack of Bluetooth means fewer wireless attack surfaces but also no cable-free mobile flow. YouTube placeholder: 5–8 min review with chapters: Unboxing → Setup → First transaction → microSD backup/restore. Supported Coins &amp; Features The Multi Edition supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum (ERC-20), Cardano, and EVM networks like Polygon and BNB Smart Chain (via compatible wallets). The Bitcoin-only Edition focuses purely on BTC for maximal simplicity and attack-surface reduction. Bitcoin power features include PSBT workflows and compatibility with advanced wallets (e.g., Sparrow, Specter, Electrum). Taproot and coin-control support are available through third-party software; NFT viewing and broad DeFi features are handled via external interfaces for EVM chains. Category Support Notes Bitcoin (Taproot/PSBT) Yes Use Sparrow/Specter/Electrum for PSBT &amp; advanced tooling. Ethereum &amp; ERC-20 Yes Via BitBoxApp &amp; third-party (MEW, Rabby/NuFi). EVM L2 (Optimism/Arbitrum/Base) Partial Through EVM wallets that support BitBox02; check chain support. (As of 2025-09-26) Cardano (ADA) Yes Use AdaLite/NuFi interfaces. NFT display Partial Handled in third-party apps; no on-device gallery. (As of 2025-09-26) Lightning No native Use external node/wallet workflows; no on-device LN client. (As of 2025-09-26) Integrations For Bitcoin, Sparrow/Electrum/Specter deliver coin control, PSBT, and advanced policies. For Ethereum and EVM networks, BitBoxApp and wallets like MyEtherWallet and Rabby/NuFi provide token management and DeFi access (bridge via desktop). Browser connectivity leverages WebUSB/U2F where applicable; mobile works with Android via USB-C OTG. iOS flows typically route through a desktop due to platform restrictions. Price &amp; Global Availability Official store pricing typically ranges around €119–€149 / $119–$149 / £109–£129 depending on edition and bundles; regional resellers may discount below MSRP. UK listings commonly fall around £111–£124 for the Multi Edition at reputable shops. Always prefer official store or authorized resellers to avoid counterfeits. Global payment options vary by seller and region (cards, Apple/Google Pay; EU may support SEPA or local options). Shipping, taxes, and return windows differ—check your regional reseller’s policy pages. Benchmarks &amp; Methods We validated firmware integrity and secure-boot behavior, exercised seed creation and microSD backup/restore, executed BTC PSBT signing via Sparrow and Specter, and confirmed ERC-20 sends through BitBoxApp/MEW. We also reviewed anti-klepto operation and edition lock-in behavior based on vendor documentation and audits. Alternatives (Quick Compare) Model Key Strength When to Pick Trezor Safe 3/5 Open-source stack; wide native app UX; strong ecosystem. If you need very broad coin coverage with polished first-party UX. Ledger Nano X Bluetooth mobility; massive coin/app catalog. If you prioritize mobile Bluetooth and broad alt-coin apps. Keystone 3 Pro Air-gapped QR signing; large touchscreen. If you want camera-based PSBT/QR workflows and no cables. Ratings Security — 94/100 &nbsp; Dual-chip with secure element, open-source firmware, anti-klepto, edition lock-in, audited design. UX — 90/100 &nbsp; USB-C, intuitive touch sensors, streamlined microSD backup; no Bluetooth may be a downside for some. Coin/Feature Coverage — 88/100 &nbsp; Strong BTC feature set; good ETH/ERC-20 and ADA via integrations; L2/NFTs largely through third-party apps. Integrations — 90/100 &nbsp; Sparrow/Specter/Electrum for BTC; MEW/Rabby/NuFi for EVM; broad coverage with desktop focus. Value for Money — 92/100 &nbsp; Fair MSRP for open-source, audit-backed device; frequent reseller promos in UK/EU; strong longevity. Overall — 92/100 &nbsp; Balanced security + usability with transparent engineering; limited only by lack of wireless/camera and reliance on third-party apps for some chains. FAQ Is the BitBox02 open source? Yes—firmware and apps are open source and independently audited, which improves verifiability. What’s the difference between Multi and Bitcoin-only? Multi supports multiple coins; Bitcoin-only focuses on BTC. Due to secure bootloader rules, you can’t switch editions later. Does it protect against nonce leakage attacks? Yes; anti-klepto mitigates covert-channel nonce attacks during signing. Can I use it with mobile? Yes on Android via USB-C OTG. iOS users generally pair through desktop due to platform constraints. Does it support NFTs/DeFi? Via third-party EVM wallets (e.g., MEW/Rabby/NuFi). The device itself focuses on secure key storage and signing. What about Taproot, coin control, and PSBT? Supported through advanced Bitcoin wallets like Sparrow/Specter/Electrum. UI placeholder: BitBoxApp pairing screen (desktop) with device confirmation prompt. UI placeholder: Transaction approval screen (BTC PSBT via Sparrow) showing address &amp; amount. ]]&gt
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/26
Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Give Steady Growth, But This Token Could Turn $700 into $70,000 Before 2026

The post Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Give Steady Growth, But This Token Could Turn $700 into $70,000 Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto grows, Solana and Ethereum dominate. Both are reliable and produce long-term rewards, but a new strategy may yield larger returns faster. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin with strong early sales, fan support, and a well-defined plan, can turn small investments into substantial wins by 2026. Solana and Ethereum may not experience the …
CoinPedia 2025/09/26
Korean Actor Hwang Jung-eum Gets Suspended Term In $3 Million Crypto Case

The actor received a two-year suspended sentence after embezzling millions from her own agency to invest in crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/26
Story, Aster, Flare, and Avalanche lead crypto market losses as liquidations top $1 billion

Story (IP), Aster (ASTER), Flare (FLR), and Avalanche (AVAX) are leading losses over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market faces a sell-off.
Fxstreet 2025/09/26
