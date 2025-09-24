2025-09-26 Friday

Crypto market news: BTC near $112K, ETH drops below $4,200 as fear grips traders

Crypto market news: BTC near $112K, ETH drops below $4,200 as fear grips traders

The post Crypto market news: BTC near $112K, ETH drops below $4,200 as fear grips traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin hovers above $112K, with bulls defending key support. Ethereum drops 7% weekly as ETF outflows pressure sentiment. Institutions stay invested, betting on a stronger Q4 recovery. Crypto markets are still reeling from a fierce “Red September” selloff that has sent jitters through traders and investors alike. There is a strong undercurrent of caution right now with investors watching the macro headlines, especially the Fed’s latest moves, and feeling heat from a resurgent US dollar and mounting regulatory uncertainties. The fear factor is high among retail traders, especially with meme coins back in panic territory, but interestingly, big institutions haven’t cleared out. That says a lot about the market’s long-term resilience. For all the volatility, veteran investors seem to believe this selloff could be paving the way for a healthier Q4, especially if some regulatory clarity and macro relief finally show up. Major crypto movers Bitcoin’s been tossed around all week, trying to hold firm just above the $112,000 mark. Despite all the drama, BTC’s daily change has been pretty muted, but it’s still down roughly 2% over the past seven days. The tension is palpable; there’s talk that a slip below $112,000 could trigger another rapid drop, but so far, bulls are digging in their heels. Ethereum is also fighting for higher ground, currently near $4,200. Its weekly loss is steeper than Bitcoin’s, about 7% and analysts see ETF outflows and seasonal September trading patterns in play. For Solana, it’s a similar story, with sellers driving the price toward $216, the coin shedding more than 2% in the latest session, and short-term holders running for cover. XRP has been a mild outlier, eking out some gains where most heavyweights reversed. It bounced up to around $2.86 and stayed resilient after threatening a breakdown below key support. DOGE, however, lost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:23
ARK Invest acquires Alibaba shares for first time in four years

ARK Invest acquires Alibaba shares for first time in four years

The post ARK Invest acquires Alibaba shares for first time in four years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought Alibaba shares for the first time since 2021. Alibaba’s stock is up 97% year-to-date in 2025, reflecting a resurgence in Chinese tech. ARK Invest purchased shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for the first time in four years today, marking founder Cathie Wood’s return to the Chinese e-commerce giant. The investment management firm, known for its focus on disruptive innovation across sectors like AI and genomics, last acquired Alibaba stock in 2021. The purchase comes as the Chinese technology conglomerate’s shares have surged 97% year-to-date in 2025. Alibaba’s stock resurgence reflects broader investor optimism in Chinese tech companies amid the country’s economic stimulus measures. The company operates dominant e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital payments platforms including Taobao and Alipay. The timing aligns with ARK’s historical pattern of re-entering positions in high-growth technology stocks following periods of market volatility. The purchase signals renewed confidence in Chinese tech giants despite ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions that have weighed on the sector in recent years. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ark-invest-alibaba-purchase-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:11
Fold unveils Bitcoin-only rewards credit card with Visa and Stripe

Fold unveils Bitcoin-only rewards credit card with Visa and Stripe

The post Fold unveils Bitcoin-only rewards credit card with Visa and Stripe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced Tuesday that its long-awaited Bitcoin rewards credit card will launch on the Visa network through a partnership with financial infrastructure provider Stripe. Despite an initial surge, shares of Fold tumbled shortly after the news. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card allows customers to earn Bitcoin on everyday purchases, with rewards of up to 3.5% back and no category restrictions or deposit requirements. Users receive 2% back instantly on all spending, with an extra 1.5% when paying via a Fold Checking Account. Additionally, cardholders can unlock enhanced rewards of up to 10% when shopping with major partners such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds more. Shares of Fold (FLD) tumble despite strong card perks and partner discounts After closing at $3.88 on Monday, FLD opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. However, the buzz was short-lived, with the price reducing to $3.26 as of this writing, marking a more than 15% dip on the day. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Fold founder, Chairman, and CEO Will Reeves, in a statement. “There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real Bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase.” No timeline has been announced for the Fold credit card’s release. Stripe reported handling over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed over $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm also disclosed that it holds 1,485 BTC in its treasury, which is valued at approximately $167 million. Meanwhile, Fold’s stock price surged on Friday, nearly doubling to trade above $7 per share, fueled by speculation that longtime crypto investor Mike Alfred may be joining the company. Instead, Bakkt, another publicly traded crypto firm, named Mike Alfred to its advisory board on Monday, sending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:00
An Unprecedented Surge In Crypto Trading

An Unprecedented Surge In Crypto Trading

The post An Unprecedented Surge In Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge In Crypto Trading Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-spot-etfs-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:32
Fiji reiterates ban on crypto services, emphasizing financial and security risks

Fiji reiterates ban on crypto services, emphasizing financial and security risks

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to Crowdfund Insider , Fiji's National Anti-Money Laundering Council ( NAMLC ) has once again explicitly banned virtual asset service providers ( VASPs ) from operating in the country, citing the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies to money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. NAMLC stated that the anonymity and cross-border nature of digital assets increase the risk of criminal exploitation. While Fiji's move aligns with the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF )'s international standards, it opted for a blanket ban rather than regulation. The council stated that Fiji currently lacks effective regulatory capacity and will reassess relevant policies based on technological and regulatory developments.
PANews2025/09/24 09:16
James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards

James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain , James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) adopted a long ASTER and short HYPE trading strategy after receiving a referral reward of US$ 8,032.5.
PANews2025/09/24 09:09
Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, yet one crucial aspect often gets overlooked: crypto security. Have you ever wondered why, despite technological advancements, significant financial losses continue to plague the industry? Ronghui Gu, co-founder of leading blockchain security firm CertiK, recently shed light on a surprising truth that challenges common perceptions about where projects are truly failing. What’s Truly Behind Crypto’s Major Financial Losses? During an insightful roundtable at KBW 2025, Gu clarified that the industry frequently misunderstands the root causes of major financial losses. Many assume smart contract vulnerabilities are solely to blame, but the reality is more complex. Last year, an estimated $1.4 billion in damages was recorded. Gu emphasized these losses weren’t exclusively due to technical flaws. Human factors, like negligence or phishing, also played a significant role. No program is ever perfectly secure. This fundamental understanding drives CertiK’s approach, which employs a multi-layered defense system. This includes rigorous code reviews, comprehensive security audits, and continuous, real-time monitoring. This holistic strategy aims to cover all potential weak points, acknowledging that threats constantly evolve. The Alarming Disparity: Marketing vs. Crypto Security Spending Perhaps Gu’s most striking revelation was the stark difference in how projects allocate their budgets. He highlighted that most projects dedicate substantially larger budgets to marketing than to essential crypto security measures. This imbalance creates a dangerous vulnerability: Marketing focuses on growth: It’s about visibility, hype, and attracting new investors. Security focuses on protection: It’s about safeguarding assets, maintaining trust, and ensuring long-term viability. Gu firmly believes technical tools alone are insufficient for robust security. Raising awareness among developers, project teams, and investors is equally important. When projects prioritize outward appearance and rapid expansion over fundamental protection, they expose themselves and their users to unnecessary risks. Boosting Your Project’s Crypto Security: Lessons from Industry Leaders So, how can we shift this paradigm and strengthen crypto security? Gu urged more projects to learn from successful industry examples. Projects like WEMIX and Klaytn have demonstrated proactive commitment by significantly increasing their security budgets. This strategic investment is not just an expense; it’s a critical foundation for sustainable growth and user trust. Here are key takeaways for projects aiming to enhance their security posture: Reallocate Budgets: Reconsider the balance between marketing and security. Secure projects build trust. Embrace Multi-Layered Defense: Go beyond a single audit. Think continuous monitoring and internal protocols. Prioritize Education: Invest in team training and educate your community. Human error is a major attack vector. Seek Expert Guidance: Partner with reputable security firms like CertiK. Ultimately, a strong focus on crypto security isn’t just about preventing losses; it’s about building a resilient, trustworthy ecosystem that can thrive. Summary: Investing in Security is Investing in the Future Ronghui Gu’s insights from CertiK serve as a powerful wake-up call. The misconception that all financial losses stem solely from smart contract vulnerabilities needs correction. More importantly, the alarming trend of prioritizing marketing over fundamental crypto security must be reversed. Projects emulating leaders like WEMIX and Klaytn by dedicating sufficient resources to security will protect assets, users, and foster greater confidence for sustainable, long-term success in decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What did CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu highlight? A1: Gu clarified that crypto losses involve human factors, not just smart contract flaws, and projects often prioritize marketing over security. Q2: Why aren’t technical tools enough for crypto security? A2: Human factors contribute significantly to breaches. Awareness and education for developers, projects, and investors are crucial for comprehensive protection. Q3: Which projects exemplify increased security budgets? A3: WEMIX and Klaytn were cited for proactively increasing their security budgets, setting a positive industry precedent. Q4: What is CertiK’s approach to smart contract security? A4: CertiK uses a multi-layered defense: code reviews, security audits, and continuous monitoring, addressing both technical and human-related risks. Q5: What are key actions for projects to improve security? A5: Projects should reallocate budgets, implement multi-layered defenses, prioritize education, and seek expert guidance from security firms. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network to spread awareness about the critical importance of crypto security in our rapidly evolving digital landscape! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain security institutional adoption. This post Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:00
Falcon Finance's community sale oversubscribed to $112 million, a record high for Buildlpad

Falcon Finance's community sale oversubscribed to $112 million, a record high for Buildlpad

PANews reported on September 24th that the Falcon Finance ( FF ) community sale has concluded, with final subscriptions exceeding $ 112 million, reaching 2,821% of the original target and setting a new record for oversubscription on the Buildpad platform. Officials stated that settlement and refunds will be completed by 16:00 ( UTC ) on September 26th .
PANews2025/09/24 08:52
DEX CEX Listing: South Korean Court Issues Crucial Ruling on Exchange Difficulty

DEX CEX Listing: South Korean Court Issues Crucial Ruling on Exchange Difficulty

BitcoinWorld DEX CEX Listing: South Korean Court Issues Crucial Ruling on Exchange Difficulty The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, bringing with it new legal precedents and clarifications. A recent landmark decision by a South Korean court has provided crucial insight into the distinct challenges involved in DEX CEX listing. This ruling formally recognizes the significant difference in difficulty between getting a token listed on a decentralized exchange (DEX) versus a centralized exchange (CEX), a distinction that could profoundly impact how projects approach their market entry and contractual agreements. Why is DEX CEX Listing So Different? Understanding the Core Divide Understanding the court’s perspective requires a closer look at the fundamental operational models of these two primary types of cryptocurrency exchanges. The South Korean court’s ruling underscores that the process for a DEX CEX listing varies dramatically, primarily due to their underlying structures and regulatory environments. On one hand, centralized exchanges (CEXs) act as gatekeepers in the crypto world. They operate with strict regulatory compliance, extensive due diligence, and often demand a lengthy, rigorous review process for any token seeking a listing. This comprehensive evaluation typically includes assessing the project’s legitimacy, its technological innovation, the credibility of its development team, market potential, and adherence to various legal frameworks. Conversely, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) function on a permissionless model. This means that virtually anyone can initiate trading for a token by simply creating a smart contract and establishing a liquidity pool. This design inherently removes the need for a central authority’s approval, making the barrier to entry significantly lower and the process far more accessible for new tokens. The Seoul Court’s Definitive Stance on DEX CEX Listing Requirements The specific case that brought this crucial distinction to light involved a dispute over a performance bonus tied to a cryptocurrency listing contract. A plaintiff argued that listing a carbon credit-linked token on a DEX fulfilled a contractual requirement for an “overseas exchange” listing. They sought a substantial payment of six million tokens, firmly believing their actions had met the agreement’s terms. However, the 33rd Civil Affairs Division of the Seoul Central District Court, on September 4th, rendered a definitive verdict that challenged this interpretation. The court decisively rejected the plaintiff’s claim. It explicitly emphasized that the ease of creating a smart contract and establishing a liquidity pool on a DEX cannot be equated with the stringent, multi-faceted review process required by a CEX. This landmark ruling sets a clear precedent for how “exchange listing” might be interpreted in future contractual agreements, especially concerning DEX CEX listing conditions and their associated rewards. What Are the Far-Reaching Implications for Crypto Projects and Contracts? This South Korean court ruling carries significant weight for cryptocurrency projects, developers, and investors, not just locally but across the global blockchain ecosystem. It underscores the critical importance of clear, precise language in any contracts related to token listings and performance metrics. Key takeaways and actionable insights for the industry include: Enhanced Contractual Clarity: Future agreements should explicitly define whether a “listing” refers specifically to a CEX, a DEX, or encompasses both. Ambiguity, as seen in this case, can lead to costly and time-consuming legal disputes. Strategic Listing Planning: Projects aiming for broader market adoption and perceived legitimacy might still prioritize CEX listings, despite their higher barrier to entry. However, DEX listings remain an invaluable initial step for establishing early liquidity and community engagement. Refined Investor Perception: Investors and institutional players are likely to view CEX listings as a stronger validation of a project’s credibility, stability, and long-term viability, given the rigorous vetting process involved. This could influence investment decisions and project valuations. Regulatory Scrutiny: The ruling highlights the increasing legal and regulatory scrutiny on the crypto space, pushing for more defined terms and responsibilities for all participants. Ultimately, the ruling provides a robust legal framework that distinctly separates the two types of listings, impacting how performance bonuses, equity releases, and other contractual obligations tied to DEX CEX listing are viewed and enforced. Navigating the Future of DEX CEX Listing: A New Standard? The Seoul Central District Court’s decision is more than just a verdict in a single case; it represents a foundational clarification for the entire crypto ecosystem. By formally acknowledging the vast disparity in difficulty for DEX CEX listing, the court has provided much-needed legal precedent that the industry must heed. This ruling encourages greater precision and accountability in legal and business dealings within the blockchain space. It serves as a powerful reminder that while decentralization offers incredible accessibility and innovation, the path to mainstream acceptance often involves navigating the more stringent requirements of traditional financial gateways. Cryptocurrency projects and stakeholders must now carefully consider these distinctions when drafting contracts, setting development milestones, and strategizing their market presence. This decision sets a new standard for understanding the value and effort associated with different types of exchange listings. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main difference between a DEX and a CEX, according to the court’s ruling? A1: The court ruled that CEXs require a rigorous review process for token listings, involving extensive due diligence and compliance. In contrast, DEXs allow anyone to easily initiate trading by creating a smart contract and liquidity pool, making the listing process significantly simpler and permissionless. Q2: Why did the South Korean court rule that DEX listings are easier? A2: The court’s reasoning was based on the operational models. CEXs have central authorities that vet projects, while DEXs are decentralized, allowing anyone to list tokens without approval, simply by setting up the necessary smart contracts and liquidity. Q3: How does this ruling impact cryptocurrency project contracts? A3: This ruling emphasizes the need for extreme clarity in contracts. Agreements involving token listings should explicitly state whether a “listing” refers to a CEX, a DEX, or both, to avoid future legal disputes over performance bonuses or other obligations. Q4: Does a DEX listing provide the same benefits as a CEX listing? A4: While DEX listings offer accessibility and early liquidity, CEX listings often provide broader market reach, increased investor trust due to rigorous vetting, and perceived legitimacy. The court’s ruling suggests they are not equivalent in terms of the effort and validation they represent. Q5: Is it always better to list on a CEX than a DEX? A5: Not necessarily. The “better” option depends on a project’s goals. DEXs are excellent for early-stage projects seeking immediate liquidity and community engagement. CEXs are often preferred for projects aiming for mainstream adoption, institutional investment, and higher visibility, despite the more challenging DEX CEX listing process. Was this article helpful in understanding the crucial distinctions in cryptocurrency exchange listings? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going and inform others about these vital legal developments in the crypto world! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency exchange price action. This post DEX CEX Listing: South Korean Court Issues Crucial Ruling on Exchange Difficulty first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:35
US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:17
