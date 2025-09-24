Why Major Enterprises Are Choosing Decentralized Network Over AWS

The post Why Major Enterprises Are Choosing Decentralized Network Over AWS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Collier has carved a unique path through the crypto industry. The Chief Growth Officer of IO.net brings experience from Circle and Near Protocol. This marks his third venture into blockchain technology, each role deepening his conviction about decentralization’s potential. Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week’s main event venue, Collier emphasized what sets IO.net apart. Unlike many Web3 projects that promise future utility, IO.net delivers tangible value today. The platform connects available GPU resources globally, creating a decentralized compute network that’s already serving enterprises. What initially attracted you to IO.net, and how does decentralized compute differ from other blockchain applications you’ve worked with? Sponsored Sponsored “What drew me to IO specifically was decentralized compute. In blockchain, it actually has a real use case today – it makes sense, it’s not an abstract idea. People can put their own supply onto a network, whether that’s data centers or yourself with your laptop, contributing your available GPU power, and getting fairly compensated for it using tokenomics. My background is in growth and marketing, and I really wanted to take that message and bring it to a broader market. Where Web3 really suffers today is there’s often a lot of talk and promises, but very few verticals actually deliver. My philosophy was: let’s start at the bottom with compute and go up the stack as we grow.” IO.net reported strong revenue growth in the last quarter despite a challenging crypto market. Which partnerships or technology developments contributed most significantly to this achievement? “When we first launched, our main market was Web3 projects, but we’ve been trying to market to Web2 businesses, ordinary startups, and ordinary enterprises over the last six to twelve months. Most of our revenue growth has been driven from that segment. We work with Leonardo.ai, which is now part of Canva,…