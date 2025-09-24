2025-09-26 Friday

Fold teams up with Visa, Stripe for Bitcoin rewards card

Fold teams up with Visa, Stripe for Bitcoin rewards card

The post Fold teams up with Visa, Stripe for Bitcoin rewards card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold just made earning Bitcoin as easy as swiping a card—no hoops, no juggling tokens, just real BTC with every purchase. Summary Fold launched a Bitcoin rewards credit card backed by Visa and Stripe, offering up to 3.5% back in BTC. Cardholders can also earn up to 10% back at major retailers, expanding Fold’s $83 million Bitcoin rewards ecosystem. The product removes staking and category restrictions, positioning Bitcoin as a mainstream loyalty currency. The company is expanding its ecosystem, having already distributed over $83 million in bitcoin rewards to users. Supported by Stripe’s issuing rails and Visa’s network, the new card seeks to deliver rewards in BTC instead of traditional perks, signaling a push to make crypto a mainstream loyalty currency. In an announcement on Sept. 23, Fold said the card is designed to offer up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin (BTC) on all purchases, bypassing the category rotations and complex loyalty points typically associated with traditional rewards cards. Fold CEO Will Reeves emphasized the product’s simplicity, stating it requires “no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real Bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase.” “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” Reeves said. “It’s simple enough for someone new to bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect. This is the kind of financial tool we’ve always believed bitcoin could power, and with Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” A closer look at Fold’s BTC rewards Cardholders will earn an unlimited 2% back in Bitcoin instantly on every purchase. This base rate can be boosted to 3.5% for users who pay their card balance using a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity, creating an incentive to operate within…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:41
Why Major Enterprises Are Choosing Decentralized Network Over AWS

Why Major Enterprises Are Choosing Decentralized Network Over AWS

The post Why Major Enterprises Are Choosing Decentralized Network Over AWS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Collier has carved a unique path through the crypto industry. The Chief Growth Officer of IO.net brings experience from Circle and Near Protocol. This marks his third venture into blockchain technology, each role deepening his conviction about decentralization’s potential. Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week’s main event venue, Collier emphasized what sets IO.net apart. Unlike many Web3 projects that promise future utility, IO.net delivers tangible value today. The platform connects available GPU resources globally, creating a decentralized compute network that’s already serving enterprises. What initially attracted you to IO.net, and how does decentralized compute differ from other blockchain applications you’ve worked with? Sponsored Sponsored “What drew me to IO specifically was decentralized compute. In blockchain, it actually has a real use case today – it makes sense, it’s not an abstract idea. People can put their own supply onto a network, whether that’s data centers or yourself with your laptop, contributing your available GPU power, and getting fairly compensated for it using tokenomics. My background is in growth and marketing, and I really wanted to take that message and bring it to a broader market. Where Web3 really suffers today is there’s often a lot of talk and promises, but very few verticals actually deliver. My philosophy was: let’s start at the bottom with compute and go up the stack as we grow.” IO.net reported strong revenue growth in the last quarter despite a challenging crypto market. Which partnerships or technology developments contributed most significantly to this achievement? “When we first launched, our main market was Web3 projects, but we’ve been trying to market to Web2 businesses, ordinary startups, and ordinary enterprises over the last six to twelve months. Most of our revenue growth has been driven from that segment. We work with Leonardo.ai, which is now part of Canva,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:29
Is Bitcoin undervalued? Clues that whales may already be buying

Is Bitcoin undervalued? Clues that whales may already be buying

The post Is Bitcoin undervalued? Clues that whales may already be buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  Why is Bitcoin undervalued now? The MVRV Ratio turned negative, signaling undervaluation zones and potential reversal as whales accumulated 56,372 BTC since late August. What data supports a rebound case? The NVT Ratio dropped 38% to 27.42, Weighted Sentiment recovered, and Open Interest rose 1.47%, showing cautious optimism. Bitcoin [BTC] fell 8.8% from its $123.8K peak on the 13th of August to $112.2K, testing investor conviction. On-chain data, however, showed signs of potential strength.  The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio turned negative, highlighting undervaluation. At the same time, whale activity remains consistent as accumulation trends hold steady, and exchange reserves continue to drop.  Together, these shifts hint at a potential buildup toward the next leg higher. Stronger network health The Network Value to Transaction (NVT) Ratio declined by 38%, placing it at 27.42. This sharp move downward suggested Bitcoin’s valuation was aligned more closely with actual network activity. Importantly, such drops often coincide with periods where transaction volume strengthens relative to market cap, hinting at improved organic demand.  While prices remain pressured, the healthier transaction-to-value alignment suggested that Bitcoin was entering a more sustainable growth phase, particularly if volumes remain resilient despite volatility. Source: CryptoQuant Bitcoin’s sentiment rebounds Santiment’s Weighted Sentiment rebounded from deep negative readings back toward neutral. The shift highlighted fading bearishness, but conviction remained cautious as volatility continued to shape positioning. Importantly, sentiment recoveries from such low levels often precede relief rallies, even if caution still defines trader behavior.  The data suggested cautious optimism may be forming, which, if supported by steady accumulation, could help Bitcoin mount a stronger rebound attempt. Source: Santiment Traders refuse to step aside Bitcoin’s Open Interest rose 1.47% to $41.97 billion. The modest increase indicated that traders kept positions open despite recent downside pressure. Elevated OI, however, brings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:16
Here’s The XRP ‘Perpetual Buyer’ That Could Bring about $700 Million In Buying Pressure Yearly

Here’s The XRP ‘Perpetual Buyer’ That Could Bring about $700 Million In Buying Pressure Yearly

The post Here’s The XRP ‘Perpetual Buyer’ That Could Bring about $700 Million In Buying Pressure Yearly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s The XRP ‘Perpetual Buyer’ That Could Bring about $700 Million In Buying Pressure Yearly | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I’m Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life’s mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I’m not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-perpetual-buyer-700-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:13
FTX recovery trust sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15B

FTX recovery trust sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15B

The post FTX recovery trust sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FTX Recovery Trust, a legal entity established to manage the bankruptcy estate of FTX Trading Ltd. following its collapse in November 2022, has recently filed a lawsuit aiming to reclaim more than $1 billion in funds that its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, had sent. In a filing dated September 22, which was made at the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the FTX Recovery Trust submitted a complaint against the crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), its associates, and two co-founders. According to the complaint, they were trying to recover $1.15 billion that was mixed up and improperly used. Additionally, the filing pointed out that these funds were connected to Bankman-Fried’s scam scandal against clients and other creditors at FTX in 2021 and 2022.  Sam Bankman-Fried finds himself in trouble again with a scam scandal  Concerning the FTX Recovery Trust’s complaint, Sam Bankman-Fried had ordered FTX’s sister cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda Research, headed by CEO Caroline Ellison, to purchase GDA shares at very high prices exceeding  $500 million for just 154 preferred shares. Apart from this, reliable sources also revealed that the CEO purchased shares of GDA for around $550.9 million after he directly sent money to Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, the Co-Founders at GDA. Following the situation, the filing highlighted that by 2021, Bankman-Fried had successfully transferred billions of dollars in customer funds from  FTX.com exchange to Alameda. During this act, the CEO made Alameda spend more than  $1.15 billion on expensive GDA shares despite escalating debt to FTX.com. On the other hand, the complaint highlighted that the transfers were purposefully meant to benefit Bankman-Fried personally. For the 90% owner of Alameda, his share of the act was nearly all the profits from GDA’s inflated value and potential success (for both GDA and Bitcoin).…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:12
South Korea’s Landmark Deal For Global Trust

South Korea’s Landmark Deal For Global Trust

The post South Korea’s Landmark Deal For Global Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering KRWIN Stablecoin Custody: South Korea’s Landmark Deal For Global Trust Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering KRWIN Stablecoin Custody: South Korea’s Landmark Deal for Global Trust Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/krwin-stablecoin-custody-deal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:05
Bitcoin Market Sees Over 73,000 BTC Influx Into Wallets Younger Than 1 Month

Bitcoin Market Sees Over 73,000 BTC Influx Into Wallets Younger Than 1 Month

The post Bitcoin Market Sees Over 73,000 BTC Influx Into Wallets Younger Than 1 Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ash is a dedicated crypto researcher and blockchain enthusiast with a passion for diving deep into the evolving world of decentralized technologies. With a background in writing and a natural curiosity for how digital assets are shaping the future, he has immersed himself in various sectors of the cryptocurrency space, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and liquidity mining. His journey into crypto started with a desire to fully understand the technology behind it, leading him to explore and engage with these systems firsthand. Ash’s approach to DeFi goes beyond surface-level research as he actively participates in decentralized protocols, testing their functionality to gain a deeper understanding of how they operate. From experimenting with staking mechanisms to exploring liquidity mining strategies, he is hands-on in his exploration, which allows him to provide practical, real-world insights that go far beyond theoretical knowledge. This immersive experience has helped him develop a comprehensive grasp of smart contracts, token governance, and the broader implications of decentralized platforms on the future of finance. In the NFT space, Ash’s interest is driven by the technology’s potential to reshape ownership and creativity in the digital age. He has explored various NFT projects, gaining insights into how these digital assets function within different ecosystems. His focus is on understanding the evolving relationship between creators and communities, as well as the innovative uses of blockchain technology to establish authenticity and provenance in the digital world. Ash’s research in this area often touches on the intersection of culture, technology, and community-driven projects. A key area of his expertise lies in liquidity mining, where he has engaged with various decentralized platforms to understand how liquidity provision contributes to the functionality and security of DeFi ecosystems. Ash’s hands-on involvement has allowed him to analyze the risks, rewards, and broader implications of liquidity pools,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:58
UXLINK Token Crashes 90% After Hacker Mints Billions of Tokens

UXLINK Token Crashes 90% After Hacker Mints Billions of Tokens

The post UXLINK Token Crashes 90% After Hacker Mints Billions of Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI-powered Web3 social platform and infrastructure UXLink saw its crypto token collapse by over 90% after a malicious actor minted billions of unauthorized tokens.  On Tuesday, the project announced that it had identified a breach involving its multisignature wallet. The company said a significant amount of crypto was being illicitly transferred to centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).  UXLink said it had reached out to exchanges to freeze suspicious deposits and reported the incident to law enforcement. In another update, the company confirmed some of the funds had been frozen with the help of exchanges.  “A large portion of the stolen assets has already been frozen, and collaboration with exchanges remains strong,” UXlink said.  Hacker mints 1 billion UXLINK tokens. Source: Etherscan  From multisig breach to mass token minting After confirming the breach, UXLink flagged that the attacker had started the unauthorized minting of tokens. Blockchain security company PeckShield said the hacker initially minted 1 billion UXLINK tokens, warning traders to refrain from interacting with the crypto asset. PeckShield said the attackers minted another 1 billion tokens after the first mint.  After these initial mints, the hacker kept minting UXLINK tokens. Onchain analysts at Hacken estimated that the hacker minted almost 10 trillion tokens. Despite the massive mint, Hacken said the attacker swapped 9.95 trillion tokens for 16 Ether (ETH), worth about $67,000. The company estimated overall losses from the incident at more than $30 million. In response to the unauthorized token mints, UXLink publicly reached out to centralized exchanges (CEXs) to temporarily suspend trading of its token. The company also said it will initiate a token swap plan to protect its ecosystem. Source: UXLINK Price crash and twist in the attack As the security incident transpired, the UXLINK token saw a steep decline, dropping 90% from $0.33 to $0.033. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:55
Federal Reserve’s Powell Rebukes Political Motive Claims

Federal Reserve’s Powell Rebukes Political Motive Claims

The post Federal Reserve’s Powell Rebukes Political Motive Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Powell reaffirms Fed’s independence amid political pressure claims. Federal funds rate cut by 25 basis points. Market reactions mixed; Dow Jones rises modestly. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to political independence and data-driven decisions, addressing public skepticism in Washington, D.C., amid interest rate adjustments. This stance, amidst Fed’s rate changes, impacts market dynamics, reflecting on potential shifts in cryptocurrency value and investor sentiment. The Federal Reserve’s decision The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25% highlights their commitment to adaptability in evolving economic landscapes. Despite criticisms, Powell maintained the Fed’s choices aim to balance maximum employment and stable inflation targets. Immediate market effects included varied reactions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising modestly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced declines. Powell reiterated the stance that the Fed’s independence in policymaking is non-negotiable, responding to ongoing speculation about potential political motives. For additional insights, view the discussion on economic issues with economists and policymakers. The Coincu Research Team notes that interest rate adjustments could catalyze changes in risk asset markets, including cryptocurrencies, often leading to increased trading activity and investor attention. Analysts suggest this rate cut may invigorate speculative opportunities for digital assets, consistent with historical trends. For a broader context, you can check out the updates on the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut decisions. Digital Assets React: Bitcoin Sheds 4.09% Over the Week Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts often increase volatility in digital assets like Bitcoin, reflecting past instances, such as the 2019 rate adjustments, which historically spurred interest in risk markets. Bitcoin’s current price is $112,193.41, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $47.71 billion, reflecting a 32.28%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:47
Pay Special Attention to Bitcoin Tomorrow – Analyst Issues Warning

Pay Special Attention to Bitcoin Tomorrow – Analyst Issues Warning

The post Pay Special Attention to Bitcoin Tomorrow – Analyst Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson has highlighted the potential price action for Bitcoin (BTC) tomorrow, September 24. Peterson noted that historical data points to a clear cyclicity in Bitcoin’s performance. According to the analyst, Bitcoin typically sees a 53% gain on any given day, with a typical gain of +0.10%. However, the situation is different on September 24th. On that date, Bitcoin lost 64% of its value, with a typical decline of -1.50%. Peterson also argued that Bitcoin has historically lost value every time between September 16th and 23rd, with an average drop of 5% during this period. He claimed that this prediction was confirmed by the recent drop in the BTC price. Peterson, who stated that he distances himself from technical analysis methods, said, “I don’t believe in technical analysis, I believe in repeating cycles.” The analyst stated that his chart shows that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 within 170 days, and that he sees a probability of this happening as over 50%. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/pay-special-attention-to-bitcoin-tomorrow-analyst-issues-warning/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:46
