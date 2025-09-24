2025-09-26 Friday

Y Combinator, Base and Coinbase Ventures Launch ‘Fintech 3.0’ as Finance Goes On-Chain

The post Y Combinator, Base and Coinbase Ventures Launch ‘Fintech 3.0’ as Finance Goes On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Y Combinator, the Silicon Valley startup incubator behind Airbnb, Coinbase and Stripe, is collaborating with Base and Coinbase Ventures to create the next wave of so-called “Fintech 3.0” companies, according to a blog post on Tuesday. The firms have opened applications to these “Fintech 3.0” companies, saying it is looking for themes such as expanding stablecoins beyond the dollar into local currencies, tokenizing assets such as stocks and credit markets and building consumer-facing applications including AI-driven financial agents. This is part of these companies' continuing efforts to move the financial industry on-chain. A prime example of this is Base, the Ethereum overlay blockchain attached to Coinbase which recently partnered with Shopify to offer global USDC payments. “Our mission at Base is to build a global economy that increases innovation, creativity, and freedom. To do this, we need more founders to build on-chain businesses so that anyone, anywhere can participate in the global economy,” the blog post said. The initiative comes as U.S. lawmakers move to clarify rules for crypto. The GENIUS Act, a new U.S. law governing stablecoins, aims to bring federal clarity by directing regulators to come up with specific rules for stablecoin issuers. U.S. lawmakers continue to work on broader crypto market structure legislation as well. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/y-combinator-base-and-coinbase-ventures-launch-fintech-3-0-as-finance-goes-on-chain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:40
Why Fear Persists At 44

The post Why Fear Persists At 44 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Why Fear Persists At 44 Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Why Fear Persists at 44 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-update-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:20
Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is built with Solana, Mastercard

The post Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is built with Solana, Mastercard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan is launching a homegrown stablecoin backed by Solana, Mastercard, and one of the country’s largest banks. Summary The National Bank of Kazakhstan unveiled Evo (KZTE), a tenge-pegged stablecoin issued by local crypto exchange Intebix. Part of the country’s regulatory sandbox, the pilot enlists Eurasian Bank and Mastercard as early partners, marking a significant step in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation strategy It’s also a test bed for how stablecoins could reshape payments for consumers and businesses alike. Stablecoin adoption is accelerating globally, and governments are racing to stay ahead of the curve. On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of the stablecoin pilot project under the country’s regulatory sandbox regime, local media reported. Namely, Kazakhstan launched Evo (KZTE), a stablecoin pegged to its local currency, the tenge, and running on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Local crypto exchange Intebix was the issuer, while the Kazakh bank Eurasian Bank and Mastercard were key partners in the launch. 🚀 Kazakhstan launches its first tenge-backed stablecoin on Solana!Today, the The National Bank of Kazakhstan @nationalbank_kz announced the start of a pilot project to issue a tenge-backed stablecoin (KZTE) within its regulatory sandbox.The issuer is @Intebix (a licensed… pic.twitter.com/XQXlLtbBkE — Superteam Kazakhstan (@SuperteamKZ) September 23, 2025 National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov stated that the move was a part of the country’s ongoing efforts in digital transformation. He also outlined the benefits to the country’s banking system. “We see growing interest in digital currencies and blockchain solutions worldwide. Kazakhstan is also taking a step forward: today, we are launching the first national stablecoin backed by the tenge. This will expand financial opportunities, speed up payments, and improve the security of transfers,” he noted. Kazakhstan to tap stablecoin for business Kazakhstan’s local Eurasian Bank will be one of the first banks to start…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:59
NVIDIA director sells 350,000 common shares at $176.39 each

The post NVIDIA director sells 350,000 common shares at $176.39 each appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NVIDIA director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 company shares at $176.39 each, totaling about $61.7 million. Stevens has sold over $400 million worth of NVIDIA stock in 2024. NVIDIA director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares at $176.39 each, according to an SEC filing disclosed today. The transaction, valued at approximately $61.7 million, represents routine insider activity for the longtime board member who has served the AI chipmaker since 2008. Stevens sold over $400 million worth of NVIDIA shares in 2024, with transactions occurring throughout the year The sale comes as NVIDIA stock has surged over 50% in the past year amid the AI boom, with the company maintaining an estimated 80-90% share of the data center GPU market. NVIDIA’s market capitalization exceeds $4 trillion, driven by demand from tech giants like Microsoft and Google for AI infrastructure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-director-mark-stevens-share-sale-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:56
SEC Greenlights Grayscale Ethereum Trusts for NYSE Arca Listing

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-ethereum-trusts-sec-approval/
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:40
Pioneering Ian Calderon Bitcoin Vision: A Bold Run for California Governor

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Ian Calderon Bitcoin Vision: A Bold Run for California Governor The political landscape in California is buzzing with a groundbreaking announcement. Ian Calderon, a former Democratic California State Assemblyman, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the 2026 gubernatorial election, bringing with him a truly modern vision. What makes his candidacy particularly compelling for many is his staunch support for Bitcoin, positioning him as a leading Ian Calderon Bitcoin advocate in mainstream politics. This isn’t just another election; it’s a potential turning point for how states view and integrate digital assets. Why is Ian Calderon Bitcoin’s Champion in California? Cointelegraph first reported Calderon’s official announcement, highlighting his progressive stance on technology and finance. Calderon, a seasoned politician with a track record in the State Assembly, is not shy about his belief that current political approaches are failing to keep pace with technological advancements. His campaign hinges on a clear message: it’s time for a change from politicians who use outdated methods to solve modern problems. On X, Calderon articulated his perspective, noting the pervasive use of smartphones for daily payments, Venmo for seamless money transfers, and Bitcoin for long-term savings by the current generation. He argues that government should reflect these realities, not lag behind. This isn’t just about adopting new tech; it’s about fundamentally rethinking how the state manages its finances and serves its citizens. The Bold Vision: Integrating Ian Calderon Bitcoin into State Operations Calderon’s proposals are ambitious and aim to revolutionize California’s financial infrastructure. He suggests two primary avenues for integrating Bitcoin: Incorporating Bitcoin into the State Government’s Portfolio: This move could diversify the state’s assets, potentially offering a hedge against inflation and opening up new investment opportunities. It signals a forward-thinking approach to treasury management. Introducing Bitcoin as a Payment Method for Some State Programs: Imagine paying for certain state services or taxes with Bitcoin. This could streamline transactions, reduce processing fees, and offer greater financial inclusion for those who prefer digital currencies. Such initiatives could position California at the forefront of digital asset adoption among U.S. states. The benefits could extend beyond mere financial efficiency, potentially attracting tech talent and fostering innovation within the state’s already robust technology sector. Furthermore, embracing Ian Calderon Bitcoin policies could enhance transparency in government transactions, a key advantage of blockchain technology. Navigating the Challenges: What Lies Ahead for Ian Calderon Bitcoin Adoption? While the vision is exciting, the path to integrating Bitcoin into state operations is not without its hurdles. Any significant shift in financial policy requires careful consideration of various factors: Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving at both federal and state levels. California would need to navigate these complexities, potentially setting new precedents. Public Perception and Education: A significant portion of the population may still be unfamiliar with Bitcoin or harbor misconceptions. Education and clear communication would be crucial for successful adoption. Market Volatility: Bitcoin’s price volatility is a common concern. Strategies would need to be in place to manage potential risks associated with holding a volatile asset in a state’s portfolio. Security and Infrastructure: Implementing secure systems for Bitcoin transactions and custody would be paramount to protect state assets and citizen data. Addressing these challenges would require collaboration with financial experts, technologists, and regulatory bodies. Calderon’s campaign would need to present robust plans for mitigating these risks, demonstrating a thorough understanding of both the opportunities and the complexities involved in such a transformative endeavor. His ability to articulate these solutions will be key to garnering widespread support for his Ian Calderon Bitcoin agenda. What Does This Mean for the Future of Ian Calderon Bitcoin in Politics? Calderon’s candidacy is more than just a local race; it represents a growing trend of cryptocurrency entering mainstream political discourse. As more politicians begin to understand and embrace digital assets, we could see a shift in how governments approach economic policy, financial inclusion, and technological innovation. His proposals could serve as a blueprint or a case study for other states considering similar moves. The debate around Ian Calderon Bitcoin policies will undoubtedly bring important conversations about the future of money, the role of technology in governance, and the evolving needs of a digitally native population. His campaign will test the waters for how ready the electorate is for such progressive financial policies, potentially paving the way for a new era of tech-savvy governance. Ian Calderon’s run for California governor marks a significant moment for the cryptocurrency community and the state’s political landscape. His pro-Bitcoin stance and innovative proposals for integrating digital assets into state government reflect a forward-thinking approach to modern challenges. While the journey will involve overcoming significant hurdles, his candidacy ignites an important dialogue about the future of finance and governance in California and beyond. It’s a bold step towards a more technologically integrated future, driven by the vision of a politician ready to embrace the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about Ian Calderon’s gubernatorial campaign and his Bitcoin proposals: Q: Who is Ian Calderon? A: Ian Calderon is a former Democratic California State Assemblyman who has announced his candidacy for the 2026 California gubernatorial election. He is known for his pro-Bitcoin stance and progressive views on technology. Q: What are Ian Calderon’s main proposals regarding Bitcoin? A: Calderon proposes incorporating Bitcoin into the state government’s investment portfolio and introducing it as a payment method for some state programs. He believes this will modernize California’s financial operations. Q: Why does Calderon believe Bitcoin is important for California? A: He argues that the current generation uses digital methods like smartphones and Venmo for payments, and Bitcoin for savings. He believes government should adapt to these modern financial behaviors to remain relevant and efficient. Q: What challenges might California face if it adopts Bitcoin as proposed? A: Potential challenges include navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, educating the public, managing Bitcoin’s price volatility, and ensuring robust security and infrastructure for digital asset management. Q: How could Bitcoin adoption benefit California? A: Benefits could include diversifying state assets, increasing financial efficiency, attracting tech talent, fostering innovation, and potentially enhancing transparency in government transactions. What are your thoughts on Ian Calderon’s bold vision for California? Do you believe integrating Bitcoin into state government is the future? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation about the evolving role of cryptocurrency in politics and governance! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Ian Calderon Bitcoin Vision: A Bold Run for California Governor first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:40
Deutsche Bank Sees Bitcoin Exploding Into Central Bank Reserves by 2030 With Gold

Bitcoin’s rising institutional appeal, record-breaking price moves, and growing role as a macro hedge could secure its place alongside gold in reserves, Deutsche Bank says. Deutsche Bank Sees Bitcoin Coexisting With Gold in Global Reserve Portfolios Deutsche Bank published a report by its Research Institute on Sept. 22 titled “ Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future […]
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:30
Bonk Volume Surges, Brett Tests Holders, But BullZilla’s 70% APY Staking Makes It the Top Meme Coin Presale to Invest In This Week

The meme coin market is rewriting the rules of digital assets. Once dismissed as speculative entertainment, these tokens are now serious contenders with communities, presale mechanics, and real-world staking incentives. Among the projects rising in late 2025, three names command attention: BullZilla($BZIL), Bonk (BONK), and Brett (BRETT). Each represents a different side of the meme […]
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:15
Bitcoin Allocation: Unlocking Mainstream Investment in Crypto

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Allocation: Unlocking Mainstream Investment in Crypto The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news that signals a major shift in how traditional finance views digital assets. Hunter Horsley, CEO of spot Bitcoin ETF issuer Bitwise, recently shared a groundbreaking development: an asset management firm overseeing a staggering $20 billion in assets has officially approved a 3% portfolio Bitcoin allocation. This isn’t just a number; it’s a powerful endorsement from mainstream finance, hinting at an accelerating journey towards mass adoption. What Does This Significant Bitcoin Allocation Mean for Investors? This decision by a $20 billion asset manager represents a monumental leap for Bitcoin allocation within traditional investment portfolios. It demonstrates a growing confidence among large financial institutions in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition. For years, skeptics questioned Bitcoin’s legitimacy, but now, a significant player is putting real capital behind it. This move suggests that professional investors are increasingly seeing Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a legitimate component for diversification and potential growth. Validation: It validates Bitcoin as a serious investment asset. Precedent: It sets a powerful precedent for other large firms. Mainstream Acceptance: It pushes Bitcoin further into the mainstream financial dialogue. Hunter Horsley’s insights further emphasize this trend. He noted that interest from mainstream investors is stronger than ever. This sentiment aligns with broader market observations, indicating that the floodgates for institutional capital could be opening wider than ever before. Why Are Institutions Embracing Bitcoin Allocation Now? Several factors contribute to this pivotal moment for Bitcoin allocation. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. has been a game-changer, providing a regulated and accessible pathway for institutional investors to gain exposure. This regulatory clarity reduces barriers and offers a familiar investment vehicle, making the decision to allocate capital to Bitcoin much simpler for compliance-conscious firms. Moreover, the narrative around Bitcoin has matured. It is increasingly viewed as a potential hedge against inflation and a form of ‘digital gold’ in an uncertain economic landscape. Horsley himself predicts that 2025 will mark the beginning of Bitcoin’s mass adoption, a forecast rooted in the current trajectory of institutional interest and product availability. Benefits of institutional Bitcoin allocation include: Portfolio Diversification: Bitcoin often exhibits low correlation with traditional assets. Growth Potential: Continued adoption could drive significant appreciation. Inflation Hedge: A perceived store of value in inflationary environments. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Allocation While the future for Bitcoin allocation looks bright, it’s essential to acknowledge that challenges remain. Bitcoin’s price volatility, while a source of opportunity, can also be a significant risk factor for traditional portfolios. Regulatory landscapes are still evolving globally, which can introduce uncertainties. However, these challenges are often viewed as part of the asset’s early growth phase. For investors, this development offers actionable insights. It suggests that a prudent, long-term approach to Bitcoin could be beneficial. Institutions are not typically chasing short-term gains but are making strategic decisions based on fundamental shifts. This news serves as a strong signal for both institutional and sophisticated retail investors to consider how digital assets might fit into their broader investment strategies. This move by a $20 billion asset manager is not an isolated event but a bellwether for what’s to come. We can expect more firms to explore and eventually commit to similar Bitcoin allocation strategies as the digital asset ecosystem continues to mature and integrate with traditional finance. In conclusion, the approval of a 3% Bitcoin allocation by a $20 billion asset manager is a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. It underscores Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy and its increasing role within mainstream investment portfolios. With industry leaders like Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley predicting mass adoption by 2025, the journey of Bitcoin from a niche asset to a globally recognized investment class is clearly accelerating. This institutional embrace paves the way for a more integrated and dynamic financial future, making Bitcoin a topic of central importance for any forward-thinking investor. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin Allocation Q1: What does a “3% Bitcoin allocation” by a $20 billion asset manager signify? A1: It signifies a significant endorsement of Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset by a major traditional financial institution. This move sets a precedent, suggesting that more mainstream firms may follow suit and integrate digital assets into their portfolios. Q2: Who is Hunter Horsley and what is his role in this news? A2: Hunter Horsley is the CEO of Bitwise, a prominent issuer of spot Bitcoin ETFs. He publicly shared the news about the $20 billion asset manager’s approval, highlighting his expertise and insight into institutional cryptocurrency adoption. Q3: Why are traditional asset managers now considering Bitcoin for their portfolios? A3: Factors include increased regulatory clarity (especially with spot Bitcoin ETFs), Bitcoin’s potential as an inflation hedge, its low correlation with traditional assets for diversification, and its long-term growth prospects as a digital store of value. Q4: What does the prediction of “mass adoption by 2025” imply for Bitcoin? A4: This prediction, made by Hunter Horsley, suggests that by 2025, Bitcoin could move beyond its early adopter phase to become a widely accepted and integrated asset across various investment vehicles and public consciousness, driven by continued institutional interest and accessibility. Q5: Are there any risks associated with institutional Bitcoin allocation? A5: Yes, like any investment, Bitcoin carries risks. Its price can be highly volatile, and the regulatory landscape is still evolving. However, institutions often manage these risks through diversified portfolios and long-term investment strategies. Did you find this insight into institutional Bitcoin allocation valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments and help others understand this significant shift in traditional finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Allocation: Unlocking Mainstream Investment in Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:05
‘Base can’t rug users’- Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum L2 amid criticism

Some quarters are worried that Base could part ways with Ethereum.
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:00
