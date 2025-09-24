2025-09-26 Friday

On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone

On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone

The post On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:26
Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season. Real Madrid via Getty Images Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season's first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th. The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone's Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante. In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately. Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness. The same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:22
How Bitcoin's Legitimacy and BullZilla's Presale Stand Out

How Bitcoin's Legitimacy and BullZilla's Presale Stand Out

The post How Bitcoin's Legitimacy and BullZilla's Presale Stand Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 06:15 The hunt for the best 100x coin has become one of the biggest obsessions in crypto investing. Every cycle brings a handful of tokens that outperform the market, turning modest investments into life-changing returns. In 2021, meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surprised the world. In 2023, Pepe proved that viral culture still has the power to mint millionaires. Now, in 2025, a new wave is emerging, and investors are asking: which is the best 100x coin to buy right now? In this article, we'll explore nine contenders shaping today's crypto narrative, from legendary tokens like Bitcoin to fresh meme coin experiments. Among them, Bull Zilla stands out as the strongest candidate for the best 100x coin, thanks to its structured presale mechanics, burn-driven scarcity, and already proven ROI. BullZilla (BZIL) – The Best 100x Coin of 2025 BullZilla has quickly become the talk of the town for one simple reason: its presale is designed for exponential growth. At Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet), Phase 1, the project has already raised over $620,000, attracted more than 2,000 holders, and sold 28 billion tokens. These are real, measurable milestones that show the market is paying attention. What makes BullZilla ($BZIL) the best 100x coin is its Roar Burn Mechanism and Zilla DNA tokenomics. Every time a presale stage completes or milestones are hit, tokens are burned from the reserve pool. This decreases supply, increases scarcity, and drives price momentum. Unlike hype-only meme coins, BullZilla's growth is coded into its DNA. ROI numbers are equally eye-popping. Early joiners already saw 1391% gains, while current participants are looking at a 6048% ROI possibility into the listing price of $0.00527. To put that in perspective: a $1,000 investment today buys 11.66M tokens, worth $61,425 at listing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:15
A Bold Run For California Governor

A Bold Run For California Governor

The post A Bold Run For California Governor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Ian Calderon Bitcoin Vision: A Bold Run For California Governor
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:59
Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin

Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin

The post Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:46
Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

PANews reported on September 24th that digital asset management company ReserveOne has filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. under the expected ticker symbol "RONE." The company previously announced plans to establish a cryptocurrency reserve of over $1 billion, centered around Bitcoin and encompassing assets with staking and lending potential, such as Ethereum and Solana.
PANews2025/09/24 10:37
Coinbase to List Australian Dollar and Singapore Dollar Stablecoins AUDD and XSGD

Coinbase to List Australian Dollar and Singapore Dollar Stablecoins AUDD and XSGD

PANews reported on September 24th that Coinbase will globally launch two local fiat stablecoins : AUDD (Australian Dollar stablecoin, issued by AUDC Pty Ltd ) and XSGD (Singapore Dollar stablecoin, issued by StraitsX ) on September 29th . Users can freely convert Australian dollars to AUDD and Singapore dollars to XSGD . Both currencies are backed by fiat reserves, and XSGD has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for compliance.
PANews2025/09/24 10:30
Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population

Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population

PANews reported on September 24th that the 2025 Yunqi Conference was held in Hangzhou. Wu Yongming, Director and CEO of Alibaba Group and Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, stated that in the future, there may be more agents and robots than the global population, working alongside humans and having a significant impact on the real world. Wu Yongming stated that AGI, an intelligent system with the common cognitive abilities of humans, is now considered a reality in the industry. However, Wu Yongming pointed out that AGI is not the end of its development, but a new starting point. AI will definitely not stop at AGI, but will move towards super artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence and can iteratively evolve, known as ASI.
PANews2025/09/24 10:28
Vitalik emphasizes the importance of full-stack openness and verifiability

Vitalik emphasizes the importance of full-stack openness and verifiability

PANews reported on September 24th that Vitalik Buterin, in a recent post, noted that as the internet permeates every aspect of life, including applications, operating systems, hardware, and biotechnology, the openness and verifiability of technology have become crucial. Vitalik believes that only by achieving true openness and user-verifiability at the software, hardware, and biotech levels can security and fairness be guaranteed, and data monopolies and trust crises avoided. He called for promoting full-stack openness to achieve a more secure, free, and inclusive digital society.
PANews2025/09/24 10:13
Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction

Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction Imagine a future where a single Bitcoin is worth an astonishing $1 million. This bold vision isn't from a science fiction novel; it's a serious prediction from none other than Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. He recently shared his belief on X that Bitcoin $1M by 2030 is not just possible but probable, given its current progress and the need for a long-term perspective. This exciting forecast has naturally sent ripples through the cryptocurrency community, prompting many to consider the incredible potential trajectory of the world's leading digital asset. What Fuels the Vision of Bitcoin $1M by 2030? Brian Armstrong's prediction stems from a deep understanding of Bitcoin's fundamentals and its historical performance. He emphasizes that looking at Bitcoin through a short-term lens misses the bigger picture. Over its existence, Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, consistently breaking through previous price ceilings. This long-term view is crucial when discussing ambitious targets like Bitcoin $1M by 2030. One of the core drivers is Bitcoin's inherent scarcity. Unlike traditional currencies that can be printed endlessly, Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. This hard limit, combined with increasing demand, creates a powerful economic dynamic. As more individuals, institutions, and even nations adopt Bitcoin, its value proposition strengthens, making such a high valuation seem less like a dream and more like a potential reality. Understanding Bitcoin's Unique Growth Trajectory Bitcoin's journey is punctuated by unique events known as "halvings." Approximately every four years, the reward miners receive for validating transactions is cut in half. This mechanism further reduces the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market, historically leading to significant price appreciation. The most recent halving occurred in April 2024, and past cycles suggest that the impact of these events plays a vital role in Bitcoin's long-term value accumulation. Moreover, increasing global access to digital assets through user-friendly platforms like Coinbase contributes significantly to its expanding user base. The growing interest from institutional investors is another undeniable force. The approval of spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States marked a pivotal moment, opening the floodgates for traditional finance to invest in Bitcoin more easily. This institutional capital inflow provides substantial liquidity and legitimacy, further paving the way for a future where Bitcoin $1M by 2030 could be a benchmark. Is Bitcoin $1M by 2030 Realistic? Examining Key Factors While Armstrong's prediction is optimistic, it's grounded in observable trends and economic principles. Let's break down some of the key factors that could contribute to this monumental rise: Increasing Global Adoption: As more countries explore central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and people seek alternatives to traditional financial systems, Bitcoin's role as a decentralized, borderless asset becomes more appealing. Inflationary Pressures: Persistent inflation in fiat currencies drives individuals and institutions to store wealth in assets with a limited supply, like Bitcoin, as a hedge. Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements in Bitcoin's underlying technology, such as the Lightning Network for faster transactions, enhance its utility and scalability, making it more attractive for everyday use. Demographic Shift: Younger generations, who are more digitally native, Diversification and thorough research are always recommended before making any investment decisions. Armstrong himself emphasizes the need for a long-term view, suggesting that patience will be a key virtue for those hoping to witness this monumental achievement. What Does This Mean for You? Brian Armstrong’s forecast offers a glimpse into a potentially transformative future for finance. It underscores Bitcoin’s growing importance as a global store of value and a significant asset class. For those new to crypto, this prediction highlights the long-term potential of digital assets. For seasoned investors, it reinforces the conviction many already hold about Bitcoin’s enduring value. Ultimately, the journey to Bitcoin $1M by 2030 will likely be dynamic and challenging, but the underlying fundamentals and increasing mainstream acceptance provide a strong foundation for this ambitious goal. It’s a testament to the revolutionary power of decentralized finance and the digital age. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Future Here are some common questions regarding Brian Armstrong’s bold prediction for Bitcoin: Who made the prediction about Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030?Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated his belief on X (formerly Twitter) that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. What are the main reasons cited for the Bitcoin $1M by 2030 prediction?Key reasons include Bitcoin’s fixed supply (scarcity), increasing global adoption by individuals and institutions, the impact of halving events, and its role as a hedge against inflation. Are there significant risks to Bitcoin reaching this price target?Yes, significant risks include market volatility, potential regulatory challenges, technological vulnerabilities, and competition from other cryptocurrencies. How does Bitcoin’s scarcity contribute to its potential value?With a fixed supply of 21 million coins, Bitcoin’s scarcity means that as demand increases, its value tends to rise, assuming all other factors remain constant. What should investors consider in light of this prediction?Investors should consider a long-term perspective, conduct thorough research, understand the inherent risks of cryptocurrency, and avoid making investment decisions based solely on predictions. Share Your Thoughts on Bitcoin’s Future! If Brian Armstrong’s vision of Bitcoin $1M by 2030 sparks your interest or curiosity, we encourage you to share this article with your friends, family, and social media network! Let’s ignite a wider conversation about the incredible potential of cryptocurrency and what this ambitious forecast could mean for the global financial landscape. Your insights and discussions are invaluable as we collectively explore the future of digital assets! This post Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:25
