2025-09-26 Friday

UXLINK Completes Smart Contract Security Audit and Announces Token Migration Plan

PANews reported on September 24th that UXLINK announced that its new smart contract has passed a security audit and will be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The new smart contract removes the original burn function while retaining cross-chain features through cross-chain partnerships. The token ticker symbol " UXLINK " remains unchanged, and relevant contract details and migration plans have been submitted to CEX partners. Officials have frozen a large number of addresses implicated in the hack and are collaborating with law enforcement and third parties to recover the assets. All community losses will be handled transparently and used for community compensation and development.
Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means

According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly […] The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means appeared first on Coindoo.
Ripple Focuses on Tokenization and Stablecoins in XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Strategy

Ripple’s XRPL roadmap targets tokenization, stablecoins, and privacy tools to boost institutional adoption in DeFi and finance. Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger (XRPL) at the forefront of institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) by prioritizing tokenization and stablecoins.  The company’s roadmap is set to transform the XRPL into a platform that allows banks, asset managers, and […] The post Ripple Focuses on Tokenization and Stablecoins in XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RLUSD Surges as Game-Changing Stablecoin Off-Ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD has been integrated into Securitize’s tokenization platform, enabling institutional investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund to exchange their tokenized fund shares for RLUSD on-chain. This move marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) assets with crypto rails. Launched by Ripple in early 2025, the stablecoin is designed […]
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $141 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $141 million yesterday (September 23rd, US Eastern Time). The Fidelity ETF (FETH) saw the largest daily net outflow, with a net outflow of $63.407 million, bringing FETH's historical net inflow to $2.777 billion. The second largest daily net outflow was from the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), with a net outflow of $36.3677 million, bringing ETH's historical net inflow to $1.401 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.477 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.703 billion.
Datavault AI Shares Are Trending After New Initiative To Boost XRP Adoption: What You Should Know

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares cooled down Tuesday after-hours following a solid double-digit surge in the regular trading session. The stock was seen trending at the time of writing.read more
Crypto policy shift to bring cycle-breaking wave of investors: Novogratz

Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz says US crypto legislation will unleash new market participation, which could break the traditional four-year cycle. The passing of two key crypto bills in the US will usher in a new wave of crypto participation that could upend the traditional four-year market cycle, says Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz.Novogratz told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, and the CLARITY Act, which outlines regulatory agencies’ jurisdiction over crypto, would lead to a surge of new investors that would disrupt the four-year cycle pattern.Many crypto investors believe the market follows a pattern of price movement coinciding with the Bitcoin (BTC) halving roughly every four years. The last halving occurred in April 2024, so some believe the current bull market could soon end.Read more
South Korean Crypto Rule: Regulators Eye Easing for a Dynamic Market

BitcoinWorld South Korean Crypto Rule: Regulators Eye Easing for a Dynamic Market The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news from South Korea! Financial authorities are currently engaged in a pivotal discussion about potentially easing the country’s existing South Korean crypto rule, specifically the ‘one exchange, one bank’ policy. This reassessment could dramatically reshape the nation’s digital asset landscape, fostering greater competition and innovation. Understanding the South Korean Crypto Rule: ‘One Exchange, One Bank’ For some time, South Korea has operated under a strict ‘one exchange, one bank’ policy. This means that each crypto exchange could only partner with a single commercial bank for real-name accounts. Initially, this South Korean crypto rule aimed to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. Banks were tasked with assisting crypto exchanges in meeting their stringent AML obligations, providing a layer of oversight. However, as the global crypto market evolves rapidly, this policy has drawn increasing scrutiny. Many believe it inadvertently reinforces monopolies, hindering the free market and stifling innovation. Why Are Regulators Rethinking This Crucial Policy? The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is spearheading this reevaluation. Park Joo-young, director of the Planning and Administration Office at the FIU, highlighted the reasons behind this crucial reassessment during a recent event. Global Competition: South Korea aims to remain competitive in the fast-paced global crypto market. The current rule might be putting local exchanges at a disadvantage. Public Concerns: There are growing public and industry concerns that the policy limits market entry and reinforces the dominance of a few large players. Balancing Act: Regulators face the delicate task of balancing effective money laundering prevention with the principles of free-market competition. The authorities are actively gathering feedback from all stakeholders. This includes both banks and crypto exchanges, whose opinions are understandably divided on the future of the South Korean crypto rule. What Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead? Easing the ‘one exchange, one bank’ South Korean crypto rule presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, it could unlock significant benefits for the market: Increased Competition: More banks could partner with exchanges, leading to a more dynamic and competitive trading environment. Innovation Boost: New exchanges and services might emerge, fostering greater innovation in product offerings and user experience. Consumer Choice: Users could benefit from more diverse options and potentially lower fees as exchanges vie for business. On the other hand, regulators must carefully navigate potential pitfalls. Ensuring robust AML measures remain in place is paramount. Any changes must include new safeguards to prevent excessive concentration of power and mitigate risks associated with financial crime. The process involves intricate discussions and a thorough understanding of market dynamics and potential regulatory gaps. What Does This Mean for South Korea’s Crypto Future? The outcome of this regulatory reassessment will have profound implications for South Korea’s position in the global crypto economy. A thoughtful and balanced approach could solidify the nation’s reputation as a forward-thinking hub for digital assets. This potential shift signals a move towards a more mature and adaptable regulatory framework. It acknowledges that initial safeguards, while well-intentioned, may need adjustments to keep pace with an evolving industry. The ongoing dialogue between regulators, banks, and exchanges is a healthy sign. It demonstrates a commitment to fostering a secure yet competitive environment for crypto trading in South Korea. The reevaluation of the ‘one exchange, one bank’ South Korean crypto rule marks a significant moment for the country’s digital asset market. By carefully weighing the need for strong anti-money laundering measures against the desire for a competitive, innovative market, South Korean regulators are striving for a framework that benefits both consumers and the industry. The world will be watching closely as this crucial policy evolves, potentially setting a new standard for crypto regulation globally. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the ‘one exchange, one bank’ rule in South Korea? The ‘one exchange, one bank’ rule is a regulatory policy in South Korea that historically required each cryptocurrency exchange to partner with only one commercial bank for managing real-name accounts for its users. Why was this South Korean crypto rule originally implemented? The rule was initially put in place to enhance anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. It aimed to have banks assist crypto exchanges in fulfilling their AML obligations, providing a layer of oversight for transactions. Why are South Korean regulators considering easing this rule now? Regulators are reassessing the rule due to concerns that it may be reinforcing monopolies and hindering free-market competition amid fierce global competition in the crypto sector. They seek to balance effective AML with market dynamism. What are the potential benefits of easing the ‘one exchange, one bank’ policy? Easing the rule could lead to increased competition among exchanges, foster greater innovation in crypto products and services, and offer consumers more choice and potentially better trading conditions. What challenges might arise from changing the South Korean crypto rule? The primary challenge involves ensuring that easing the rule does not compromise anti-money laundering efforts or introduce new risks of financial crime. Regulators must implement new safeguards to maintain market integrity. How will the industry’s feedback influence the decision? Regulators are actively gathering feedback from both banks and crypto exchanges. Their diverse opinions will be carefully considered to inform a balanced decision that addresses market needs while upholding regulatory standards. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts on the future of the South Korean crypto rule and its potential impact on social media! Let’s continue the conversation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global crypto regulation and institutional adoption. This post South Korean Crypto Rule: Regulators Eye Easing for a Dynamic Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ECB Sees 2029 As Realistic Timeline For Digital Euro Launch, Says Cipollone

The ECB could launch a digital euro in 2029 after eurozone finance chiefs agreed on customer holding limits, board member Piero Cipollone said.
Asian markets open in red: Nikkei 225, Kospi 100 slips amid Wall Street losses

Asian markets slipped at the open on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street’s overnight retreat and a wave of caution spreading across global markets.Sentiment remains fragile, with investors worried by conflicting signals from the US Federal Reserve and persistent fears over inflation, weak factory data, and the potential fallout from China’s property sector.The region’s traders are recalibrating their risk, spooked by oil’s second straight day of gains and currency swings that reflect just how jittery things have become.Incoming headlines about central banks, interest rates, and geopolitical jitters are keeping risk appetite in check across Asia’s major benchmarks.Asian markets: Nikkei 225 & Kospi 100Japanese and Korean equities led the early declines as trading picked up following a regional holiday.The Nikkei 225 slipped around 0.48% to trade near the 45,275 level by mid-morning, erasing Monday’s gains after a subdued lead from US markets.Factory data continues to dampen spirits in Tokyo, with September manufacturing activity contracting and services expanding at a slower clip, putting extra pressure on heavyweight stocks like Sony Group and Advantest.Even as the Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, there’s a sense the AI-inspired rally may be fading, and investor nerves are showing ahead of the central bank’s plans to offload ETF and J-REIT holdings.South Korea’s Kospi 100 wrestled with a similar headwind, edging down by roughly 0.90% after early optimism fizzled with Wall Street’s tech reversal and local export data failing to impress.Key players in the semiconductor and auto sectors saw outflows as traders reassessed sector outlooks, and foreign investors continued to trim risk.Both indexes remain up year-to-date, but September’s volatility has brought the market’s nerves into sharp focus for traders hoping to avoid further shakeouts before Q4.Hang Seng, China CSI, and India’s outlookHong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened flat before slipping, trading to around 26,159, down nearly 0.7% as thin volumes, typhoon worries, and tepid Chinese demand weighed on sentiment.Authorities are bracing for more choppy action as China’s CSI benchmarks remain in corrective territory, pressured by ongoing property market concerns and mixed signals on stimulus.The mainland’s CSI 300 drifted, reflecting cautious trading and a wait-and-see stance on further government support for beleaguered developers and tech stocks.Expectations for India’s Sensex and Nifty 50 are firmly in the spotlight this morning.After ending Tuesday flat with a slight negative bias, Indian indices are tipped for a subdued open as US and Asian market declines filter through.Financials, autos, and metals have shown some resilience, but sustained foreign outflows and a weak rupee are holding back broader enthusiasm.Volatility, currency weakness, and policy haze mean traders are approaching Wednesday with caution, watching for triggers from global macro headlines, central bank updates, and sector rotation.The post Asian markets open in red: Nikkei 225, Kospi 100 slips amid Wall Street losses appeared first on Invezz
