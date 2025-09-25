2025-09-26 Friday

Aster has completed the handling of XPL perpetual contract anomalies and promised compensation

PANews reported on September 26th that Aster announced that the XPL perpetual contract trading anomaly has been fully resolved. Aster stated that users whose positions were forced to close during the affected period will have their losses directly reimbursed in USDT to their wallets, with the expected completion date within a few hours. Aster also reminded users to submit tickets for other related issues via Discord. Earlier, between 5:37 and 5:43 in the morning, due to a system loophole, the price of the XPL contract soared to as high as $4 on Asterdex, far higher than other mainstream trading platforms.
BlackRock registers Bitcoin premium yield ETF in Delaware

PANews reported on September 26 that BlackRock has registered the "iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF " in Delaware . The entity type is a statutory trust, the registered agent is BlackRock Advisors, LLC , and the incorporation date is September 25, 2025. The ETF aims to provide investors with premium returns related to Bitcoin.
Useless Coin (USELESS) Pumps Again as Meme Coin Season Approaches

The post Useless Coin (USELESS) Pumps Again as Meme Coin Season Approaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Useless Coin (USELESS) is back in the spotlight, proving that even a token designed to be “useless” can spark real interest and price action. Earlier today, the token saw a 15% surge on a red day when most altcoins were struggling, highlighting its resilience and growing interest among meme coin investors. The surge has investors and analysts asking what comes next for this uniquely branded coin. It also shines a light on the market’s constant hunt for the next crypto to explode. One project now generating buzz is Maxi Doge, which combines unique branding with a growing presale and is being discussed as a potential new leader in the meme coin space. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Useless Coin Price Prediction Useless Coin thrives on its self-aware and ironic branding. It openly embraces its “uselessness,” a narrative that resonates with a part of the meme coin community. This identity plays a major role in its recent performance, especially on a day when most top gainers were smaller altcoins. $USELESS started with a market cap near $40 to $50 million and has grown into a community-driven project built around irony. Despite dropping 30% in the past week and 25% over the past month, many investors view the recent pump as a sign of a potential recovery. Useless Coin (USELESS) currently trades at $0.14 with a market cap of about $144.78 million. CompareMarketCap’s ROI calculator shows how that position could scale if the token climbs to higher milestones. At a $250M market cap, the price could move to $0.25, turning a $2,000 investment into $2,825. If it hits $500 million, the price may reach $0.50, lifting the same investment to $5,650. At $5 billion, the token could trade at $5, pushing returns to $56,501. In the extreme case of a $20 billion market…
Revolutionary Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF: 7RCC’s Bold New Filing

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF: 7RCC’s Bold New Filing The financial world is constantly evolving, and a recent development promises to push the boundaries even further. Imagine an investment vehicle that not only offers exposure to the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies but also champions environmental responsibility. This is precisely what 7RCC is proposing with its innovative application for a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF. This groundbreaking filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to combine spot Bitcoin with carbon credits, as reported by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. This move, submitted under the SEC’s new generic listing standards, marks a significant moment for both digital assets and sustainable investing. What Exactly is the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF? At its core, the proposed Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF seeks to blend two distinct asset classes: spot Bitcoin and carbon credits. Spot Bitcoin refers to directly holding the cryptocurrency itself, rather than derivatives. Carbon credits, on the other hand, are measurable, verifiable permits that allow the owner to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent. These credits are typically generated by projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere. 7RCC’s vision is to create a single investment product that gives investors exposure to both. This unique combination could offer a fresh approach to diversification, appealing to a broader range of investors interested in both growth potential and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. It’s a bold step that could redefine what a traditional ETF can encompass, especially in the rapidly expanding digital asset space. Why Combine Bitcoin and Carbon Credits in an ETF? The decision to pair Bitcoin with carbon credits might seem unconventional at first glance, but it addresses several key market trends and investor demands. For years, Bitcoin has faced criticism regarding its energy consumption and environmental footprint. By integrating carbon credits, the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF could offer a mechanism to offset some of these concerns, presenting a “greener” way to invest in Bitcoin. Moreover, this innovative structure offers a dual benefit: Environmental Responsibility: The inclusion of carbon credits directly supports projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with growing global efforts towards sustainability. Diversification and Growth: Investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s potential for significant returns while also participating in the burgeoning carbon credit market, which is vital for combating climate change. This approach could potentially attract institutional investors who are increasingly mandated to consider ESG factors in their portfolios. It’s an attempt to bridge the gap between traditional finance, digital assets, and environmental stewardship, all within a regulated framework. Navigating the Challenges of a Hybrid Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF While the concept of a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF is exciting, its path to approval and market acceptance comes with inherent challenges. The U.S. SEC has historically been cautious about approving spot Bitcoin ETFs, though recent approvals signal a shift. However, adding carbon credits introduces another layer of complexity. The regulatory landscape for carbon markets is still evolving, and integrating it with a digital asset like Bitcoin requires careful consideration. Key challenges include: Regulatory Scrutiny: The SEC will meticulously evaluate the fund’s structure, custody arrangements for both Bitcoin and carbon credits, and valuation methodologies. Market Volatility: Both Bitcoin and carbon credit markets can experience significant price fluctuations, which could impact the ETF’s performance. Operational Complexity: Managing two distinct and often volatile asset classes within a single fund requires robust operational frameworks and expertise. Despite these hurdles, 7RCC’s filing represents a proactive step towards addressing environmental concerns often associated with cryptocurrencies, potentially paving the way for more sustainable crypto investment products. What Does This Revolutionary ETF Mean for Investors? For investors, the potential approval of a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF could open up new avenues for portfolio diversification and values-aligned investing. It provides a simplified way to gain exposure to both Bitcoin and the environmental commodities market without the complexities of direct ownership. This could be particularly appealing to those who have been hesitant about Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, offering a more palatable entry point. Should this ETF come to fruition, it could: Enhance Accessibility: Make investing in Bitcoin and carbon credits easier for retail and institutional investors through traditional brokerage accounts. Promote Sustainable Investing: Encourage more capital flow into environmental projects by increasing demand for carbon credits. Set a Precedent: Potentially inspire other asset managers to develop hybrid funds that blend digital assets with other socially responsible investments. The journey to approval will be closely watched, as its success could significantly influence the future of sustainable investing in the digital asset space. The filing by 7RCC for a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF is undoubtedly a pioneering move, pushing the boundaries of what an exchange-traded fund can achieve. By proposing to combine the innovation of spot Bitcoin with the environmental commitment of carbon credits, 7RCC is attempting to create a unique investment vehicle that addresses both financial growth and ecological responsibility. While regulatory hurdles and market complexities remain, this initiative highlights a growing trend towards integrating sustainability into the core of digital finance. It’s a testament to the ongoing evolution of investment products designed to meet the diverse and increasingly conscientious demands of today’s investors. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF What is a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF? A Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF is a proposed exchange-traded fund that would combine direct exposure to spot Bitcoin with investments in carbon credits, aiming to offer a blend of cryptocurrency investment and environmental sustainability. Who filed for this ETF? 7RCC, an asset management firm, filed the application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Why are Bitcoin and carbon credits being combined? The combination aims to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin’s growth potential while addressing environmental concerns by offsetting its carbon footprint through carbon credits, thus promoting sustainable investing. What are the main benefits of such an ETF? Benefits include diversification, potential alignment with ESG investment mandates, and easier access to both Bitcoin and the carbon credit market through a regulated investment vehicle. What are the challenges for this ETF’s approval? Challenges include rigorous regulatory scrutiny from the SEC regarding the novel combination of assets, the inherent volatility of both Bitcoin and carbon markets, and the operational complexities of managing such a hybrid fund. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in sustainable crypto investing by sharing on Twitter, LinkedIn, or your preferred social media platform. Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable insights into the evolving financial landscape. This post Revolutionary Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF: 7RCC’s Bold New Filing first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
BlackRock has filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware to offer yield-focused crypto exposure

BlackRock has filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware. The application was submitted today. The goal is to launch a fund that pays investors income using premiums tied to Bitcoin. This isn’t the same kind of product as their earlier spot Bitcoin ETF. It’s built to hand out actual income, not track the price of Bitcoin. This filing follows the success of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, which reached $90 billion in assets by September, and now controls 60% of the U.S. Bitcoin ETF market. Both BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have achieved over $260 million in annual revenue within two years. BlackRock shifts focus to Bitcoin income generation The new fund is built for yield-focused investors; people who want income, not just exposure to Bitcoin’s price. That’s different from IBIT, which only follows Bitcoin’s price movements. This premium income ETF will likely use Bitcoin-linked strategies to generate steady payouts. A BlackRock statement said, “Investors are looking for ways to benefit from Bitcoin while minimizing price volatility.” The company has already raked in serious cash from its crypto lineup. Its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $260 million in yearly revenue, and that was in under two years. And BlackRock didn’t stop at launching ETFs. It’s been adding crypto to its model portfolios too. They’re now allocating 1% to 2% of those portfolios to Bitcoin, giving regular investors small but steady exposure to digital assets. The new income-focused ETF also targets a different type of investor than their previous products, and instead of tracking value, this ETF will focus on generating returns from Bitcoin premiums, which could come from covered call strategies or similar income-producing methods. BlackRock’s statement continued, “There’s a growing class of investors who want to access Bitcoin’s potential without being exposed to its full volatility.” The firm said this new fund was made to meet that demand directly. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
U.S. Agencies Gain Access to Musk’s AI with xAI-GSA Agreement

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-agencies-ai-xai-gsa-agreement/
China opens Shanghai digital yuan hub for cross-border, blockchain services

China launched a digital yuan operations center in Shanghai focused on cross-border payments, blockchain services and digital-asset platforms. China’s central bank has opened a new operations center for the digital yuan in Shanghai. The center will oversee platforms for cross-border payments, blockchain services and digital assets as part of the digital yuan’s ongoing development.State-run Xinhua News Agency reported the news on Thursday, citing a statement from the People’s Bank of China. According to Xinhua, the center is designed to promote the digital yuan’s role in global finance. With the launch, officials unveiled a cross-border payments platform, a blockchain service platform and a digital asset platform.Read more
Trump signed an executive order approving a $14B TikTok deal with U.S. investors

A new U.S.-controlled company is taking over TikTok’s American business after Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday approving the deal. The takeover, led by Oracle, gives a group of American and international investors a 45% stake in the video app. ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, will hold less than 20%, avoiding a full […]
Gcore Radar Report Reveals 41% Surge In DDoS Attack Volumes

Gcore released its Q1-Q2 2025 Radar report into DDoS attack trends. The report reveals a significant escalation in the total number of DDoS attacks and their magnitude, measured in terabits per second (Tbps) The largest attack peaked at 2.2 Tbps, surpassing the 2 Tbps peak recorded in late 2024.
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Trust Building is Simple - Heres How (9/25/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 25, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Mars Observer Mission in 1992, The Underwater Telephone Revolution in 1956, Motorola Incorporation in 1928, MCM/70 Microcomputer Introduction in 1973, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs to Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models, let’s dive right in. Trust Building is Simple - Heres How By @startupsoftheweek [ 5 Min read ] Win trust, not volume: be helpful and transparent; use interviews, data, and community; avoid salesy fluff. Read More. A Guide to Effective PR Reviews - Part 1 By @jacoblandry [ 4 Min read ] Code reviews arent something many of us are taught but all have to learn. How to approach a code review from a POV that will benefit your entire team. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and its a scary one. Read More. The Best Storytelling Era Might Already Be Behind Us By @onlygreatcontent [ 5 Min read ] But maybe, just maybe, we remember that stories once saved us. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
