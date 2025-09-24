2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Mixed Signals From The Fed: What Does it Mean For Crypto Markets?

Mixed Signals From The Fed: What Does it Mean For Crypto Markets?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlined a cautious economic outlook with mixed signals on future rate cuts.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221-0.54%
Delen
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:44
Delen
Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group Affiliate, Expands Blockchain Adoption with Aptos

Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group Affiliate, Expands Blockchain Adoption with Aptos

Seoul, South Korea, 24th September 2025, Chainwire
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 12:31
Delen
UK and US Launch Joint Task Force to Strengthen Crypto Regulation Collaboration

UK and US Launch Joint Task Force to Strengthen Crypto Regulation Collaboration

The UK and US launch a joint task force to align crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins, AML standards, and digital asset collaboration.   The UK and the US have unveiled a new task force aimed at enhancing collaboration on crypto regulation. This task force, known as the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future,” is set […] The post UK and US Launch Joint Task Force to Strengthen Crypto Regulation Collaboration appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01765+17.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221-0.54%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 12:30
Delen
Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase

Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase

TLDR Reliance Global has made its first Cardano purchase to expand its digital asset treasury. Cardano’s strong fundamentals and growing adoption influenced Reliance’s decision to add ADA. ADA ETF approval odds have surged to 92%, boosting investor confidence in the asset. Cardano’s blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, reflecting steady adoption. Reliance Global Group, a [...] The post Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cardano
ADA$0.7768-2.10%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/24 12:18
Delen
Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto

Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto

The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 24 September 2025 | 07:05 A global study has revealed that the digital asset economy has quietly built a new financial aristocracy. According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly a quarter-million millionaires, underscoring just how fast the industry has matured into a multi-trillion-dollar sector. Bitcoin sits at the center of this explosion. More than half of crypto’s wealthy elite are tied directly to BTC, with 17 billionaires and the majority of millionaires drawing their fortune from the original cryptocurrency. In the past year alone, Bitcoin-linked wealth grew at a rate of 55%, outpacing almost every other asset class. But while the numbers are eye-catching, the scale remains small compared to global wealth. Out of 60 million millionaires worldwide, only 0.4% owe their status to digital assets. Still, the report notes that crypto adoption continues to rise steadily, with nearly 600 million people — about one in every 13 adults on Earth — now owning some form of cryptocurrency. Roughly half of them are Bitcoin holders. The findings highlight a profound challenge for governments and financial regulators. Dominic Volek of Henley & Partners argued that wealth is no longer anchored to geography in the way it has been for millennia. With nothing more than a seed phrase, he noted, fortunes worth billions can cross borders instantly — a direct clash with systems built on bank accounts, residency, and tax IDs. The report also ranks the most crypto-friendly regions. Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States lead in adoption, innovation, and infrastructure, while Monaco and the UAE top the charts for tax advantages. Meanwhile, Samson Mow of JAN3 described the philosophical divide: fiat currencies are infinite, Bitcoin is capped at 21 million — a paradox he calls central…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,511.46-2.17%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07373-11.24%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:06
Delen
Grayscale Ethereum ETFs move into SEC’s generic listing

Grayscale Ethereum ETFs move into SEC’s generic listing

The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs move into SEC’s generic listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s flagship Ethereum investment vehicles now operate under a more streamlined regulatory regime. The move to generic standards reduces future filing requirements, signaling a new phase of maturity for crypto ETFs in U.S. markets. Summary SEC approved NYSE Arca’s request to shift Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs from non-generic to generic listing standards. The rule change streamlines oversight, reducing future filings and allowing the funds to continue trading without case-by-case approval. Analysts see the move as a step toward broader adoption of spot crypto ETFs, with the SEC still soliciting public comments. According to a notice issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept.23, the agency has approved NYSE Arca’s request to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and its Mini Trust counterpart from a “non-generic” to a “generic” listing standard. The rule change, filed by the exchange on Sept. 19 and made effective immediately, transitions the products from their initial, bespoke regulatory framework to a broader classification used for established commodity-based trusts. This administrative shift means the funds can now continue trading without needing case-by-case SEC approval for their continued listing. Why the rule change matters Last week, NYSE Arca argued the rule change is consistent with the Exchange Act, citing Section 6(b)(5), which mandates that exchange rules are designed to prevent fraud and manipulation, promote fair trading, and protect investors. The exchange said the generic standard “will remove impediments to and perfect the mechanism of a free and open market.” Essentially, NYSE Arca contends that by eliminating redundant, case-by-case oversight for already-approved products, the market operates more efficiently, which ultimately benefits investors through enhanced competition and smoother operations. The SEC agreed with this assessment, waiving the standard 30-day operative delay to the rule change to take effect immediately. Specifically, the regulator noted that the step was consistent with…
B
B$0.32131-0.80%
Union
U$0.010997+10.61%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00160187-2.66%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:05
Delen
Ripple’s Dual Push: RLUSD Stablecoin and ETFs to Drive XRP Volume

Ripple’s Dual Push: RLUSD Stablecoin and ETFs to Drive XRP Volume

Ripple's launch of its RLUSD stablecoin and the debut of U.S.-based XRP ETFs are expected to drive a significant rebound in XRP's transaction volume.
Union
U$0.010997+10.61%
XRP
XRP$2.7641-2.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02817-3.49%
Delen
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:05
Delen
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Gen Z Investment Strategy with Bitcoin & Real Estate

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Gen Z Investment Strategy with Bitcoin & Real Estate

Renowned trading veteran Peter Brandt has issued fresh investment advice for Generation Z, highlighting Bitcoin as an essential component of a disciplined portfolio strategy. Known for his decades of experience in financial markets and accurate predictions, Brandt is urging young investors to take a structured approach toward wealth building. Bitcoin: The Asset That Matters Brandt […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06195-0.73%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001373+11.08%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17729-1.48%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:57
Delen
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $104 million yesterday

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $104 million yesterday

PANews reported on September 24th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $104 million yesterday (September 23rd, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Invesco and Galaxy Digital ETF BTCO, with a single-day net inflow of $10.0219 million, bringing BTCO's total net inflow to $161 million. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of $2.5378 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $60.647 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of $75.5556 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.309 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$147.174 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.251 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008-32.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007455-12.54%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 11:56
Delen
Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move for SOL Investments

Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move for SOL Investments

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move for SOL Investments In the dynamic world of digital assets, institutional interest often signals significant shifts. A recent announcement from Toronto-based investment firm Sol Strategy has certainly caught the attention of many, revealing ambitious plans for future SOL investments. This move highlights growing confidence in the Solana ecosystem and its underlying token. What’s Driving Sol Strategy’s Bold SOL Investments? Sol Strategy has publicly announced its intention to raise up to 25 million Canadian dollars, which translates to approximately $18 million USD, through a private placement. This substantial capital injection is earmarked for two primary purposes: strategic SOL investments and supporting general corporate operations. Currently, the firm already holds a considerable position, boasting around 390,000 SOL tokens. The decision to pursue such a significant raise specifically for SOL investments is not arbitrary. It reflects a calculated strategy to capitalize on Solana’s perceived growth potential and its position as a leading blockchain platform. Strategic Capital Allocation: The funds will allow Sol Strategy to increase its holdings in SOL, potentially at opportune market moments. Operational Backbone: A portion of the funds will also ensure the firm’s robust operational capacity, supporting its overall investment activities. The Strategic Advantages of Increasing SOL Investments Why are firms like Sol Strategy increasingly looking towards Solana? Solana has distinguished itself with its high transaction throughput, low fees, and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi protocols. These attributes make it an attractive asset for long-term strategic SOL investments. For an investment firm, increasing exposure to a promising asset like SOL can offer several benefits: Growth Potential: Solana’s ongoing development and adoption suggest significant upside potential. Diversification: For traditional investment portfolios, exposure to high-growth digital assets like SOL can offer diversification benefits. Market Leadership: Solana continues to be a top contender in the smart contract platform space, attracting developers and users alike. Moreover, institutional participation often lends credibility and stability to a cryptocurrency, potentially attracting further mainstream interest. Navigating the Landscape of SOL Investments: Risks and Rewards While the prospects for SOL investments appear promising, it’s crucial to acknowledge the inherent volatility and risks associated with the cryptocurrency market. Like any investment, particularly in the digital asset space, SOL is subject to market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and technological developments. However, firms like Sol Strategy often employ sophisticated risk management strategies to mitigate these challenges. Their approach likely involves: Thorough Research: Deep analysis of Solana’s technology, market position, and competitive landscape. Long-Term Horizon: Focusing on the fundamental value and long-term growth trajectory rather than short-term price movements. Diversified Portfolio: While increasing SOL exposure, it’s likely part of a broader, diversified digital asset strategy. The balance between potential rewards and managing risks is a cornerstone of successful investment strategies in any market. How Does This Impact the Future of SOL and the Broader Market? Sol Strategy’s initiative to raise $18 million specifically for SOL investments sends a strong signal to the market. It suggests a belief in Solana’s enduring value and its role in the future of decentralized finance and web3. Such institutional backing can have several ripple effects: Firstly, it could inspire other institutional investors to consider or increase their own exposure to Solana. Secondly, increased demand from large funds can contribute to price stability and upward momentum for SOL. Lastly, it validates Solana’s technology and community, reinforcing its position as a major player in the blockchain arena. Ultimately, this development underscores a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into established and promising cryptocurrency projects. It highlights a maturing market where sophisticated players are actively seeking strategic positions. In conclusion, Sol Strategy’s plan to raise $18 million for strategic SOL investments is a significant vote of confidence in Solana. It reflects a calculated move to capitalize on the blockchain’s robust ecosystem and future potential. While the crypto market always carries risks, such institutional backing can be a powerful indicator of a project’s long-term viability and growth trajectory. This development will undoubtedly be watched closely by those interested in the evolving landscape of digital asset investments. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Sol Strategy’s primary goal with this fundraising? Sol Strategy aims to raise up to $18 million (CAD 25 million) primarily for strategic investments in SOL tokens and for general corporate operations, indicating a strong belief in Solana’s future. How much SOL does Sol Strategy currently hold? The firm currently holds approximately 390,000 SOL tokens, making this new fundraising a significant addition to its existing portfolio of SOL investments. What is a private placement in the context of this announcement? A private placement is a direct offering of securities to a limited number of sophisticated investors, rather than through a public offering. It allows companies to raise capital without the complexities of a public market listing. Why is Solana (SOL) considered an attractive investment? Solana is attractive due to its high transaction speed, low fees, and a rapidly growing ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), which positions it as a strong contender in the blockchain space for strategic SOL investments. What are the potential impacts of institutional SOL investments? Institutional SOL investments can lead to increased market credibility, potentially inspire other large investors, contribute to price stability and growth, and validate Solana’s technology and community. Are there risks associated with SOL investments? Yes, like all cryptocurrency investments, SOL is subject to market volatility, regulatory changes, and technological risks. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance. Did you find this insight into Sol Strategy’s move illuminating? Share this article on your social media channels to help others understand the growing institutional interest in SOL investments and the broader crypto market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana’s institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move for SOL Investments first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Solana
SOL$196.27-4.27%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0142-2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07373-11.24%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:20
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit