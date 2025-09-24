2025-09-26 Friday

Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI

Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI

The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foreign ministers from Japan, the US, and South Korea met in New York on September 22. They discussed cooperation on cybersecurity, economic security, and artificial intelligence. The trilateral meeting focused on countering North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts. Officials also discussed joint efforts to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. They further emphasized strengthening supply chain resilience and technological collaboration. Ministers Address Crypto Theft and Cyber Threats The foreign ministers highlighted the need to confront North Korea’s increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that fund its weapons programs. Officials highlighted that the Lazarus hacking group stole billions of dollars in 2025 alone. The group targeted decentralized finance platforms and exploited smart contract vulnerabilities. Combined with phishing scams and supply chain breaches, these attacks provide critical funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. Sponsored Sponsored The trilateral meeting also recalled the January 2025 joint statement issued by Japan, the US, and South Korea. It addressed cryptocurrency theft and public-private collaboration. North Korea’s threat now extends beyond conventional military domains into cyberspace. Regular trilateral meetings, conducted almost monthly by phone or in person since 2010, provide a platform for coordination. Strengthening Economic Security and AI Collaboration Beyond cybersecurity, the ministers agreed to enhance economic security through more resilient supply chains for critical minerals and the promotion of artificial intelligence technologies. They stressed AI’s strategic role in innovation and infrastructure protection, with joint research initiatives and aligned standards under discussion. The ministers also reaffirmed coordinated efforts against Russia–North Korea military cooperation and reiterated the shared objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. I met with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Our trilateral partnership is critical to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to advancing economic and security cooperation. pic.twitter.com/ojNPyq1C7c — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 22,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:44
Pivotal Audit Complete For Enhanced Security

Pivotal Audit Complete For Enhanced Security

The post Pivotal Audit Complete For Enhanced Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLink Token Migration Secured: Pivotal Audit Complete For Enhanced Security Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLink Token Migration Secured: Pivotal Audit Complete for Enhanced Security Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-token-migration-audit/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:32
New Development in the FTX Case: Potential New Gain of $1.15 Billion

New Development in the FTX Case: Potential New Gain of $1.15 Billion

The post New Development in the FTX Case: Potential New Gain of $1.15 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FTX Recovery Trust, established to repay creditors during FTX’s bankruptcy process, has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets and its founders, Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The complaint, filed in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, alleges that the funds in question were transferred by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried using misappropriated assets, including customer deposits. The trust is demanding the reversal of these transfers, calling them “fraudulent.” According to the complaint, the majority of the funds were raised from client assets on the FTX exchange. The trust is considering this lawsuit as part of its long-term collection efforts as it seeks to recoup losses from creditors following the historic 2022 crash. Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven counts, including fraud and conspiracy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison. FTX Trust stated that Bankman-Fried invested in Genesis Digital through his fund, Alameda Research, at “grossly inflated valuations” between August 2021 and April 2022. According to the Trust, during this period, FTX was on the verge of bankruptcy and Alameda failed to obtain a fair value for its $1.15 billion investment. The lawsuit also alleges that Bankman-Fried ignored serious warning signs when making investments. These included the energy crisis in Kazakhstan, the disinterest of major investors, unaudited financial records, unsigned documents, and reports of money laundering and tax evasion. Genesis Digital’s valuation surge from $3.25 billion in 2021 to $12.2 billion in just a few months was described as “crazy and out of line,” even by the company’s own board members. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-development-in-the-ftx-case-potential-new-gain-of-1-15-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:31
$150M Volume & 28,000 New Holders

$150M Volume & 28,000 New Holders

The post $150M Volume & 28,000 New Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. River Crypto Experiences Explosive Growth: $150M Volume & 28,000 New Holders Skip to content Home Crypto News River Crypto Experiences Explosive Growth: $150M Volume & 28,000 New Holders Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/river-crypto-explosive-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:21
Unlocking A New Era For The Market Cycle

Unlocking A New Era For The Market Cycle

The post Unlocking A New Era For The Market Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Crypto Legislation: Unlocking A New Era For The Market Cycle Skip to content Home Crypto News US Crypto Legislation: Unlocking a New Era for the Market Cycle Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-crypto-legislation-cycle/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:14
China, S.Korea roll out stablecoins; Italy flags issuance risk

China, S.Korea roll out stablecoins; Italy flags issuance risk

The post China, S.Korea roll out stablecoins; Italy flags issuance risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > China, S.Korea roll out stablecoins; Italy flags issuance risk Hong Kong-based digital asset firm AnchorX has launched the first offshore stablecoin pegged to the Chinese yuan as the global race heats up. In South Korea, a local digital asset custodian has launched the first won-pegged stablecoin to challenge the dominance of United States dollar rivals in the $306 billion market. While Asian countries launch their local alternatives, European peers are focusing on regulations. Most recently, the Bank of Italy warned that issuing multiple stablecoins in different jurisdictions significantly risks the European Union’s financial system and wants stricter limits for issuers. First yuan, won stablecoins launch AnchorX announced the launch of the AxCNH stablecoin at the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, touting it as the first stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan. The company is targeting cross-border settlements between China and over 150 countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), spanning Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania. In 2024, China’s trade volume with countries under BRI hit RMB 22.1 trillion ($3.2 trillion). AnchorX is courting Chinese firms with significant offshore presence to tap the stablecoin for cross-border settlements. It has signed a partnership with Zoomlion, one of the largest manufacturers of construction and agricultural machinery. The company recorded $3.3 billion in offshore revenue last year and intends to transition to AxCNH for cross-border settlement. AxCNH will be accessible on centralized exchanges, with AnchorX securing a listing agreement with ATAIX Eurasia, a licensed exchange in Kazakhstan. However, access will initially be restricted to professional investors. AxCNH marks the beginning of a new era in China’s digital currency landscape as the Asian country continues to warm up to stablecoins. In June, the central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, noted that stablecoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:05
Latam Insights Encore: Bolivia Should Embrace Stablecoins Before Stablecoins Embrace It

Latam Insights Encore: Bolivia Should Embrace Stablecoins Before Stablecoins Embrace It

The post Latam Insights Encore: Bolivia Should Embrace Stablecoins Before Stablecoins Embrace It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the rising adoption process of stablecoins in Bolivia and how the government should embrace them for cross-border settlements. Latam Insights Encore: Bolivia’s Stablecoin Adoption Will Keep Growing – The […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-encore-bolivia-should-embrace-stablecoins-before-stablecoins-embrace-it/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 13:04
RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. Based on this partnership, RZTO.IO integrated ENI’s ZK stack technology and fast-processing Layer-1 blockchain into its existing mobile applications and digital offerings to expand its Web3 capabilities for users worldwide. ENI is a high-performing Layer-1 chain network built with ZKP technology, recognized for its rapid transaction time, low costs, and advanced security. On the other hand, RZTO.IO is a Web3-focused rewards platform designed to link mobile networks with AI and decentralized technologies, providing people with the ability to create value and earn gains. By connecting mobile users and businesses on a unified global ecosystem, RZTO enables them to spend, stake, and earn cryptocurrency through day-to-day mobile activities. 🚀 Major Announcement, ENI Fam!We’re proud to share our collaboration with @rztoio 🤝✨This partnership brings together the strengths of #ENI x https://t.co/mUhAe6wqdy to create powerful synergies, enhance user experiences, and unlock fresh opportunities for growth in the Web3… pic.twitter.com/3xQpVU9rMm— ENI (@ENI__Official) September 23, 2025 RZTO Revolutionizing Mobile User Experience Using ENI’s Blockchain Expertise RZTO focuses on consumer service situations like running an innovative mobile ecosystem that offers low-cost user connectivity, enabling people to earn through their mobile activities, and many others. By running a cutting-edge DePIN mobile network, RZTO allows people through their mobile activities to contribute and benefit from the ecosystem. With today’s partnership, RZTO integrated ENI’s zk-coprocessor and high-performance blockchain solution into its DePIN network, a strategic move that now enables it to achieve a high-speed, low-cost, and confidential blockchain experience. RZTO’s mission is to redefine mobile commerce by allowing people to spend, earn, and stake crypto through day-to-day mobile activities. By connecting its Web2/Web3 data and DApps through ENI’s ZK infrastructure, RZTO offers its customers privacy-protected applications and data assetization experience. With this integration, RZTO utilizes ENI’s blockchain expertise to minimize settlement times, decrease operational sophistication, and introduce institutional-level privacy for its Web3 applications. Using ENI’s ZK technology, RZTO now supports personalised rewards, private digital interactions, and data monetization, which are suitable for consumer applications and social scenarios. ENI and RZTO: Shaping the Future of Web3 The collaboration between ENI and RZTO is not just a technological improvement; it lays the foundation for further effectiveness of blockchain networks. By infusing ENI’s ZK infrastructure and high-performing blockchain with RZTO’s ecosystem, the partnership is set to improve scalability, confidentiality, and user adoption on RZTO’s network that revolutionizes mobile service with blockchain technology. The partnership highlights a significant industry shift towards secure and private scaling operations, meaning the adoption of scalable ZK solutions is becoming a new standard.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 13:00
Tether's Massive Raise Brings its Valuation Close to OpenAI, SpaceX

Tether’s Massive Raise Brings its Valuation Close to OpenAI, SpaceX

The post Tether’s Massive Raise Brings its Valuation Close to OpenAI, SpaceX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin giant Tether is looking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for about a 3% stake in the company through a private placement, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The massive raise would bring its valuation to around $500 billion, putting it in the same league as OpenAI and SpaceX, Bloomberg reported. Tether would be issuing new equity, and Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as lead adviser. Tether’s USDT has market cap of around $172.8 billion, making it the largest among stablecoins. Circle, which recently went public in the U.S., is the issuer of USDC, which has the second-largest market cap of $74 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. The report of the raise comes as Tether recently reported $4.9 billion in net profit in the second quarter and held over $162.5 billion in reserves against $157.1 billion in liabilities. It also holds about $8.9 billion in bitcoin in its reserves. Bloomberg said that the talks of the deals are in early stages, and the final numbers of the raise could be significantly lower. According to the report, prospective investors have been given access to a data room over the past few weeks to facilitate the deal. CoinDesk has requested Tether for comments. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/tether-looking-to-raise-upto-usd20b-bringing-its-valuation-to-usd500b-bloomberg
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 12:52
Bitcoin's Slump Widens Safe Haven Divergence for Gold

Bitcoin’s Slump Widens Safe Haven Divergence for Gold

Bitcoin’s lackluster performance as gold soars is leading to an increased divergence between the two assets. Here's what could come next.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 12:19
