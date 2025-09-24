2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
AI, robotics and DeFi meet at RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025

AI, robotics and DeFi meet at RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025

The post AI, robotics and DeFi meet at RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seoul, Korea — September 23, 2025: The RWAiFi Summit arrives in Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week, convening leading voices in robotics, AI, DeFi, and real-world assets (RWA) to chart the next era of the AI economy. Hosted by GAIB (@gaib_ai) with co-hosts Plume Network, OpenMind AGI, and Kite AI, the summit will feature panels on: Scaling robotics into profitable deployment AI x crypto as a new financial primitive How RWA can fuel DeFi’s next growth cycle Sponsored Sponsored The speaker lineup includes 25+ leaders across AI, robotics, and DeFi, including Kony Kwong, CEO and co-founder at GAIB; Chris Yin, CEO and co-founder at Plume Network; Ryan De Souza, APAC Partnerships Lead at Arbitrum; and Mark Rydon, COO and co-founder at Aethir. “The AI economy is entering a new cycle where compute, robotics, and finance are converging,” said Kony Kwong, CEO and co-founder of GAIB. “RWAiFi Summit Seoul will show how these forces can work together to unlock real-world growth – from funding AI infrastructure to making robotics deployment profitable, to creating the financial rails that support it all.” Event Details: The summit is supported by an ecosystem of partners, including World Liberty Financial, Arbitrum, Story Protocol, Pendle, Injective, Aethir, Particle Network, and more, with backing from leading venture firms, media outlets, and community partners. RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025 will spotlight how the convergence of AI, robotics, and DeFi is shaping the next wave of economic growth. For more information, follow GAIB on X (@gaib_ai). Source: https://beincrypto.com/rwaifi-summit-seoul-2025-ai-robotics-defi/
RealLink
REAL$0.06199-0.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07371-11.26%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03943-3.68%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:32
Delen
Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion

Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion

The post Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 24 September 2025 | 09:30 The Cardano Foundation has laid out its next phase of development, outlining plans to transform the network’s ecosystem with new liquidity programs, governance reforms, and real-world asset initiatives. At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The foundation is preparing to inject significant liquidity — described as an eight-figure ADA budget — into stablecoin projects, helping deepen markets and strengthen DeFi activity on Cardano. The initiative, dubbed the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget,” is designed to expand trading opportunities, improve stability, and attract more participants into the network’s financial ecosystem. Expanding Governance and Real-World Assets Beyond DeFi, the foundation is also reinforcing its on-chain governance model. More than 220 million ADA will be allocated to a new group of Delegated Representatives (DReps), tasked with strengthening community participation and decision-making. A separate focus is the launch of a real-world asset (RWA) project valued at over $10 million, marking Cardano’s most ambitious step yet into tokenizing tangible assets. In parallel, the roadmap sets aside 2 million ADA by 2026 for the Venture Hub, an initiative to back entrepreneurs and investors building within the ecosystem. Driving Visibility and Adoption The Cardano Foundation is also investing in broader adoption efforts. Budgets for promotion and outreach are being expanded, with a projected 12% increase in demand-generation spending by 2026. The resources will go toward content creation, media partnerships, industry events, and advertising campaigns aimed at strengthening Cardano’s global profile. The roadmap reflects Cardano’s dual strategy of technical expansion and market positioning, signaling that the project intends to compete not just on infrastructure but also on visibility and usability in the years ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06199-0.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07371-11.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499-5.78%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:30
Delen
$167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming?

$167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming?

The post $167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A few days after Pantera-backed Helius Medical announced plans to adopt a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the company has made its first major purchase, according to a CoinMarketCap report today. For the first time, the medical device company has purchased over 760,000 Solana, worth about $167 million, at an average price of $231 per SOL. The move marks its first step toward building the previously announced $500 million Solana treasury. Following the firm’s decision to heavily bet on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, investors have expressed optimism about Solana’s price potential amid growing institutional adoption. Helius Medical further revealed that the vision behind the treasury launch is not only to hold Solana long-term, but also to explore opportunities in staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) to put its tokens to work. With its sights set on further SOL accumulation in the near future, Helius Medical reports holding over $335 million in cash reserves allocated to the execution of its digital asset strategy. Solana retrieves $220 mark Amid the broader crypto market downturn, Solana’s price fell sharply, recording an intraday low of $212.80 on Tuesday, September 23rd. While Solana experienced a heavier decline the previous day, with its price dropping over 6%, it has shown steadier price action today, flashing signals of a potential recovery after reclaiming the $220 level. Market watchers remain largely unfazed by the ongoing downturn, anticipating a major rally in the near term, particularly for Solana. Solana continues to attract institutional interest thanks to its robust infrastructure for large-scale business use. Its momentum is not solely driven by speculation but also by real-world adoption and expanding use cases. In recent weeks, Solana has made significant strides in the DeFi ecosystem as users increasingly stake funds within its network amid surging engagement. Boasting speed,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-5.30%
Solana
SOL$196.4-4.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.06199-0.67%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:28
Delen
Bitcoin Breaches Support, Sparks Market Jitters

Bitcoin Breaches Support, Sparks Market Jitters

The post Bitcoin Breaches Support, Sparks Market Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s recent price movements have become a focal point of discussions not only within the cryptocurrency community but also among mainstream financial sectors. The digital currency recently fell below crucial support benchmarks, inciting a frenzy of “buy the dip” sentiments across social media networks. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Breaches Support, Sparks Market Jitters Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-breaches-support-sparks-market-jitters
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016601+0.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007455-12.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001561-2.07%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:25
Delen
Trump Signals He Might Sue ABC As Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Air

Trump Signals He Might Sue ABC As Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Air

The post Trump Signals He Might Sue ABC As Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump attacked ABC on Tuesday night for allowing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to return to air and appeared to threatened legal action against the network—claiming that Kimmel acted as an arm of the Democratic Party—as the comedian took multiple shots at the president and his administration in his opening monologue during his return broadcast. President Donald Trump said he couldn’t believe ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel “his job back” and insisted that he’d been told the comedian’s late-night show had been canceled. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on his Truth Social platform, made an hour before Kimmel returned to air, Trump wrote: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.” The president claimed the White House was informed that Kimmel’s show had been canceled, even though Disney told news outlets last week it was pausing the show “indefinitely.” Trump suggested that “something happened” between last week and now that allowed Kimmel’s return as he claimed the comedian gets poor ratings and “puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.” The president then accused Kimmel of being “yet another arm” of the Democratic National Committee, without offering evidence, and suggested that airing his show “would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.” Trump then said he will test ABC and signaled that he intends to take the broadcaster to court on this matter. Crucial Quote “Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,” Trump’s post added. What Did Kimmel Say About Trump? During his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel showed a clip of the president telling reporters that the late-night show host was a “wack job” with “no talent”…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02988-1.90%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002843-2.06%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:22
Delen
Coinbase to launch first SGD stablecoin by StraitsX

Coinbase to launch first SGD stablecoin by StraitsX

The post Coinbase to launch first SGD stablecoin by StraitsX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is partnering with StraitsX to bring the world’s first SGD-backed stablecoin to users on the platform. The token is recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as compliant with the upcoming stablecoin framework. Summary Coinbase will make XSGD, the world’s first SGD-backed stablecoin, available to users on the Base ecosystem. Users will be able to directly exchange Singaporean dollars with XSGD through the platform on a one-to-one ratio. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, XSGD will be available to Coinbase and Coinbase Advanced users starting September 29, 2025 at 19:00 UTC. As part of the initial rollout, XSGD will also be issued on Ethereum Layer2 Chain Base. The token has become the first stablecoin backed by the SGD, which is acknowledged by financial regulators as being compliant with the nation’s upcoming Single Currency Stablecoin regulatory framework. In addition, the partnership between the crypto exchange and the stablecoin-native settlement layer will makes XSGD, the world’s first SGD-backed stablecoin created by StraitsX, accessible through decentralized exchanges on Base (BASE), expanding global financial access beyond existing models. As part of this rollout, the two firms will be launching joint liquidity pools that would allow users to exchange stablecoins across different currencies. One of them includes a XSGD/USDC pool on Aerodrome (AERO), the main liquidity hub on the Base network, with liquidity incentives supported by both Aerodrome and the Base ecosystem. How will Coinbase users access XSGD? Starting from September 29, users will be able to directly convert Singaporean dollars into XSGD stablecoins on a one-to-one ratio through Coinbase and other decentralized exchanges on the Base ecosystem. Users will also be able to exchange different currencies and assets into XSGD through liquidity pools. XSGD will serve as a new fiat-based alternative to the dominating USD-based stablecoins already on the market. The…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01157-2.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016601+0.81%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:20
Delen
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here! Or, well, okay not Kermit the Frog. But I’m not Paul Tassi, either, who normally would be writing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. He’s out on important business (for Paul, that’s actually taking some leisure time) and I’m filling in—a little late since I was also out and about this evening. In any case, let’s solve this Mini! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A — Pond Kunk — S 5A — With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — A 8A — See 5-Across — C 9A — Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — S 10A — “Keep it down!” — S Down 1D. Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — S 2D. Put your hands together — C 3D. Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — U 4D. Mike who voiced Shrek — M 6D. Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — O 7D. State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — U Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Pond gunk — SCUM 5A. With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — ALL YOU 8A. See 5-Across…
Chainbase
C$0.18809-7.09%
MemeCore
M$2.24802+0.45%
Union
U$0.01107+11.34%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:18
Delen
Relax, Core v30 Won’t Kill Bitcoin

Relax, Core v30 Won’t Kill Bitcoin

The post Relax, Core v30 Won’t Kill Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The rhetoric on Crypto Twitter has been heating up between Core and Knots in the OP_RETURN saga, as Bitcoin news takes on a new route. Despite some back and forth, Blockstream CEO Adam Back declared he would run Bitcoin Core v30 Despite believing the upgrade will open the network to more spam, Bitcoin OG Jimmy Song reminds people panicking that Core v30 won’t kill Bitcoin In case you missed it, the Bitcoin community is in full battle mode over Bitcoin Core v30 and the so-called OP_RETURN drama. Just mention “Core v30” in a crowded Discord and watch the fireworks. On one side, you’ve got the Bitcoin Knots faithful grabbing pitchforks and talking about the soul of the network; on the other, the Core devs, who take a more laissez-faire approach. Bitcoin News: What’s Actually Happening in Core vs Knots At the heart of the storm? Bitcoin Core’s decision to vastly expand the OP_RETURN data limit in Bitcoin Core v30. For years, Bitcoin’s OP_RETURN opcode, a line of script that lets users immutably store tiny amounts of data on the blockchain, was capped at 80 bytes. With Core v30, that ceiling is yanked off, allowing payloads up to the full block size (nearly 4MB). Proponents see big wins here: more flexibility for on-chain applications, support for digital notarization, and enhanced Layer 2 infrastructure. Critics, especially in the Knots camp, warn that this opens the door to chain bloat, endless spam, and a deviation from Bitcoin’s monetary roots. Knots developers, most notably Luke Dashjr and Samson Mow, argue that without limits, Bitcoin risks becoming a dumping ground for arbitrary data. A fate that would make running a node costly and possibly restrict network participation to large players. Since the Core update was finalized, Knots’ market share of full nodes has…
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001219-5.43%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.03542-6.34%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:15
Delen
Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race

Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race

The post Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin supporter and former California lawmaker Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin message into the state’s 2026 election. He positions himself as the candidate who will make California a global leader in digital assets. In a video posted to X, Calderon announced his candidacy, where he promised California to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and use it to fund state programs. He said this vision would restore the state’s reputation as a leader in technology while helping families facing high housing, food, and fuel costs. Calderon links Bitcoin plan to California’s economy 39-year-old Calderon started his campaign by saying California should use modern tools of money and technology to fix its economy and make life easier for its people. He explained that people handle everyday transactions with their phones and save part of their earnings in Bitcoin because they believe it is safer for the future than keeping all of it in cash. However, he noted that government leaders are still holding on to old systems and old ideas that no longer work, which Calderon linked directly to the state’s high prices of homes, food, and gas. Calderon also said California should keep Bitcoin as part of its own financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. He reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding Bitcoin would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state.  He went further in a livestream on X and explained that California should also use Bitcoin to pay for some of the state’s programs and services. By doing this, the government will show people it is serious about moving into the…
READY
READY$0.01791-5.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016601+0.81%
Propy
PRO$0.7871-2.69%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:00
Delen
CliniConnect: Singapore Event For AI-powered Healthcare

CliniConnect: Singapore Event For AI-powered Healthcare

The post CliniConnect: Singapore Event For AI-powered Healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CliniConnect: Singapore Event For AI-powered Healthcare – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events CliniConnect: Singapore Event for AI-powered Healthcare Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cliniconnect-singapore-event-for-ai-powered-healthcare/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016601+0.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.74%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 13:59
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit