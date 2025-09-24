Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race

The post Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin supporter and former California lawmaker Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin message into the state’s 2026 election. He positions himself as the candidate who will make California a global leader in digital assets. In a video posted to X, Calderon announced his candidacy, where he promised California to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and use it to fund state programs. He said this vision would restore the state’s reputation as a leader in technology while helping families facing high housing, food, and fuel costs. Calderon links Bitcoin plan to California’s economy 39-year-old Calderon started his campaign by saying California should use modern tools of money and technology to fix its economy and make life easier for its people. He explained that people handle everyday transactions with their phones and save part of their earnings in Bitcoin because they believe it is safer for the future than keeping all of it in cash. However, he noted that government leaders are still holding on to old systems and old ideas that no longer work, which Calderon linked directly to the state’s high prices of homes, food, and gas. Calderon also said California should keep Bitcoin as part of its own financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. He reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding Bitcoin would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state. He went further in a livestream on X and explained that California should also use Bitcoin to pay for some of the state’s programs and services. By doing this, the government will show people it is serious about moving into the…