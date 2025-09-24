MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Machine Money Is Here: Coinbase, Cloudflare Kick Off x402 Standard for AI Commerce
TLDR: Coinbase and Cloudflare launch x402 Foundation to standardize AI-driven payments using HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code. x402 protocol allows AI, APIs, and apps to pay for data, compute, and content instantly without subscriptions. Cloudflare supports x402 with deferred payments in Pay-Per-Crawl beta and integrates USDC for seamless machine-to-machine transactions. Foundation will fund ecosystem [...] The post Machine Money Is Here: Coinbase, Cloudflare Kick Off x402 Standard for AI Commerce appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 14:38
Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support At $109.5K
The post Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support At $109.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support At $109.5K Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support at $109.5K Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-rebound-temporary-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:26
Solana Consolidates at $200 While Funds Begin Building Rollblock Positions for 2025
The post Solana Consolidates at $200 While Funds Begin Building Rollblock Positions for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 09:21 Solana has eased back to $222 but remains above the key $200 mark, showing stability even as trading volumes spike. Yet in the background, Rollblock has raised over $11.8 million and processed $15 million in wagers, quickly becoming a project institutions are watching. The contrast is striking: Solana consolidates after months of gains, while Rollblock is gathering momentum ahead of 2025, with its adoption-driven model giving funds a reason to start building positions early. Why Funds Are Quietly Building Rollblock Positions Ahead of 2025 Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly grown into one of the most discussed projects in crypto, but unlike many of its rivals, its growth story rests on adoption instead of empty hype. Long before its first listing, the platform had already processed more than $15 million in wagers across its ecosystem. That activity has given investors confidence that Rollblock offers both real-world use and strong long-term potential. The platform hosts more than 12,000 games, ranging from poker and blackjack to live dealer tables and an expanding sports prediction league. Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, Rollblock provides a level of transparency and trust that many GameFi projects lack. Its tokenomics also stand out, with weekly revenue flowing into buybacks and burns to reduce supply, while staking pools deliver stable rewards to holders. Key factors now driving institutional and retail attention include: More than 55,000 users creating steady on-chain activity. Deflationary tokenomics reinforced by weekly burns. Seamless fiat payment options through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Consistent staking rewards of up to 30% APY. With momentum building, funds are quietly positioning ahead of 2025. Rollblock has raised over $11.8 million to date, with 85% of tokens sold at $0.068, underlining how quickly demand is outpacing supply. SOL Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:24
Live: What’s Happening in Crypto Market on Sept. 24 as Market Cap Stands at $3.88T
Follow real-time updates and key trends shaping the crypto market today, on Sept. 24. The post Live: What’s Happening in Crypto Market on Sept. 24 as Market Cap Stands at $3.88T appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/24 14:18
Urgent Warning After $1.2M Seedify Breach
The post Urgent Warning After $1.2M Seedify Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. North Korea Crypto Hack: Urgent Warning After $1.2M Seedify Breach Skip to content Home Crypto News North Korea Crypto Hack: Urgent Warning After $1.2M Seedify Breach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/north-korea-crypto-hack/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:08
3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop
The post 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 09:00 After briefly topping $117,000 on enthusiasm around the Fed’s latest rate cut, Bitcoin has stumbled back toward $112,000, reigniting concern that September’s reputation as a difficult month for crypto may hold true once again. Analyst Joao Wedson, CEO of research firm Alphractal, pointed to three warning signs that suggest Bitcoin’s latest rally is losing steam. The first involves the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), a key on-chain gauge of whether coins are being sold at a profit or a loss. While the SOPR still sits above the breakeven level of 1, Wedson noted that it has begun trending lower. That downshift implies that sellers are pocketing less from their transactions, signaling that profitability is shrinking even as prices remain high. Pressure From Short-Term Holders Wedson also highlighted the realized price for short-term holders, currently hovering near $111,400. With Bitcoin trading so close to this level, any slip beneath it could unleash a wave of stop-loss selling, further amplifying downside momentum. Risk-Reward Looks Less Attractive Finally, Wedson argued that the current cycle lacks the same risk-adjusted payoff that past bull runs offered. Despite Bitcoin’s higher headline price, the Sharpe ratio – a measure of return relative to risk – has weakened. That suggests investors face more volatility with less potential reward compared to earlier cycles. Altcoins Waiting in the Wings Taken together, these factors point to an exhausted cycle, according to Wedson. He added that market enthusiasm could soon pivot away from Bitcoin itself and into altcoins, where traders may see greater opportunities for fresh upside. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:03
Why Supply Can’t Keep Up
The post Why Supply Can’t Keep Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unprecedented Corporate Bitcoin Demand: Why Supply Can’t Keep Up Skip to content Home Crypto News Unprecedented Corporate Bitcoin Demand: Why Supply Can’t Keep Up Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/corporate-bitcoin-demand-explodes/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 13:53
Helius Launches Solana Treasury Strategy With 760,000 SOL Acquisition
The post Helius Launches Solana Treasury Strategy With 760,000 SOL Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies has begun accumulating a solana treasury, acquiring more than 760,000 SOL with plans to expand its holdings using $335 million in cash reserves. The move signals confidence in solana’s ecosystem and yield-generating design. Solana Treasury Begins for Helius With $175 Million Initial Purchase Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) has taken its first […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/helius-launches-solana-treasury-strategy-with-760000-sol-acquisition/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 13:52
Ian Calderon has launched his 2026 California governor campaign with a strong pro-Bitcoin agenda
Ian Calderon has launched his 2026 California governor campaign with a strong pro-Bitcoin agenda.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 13:45
Japan, US, and South Korea Unite to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI
Foreign ministers from Japan, the US, and South Korea met in New York on September 22. They discussed cooperation on cybersecurity, economic security, and artificial intelligence. The trilateral meeting focused on countering North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts. Officials also discussed joint efforts to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. They further emphasized strengthening supply chain resilience and technological collaboration. Ministers Address Crypto Theft and Cyber Threats The foreign ministers highlighted the need to confront North Korea’s increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that fund its weapons programs. Officials highlighted that the Lazarus hacking group stole billions of dollars in 2025 alone. The group targeted decentralized finance platforms and exploited smart contract vulnerabilities. Combined with phishing scams and supply chain breaches, these attacks provide critical funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. The trilateral meeting also recalled the January 2025 joint statement issued by Japan, the US, and South Korea. It addressed cryptocurrency theft and public-private collaboration. North Korea’s threat now extends beyond conventional military domains into cyberspace. Regular trilateral meetings, conducted almost monthly by phone or in person since 2010, provide a platform for coordination. Strengthening Economic Security and AI Collaboration Beyond cybersecurity, the ministers agreed to enhance economic security through more resilient supply chains for critical minerals and the promotion of artificial intelligence technologies. They stressed AI’s strategic role in innovation and infrastructure protection, with joint research initiatives and aligned standards under discussion. The ministers also reaffirmed coordinated efforts against Russia–North Korea military cooperation and reiterated the shared objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. National Strategies for Cyber Defense Each country continues to implement its own defensive measures while deepening trilateral cooperation. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targets cryptocurrency mixing services and wallet addresses linked to North Korean operators, while the FBI actively traces and recovers stolen assets. South Korea has strengthened anti–money laundering (AML) requirements for domestic crypto exchanges, implemented automated detection of suspicious transactions, and expanded programs to train cybersecurity specialists. Japan’s National Police Agency, Financial Services Agency, and Cabinet Cybersecurity Center collaborate to monitor crypto exchanges and share threat intelligence with US and South Korean counterparts. Joint exercises and information-sharing mechanisms are being enhanced to detect and respond swiftly to emerging cyber threats.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 13:21
