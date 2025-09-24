2025-09-26 Friday

WLFI Advisor Bets $2.2M AVAX, 10x Leverage After $550M Avalanche Treasury

The post WLFI Advisor Bets $2.2M AVAX, 10x Leverage After $550M Avalanche Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large cryptocurrency investors and a major crypto project adviser have bet millions on price appreciation of the Avalanche smart contract blockchain’s native utility token following the latest corporate treasury announcement and Avalanche exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings. Popular crypto sleuth and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) adviser, Ogle, opened a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage, betting on the Avalanche (AVAX) token’s price increase. The position was opened at an entry price of $33.88 and faces liquidation if the AVAX token falls below $15.50, according to blockchain data platform Lookonchain. Source: Lookonchain The WLFI adviser placed his leveraged bet shortly after agricultural technology company AgriFORCE Growing Systems announced a strategic pivot to launch a $550 million AVAX corporate treasury. The company will rebrand to AVAX One and plans to accumulate a total of $700 million in AVAX tokens as part of its long-term strategy. The company’s shares soared by over 200% at Monday’s open after the AVAX treasury announcement, Cointelegraph reported earlier on Tuesday. AgriFORCE intraday performance. Source: Yahoo Finance The company’s advisory board will be led by Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and a prominent crypto investor, and Brett Tejpaul, the head of Coinbase Institutional. Whales are also seeking increasing exposure to AVAX. Whale wallet “0xb2ca” opened an AVAX long position with 5x leverage worth $17.2 million and has already generated over $900,000 in unrealized profit within nine hours. Related: Avalanche, Toyota Blockchain designing autonomous robotaxi infrastructure AVAX still 76% down from all-time high despite rising corporate adoption Following the latest treasury announcement, the AVAX token had risen over 10.8% in the past 24 hours and traded at $34.45 at the time of writing. Despite the latest wave of corporate adoption, the AVAX token remains over 76% lower than its all-time high of $146 set almost four years ago…
2025/09/24
Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed $244 Million

The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed $244 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 23, both spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded a second straight day of net outflows. Data from SoSoValue shows Bitcoin ETFs lost $103.61 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw outflows of $140.75 million. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin ETFs posted a total outflow of $103.61 million. Fidelity’s FBTC led withdrawals at $75.56 million. Ark & …
2025/09/24
Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B

Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
2025/09/24
CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase

CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-based credit with Coinbase Prime to expand the mining and high-performance computing business. CleanSpark, Inc. America’s Bitcoin Miner ®, has been granted a 100 million credit facility by Coinbase Prime, backed by Bitcoin.  This non-dilutionary funding will aid the growth of CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, Bitcoin mining, and high-performance computing (HPCs).  The strategic […] The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/24
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
2025/09/24
Tether's $500 billion valuation challenges OpenAI

The financing news of stablecoin giant Tether is enough to make the entire traditional financial circle hold its breath. According to Bloomberg, the "central bank of the crypto world," which manages nearly $173 billion in USDT, is seeking a massive private equity round of $15-20 billion at a valuation of up to $500 billion. What does this figure mean? It means Tether's size is on par with top global tech unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX, and its $4.9 billion in quarterly net profit dwarfs many established financial institutions. This isn't just about raising capital; it's a "hidden whale" rising from the crypto world, officially declaring its value to the traditional financial system. $500 billion valuation: a bold numbers game Tether's bold valuation stems from its unshakable core advantages: Absolute market dominance: Tether's USDT, with a market capitalization of approximately $172.8 billion, holds the top spot in the stablecoin market and is the de facto settlement currency in the crypto world. Its daily trading volume easily exceeds tens of billions of dollars, creating the deepest liquidity moat. Astonishing Profitability: In the second quarter of 2025, Tether reported a net profit of $4.9 billion, with its reserve assets reaching $162.5 billion, exceeding its liabilities of $157.1 billion, demonstrating a strong financial position. This substantial profit was largely due to its holdings of high-yield U.S. Treasury bonds. Behind the carnival: a zero-sum game While Tether stands out due to its scale and profitability, competition in the stablecoin market is unprecedentedly fierce. A report by JPMorgan analysts noted that the convergence of the total market capitalization of stablecoins and the overall crypto market capitalization indicates that it is a "zero-sum game"—the primary focus for issuers is to compete for market share, not to expand the overall market. This arms race is unfolding on multiple dimensions, with challengers trying to grab a piece of the pie from Tether and Circle’s dominance. Tether's own strategic adjustment: USAT's compliance counterattack In response to regulatory and challenger threats, Tether is undergoing a strategic shift. It plans to launch a new stablecoin called USAT, designed to fully comply with the recently passed US GENIUS Act. This differs from Tether's existing USDT, which has approximately 80% of its reserves in compliance with the act's requirements. Anchored Compliance: USAT’s reserves will be held by institutions such as Anchorage Digital, which holds a banking license. This will help Tether build institutional trust, reduce its reliance on third-party banks, and avoid risks similar to what Circle experienced during the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in 2023. Key personnel additions: Tether has appointed Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, as CEO of its US operations. Hines was a key figure in the Trump administration's cryptocurrency policy, helping to push through the GENIUS Act, which provides a new regulatory framework for stablecoins and is directly related to Tether's plan to launch the compliant stablecoin USAT. Close ties with Trump allies: Tether's primary reserve asset custodian is Cantor Fitzgerald, whose former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce. This endorsement at the highest political level provides a significant trust advantage for Tether's expansion into the US market. Profit maximization: By directly managing the USAT reserves, Tether aims to retain more of the interest income, thereby increasing profit margins and further strengthening its business model. These moves indicate that Tether is shifting from a strategy of "avoiding regulation" to one of "actively embracing" and even "shaping" regulation. If Tether can successfully operate under US regulation, this will not only remove its biggest valuation barrier but also provide it with a significant credibility boost, thereby attracting a wider range of institutional funds. Other competitors' actions Faced with multiple challenges, Tether's main competitor, Circle, is not sitting still. It is building a dedicated stablecoin blockchain called Arc, aiming to firmly lock USDC at the center of the crypto ecosystem by optimizing speed, security, and interoperability. Payment giants like Visa have also partnered with Circle to explore using USDC for merchant payments on blockchains like Solana. Fintech giants have also seen the huge potential of the stablecoin market and have jumped in. Companies like Robinhood and Revolut are reportedly developing their own stablecoins, attempting to leverage their large user bases and mature financial infrastructure to directly challenge existing stablecoin issuers. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is also launching a challenge to the hegemony of stablecoins. Hyperliquid, one of the most popular DeFi protocols, is preparing to launch its native stablecoin, USDH, to break away from its reliance on Circle's USDC. JPMorgan analysts note that Hyperliquid's perpetual swap exchange currently accounts for 7.5% of total USDC usage. Once USDH successfully launches and establishes liquidity, this market share could shift directly from USDC, posing a significant threat to Circle. Conclusion: A bold gamble or a new financial giant? When Tether's valuation, at $500 billion, rivals that of AI giant OpenAI, we're witnessing not just the rise of a single company but a revolution in the financial paradigm. The intermediary model upon which traditional banks rely is being radically disrupted by the global, instant settlement capabilities of stablecoins. This is no longer a simple competition; it's a dimensionality reduction attack. Tether's actual valuation is proclaiming to the world: the future of finance doesn't belong to concrete bank buildings, but to a global liquidity network built with code. Banking services no longer require branches, only a crypto wallet. Just as the internet enabled the free flow of information, stablecoins like Tether are enabling the free flow of value. When financial infrastructure becomes as simple as sending an email, how much room will remain for traditional banks? The answer may lie in Tether's astonishing valuation. This silent financial revolution has already arrived, not in the future tense, but is happening now.
2025/09/24
Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End

The post Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End Skip to content Home Crypto News Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-rally-saylor-prediction/
2025/09/24
Experts Says ‘Way, Way Higher’ Ahead As ASTER Token Shoots 30% Above $2

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/24
White House’s Candidate for the Critical CFTC Chair Position Has Been Revealed – Here His Their Views on Cryptocurrency

The most likely candidate for the new chairman of the CFTC, which has a say in overseeing the cryptocurrency market, has been announced. Continue Reading: White House’s Candidate for the Critical CFTC Chair Position Has Been Revealed – Here His Their Views on Cryptocurrency
2025/09/24
Sam Bankman-Fried Suddenly Reemerges on Social Media. What’s Happening?

Sam Bankman-Fried's X social media account is suddenly active again
2025/09/24
