2025-09-26 Friday

IBM CTO Gives Shocking Quantum Warning For Bitcoin

The post IBM CTO Gives Shocking Quantum Warning For Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The looming threat of quantum computing has sparked fierce debate in the crypto community. Could a powerful machine one day break Bitcoin’s cryptography and drain wallets?  According to IBM’s Michael Osborne, the answer is not simple — but the clock is ticking. IBM’s Latest Quantum Advancements  Recently, IBM unveiled a refreshed roadmap in 2025 showing tangible progress toward its Starling fault-tolerant quantum system. Sponsored Sponsored IBM’s Starling project is its plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Unlike today’s noisy experimental machines, Starling is designed to run powerful algorithms reliably for long periods of time. We’re excited to share our plans for IBM Quantum Starling, expected to be the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. This new system, to be delivered to clients by 2029, is expected to perform 20,000x more operations than today’s quantum computers. Read more… pic.twitter.com/zFitqHly4U — IBM (@IBM) June 10, 2025 For Bitcoin, this matters because the cryptography that protects wallets could eventually be broken by a machine with enough stable qubits. IBM’s roadmap shows steady progress.  Smaller test systems will arrive in 2025, 2026, and 2027 before Starling itself. Each step focuses on making qubits more reliable and scaling them up. The key breakthrough is a new way of correcting errors called qLDPC codes. This makes it possible to get more usable “logical qubits” out of fewer physical ones.  In simple terms, it reduces the size of the machine needed to run dangerous algorithms like Shor’s, which can crack Bitcoin’s digital signatures. If IBM hits its 2029 target, the gap between theory and practice for quantum attacks will narrow. That means the crypto world could have far less time than expected to upgrade to quantum-safe systems. Breaking Bitcoin Isn’t One Switch Away Osborne, CTO of IBM Quantum Safe, explained that real breakthroughs depend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:27
POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch

The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:14
Bitcoin treasury companies risk further 55% stock price declines

The post Bitcoin treasury companies risk further 55% stock price declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies that raised capital through PIPE (private investment in public equity) deals face mounting pressure as share prices gravitate toward their discounted issuance levels, creating potential losses of up to 55% for current investors. According to a Sept. 25 repnort by CryptoQuant, the pattern appears consistent across multiple companies that used PIPEs to fund Bitcoin purchases. Kindly MD experienced the most dramatic example, surging 18.5 times from $1.88 to an intraday high of $34.77 following its May PIPE announcement at $1.12 per share. However, the stock collapsed 97% to $1.16, essentially matching its PIPE price, with more than half the decline occurring in a single day after PIPE shares unlocked for trading. Other Bitcoin treasury stocks show similar trajectories. Strive (ASST) trades at $3.00, down 78% from its 2025 high, while its PIPE price sits at $1.35. This gap suggests a potential 55% decline if shares revert to the issuance level. The pressure may intensify next month when ASST’s PIPE investors become eligible to sell their holdings. Cantor Equity Partners faces comparable risk, trading at $19.74 compared to its $10.00 common equity PIPE price. The 50% potential decline reflects the substantial discount built into these private placements. Some companies already trade below their PIPE levels. Empery Digital trades at $7.94, representing a 21% discount to its $10.00 PIPE price. The stock peaked at $11.37 on Aug. 13 before falling as low as $6.50, marking a 42% drawdown. The company’s market capitalization has dropped below the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin treasury companies rely on PIPEs because they need to quickly access large capital blocks to execute their strategies, often lacking access to traditional financing or sufficient operating revenue. These deals offer speed and flexibility, but they create significant dilution and potential selling pressure once the resale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:08
BlackRock Files $12.5 Trillion Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application

The post BlackRock Files $12.5 Trillion Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock files for a $12.5 trillion Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. ETF combines Bitcoin exposure with income-generating strategies. SEC approval pending for Nasdaq listing of new Bitcoin ETF. BlackRock has filed an application for a $12.5 trillion Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. This new offering marks a significant move into the cryptocurrency market, expanding BlackRock’s involvement in digital assets.  If approved, the ETF could offer institutional investors an opportunity to earn income from Bitcoin exposure. The Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is designed to combine Bitcoin holdings with income-generating strategies, such as covered call options. These strategies aim to provide investors with yields while still benefiting from Bitcoin’s price potential.  BlackRock’s move indicates confidence in Bitcoin’s stability, moving beyond basic exposure to a more sophisticated investment product. The proposed fund will likely appeal to traditional finance investors looking for regular payouts. BlackRock’s ETF aims to attract those who want exposure to Bitcoin’s long-term upside while seeking stable income.  The filing is expected to bring more institutional attention to Bitcoin-related investment products, though regulatory approval remains a key hurdle. BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is expected to be listed on Nasdaq, pending SEC approval. The ETF will likely use Coinbase Custody for secure Bitcoin storage, similar to BlackRock’s previous Bitcoin ETF. The filing signals BlackRock’s broader strategy to dominate the cryptocurrency ETF market. ETF Designed to Attract Both Income and Bitcoin Investors The new ETF is part of BlackRock’s growing involvement in cryptocurrency investments. The firm’s successful launch of the iShares Bitcoin Trust in 2024 laid the groundwork for this next move.  BlackRock’s strategy reflects its commitment to developing a full suite of cryptocurrency investment products. The Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is expected to compete with similar income-focused crypto ETFs. These products typically offer annual yields of 5-10% based on the underlying…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:53
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitwise has submitted Hyperliquid ETF application to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 26 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart published an article on the X platform stating that Bitwise has submitted an application to the U.S. SEC for a Hyperliquid ETF (Exchange Traded Fund).
PANews2025/09/26 07:43
The US Secretary of Defense gathered senior US military generals from around the world for a meeting next week. Trump responded that this was normal.

PANews reported on September 26 that when a reporter asked about US Defense Secretary Hegseth's call for senior US military generals from around the world to gather for a meeting next week, US President Trump responded: "I think this is good... What's the problem with this? Why make it into a big news?" Vice President Vance said: "This is not particularly unusual... The strange thing is that you are making it into a big news." Earlier, media reports said that Hegseth had asked "hundreds" of admirals and generals around the world to gather at the Marine Corps base in Virginia early next week for unknown reasons. Sources described the move as highly unusual, saying even senior generals and their staffs were unaware of the reason for the meeting. It is unclear whether next week's meeting is related to Hegseth's order in May to drastically reduce the number of generals and officers in the US military.
PANews2025/09/26 07:37
US regulators investigate unusual trading ahead of cryptocurrency strategies at several companies

PANews reported on September 26th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) have launched investigations into over 200 companies that announced this year that they would adopt cryptocurrency as a core corporate strategy, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Some companies experienced unusual stock price fluctuations before announcing their plans, prompting regulators to contact the companies and focus on reviewing their trading patterns and information disclosures.
PANews2025/09/26 07:11
Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe

BitcoinWorld Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, exciting, and, as we’re increasingly seeing, under intense regulatory scrutiny. A significant development has emerged that could reshape how investment firms operate in the digital asset space: US regulators are now actively probing potential crypto insider trading. What Sparked the Current Scrutiny into Crypto Insider Trading? Recent reports indicate that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have launched an investigation into potential crypto insider trading. This isn’t just a casual inquiry; it’s a serious look into the trading activities of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies. Authorities sent letters to approximately 200 companies. Concerns were raised over unusual surges in trading volume and stock prices. These surges often occurred immediately before public disclosures about crypto strategies. The letters also highlighted possible violations of fair disclosure rules, which aim to prevent selective sharing of material non-public information. Industry observers view this move as a clear signal: a full-scale regulatory probe into crypto insider trading is likely underway, marking a critical moment for market integrity. Understanding Insider Trading in the Crypto Context Insider trading, in essence, involves using material, non-public information to make trades for personal gain. While traditionally associated with conventional stocks, its application to the crypto market, especially concerning company treasury strategies, presents new challenges. When a company announces it has added cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, it often impacts its stock price. If individuals with advance knowledge of such an announcement trade the company’s stock before the public disclosure, they could be engaging in insider trading. This practice undermines market fairness and investor confidence. The regulators’ focus on firms with ‘crypto treasury strategies’ means they are looking at how companies manage their digital asset holdings and how information about these holdings is handled before it becomes public knowledge. How Regulators Are Tackling Potential Violations The SEC and FINRA’s approach is methodical. By sending letters and requesting information, they are gathering data to identify patterns that suggest illicit activities. This proactive stance is crucial for maintaining transparency and trust in both traditional and emerging markets. Fair disclosure rules, such as Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) in the US, mandate that companies disseminate material non-public information broadly and simultaneously to all investors. This prevents select individuals from gaining an unfair advantage. Violating these rules can lead to significant penalties, including fines and legal action. Moreover, this investigation highlights the increasing convergence of traditional financial regulations with the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. As more mainstream companies embrace digital assets, the need for robust oversight against activities like crypto insider trading becomes paramount. What Does This Mean for the Crypto Market and Investment Firms? This probe carries significant implications. For investment firms, it underscores the urgent need for stringent internal controls and clear communication policies regarding their crypto holdings and strategies. Compliance departments will need to be extra vigilant. For the broader crypto market, this regulatory action could be a double-edged sword. While it might initially create uncertainty, in the long run, it could foster greater investor confidence by signaling that authorities are serious about combating market manipulation. A transparent and fair market is essential for sustained growth and institutional adoption. Increased Scrutiny: Expect more regulatory attention on crypto-related announcements and trading patterns. Enhanced Compliance: Firms must review and strengthen their internal policies to prevent crypto insider trading. Investor Confidence: Stronger enforcement can lead to a more trusted market environment. Regulatory Clarity: This probe may pave the way for clearer guidelines on digital asset disclosures. Actionable Insights for Firms and Investors In this evolving landscape, vigilance is key. For firms with crypto treasury strategies, it’s vital to: Ensure strict adherence to fair disclosure rules. Implement robust internal trading policies. Educate employees on what constitutes material non-public information. Conduct regular audits of trading activities preceding major announcements. For investors, understanding these regulatory developments can help in making more informed decisions. It reinforces the importance of researching a company’s compliance practices and being aware of the broader regulatory environment. A Critical Juncture for Crypto Integrity The ongoing probe into crypto insider trading marks a critical juncture for the digital asset space. It signals a maturing market where traditional financial regulations are increasingly being applied to new technologies. While the full extent of this investigation is yet to unfold, its message is clear: transparency, fairness, and compliance are non-negotiable. As the crypto ecosystem continues to grow, such regulatory actions are essential steps toward building a more robust and trustworthy financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is crypto insider trading? Crypto insider trading refers to the illegal practice of trading a company’s stock or related assets based on material, non-public information about its cryptocurrency treasury strategies or other crypto-related developments. This information is typically obtained through privileged access and gives an unfair advantage. Q2: Which regulatory bodies are involved in this probe? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are the primary bodies conducting this investigation. Q3: Why are companies with ‘crypto treasury strategies’ being targeted? These companies are being targeted because their announcements of adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have often been preceded by suspicious surges in their stock prices. This pattern suggests that non-public information might have been used for illicit trading. Q4: What are ‘fair disclosure rules’ and why are they important? Fair disclosure rules, like the SEC’s Regulation FD, require companies to disseminate material non-public information broadly and simultaneously to all investors. They are crucial for preventing selective disclosure and ensuring that all market participants have equal access to information, thus promoting a fair and level playing field. Q5: What are the potential consequences for firms found guilty of insider trading? Firms and individuals found guilty of insider trading can face severe penalties, including substantial fines, disgorgement of illicit gains, civil lawsuits, and even criminal charges, leading to imprisonment. We hope this article shed light on the ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure fairness in the crypto market. Share your thoughts and join the conversation on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:55
Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto price prediction today has reported that XRP, Cardano, and Litecoin have faced fresh declines this week, though technical indicators and ETF approval prospects suggest conditions for a rebound. Analysts expect medium-term recoveries as whales accumulate and overselling deepens.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:35
Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

The update promises major changes to improve user experience and introduces a modular design, replacing Aave's monolithic architecture. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave is releasing its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and new risk controls among new features. The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave.Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote:Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
