Sam Altman says concerns over his $850 billion OpenAI expansion are valid

Sam Altman says people are right to be worried about the size of OpenAI's new expansion, but he isn't backing down from it. Speaking from a construction site in Abilene, Texas, where OpenAI is building its first mega data center, the CEO told reporters on Tuesday that the $850 billion infrastructure rollout is necessary. "People are worried. I totally get that," Sam said. "We are growing faster than any business I've ever heard of before." As Cryptopolitan reported, OpenAI is now committed to building data centers powered by 17 gigawatts of energy, roughly the same output as 17 nuclear plants or nine Hoover Dams. The electricity load alone could power more than 13 million U.S. homes. Each site costs about $50 billion, and in total the buildout is almost half of the global $2 trillion AI infrastructure push forecasted by HSBC. Sam explained that the scale is just a response to a huge spike in demand. Over the last 18 months, ChatGPT usage has jumped 10x. To handle it, Sam said OpenAI needs an entire network of supercomputing sites. "This is what it takes to deliver AI," he said. "Unlike earlier versions of the internet, this requires massive infrastructure. And this is only a fraction of it." Partners lock in funding, power, and leadership to meet AI demand The biggest issue isn't money or chips, according to Sam, but power. "Electricity is the constraint," he said. He led a $500 million funding round for Helion Energy, a fusion firm building a test reactor, and also helped take fission startup Oklo public through his own SPAC. Not everyone's convinced. Critics say the whole setup smells like a bubble. Companies tied to OpenAI, like Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, and Broadcom, have seen trillions in value added. Nvidia and Microsoft alone are now worth…