Coinbase to List Singapore Dollar Stablecoin XSGD in Landmark StraitsX Partnership
Coinbase and StraitsX ink partnership to offer XSGD to Coinbase users globally, as well as to launch on Base.
Blockhead
2025/09/24 15:30
Fed Chair Powell Warns on Rate Cut Uncertainty as Bitcoin Drops
TLDR Jerome Powell warned of high inflation uncertainty and tempered expectations for further Fed rate cuts in 2025 Bitcoin dropped below $113,000 following Powell’s speech about cautious monetary policy approach Fed faces double-sided risks between managing inflation and preventing labor market weakness Powell said tariff effects will likely cause one-time price increases spread over several [...] The post Fed Chair Powell Warns on Rate Cut Uncertainty as Bitcoin Drops appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:16
Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift
The post Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is setting ambitious financial targets, aiming to bolster its valuation to approximately $500 billion by raising between $15 billion and $20 billion. If successful, Tether will join the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies, parallel with renowned entities such as OpenAI and SpaceX. Continue Reading:Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tether-seeks-billion-dollar-uplift
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 15:16
Full-Stack Openness Pushes Crypto Boundaries: Vitalik’s New Call to Action
TLDR: Buterin argues that full-stack openness across hardware, software, biotech is vital to reduce centralized trust risks. He warns microarchitecture flaws can break side-channel resistance in systems claimed “provably secure.” Vitalik pushes user verifiability at all layers to prevent hidden backdoors and data monopolies. His view links full-stack verifiability to stronger crypto, more trust, and [...] The post Full-Stack Openness Pushes Crypto Boundaries: Vitalik’s New Call to Action appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 15:14
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Double Bottom Pattern Points to Possible Reversal
TLDR Dogecoin surged 10% to reclaim the $0.24 price level after testing critical support Technical analysis shows DOGE at a crucial decision point around $0.23 support Whale accumulation and retail interest are driving renewed momentum Double bottom pattern formation suggests potential for continued upside Price targets range from $0.40 to $0.60 depending on technical breakouts [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Double Bottom Pattern Points to Possible Reversal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:10
Tether Explores $20 Billion Fundraising Round at $500 Billion Valuation
TLDR Tether is reportedly seeking to raise $15-20 billion at a $500 billion valuation through a private placement The deal would give investors about 3% of the company, with Cantor Fitzgerald serving as lead adviser Tether posted $4.9 billion profit in Q2 2025, bringing year-to-date total to $5.7 billion USDt remains the largest stablecoin with [...] The post Tether Explores $20 Billion Fundraising Round at $500 Billion Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:04
Native USDC & CCTP V2 Land on Plume to Supercharge Institutional RWA Adoption
Plume has launched native USDC and CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and regulated stablecoin settlement for institutions.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 15:00
XRP Supply Shock: Pundit Breaks Down How ‘Little’ Coins Are In Circulation
The post XRP Supply Shock: Pundit Breaks Down How ‘Little’ Coins Are In Circulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Supply Shock: Pundit Breaks Down How ‘Little’ Coins Are In Circulation | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-supply-shock/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:52
Sam Altman confirmed OpenAI's $850 billion expansion is real and driven by massive AI demand
Sam Altman says people are right to be worried about the size of OpenAI’s new expansion, but he isn’t backing down from it. Speaking from a construction site in Abilene, Texas, where OpenAI is building its first mega data center, the CEO told reporters on Tuesday that the $850 billion infrastructure rollout is necessary. “People […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 14:43
Crypto Millionaires Surge 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion: Report
The number of cryptocurrency millionaires has jumped 40% over the past year, reaching 241,700 individuals globally.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 14:32
Trending nieuws
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit