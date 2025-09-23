MEXC-beurs
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.
PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
PANews
2025/09/24 15:41
Archetype Raises $100M Fund to Back Early-Stage Blockchain Startups
TLDR Crypto venture capital firm Archetype closes $100M+ fund backed by institutional investors including pensions, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds The fund targets early-stage blockchain startups building onchain infrastructure, stablecoins, DeFi, and real-world asset tokenization projects Archetype’s portfolio includes successful exits like Privy (acquired by Stripe) and US Bitcoin Corp (merged with Hut 8) The [...] The post Archetype Raises $100M Fund to Back Early-Stage Blockchain Startups appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:40
9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run
What if choosing the right meme coin today meant unlocking life-changing wealth tomorrow? The surge of new coin launch in 2025 is reshaping how investors chase high returns. Meme coins, once dismissed as fleeting trends, now represent cultural powerhouses with viral strength capable of creating rapid fortunes. The challenge for many traders lies in identifying […] The post 9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:37
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter
Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025. This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower. High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion. Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances? Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously. However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive. Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market. Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week. Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K. Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 15:26
Saylor Forecasts Year-End Bitcoin Surge Driven by Rising Demand
Bitcoin is poised for a potential rally toward the end of the year, driven by increasing corporate and institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market. Prominent industry advocate and Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor emphasizes that this surge is fueled by rising demand from companies and ETFs, which are outpacing miners’ supply and exerting upward pressure [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 15:12
SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending
Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:00
ReserveOne files with SEC to advance $1 billion Nasdaq listing via SPAC merger
It came as part of its proposed merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp, a Nasdaq-listed blank-check company.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 14:16
Cloudflare and Coinbase launch x402 Foundation to drive agent payments
Cloudflare and Coinbase are launching the x402 Foundation to promote adoption of the x402 protocol, a framework for agentic payments.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 14:15
XRP Ledger blockchain updated roadmap with focus on compliance, tokenization, and privacy
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem has unveiled a new roadmap, highlighting its strengthening position in the institutional finance sector. In particular, the key areas of development include the launch of a native credit protocol, the introduction of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to balance privacy and compliance, and the expansion of tokenization tools. As noted in the […] Сообщение XRP Ledger blockchain updated roadmap with focus on compliance, tokenization, and privacy появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
XRP
$2.7663
-2.97%
ZERO
$0.00002948
-4.96%
ZKP
$0.00571
-7.30%
Incrypted
2025/09/23 17:37
