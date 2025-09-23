Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower. High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion. Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances? Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously. However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive. Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market. Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week. Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K. Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped…