Best Crypto to Watch as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z

The post Best Crypto to Watch as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 11:33 Gen Z traders wanting to secure their financial future should put a tenth of their investments into Bitcoin ($BTC) along with traditional ones, according to expert trader Peter Brandt. The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC. But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the must-have crypto in every trader’s portfolio, there are other alternatives for those on the lookout for newer projects that are shaping up to be the best crypto to buy, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT). Brandt’s Formula: Mix Bitcoin with Traditional Investments In a post on X, seasoned trader Peter Brandt advised Gen Z investors to put 10% of their investments into Bitcoin. Source: X/@PeterLBrandt It’s an interesting take, as many would consider Brandt a traditional trader, having begun his career in 1976. That’s why it also isn’t surprising that, aside from Bitcoin, he recommended putting 20% into real estate and 70% into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Brandt’s advice reflects the blurring of the lines between the cryptocurrency market and traditional finance, and the growing adoption of crypto as a legitimate investment. According to Security.org, more and more Americans are considering buying cryptocurrencies in the future, from only 51% in 2023 to 62% in 2025. Source: Security.org Of these cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remains the most sought-after among American investors. But if you’re in the market for other alternatives to more established coins, then here are a few worth considering: 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Building the Next Phase of the Bitcoin Ecosystem When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin doesn’t need any introduction – it is the biggest and most popular digital currency on the planet. But it’s not without its flaws. For one,…