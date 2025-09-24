Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x

Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 11:21 The crypto market is showing mixed signals, with Solana price prediction talk centering on whether $200 can hold after a sharp 6% drop. While Solana consolidates, Rollblock has stolen the spotlight with a 500% surge during its presale. With more than $15 million in wagers processed, Rollblock's adoption-driven growth contrasts sharply with Solana's cooling trend, positioning it as the token many believe could deliver outsized returns once momentum resumes. Solana Price Prediction: Can Support Around $200 Hold? Solana has been one of the stronger movers this year, but the latest session showed sellers pressing harder. The token slipped to $222 after falling more than 6%, with volume climbing above 3.8 million. Source That sharp red candle followed a run where Solana touched $253, its highest point since early summer. Even after the pullback, Solana is still well above its June base of $126, showing how much ground it has regained in recent months. The current setup looks less like a collapse and more like a market cooling after a long stretch of gains. Moving averages over 30 and 60 days remain supportive under the price, hinting at a steady trend even as shorter averages flatten. For traders watching closely, Solana price prediction discussions now center on how long the $200 region can hold. Each dip has so far attracted fresh buyers, keeping the broader trend intact. Solana remains one of the few tokens trading firmly in a higher range, and that resilience is why it continues to stay in the spotlight. Why Rollblock's Tokenomics Could Drive a Long-Term Supply Squeeze Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the most complete Web3 entertainment platforms, drawing attention for its blend of gaming, sports, and innovative tokenomics. Built to solve long-standing issues of trust and transparency,…