2025-09-26 Friday

Why Ozak AI Could Be the Best Choice of 2025—Better Than Ethereum ETFs

Why Ozak AI Could Be the Best Choice of 2025—Better Than Ethereum ETFs

The crypto market is still in its development, and there is little causing as much hype as the Ozak AI, which is a groundbreaking AI-like crypto incorporating AI and a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN).
Cryptodaily 2025/09/24 16:33
Morgan Stanley Set To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Trading Services By 2026

Morgan Stanley Set To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Trading Services By 2026

One of Wall Street’s largest financial institutions, Morgan Stanley, has announced plans to launch cryptocurrency trading on its E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026, facilitated through a partnership with Zerohash, a company specializing in infrastructure for digital assets.  Reuters reported on Tuesday that E*Trade clients will initially have the opportunity to trade major […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/24 16:00
ETF Exodus, Tether Talk Reignite Volatility as BTC Holds $112K

ETF Exodus, Tether Talk Reignite Volatility as BTC Holds $112K

Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead 2025/09/24 15:50
Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3

Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3

Today the world has become heavily digital-first even as AI and AI-adjacent integrations impact all our interactions and experiences. Privacy and security concerns have become more pressing now than ever before. Among the emerging technologies that address and try to deal with all this, Zero-Knowledge Transport Layer Security or zkTLS has caught the attention. Let’s take a deep&nbsp;dive. What is&nbsp;zkTLS? As the name suggests this is a hybrid protocol combining two components: zk: Refers to one of the most popular and highly effective privacy-preserving technique in use in blockchain technology — zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). It is a cryptographic method involving two parties, where the prover convinces the verifier that a piece of information is known without having to reveal&nbsp;it. TLS: Refers to a critical part of HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) providing encryption and authentication mechanisms to secure data transmission between client and&nbsp;server. Fun fact: Not all implementations of TLS attestations use ZKPs as focus is on verifiability rather than mere privacy, but still the name zkTLS has etched its name as one of crypto’s newest privacy primitives. Bottomline: In tandem with confidential computing, zkTLS enables data provenance and encryption, even tapping into previously unusable&nbsp;data. Oasis, with a focused privacy-first approach and production-ready confidential EVM, Sapphire, has been working with leading zkTLS projects, including PoCs, e.g. onboarding Reclaim Protocol with its ecosystem. How zkTLS&nbsp;works? In simple terms, it allows a user or a server to demonstrate that data fetched via a TLS-secured connection, like an API call to a bank’s server, is authentic, and no extra information is exposed in the process. So, zkTLS will generate a proof like zk-SNARK confirming that data was fetched from a specific server (identified by its public key and domain) via a legitimate TLS session, without exposing the session key or plaintext data. The process flow is something like&nbsp;this: The client and the server connect over TLS (“TLS handshake”), establishing a secure session with encryption and server authentication. zkTLS captures session details (e.g., encrypted data and server certificate) and processes them in a zk-SNARK circuit tailored to TLS constraints. The circuit output will produce the proof verifying the data’s authenticity and source, keeping sensitive details&nbsp;hidden. This proof is recorded on a blockchain for decentralized verification. Let’s now take a quick look at the&nbsp;models. MPC-based Here, zkTLS modifies the standard TLS handshake by introducing a network of nodes that collaborate to produce a multi-party key replacing the browser-generated key. With browser consulting these nodes to generate a shared key through an MPC protocol, it is ensured no single party knows the entire key. The shared key is used for encrypting and decrypting requests and responses as the browser and all nodes cooperate on every instances of operation. This model enhances security but the the trade-off is networking complexity and overhead due to persistent node coordination. TEE-based Here, zkTLS leverages Trusted Execution Environments — tamper-proof secure enclaves within CPUs that act like a black box and can securely handle HTTPS requests. All sensitive data such as authentication tokens are encrypted and sent to the service provider’s TEE, where decryption happens internally without any exposure to the provider or external systems. The TEE logs in on behalf of the user and securely processes the response, providing cryptographic guarantees about the integrity of the request and response. This model is very efficient but the trade-off is dependency on TEE hardware and trust reliance on manufacturer security, e.g. Intel SGX or&nbsp;TDX. Proxy-based Here, zkTLS uses HTTPS proxies as intermediaries which forward encrypted traffic between the browser and the website, and then observe the data exchange. It is the proxy that provides attestations about the encrypted requests and responses, confirming they originated from the browser or the website. Finally, the browser generates a ZKP allowing decryption of the received data, and since the shared key is not revealed, privacy is ensured. This model eliminates the trade-offs of the other two models but has its own challenge — having to trust that the proxy is not malicious. Key takeaways of&nbsp;zkTLS zkTLS is a game-changer for web3 and its implications are best understood when we understand the two-pronged problem is&nbsp;solves. For a web2 user, HTTPS means there is end-to-end encryption. However, this isn’t provable. Also, TLS itself is unverifiable. And, no privacy is guaranteed. zkTLS brings verifiability to the table as the proof it generates validates the data or its origin and verifies the transfer. Another benefit of this technology is data&nbsp;privacy. To those who are thinking this is just like pulling API data and putting it on-chain, the distinction is tangible. APIs can be easily disabled, but with an ongoing HTTPS connection, zkTLS ensures continuous data access. Simply stated, this enables any web2 data to be used on a blockchain in a verifiable and permissionless way. Key use cases of zkTLS in&nbsp;crypto DeFi Lending Real world example:&nbsp;3Jane Identity Verification Real world example:&nbsp;Nosh Privacy-Preserving Oracles Real world example: TLS&nbsp;Notary Verifiable Airdrops Real world example:&nbsp;ZKON Final word on zkTLS is that its design space is vast and full of potential as it evolves by solving current challenges like scalability, compatibility with varied web systems, and dependence on existing oracle networks. But the promise is real as indicated by the various real world examples, already in production with many more being explored. And the result we have been seeing and, as the space grows and evolves, look forward to gives hope that web2 — web3 interactions between the internet and the blockchain would also drive mass adoption. Resources: Oasis blog Reclaim blog Oasis x&nbsp;Reclaim Originally published at https://dev.to on September 23,&nbsp;2025. Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/09/24 15:45
From Crypto Graveyard to Community Gold: The Art of Reviving Abandoned Memecoins

From Crypto Graveyard to Community Gold: The Art of Reviving Abandoned Memecoins

Last week, I was browsing through pages of forgotten tokens on DexScreener when I stumbled across something that made me pause. A token called “NUNU” that had once hit a $7M market cap was now trading at essentially zero, completely abandoned by its original&nbsp;team. That’s when it hit me: the crypto space is littered with these digital ghost towns. Thousands of tokens with existing communities, established contracts, and dormant potential just waiting for someone with vision to breathe life back into&nbsp;them. The Hidden Opportunity in Abandoned Projects Every bull cycle leaves behind a graveyard of failed memecoins. Celebrity endorsements fade, developers disappear, and communities scatter. But the infrastructure remains: smart contracts, token holders, social media accounts, and shared memories. What most people see as failure, smart builders recognize as foundation. Instead of starting from zero, you inherit brand recognition, existing liquidity pools, and battle-tested tokenomics. When done transparently, acquiring majority control of an abandoned token isn’t manipulation, it’s renovation. The Community Takeover&nbsp;Playbook Successful revivals follow a predictable pattern. First, identify tokens with genuine potential that still have community remnants. Look for projects that had real traction before being abandoned, not obvious&nbsp;scams. Next, acquire a significant position transparently. Post in existing channels about your intentions and invite others to participate. The best takeovers feel collaborative from day&nbsp;one. Then rebuild: reactivate social media, organize community calls, and deliver on promises quickly. Dead communities are skeptical because they’ve been burned before. Consistent action builds trust faster than grand announcements. Finally, evolve. Don’t just recreate what existed before. Add new utility, integrate with current trends, or pivot the narrative entirely. The goal isn’t nostalgia, it’s relevance. Why This Works Better Than Starting&nbsp;Fresh Reviving an abandoned project means reconnecting with people who already cared enough to hold through complete collapse. Existing token holders become your earliest advocates when they see genuine revival&nbsp;effort. The technical infrastructure provides massive advantages too. Established contracts are tested, liquidity pools exist, and exchange listings might still be active. Instead of launching new tokens, you’re buying a turnkey operation. The Success&nbsp;Stories Some of today’s most successful community-driven projects started as abandoned tokens. Projects left for dead have achieved new all-time highs under community leadership, proving that strong execution can overcome any starting disadvantage. The pattern is consistent: transparent leadership, clear communication, and steady progress toward meaningful goals. Communities rally around authenticity and sustained effort, not flashy promises. The Risks and Realities Not every abandoned token is worth reviving. Some died for good reasons: flawed tokenomics, legal issues, or broken technology. Due diligence matters more when you’re inheriting someone else’s decisions. Regulatory considerations apply. While acquiring tokens openly isn’t manipulation, promotional activities should comply with securities laws. Transparency about holdings and intentions protects everyone. Building Your Revival With Professional Tools Platforms like Rocket Suite provide comprehensive tools for both reviving existing tokens and launching new community-driven projects on Ethereum and Base networks. Their platform includes community management features, tokenomics optimization, and ranking systems that help revived projects gain visibility on DexScreener and DexTools. When rebuilding trust with burned communities, professional-grade tools demonstrate serious commitment to&nbsp;success. The Future of Community-Driven Crypto The community takeover movement represents crypto’s maturation. Instead of endless new tokens with identical promises, we’re seeing thoughtful builders work with existing assets to create genuine&nbsp;value. For builders looking to make an impact, reviving abandoned projects offers a path that benefits everyone: former holders get second chances, communities get renewed purpose, and leaders get proven assets to work&nbsp;with. The crypto graveyard is full of opportunity for those willing to dig. Sometimes the best foundation for tomorrow’s success story is yesterday’s failure, rebuilt with today’s&nbsp;wisdom. This analysis explores community-driven approaches to crypto development and should not be considered financial advice. Always conduct thorough research and consider legal implications before acquiring significant token positions or leading community initiatives. From Crypto Graveyard to Community Gold: The Art of Reviving Abandoned Memecoins was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/09/24 15:45
The Fed Joins the Party.

The Fed Joins the Party.

Despite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already&nbsp;loose. In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is&nbsp;out. But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials. Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.” Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed&nbsp;funds. That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate&nbsp;cuts.Chart from MacroMicro While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation. At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and&nbsp;sectors. This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical&nbsp;sectors. The Chart&nbsp;Report Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until&nbsp;2028. The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&amp;P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&amp;P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&amp;P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&amp;P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate&nbsp;cuts. While large-cap stocks in the S&amp;P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&amp;P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart&nbsp;below). While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth&nbsp;outlook. A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&amp;P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&amp;P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next&nbsp;year. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating. Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions. How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster. This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead. A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech&nbsp;stock. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Vertiv Holdings&nbsp;(VRT) The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over&nbsp;$155. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/09/24 15:44
The Blueprint of Financial Freedom

The Blueprint of Financial Freedom

📖 IntroductionContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium 2025/09/24 15:44
Morning Update - 24.09.2025

Morning Update - 24.09.2025

📉 Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors took profits: • Nasdaq −0.95% • S&amp;P 500 −0.55% • Russell 2000 −0.25% • Dow Jones −0.2% 📊 Futures in the EU and US are ticking slightly&nbsp;higher. 🗣️ Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation stays elevated and the labour market is slowing. Rates will remain restrictive for now, with cuts adjusted cautiously. He also called the stock market “highly valued,” triggering selling pressure. ⚡ Big move in lithium: Trump’s administration is renegotiating a $2.26B loan for Lithium Americas’ Nevada project in exchange for a 10% stake. Shares jumped nearly +80% as the mine aims to deliver 40,000 tons annually by&nbsp;2028. 🌍 Trump also reiterated support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pledged further NATO arms supplies. 📈 APAC markets show mixed sentiment after Wall Street’s dip: • China +1.1% / Hong Kong +1% • Australia −0.65% / India −0.35% • Japan&nbsp;flat 🇦🇺 CPI in Australia accelerated to 3% y/y, the highest since mid-2024, led by housing, food and tobacco. Pressure on the RBA keeps expectations hawkish. 🇯🇵 Japan’s PMI Composite slipped to 51.1, with manufacturing at its weakest since March (48.4). Services helped offset the slowdown, but jobs growth hit a 2-year&nbsp;low. 💱 FX moves: • AUD and NZD are leading G10 (AUDUSD +0.35%) • USD rebounds (+0.15%), strongest vs NOK and SEK • Yen weak across the board • EURUSD back to&nbsp;1.1803 🥇 Precious metals stay strong: gold $3,770 (+0.2%), silver $44,195 (+0.3%), platinum +1%, palladium +0.15%. 💹 Crypto: Bitcoin rebounds to $112,490 (+0.1%), while Ethereum slips to $4,151&nbsp;(−0.7%). ✨ Stay alert and trade wisely with NordFX — your edge in volatile&nbsp;markets! 🌅 Morning Update - 24.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium 2025/09/24 15:43
Why Fighting AI in Writing Is Dangerous | The Future of Authorship

Why Fighting AI in Writing Is Dangerous | The Future of Authorship

Fighting AI in writing is a dangerous game that leads to creative stagnation and professional irrelevance.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium 2025/09/24 15:43
Tether Eyes $20 Billion Raise in Private Placement Valued Near $500 Billion

Tether Eyes $20 Billion Raise in Private Placement Valued Near $500 Billion

Highlights: Tether is eyeing $20 billion raise to expand operations and attract high-profile investors. USDT dominates the stablecoin market with $172 billion market value and a $4.9B Q2 profit. Fundraise tests investor appetite as Tether strengthens U.S. presence and compliance strategy. Tether Holdings is in talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in a private placement. The proposed deal could value the stablecoin issuer at $500 billion. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as the lead adviser on the transaction. Sources familiar with the matter said discussions remain in the preliminary stages. The equity sale would involve new shares rather than existing investors selling their stakes. JUST IN: $USDT issuer Tether seeks $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, making it the most valuable private company alongside OpenAI. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) September 23, 2025 The possible valuation would put Tether in the same league as the privately held companies such as OpenAI and SpaceX. It shows how confident the market is that the company has the capabilities to earn a lot of revenue. According to analysts, such a huge valuation underscores the special status of Tether in an unregulated crypto industry. The deal could also attract high-profile investors seeking exposure to the stablecoin market. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed on X that the company is evaluating a raise from a select group of investors. Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company's strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several… — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) September 24, 2025 Bloomberg reported that final terms and allocations could influence the ultimate size of the deal. Tether’s management expects the fundraise could close before the end of the year. Financial Strength and Market Dominance Tether still controls the market of stablecoins with USDT, with a market value of approximately $172 billion. Its primary rival, the USDC of Circle, is valued at close to $74 billion in the market. Circle recently went public after raising more than $1.5 billion. Tether earns revenue by parking reserves in cash-like assets, including U.S. Treasuries. The company reported $4.9 billion in profit for the second quarter, with CEO Ardoino stating that profit margins remain near 99 percent. The company has also accelerated its U.S. expansion plans. Tether introduced a dollar-backed token, USAT, to enhance the position of the U.S. dollar in the digital markets. Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, now leads Tether’s U.S. operations. Ardoino said the capital raise will support expansion across stablecoins, distribution, AI, and commodity trading. Tether Eyes $20 Billion Raise and Investor Outlook Tether has granted prospective investors data room access in recent weeks. Participants can assess the company’s reserves and projections before deciding to join the deal. According to market observers, the fundraiser will gauge investor interest in private crypto champions. Analysts further note that a reduction in interest rates in the U.S. would help to cool returns on the reserves of Tether, which could impact its future profitability. Tether has been scrutinized by U.S. regulators before, including paying a $41 million fine in 2021 due to misrepresentation of reserves. The present strategy of the company focuses on U.S. compliance and expansion into the wider market. Shareholders will be tracking how the company can maintain profitability as it grows in licensed markets. The private placement also puts Tether in a position to protect market share and proceed with infrastructure investments. Should the deal succeed, it would secure Tether as one of the most valuable private companies in the world. It would also offer deep capital to grow products and strengthen its presence in digital markets. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 15:41
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit