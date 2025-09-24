2025-09-26 Friday

The Base prediction market Limitless will launch the TGE during the second season of the points program

PANews reported on September 24 that Limitless, a Base ecosystem prediction market, tweeted that its token generation event (TGE) will be held during the second quarter points plan, not after. Under the points program, users earn points through activity, which determine the size of the airdrop token distribution. Points can be earned through trading, providing liquidity, and inviting other traders, with a ranking and bonus mechanism. The second season of the points program launched on September 22, 2025, and will run until January 26, 2026. More details regarding the token distribution and announcement will be released soon.
PANews2025/09/24 16:45
QCP Capital: The market is shifting from panic to adjustment, and the Fed's interest rate cuts may be limited

PANews reported on September 24th that QCP Capital analysts believe market sentiment has shifted from panic to recalibration. The Federal Reserve's recent 25 basis point insurance rate cut re-started easing, but Powell framed it as risk management rather than the start of a deep easing cycle. With economic activity remaining robust and core inflation near 3%, future rate cuts are likely to remain shallow unless economic growth slows significantly. Long-term yields rose due to term premiums and supply pressures, pushing stocks to new highs and gold to a record high. Gold briefly broke through $3,700 before retreating. The dollar rebounded alongside U.S. Treasuries, indicating that a one-way short position on the dollar is no longer risk-free. Analysts believe that the Federal Reserve's policy may remain tight, with room for adjustment relative to the lower neutral rate, which could lower the threshold for further easing. However, consumer resilience and slow hiring and firing dynamics in the labor market allow the Fed to act cautiously. Furthermore, with Europe and Japan no longer significantly outperforming the United States, the dollar may have bottomed out, while gold and Bitcoin reflect market skepticism about the return of hawkish policies.
PANews2025/09/24 16:39
Best AI Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Leads With Explosive ROI Potential

The versatility of the token and its innovative technology is an unprecedented prospect. Unparalleled Expansion Supported by Data. The AI presales saw a 35.7% growth in Q1 2025, outgrowing
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 16:15
HsYrgw the whale transferred all $23.65 million in SOL to the exchange 2 hours ago, resulting in a loss of $1.81 million from the sale.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale HsYrgw deposited all $113,207 SOL (US$23.65 million) into the exchange 2 hours ago. The sale will result in a loss of US$1.81 million.
PANews2025/09/24 16:14
Phase 6 Entry Positions Ozak AI Among Top-Performing AI Tokens

A lot of excitement is currently brewing in the crypto space as new entrant Ozak AI crosses over to stage six of its presale, with the price kept at $0.012. With this new achievement, the project now sits firmly in the spotlight as a top contender in the AI token market.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 16:05
Best Crypto Presale Right Now? Analysts Rank AlphaPepe #1 Over Rivals in 2025

AlphaPepe (ALPE) is surging as 2025's top meme coin presale, with $180K raised, 1,400 holders, viral growth, staking up to 85% APR, and a $100K giveaway.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 16:02
Vitalik calls for open-source infrastructure in health, finance, governance

The Ethereum co-founder has warned that closed systems breed abuse and monopolies, urging open-source, verifiable infrastructure across healthcare, finance and voting. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called for open-source, verifiable infrastructure across critical sectors like healthcare, finance and governance, warning that centralized systems risk eroding trust and security.In a Wednesday blog post, Buterin argued that as digital infrastructure becomes embedded in everyday life, relying on closed, opaque systems increases the danger of abuse and monopolization.“The civilizations that gained the most from new waves of technology are not the ones who consumed the technology, but the ones who produced it,” Buterin wrote, adding that “openness and verifiability can fight against global balkanization.” Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:53
ReserveOne Seizes Opportunity for Nasdaq Debut

A rising cryptocurrency management firm, ReserveOne, has taken a significant step towards public trading by filing Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confidentially.Continue Reading:ReserveOne Seizes Opportunity for Nasdaq Debut
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:53
Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana Trading on E*Trade in 2026

Highlights: Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to launch crypto trading for E*Trade clients. E*Trade users will access Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in early 2026. The bank also plans wallet services for tokenized assets like cash, bonds, and real estate. Morgan Stanley has joined forces with Zerohash, a company that provides cryptocurrency infrastructure, to allow E*Trade clients to trade crypto tokens starting in the first half of 2026. Zerohash will handle liquidity, custody, and settlement services for all trades. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, said the bank will first offer major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Later, they plan to develop a complete wallet solution for their clients. Morgan Stanley's E*Trade to List Digital Assets in 1H26 in Partnership with ZeroHash.$MS Will Also Invest in ZeroHash's $100M Raise Led by $IBKR, at a Reported $1B Valuation. Additional participants include SoFi, Jump, and some Apollo funds. pic.twitter.com/KcytikydvM — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) September 23, 2025 Morgan Stanley Steps into Retail Crypto with E*Trade Morgan Stanley bought E*Trade in 2020 for $13 billion, and since then, it has been part of Morgan Stanley’s retail investment services. At the time, ETrade had more than 5.2 million users and offered a retail-focused platform for trading regulated financial securities, mostly for U.S. clients. Jed Finn said the bank wants to offer crypto and tokenized assets like cash, stocks, bonds, and real estate. He added that tokenized cash earns interest as soon as it enters the wallet, and other assets will also move toward the same benefit.  E*Trade’s crypto launch is one of Morgan Stanley’s first direct steps into retail digital assets, but the bank has already been growing its role in the sector. Since August last year, Morgan Stanley has allowed its wealth advisers to promote spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds to eligible clients. NEW: Morgan Stanley’s 15,000 advisors to start pitching #Bitcoin ETFs from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ygQ2NGTYNn — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 6, 2024 Earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, CEO Ted Pick also shared that the bank is looking into the transactional side of crypto. Interestingly, Morgan Stanley was not part of the Wall Street firms reported in May as considering a joint stablecoin project. The Wall Street Journal said that JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the banks exploring the plan. Zerohash Secures Unicorn Status with Major Funding Round For Zerohash, the deal with Morgan Stanley follows a major funding milestone, where the company raised $104 million and achieved unicorn status. The round was led by Interactive Brokers and also included Morgan Stanley, SoFi, and other financial supporters. Zerohash focuses on building infrastructure that lets banks and fintech firms offer crypto products without creating their own trading and custody systems.  Favorable U.S. Regulations Boost Expansion of Digital Assets The partnership between Zerohash and Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade comes as the U.S. takes a friendlier approach to crypto under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. New laws like the GENIUS Act have made it easier for brokerage firms and crypto companies to grow their digital asset services. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also approved new rules for commodity-based trust shares. These rules help speed up the approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs. With the change, exchanges such as NYSE Arca and Cboe BZX can list digital assets without needing case-by-case approvals, cutting down long waiting times. BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under '33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:37
Solana Loses 12 % In Two Days, Investors On Alert

The leverage effect, driver of soaring increases, becomes a formidable trap when the market turns. Solana (SOL) suffers the consequences, with a brutal drop to $213, its lowest level in two weeks. While the Fed briefly rekindled risk appetite, persistent tensions over inflation and employment quickly reversed the trend. L’article Solana Loses 12 % In Two Days, Investors On Alert est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:35
