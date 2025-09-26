2025-09-26 Friday

Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours

The Crypto Presale field is finally sorting leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for very different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors who want AI exposure, already banking $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, passing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin contender, has moved beyond $6.8 million with 226% staking and a live demo exchange. And BlockDAG shocked the market, nearing $410 million raised while onboarding millions of miners ahead of launch, among Top crypto Presales, names like Ozak Ai blockdag and BlockchainFX are setting the pace. Ozak AI: Utility Proof On DePIN Rails Early buyers who stepped in at $0.01 already sit on paper gains as pricing tiers climb. Each round pushes entry higher, turning modest allocations into notable upside before listings arrive. What gives Ozak AI credibility isn't just a pitch, it's the blend of predictive AI tooling, decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and automation through the Ozak Stream Network. That footing stretches beyond marketing buzz. Even so, while Ozak is carving its path, Pepeto stands out for pairing meme power with visible tech, its demo exchange already shows real utility pre-listing. And unlike Ozak's higher buy-in, Pepeto is still available at $0.000000155, an entry AI plays can't match. BlockchainFX Tops $7M As Presale Heat Builds BlockchainFX has sprinted past $7 million in commitments, with tokens starting at $0.022 and a confirmed debut at $0.05, giving early participants a clear line to a 2×. The scope is big: a decentralized super app spanning crypto, equities, forex, and ETFs in one place. A presale-only Visa card supports 20+ cryptocurrencies and routes staking payouts into real-world spend. But while BlockchainFX fits investors chasing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Friday, September 26th

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different "condition" that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here's an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as "less than" or "greater than." If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Worsens The U.S. Doctor Shortage

The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee. The White House this week announced that all new H-1B visa petitions would now carry a $100,000 supplemental fee, which the nation's largest physician group and 53 other medical societies say should be waved "so that H-1B physicians can continue to be a pipeline that provides health care to U.S. patients," the groups said in a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Last year alone, 23 percent of licensed physicians in the U.S. were foreign-trained, the AMA said, adding that these H-1B physicians "provide vitally needed health care to U.S. patients, especially in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty and chronic disease." Such visas are critical to the healthcare industry to recruit international medical graduates and other health professionals trained outside the U.S. There's already a doctor shortage in the U.S. that is projected at up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools in the U.S. "There is a growing need for a larger physician workforce that the U.S. cannot fill on its own, in part because the U.S. does not have enough people in the younger generation to care for our aging country," the AMA and the other doctor groups said in their letter. "Accordingly, H-1B physicians play a critical role in filling this void, especially in areas of the U.S. with high-need populations. The U.S. health care workforce relies upon physicians from…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted For Allegedly Lying To Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in Virginia on Thursday for allegedly lying in testimony to Congress in 2020, after President Donald Trump recently urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political opponents. Key Facts Comey has been charged with one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction, which could carry up to five years in prison if Comey is convicted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Circle Examines Ways to Reverse Transactions to Counter Fraud, Disputes: FT

Circle Internet, (CRCL) is examining ways of reversing transactions involving its stablecoin, USDC, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday. The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin is "thinking through … whether or not there's the possibility of reversibility of transactions," the company's president, Heath Tarbert, said in an interview with the newspaper. Stablecoins, tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial (TradFi) asset such as a fiat currency, are an important cog in the cryptocurrency machine, offering users a hedge against the volatility than can hit tokens like BTC$109,355.68 and ETH$3,908.80. They're also finding popularity as a method for international payments. The sector has a market cap of about $300 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. USDC alone has a market cap of $74 billion; market leader Tether's USDT has $173 billion. Tarbert said that allowing transactions to be refunded in case of fraud or disputes, similar to what is possible in TradFi, would help push stablecoins into the mainstream. Such a development may rub certain crypto purists up the wrong way, because they consider settlement finality to be non-negotiable. Introducing the possibility of reversing transactions could rely on the the arbitration of a central authority, which many believe is antithesis of the decentralization that lies at cryptocurrency's core. "At the same time, we want settlement finality," Tarbert said. "So there's an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable." Circle has been at the forefront of growing adoption of stablecoins in the U.S. this year following its successful initial public offering (IPO) in June. The company did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Comparing Milwaukee Bucks’ Roster To Past Years

I don't blame you if you barely recognize the Milwaukee Bucks these days. Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, the roster looks almost nothing like the group that lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2021. In just four years, the core that helped bring Milwaukee its first championship in 50 seasons has almost completely vanished. Hopefully, Antetokounmpo spends his entire career as a Buck. That remains the dream in Milwaukee, even as national media outlets continue to speculate about him bolting for a bigger market. Those rumors picked up steam again this summer, but, like every time before, they turned out to be unfounded. Antetokounmpo has remained steadfast in his commitment, and the Bucks continue to build around him. Portis is the team's emotional heartbeat and a fan favorite. This offseason, he signed his fourth contract with the franchise—a three-year, $43.6 million deal that includes a player option in the third season. After those two, though, the continuity thins out quickly. The next longest-tenured Buck is AJ Green, an undrafted free agent from 2022 who is now entering his fourth season. That fact alone highlights how much change Milwaukee has undergone. Thanasis Antetokounmpo technically has more years with the team, but after sitting out the entire 2024–25 season with an injury, he remains more of a ceremonial presence than a key piece. Unfortunately, the story of the last couple of years has been defined more by departures. When training camp opens next week, six players on the projected 15-man roster…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Cloudflare Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary NET Dollar For AI Transactions

The post Cloudflare Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary NET Dollar For AI Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary NET Dollar For AI Transactions Skip to content Home Crypto News Cloudflare Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary NET Dollar for AI Transactions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cloudflare-stablecoin-net-dollar/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins Compared

Discover why MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. Explore presale hype, whitelist perks, and market trends. Ever wondered which meme coin might be the next rocket ship in the cryptoverse? The buzz around tokens like Cheems, Pudgy Penguins, and now MoonBull is turning crypto groups into a frenzy of chatter. Each of these coins brings its own flavor, with Cheems rooted in classic meme nostalgia and Pudgy Penguins rising from NFT fame. Yet all eyes are drifting toward MoonBull, where excitement is brewing over its exclusive whitelist and the much-anticipated presale. For those chasing the thrill of early entries, MoonBull's whitelist has become the ticket that everyone wants, but it's closing soon. Unlike older meme coins that relied only on hype, this project is blending utility with culture. The presale isn't just another launch – it's a door to staking rewards, secret token drops, and bonus allocations. The whitelist is filling up fast, and the first-come, first-served spots are disappearing quicker than peanuts at a hippo party. MoonBull ($MOBU): Whitelist Fever and Presale Excitement MoonBull ($MOBU) has quickly earned the spotlight as the new meme coin to watch. Built on Ethereum, it blends viral meme culture with robust smart contract reliability. The official presale is set for September 26, and the clock is ticking for early adopters. By joining the whitelist, supporters gain the lowest possible entry price, exclusive staking rewards, and bonus allocations that won't be available once the presale opens to the public. The whitelist is filling fast, and this urgency is no accident. Whitelisted members will receive private hints about the roadmap, secret token drops, and insider notifications before launch. Everything about MoonBull is designed to reward early movers. It's a first-come,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049

The post BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bnb-chain-to-host-kbw25-and-token2049-side-events/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
Bitwise Files For Pioneering Spot HYPE ETF

The post Bitwise Files For Pioneering Spot HYPE ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentous Move: Bitwise Files For Pioneering Spot HYPE ETF Skip to content Home Crypto News Momentous Move: Bitwise Files for Pioneering Spot HYPE ETF Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitwise-spot-hype-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26
