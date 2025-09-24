2025-09-26 Friday

Coinbase and StraitsX Launch SGD-Backed Stablecoin XSGD for Global Traders

TLDR Coinbase & StraitsX launch XSGD, an SGD-backed stablecoin on Base. XSGD brings SGD stability to DeFi via Coinbase and Ethereum Layer 2 Base. XSGD debuts on Coinbase, targeting APAC with SGD-pegged digital currency. Coinbase taps APAC with XSGD, a Singapore-dollar stablecoin on Base. XSGD enables SGD on-chain with Coinbase and StraitsX partnership. Coinbase and [...] The post Coinbase and StraitsX Launch SGD-Backed Stablecoin XSGD for Global Traders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 16:38
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC, expanding the bank's support for blockchain analytics.

PANews reported on September 24th that blockchain analytics company Elliptic has received a strategic investment from HSBC, becoming the first industry company to receive support from four global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), joining JPMorgan Chase, Santander, and Wells Fargo. Richard May, HSBC's head of financial crime, will join Elliptic's board of directors. Elliptic stated that the investment will be used to expand its team and financial services coverage to meet the growing demand from financial institutions for blockchain transaction monitoring tools. The company's focus areas include stablecoin regulation, AI-driven compliance tools, and blockchain network expansion.
PANews2025/09/24 16:07
ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger

TLDR: ReserveOne has filed a confidential Form S-4 with the SEC for a $1 billion Nasdaq listing. The merger with M3-Brigade could see ReserveOne trade under ticker RONE once approved. Shareholder approval and SEC review are the next steps before closing the business combination. ReserveOne’s planned listing marks a major step toward public market access [...] The post ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 16:00
Four Cents’ Ambition: How Does DeFi Subvert the Stablecoin Market Through Verticalization?

By Prathik Desai Compiled by: Block unicorn Billions of dollars are up for grabs, but the ultimate return is about four cents on the dollar—that's the annual return generated by every dollar of U.S. Treasury debt. For nearly a decade, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have relied on USDT and USDC as the backbone of their products, while allowing Tether and Circle to capture the returns on their reserves. These companies have raked in billions of dollars in profits through the world's easiest way to generate returns. But now, DeFi protocols want to capture some of these returns themselves. Tether, the leading stablecoin, currently holds over $100 billion in reserves, generating over $4 billion in interest income. This is more than Starbucks' total profit of $3.761 billion from global coffee sales in its last fiscal year. The USDT issuer achieves this simply by investing its reserves in U.S. Treasuries. Circle adopted a similar approach when it went public last year, emphasizing its floating capital as its core revenue source. Currently, the total value of stablecoins in circulation exceeds $290 billion, generating approximately $12 billion in revenue annually. This is a significant amount of capital that cannot be ignored. This has sparked a new battleground in DeFi, where protocols are no longer content to let issuers capture these profits. They now want to own the products and their infrastructure. Earlier this month, Hyperliquid launched a bidding war for its native stablecoin, USDH, requiring the winner to return revenue. Native Markets, Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Ethena all participated in the bidding. The eventual winner, Native Markets, pledged to return 100% of USDH treasury revenue to the blockchain: half for HYPE token buybacks and the other half for ecosystem funding. Currently, Hyperliquid's Layer-1 holds $6 billion in USDC, potentially generating $240 million in revenue. This revenue, previously held by Circle, may now be redirected to burning tokens and incentivizing developers. For reference, Hyperliquid generated $260 million in net revenue from transaction fees in June, July, and August. Ethena is growing faster and on a larger scale. In just two months, the circulation of its synthetic stablecoin USDe jumped from $5 billion to nearly $14 billion, surpassing Maker’s DAI to become the third-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin after USDT and USDC. In August, Ethena’s revenue reached $54 million, a record high so far in 2025. Now, with the official launch of its long-awaited fee conversion mechanism, up to $500 million per year can be redirected to the buyback of ENA, closely tying the fate of the ENA token to the cash flow generated by the system. Ethena's model involves going long on spot cryptocurrencies, shorting perpetual contracts, and distributing treasury bonds and staking returns. As a result, sUSDe stakers have enjoyed an annualized yield (APY) of over 5% in most months. Experienced Maker was one of the first companies to use U.S. bonds as reserves for its stablecoin. At one point, it held over $1 billion in short-term Treasury bills, enabling it to offer an 8% savings rate on Dai, briefly exceeding the average yield on US junk bonds. Excess funds were funneled into its surplus buffer, which was then used for buybacks, destroying tens of millions of MKR tokens. For token holders, this transformed MKR from a mere governance badge into a claim to actual income. Frax, on the other hand, is smaller in scale but more focused in approach. Its supply hovers below $500 million, a fraction of Tether's $110 billion, but it's still a money-making machine. Founder Sam Kazemian designed FRAX to reinvest every dollar of reserve revenue back into the system. Some of this revenue is burned, some is shared with stakers, and the rest is deposited into sFRAX, a vault that tracks the Federal Reserve's interest rate. Even at its current scale, the system generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue annually. Aave's GHO stablecoin was built with verticalization in mind. The stablecoin, launched in 2023, currently has $350 million in circulation. The principle is simple: each borrower pays interest directly to the DAO, rather than to an external lender. With a borrowing rate of 6-7%, this will generate approximately $20 million in revenue, half of which will be shared with AAVE stakers, with the remainder going into the treasury. The new sGHO module will offer depositors an annual interest rate of up to 10% (subsidized by the reserve), further enhancing the transaction's appeal. In effect, the DAO is willing to use its own funds, making its stablecoin resemble a savings account. There are also networks that use stablecoin revenue as raw infrastructure. MegaETH’s USDm is backed by tokenized treasury bonds, but rather than being paid to holders, its revenue is used to pay rollup sequencer fees. At scale, this could mean millions of dollars per year in gas fees, effectively turning treasury bond coupons into a public good. The common denominator among all these initiatives is verticalization. Each protocol is no longer satisfied with relying on someone else's dollar rails. They are minting their own currencies, taking the interest that originally belonged to the issuer, and reusing it for repurchases, treasury bonds, user incentives, and even subsidizing blockchain construction. While the yield on government bonds may seem dull, in DeFi, it has become the spark for building a self-sustaining ecosystem. When you compare these models, you’ll see that each protocol is setting different valves to tap into this 4% revenue stream: buybacks, DAOs, sequencers, and users. The income is passive. It makes everyone reckless. Each model has its own bottleneck. Ethena's peg relies on perpetual funding to remain positive. Maker has experienced real-world loan defaults and has had to cover losses. After Terra's collapse, Frax withdrew funding and scaled back its issuance to prove it wouldn't be the next. All of these institutions rely on one thing: US Treasuries held by custodians like BlackRock. These are decentralized wrappers around highly centralized assets. And with that centralization comes the risk of collapse. At the same time, new regulations also bring challenges. The US’s GENIUS Act outright bans interest-bearing stablecoins. Europe’s MiCA legislation imposes restrictions and licensing requirements. DeFi has found workarounds by labeling returns as “buybacks” or “sequencer subsidies,” but the economics remain the same. If regulators choose to take action, they are fully capable of doing so. However, this approach helps build sustainable business models—something the crypto space has long struggled with. The fact that so many models are working demonstrates the enormous potential that DeFi protocols currently possess. The competition today is for the world's most boring yield. However, the risks are high. Hyperliquid ties it to token burns, Ethena to savings accounts and buybacks, Maker to central bank-style buffers, and MegaETH to rollup operating costs. I wonder if this movement will cannibalize the market share of the giants, draining liquidity from USDC and USDT. If not, it will certainly expand the market and create a layer of yield-generating stablecoins to sit alongside zero-yield stablecoins. No one knows yet. But the battle is on, and the battlefield is vast: a stream of interest is flowing from US government debt to tokens, DAOs, and blockchains through protocols. The more than four cents of profit that once belonged to the issuer is now driving the latest developments in DeFi.
PANews2025/09/24 16:00
Tether Targets $500B Valuation Amid Reported $20B Fundraise

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is reportedly in talks to raise as much as $20 billion in a deal that could value the firm at a staggering $500 billion. According to a Bloomberg report, the El Salvador–based issuer of USDT is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in a private placement for roughly a 3% stake.  Investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly advising on the deal, while potential backers have been granted access to the company's data. Sources cautioned that talks remain early and terms could shift, but a deal could close by theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:00
Why Crypto Whales Are Quietly Accumulating Ozak AI Ahead of Launch

As the crypto market continues to grow, seasoned investors are constantly on the lookout for high-potential opportunities. Although most of these whales are already in major altcoins such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, a new competitor is appearing on their list: Ozak AI ($OZ). As its presale is ongoing and approaching a critical point, crypto whales […] The post Why Crypto Whales Are Quietly Accumulating Ozak AI Ahead of Launch appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:59
FTT Token Rallies as Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account Tweets Amid Prison Sentence

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:55
XRP Shariah goedkeuring triggert $2,70 koopzone: Ripple koers $5 voorspeld

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De XRP koers staat opnieuw in de schijnwerpers. De centrale bank van Bahrein heeft bevestigd dat XRP voldoet aan de Shariah regels. Dit nieuws opent de deur naar islamitische markten waar miljarden aan kapitaal beschikbaar is. Tegelijkertijd markeren analisten het gebied tussen $ 2,70 en $3,00 als cruciale koopzone. De verwachting is dat XRP in het vierde kwartaal kan uitbreken richting $5. Shariah goedkeuring opent moslimmarkten De officiële erkenning door het Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is meer dan symbolisch. In islamitische financiering is naleving van de Shariah een harde voorwaarde. Veel beleggers en banken in de Golfstaten konden crypto tot nu toe niet gebruiken door religieuze beperkingen. Met deze goedkeuring is dat obstakel verdwenen. Central Bank of Bahrain’s Shariyah Review Bureau has confirmed it:$XRP is COMPLIANT for their purposes. ✅ Ripple’s rails aren’t just fast, they’re crossing every regulatory and regional barrier. THIS IS BIG! $XRP pic.twitter.com/9WfcZQ1yPh — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 21, 2025 Volgens analisten is dit een grote doorbraak. Bahrein geldt als referentiepunt in de regio. Zodra XRP daar is goedgekeurd, kijken ook Saoedi-Arabië, de VAE en andere islamitische hubs mee. Voor Ripple is dit een kans om zijn netwerk uit te rollen in een markt die honderden miljarden aan remittances en handelsstromen kent. XRP koers bouwt steun rond $ 2,70 De huidige XRP koers noteert $ 2,86, een stijging van 1,8% sinds gisteren. Belangrijker is dat beleggers massaal posities innemen rond de zone $ 2,70 tot $ 3,00. On-chain data laat zien dat deze range de afgelopen weken fungeert als verzamelpunt. If $XRP holds above $2.71, buying pressure could build for a rebound to $3.60. pic.twitter.com/fVY5voAuux — Ali (@ali_charts) September 22, 2025 Crypto analisten noemen dit een gezond signaal. De verkoopdruk van juli lijkt te zijn opgevangen, terwijl nieuwe investeerders hun positie versterken. Dit patroon zagen we eerder voordat XRP grote sprongen maakte. Als de crypto boven de $ 3,00 weet te sluiten, kan dit de katalysator zijn voor een veel grotere rally. Lees ook ons artikel over de reden van de Ripple koers stijging. XRP verwachting Q4, breakout naar $ 5 Met het wegvallen van religieuze barrières en sterke technische steun verwachten experts een forse beweging in het vierde kwartaal. Een uitbraak boven $ 3,20 kan de XRP koers richting $ 5 sturen. Daarmee zou de crypto de hoogste stand in jaren bereiken. Volgens een bekende crypto trading analist is dit scenario realistisch. De combinatie van fundamentele vraag uit nieuwe markten en een aangescherpte supply door lange termijn houders legt de basis voor een rally. Dit soort accumulatieperiodes gingen in het verleden vaak vooraf aan sterke stijgingen. Waarom XRP stijgt door Shariah nieuws Het bijzondere van deze ontwikkeling is dat het niet alleen om koersactie gaat, maar om vertrouwen en legitimiteit. XRP nieuws zoals dit laat zien dat Ripple steeds dichter bij wereldwijde erkenning komt. Voor banken en institutionele partijen is compliance essentieel. Door de Shariah goedkeuring kan XRP worden ingezet zonder dat het in strijd is met religieuze of ethische richtlijnen. Dat geeft XRP een voorsprong op veel andere crypto’s die nog geen toegang hebben tot deze markten. In de praktijk kan dit leiden tot nieuwe liquiditeit, meer handelsvolumes en sterkere netwerkeffecten. Kan Ripple 10 dollar worden? De vraag “kan Ripple 10 dollar worden” klinkt vaak overdreven, maar analisten zien dat dit soort doorbraken de basis leggen voor hogere koersdoelen. Nu de weg open ligt naar islamitische markten en XRP tegelijk inzetbaar blijft voor internationale betalingen en DeFi, neemt de kans op structurele groei toe. $XRP : $5 Inbound pic.twitter.com/IcnXuFB3hN — ChartNerd (@ChartNerdTA) September 22, 2025 Voorlopig ligt de focus op de zone $ 2,70 – $ 3,00 als koopgebied en $ 5 als eerstvolgende grote target. Maar als adoptie in de Golf en de rest van de wereld versnelt, kunnen ook dubbele cijfers op termijn in beeld komen. Voor de liefhebbers hebben we een lijst samengesteld met trending crypto’s voor Q4. Toegang tot nieuwe markten De XRP koers krijgt steun uit een onverwachte hoek. De Shariah goedkeuring door Bahrein geeft Ripple toegang tot markten die tot nu toe gesloten waren. Analisten zien het $ 2,70 – $ 3,00 gebied als cruciale basis voor een nieuwe fase van accumulatie. Met de combinatie van fundamentele adoptie, religieuze erkenning en technische signalen lijkt de XRP verwachting voor Q4 positief. Een rally richting $ 5 is reëel en de discussie of Ripple 10 dollar kan worden zal alleen maar luider worden. Crypto’s minen vanaf je telefoon Nu er meer kapitaal richting XRP kan stromen is het afwachten of we dit terug gaan zien in de koers. In de tussentijd is het een interessant moment om te kijken naar een manier om geld te verdienen met crypto die snel terrein wint. Het minen van crypto is iets voor de lange termijn en wordt toegankelijk gemaakt door het nieuwe project Pepenode ($PEPENODE). Mining your way to meme greatness ⛏ PEPENODE is where virtual mining meets meme coin magic. Let’s get those nodes pumping! pic.twitter.com/OzudSv9KQp — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 14, 2025 Pepenode zit nog in de presale, maar je kunt nu al beginnen met het minen van crypto in hun mining-game. Vanaf je telefoon kun je beginnen zonder aanschaf van duurdere apparatuur. Bij elke upgrade die gedaan wordt, wordt 70% van de gebruikte tokens verbrand. Hierdoor wordt er schaarste gecreëerd en dit is op lange termijn gunstig voor de koers. Naast het minen kun je als vroege investeerder ook al je $PEPENODE tokens staken tegen het hoge jaarlijkse rendement van 953%. Je hebt nog even de tijd om je eerste $PEPENODE tokens te bemachtigen voor de huidige lage prijs. Bij elke nieuwe fase van de presale hoort namelijk een prijsverhoging. Nu naar Pepenode i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht XRP Shariah goedkeuring triggert $2,70 koopzone: Ripple koers $5 voorspeld is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:46
DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data?

When people hear “Zero-Knowledge Proof”, the first reaction is almost always the same: it protects my privacy on-chain. ZK is everywhere in Web3, powering privacy chains, identity systems, and even Layer2 scaling. Too often, it’s treated as a silver bullet for anonymity. But anonymity is not the same as privacy protection. The gap lies in how proofs are designed: they hide some facts, but leave others&nbsp;visible. So, before we ask whether ZK protects privacy, we need to ask what it actually&nbsp;secures. What ZK Actually&nbsp;Is Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are not born from&nbsp;Web3. They come from decades of cryptography research, first proposed in the 1980s as a way for one party (the prover) to convince another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing the underlying information. At its core, ZK is about selective disclosure. It doesn’t make all your data invisible. Instead, it lets you prove just enough to satisfy a condition: “I’m over 18” without exposing my exact birthday. “This account has at least 1 ETH” without showing the&nbsp;balance. “This address provided liquidity for N days” without disclosing all transactions. The original purpose was simple but powerful: enable trust between parties who don’t fully trust each other, while minimizing unnecessary data exposure. “Proving the required condition while concealing personal details”, the logic makes ZK capable of enabling anonymity and shielding sensitive information that does not need to be&nbsp;exposed. With this logic in mind, it becomes clearer why Web3 has embraced ZK, and how it’s applying it&nbsp;today. Why Web3 Embraces&nbsp;ZK Web3 has always been built on open ledgers, where every transaction, balance, and contract state is transparent by default. This transparency is powerful for auditability, but it also creates tension: some users and projects want verifiability without overexposure. Zero-Knowledge Proofs step into that gap. They allow protocols to preserve the credibility of on-chain data while reducing the amount of raw information revealed. In practice, this logic has shaped three main areas of adoption: Privacy-Preserving Protocols Networks such as Zcash or Aztec use ZK to hide transaction details while still keeping the chain valid. The proof confirms that “the math checks out” without exposing sender, receiver, or exact&nbsp;amounts. Identity and&nbsp;Access Projects build ZK-based credentials that let users prove traits without revealing identities. For example, demonstrating membership in a DAO, residency in a country, or eligibility for airdrops — all without handing over personal documents. Scaling and Efficiency Rollups like zkSync and StarkNet rely on ZK proofs to compress hundreds of off-chain transactions into a single validity proof. This keeps Ethereum scalable without sacrificing security or&nbsp;trust. Across these fronts, ZK is not just a niche cryptographic trick. It has become a core enabler of Web3’s ambition: open systems that are secure, verifiable, and less invasive. But here lies the common misconception: adopting ZK doesn’t automatically mean privacy protection. Misconceptions of&nbsp;ZK The rise of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Web3 has fueled a common narrative: ZK protects privacy. But this assumption blurs the line between what ZK actually protects and what remains&nbsp;exposed. Proofs are powerful, yet selective. They let you prove a condition without revealing the exact detail. For example, you can use ZK to show that your wallet added more than 1,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, without disclosing the precise amount. But here is the problem — the wallet address itself still lives on-chain. Once linked, its broader transaction history, balances, and interactions remain traceable. This same logic applies to DataFi. ZK has an essential role: it allows users to share proofs instead of raw data, ensuring brands can verify “the condition is met” without accessing personal details. For example, a campaign can check that a user purchased from a certain category, or engaged with a protocol for N days, without ever seeing the underlying receipts or wallet&nbsp;logs. But ZK is not a blanket shield. If users rely on a single wallet address to join campaigns or share data, the proof may stay private, yet the address itself continues to leak behavioral patterns — participation frequency, overlaps across different campaigns, or even financial activity. Of course, DataFi isn’t limited to on-chain data. Off-chain records, such as shopping receipts, loyalty memberships, browsing histories, can also be turned into proofs, secured by a combination of ZK, MPC, and TEE. This multi-layer protection ensures raw data never leaves the user’s&nbsp;control. Yet even here, wallet addresses are still the weak point. Proofs don’t reveal their contents, but the act of using a proof does — it shows that an address interacted with certain campaigns or contracts. Over time, these repeated appearances link together into behavioral patterns, allowing others to infer far more than any single proof discloses. Beyond ZK ZK does solve part of the privacy problem. It lets users prove conditions without revealing raw details. But on-chain transparency means a single wallet address can still collapse multiple proofs into a visible behavioral pattern. So, at DataDanceChain, we see wallet addresses as the real bottleneck for&nbsp;privacy. To solve that, we integrate sub-addresses — a design that lets each proof, each interaction, live under its own isolated address. For users, this means campaigns and data shares don’t collapse into a single behavioral profile. With sub-addresses, ZK’s selective disclosure is no longer undermined by address linkage, and it achieves its full privacy-preserving power. DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/24 15:44
Former FTX CEO SBF Posts Months Later, Causing Controversy! FTT Price Soars!

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of FTX, has caused another stir. The price of FTT has skyrocketed. Continue Reading: Former FTX CEO SBF Posts Months Later, Causing Controversy! FTT Price Soars!
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:32
