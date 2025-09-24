2025-09-26 Friday

32 Countries Move Toward Adoption

The post 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 12:30 A new study has revealed that momentum for Bitcoin adoption at the state level is spreading quickly, even as some governments remain cautious. According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to direct state participation in mining and investment. The report highlights that interest intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of the Strategic Research Organization (API) to oversee America’s National Bitcoin Reserve. Since then, governments across multiple continents have taken steps to integrate Bitcoin into their financial or energy strategies. Out of the 32 countries identified, 27 already maintain some form of active exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 are moving bills or proposals through legislative pipelines. These initiatives range from legal frameworks for investing and retirement products to the use of Bitcoin in tax collection and state-backed mining projects. Several nations are experimenting with multiple approaches at once. Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, are combining sovereign wealth fund allocations with direct mining ventures, signaling a comprehensive state-level commitment to BTC. The study also found that ten countries, including El Salvador, Russia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia, are accumulating Bitcoin by tying mining rights to energy contracts. Meanwhile, governments such as the U.S., China, and the U.K. have effectively become holders of Bitcoin through seized assets, which they have chosen not to liquidate. Tax integration is also beginning to surface. Switzerland’s cantons, Dubai, Panama City, and the U.S. state of Colorado now permit residents to pay certain taxes directly in Bitcoin. While the scope and intent differ, the report underscores a clear trend: governments are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset but increasingly as an economic instrument to be integrated into policy, energy, and fiscal systems. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:39
ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade

ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade

TLDR ReserveOne targets $1B IPO with M3-Brigade merger to lead in crypto asset management. ReserveOne’s merger aims for $1B, bringing diversified digital asset portfolio to Nasdaq. ReserveOne merges with M3-Brigade to offer institutional digital asset exposure. Former Hut 8 CEO leads ReserveOne’s $1B crypto-focused merger with M3-Brigade. ReserveOne plans Nasdaq debut, offering institutional crypto investments [...] The post ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 17:35
Cardano Price Consolidates As Traders Rotate Capital Toward Rollblock’s 25x Growth Outlook

Cardano Price Consolidates As Traders Rotate Capital Toward Rollblock’s 25x Growth Outlook

The post Cardano Price Consolidates As Traders Rotate Capital Toward Rollblock’s 25x Growth Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 12:21 The spotlight in crypto is shifting, with Rollblock climbing more than 500% in presale while the Cardano price consolidates near support. Traders are beginning to rotate capital into Rollblock’s ecosystem after $11.8 million was raised and $15 million in wagers processed. While Cardano steadies after months of gains, Rollblock’s deflationary design and rapid adoption are drawing attention. The contrast highlights a market where established tokens hold ground while new players capture momentum. How Rollblock’s Deflationary Model Fuels Long-Term Value Traders are beginning to shift their attention toward Rollblock (RBLK), a project that has quickly built a reputation as one of the most complete Web3 entertainment ecosystems. Unlike many competitors that rely on promises, Rollblock has already proven adoption, processing more than $15 million in wagers since launch. Its growing user base highlights both demand and confidence. At the center of Rollblock’s appeal is scale. Players have access to over 12,000 titles ranging from casino classics to AI-driven exclusives, alongside a sports prediction hub that covers top global leagues and competitions. Licensing under the Anjouan Gaming Authority and audits by SolidProof provide a layer of trust rarely seen in GameFi. The project’s tokenomics structure adds further weight. Each week, a share of revenue funds is used for token buybacks. Most are burned permanently, tightening supply, while the rest are distributed as staking rewards. This ensures holders benefit directly as platform usage expands. Key reasons traders are rotating into Rollblock include: More than $15 million in wagers have been processed since the launch. 12,000+ games and a sports hub driving daily engagement. Licensed and audited, offering credibility to users and investors. Weekly buybacks and token burns consistently reduce supply. So far, Rollblock is priced at $0.068, fueling expectations of a 25x breakout ahead. Cardano Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:30
Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now

Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now

The post Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Global M2 supply just went vertical as speculations around Bitcoin price action intensifies. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. Bonds are saturated, equities are overvalued, real estate is breaking down. The only asset with absolute scarcity and no counterparty risk is Bitcoin; as one analyst remarked, ”It’s the trade of the century” Gold is going bananas. The stock market is at an all-time high. And now, the global M2 supply has blown through the roof as well. Yet Bitcoin stubbornly refuses to join the party like a petulant teenager. Is the bull market over? Can we shelve the idea of Bitcoin as digital gold for now? Maybe not yet. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. A Fair BTC Price Is $250K Zoom out, and the writing is on the wall. Global M2 supply is an aggregate that covers cash, checking, savings, money market accounts, and small time deposits across the world’s leading economies. When M2 surges, assets with absolute scarcity like Bitcoin should rise in lockstep. And if you look at the chart below from 2024 and 2025, you’ll see that this has been the case until now. As ZeroHedge points out: Bitcoin Price to Global M2 | Source: ZeroHedge on X Global M2 isn’t just loose jargon tossed out by Twitter pundits. It’s the broadest, most meaningful proxy for global liquidity. Data is collected from over 21 central banks and aggregated into a single figure. In simple terms, M2 is the sum of cash in circulation, easily accessible bank balances, savings, and other near-money assets held globally. When M2 rises, it means the financial plumbing is being flooded. Central banks are either printing, easing, or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:27
Steinbrenner Field Was Largely Embraced By The Rays, Even If It Felt Like A ‘Rental’

Steinbrenner Field Was Largely Embraced By The Rays, Even If It Felt Like A ‘Rental’

The post Steinbrenner Field Was Largely Embraced By The Rays, Even If It Felt Like A ‘Rental’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Tampa Bay Rays averaged 9,713 fans at Steinbrenner Field this season and sold out 61 of 81 games. Capacity was 10,046. They did not have any rainouts. Tom Layberger The Tampa Bay Rays made their way through the 81-game schedule at Steinbrenner Field without a single rainout. That is saying something considering, for example, a tropical depression that merely brushes the region could wash away a couple of playing dates. Fortunately, there were no such issues for a storm-fatigued area. Perhaps, in what was thankfully an average summer as far as Mother Nature, there is a reason for having been spared of the need to reschedule games. “You don’t get like a full day of rain here,” said closer Pete Fairbanks. “It happens to storm really hard between 45 minutes and two hours instead of all day. I think (no rainouts) makes sense the more that I think about it.” There were 12 rain delays totaling 12 hours and 48 minutes. Incredibly, there were only three in-game delays with the other nine prior to first pitch. Five delays were 20 minutes or less with the shortest June 19 against the Orioles when first pitch was pushed back 10 minutes. The longest delay was a yawning four hours and 25 minutes for an August 24 game against the Cardinals, which turned a 12:10 start into 4:35. The culprit, for the most part, was lightning that lingered within a few miles of the ballpark. Ryan Pepiot often felt like he got soaked in a rainstorm, even when there was not a drop of rain on the radar. He once went through four jerseys, two pairs of pants and two pairs of cleats thanks to perspiring profusely in the relentless combination of heat and humidity that routinely had the heat index in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:24
GOAT Foundation unveils tokenomics for $GOATED token launch

GOAT Foundation unveils tokenomics for $GOATED token launch

The post GOAT Foundation unveils tokenomics for $GOATED token launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GOAT Foundation recently announced the details for its token generation event for $GOATED. The token is meant to support the network by serving as a reward mechanism and a governance token. Summary $GOATED will serve as both a governance tool and a reward mechanism within the Bitcoin ZKRollup GOAT Network Nearly 40% of the 1 billion $GOATED supply will go to the ecosystem’s mining rewards pool, while the remaining tokens will be allocated across team members, early supporters, the on-chain treasury, and community incentives such as airdrops. The Bitcoin ZKRollup GOAT Network has recently launched its own foundation to support the network in aiming to advance the Bitcoin ecosystem by scaling BTC performance and providing BTC yield while maintaining native BTC security. The independent entity has been dubbed the GOAT Foundation. Alongside the launch of GOAT Foundation, the network has revealed more details regarding the upcoming token generation event for its native token launch. Although the GOAT Foundation has yet to reveal an official release date, signs point to a release in the later half of 2025. According to the official announcement, the $GOATED token will be used to unlock key utilities across the GOAT network ecosystem. The token will be used for staking or locking to enhance BTC (BTC) yield rates, providing mining rewards and incentivizing developers among other use cases. In addition, $GOATED holders will be able to propose and vote on decisions regarding the GOAT Network. Stakers of $GOATED will also be able to increase their chances of being chosen to become sequencers, which directly earn them BTC transaction fees. This initiative is meant to incentivize users and node operators to engage with the $GOATED token. GOAT Foundation’s tokenomics for $GOATED The largest portion of $GOATED will be allocated to the GOAT ecosystem mining pool. Nearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:14
Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer

Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer

TLDR: Walrus partners with Zark Lab to make uploaded files AI-enriched and instantly searchable with natural language queries. Zark’s AI tools remove manual tagging, allowing developers to build apps with automatic metadata and searchable content. Users can pull chats, media, and documents into Walrus and search them like personal data libraries. Integration will extend to [...] The post Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 17:13
What Jerome Powell’s Fed Dilemma Means for XRP Price?

What Jerome Powell’s Fed Dilemma Means for XRP Price?

The post What Jerome Powell’s Fed Dilemma Means for XRP Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope between fighting inflation and supporting a weakening job market. Jerome Powell made it clear that the Fed only has one tool—interest rates—but two conflicting goals. Rate cuts help employment but risk inflation, while holding rates higher cools prices but hurts growth. This policy tug-of-war is spilling into financial markets, and XRP price is no exception. Why Fed Policy Shapes XRP News and Market Sentiment? Lower interest rates usually drive liquidity toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Jerome Powell cautious tone, however, shows the Fed isn’t fully committed to a dovish path. For traders watching XRP news, this matters because looser monetary policy often lifts prices, but a hawkish shift could stall momentum. That tension is now the backdrop for the latest XRP news cycle and price action. Powell’s remarks tie directly into the mechanics of the federal funds rate. By admitting that the Fed is pulled in two directions—cutting rates to support jobs while still facing inflation above target—he’s essentially signaling uncertainty about how much liquidity the Fed is willing to inject.  If the Fed continues cutting, banks will have cheaper access to reserves, liquidity will rise, and XRP could see stronger inflows as investors chase higher-risk returns. But Powell also warned that strategy could reverse if inflation proves sticky, meaning the Fed might halt cuts or even push rates back up, draining liquidity and pressuring XRP’s price lower.  This push-pull dynamic mirrors XRP’s current chart structure: stuck below resistance at 3.00, waiting for clearer direction from monetary policy to decide whether the next move is a breakout or a deeper slide. Powell’s comments highlight that the Fed is no longer operating on a clear roadmap but reacting to incoming data, which injects uncertainty into all risk assets, including XRP. The mention of tariffs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:08
ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced

ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced

The post ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone says price pressures are under control and sees no immediate need to adjust rates. Speaking to reporters, he argued that Europe’s economy has held up well, even with trade-related uncertainty weighing on it. He commented, “We think that the risks of inflation are very balanced. We are in a good place. I mean, we are right on target. We will be close to the target for the next two years.” ECB is still assessing expectations and information before the December meeting With inflation back at 2% and the euro-area economy still growing despite pressure from higher US tariffs, the ECB seems comfortable keeping rates steady for now. Christine Lagarde, for her part, has avoided speaking on the balance of risks for inflation. However, while another rate cut appears off the table for now, some officials are holding out for December’s meeting, when fresh projections might show if tariffs from Donald Trump are pushing inflation below the 2% goal. Cipollone has welcomed the fact that inflation is hovering around the target. Nonetheless, he emphasized that inflation expectations are still critical to the central bank. He also noted that at the moment, monetary policy settings will have to suffice, as they continue to review information before their December meeting. He added, “We think that we are in a position that we can manage the incoming events. We are ready to react — whatever is needed, in any direction.” Cipollone says the ECB will introduce a digital euro in 2029 Meanwhile, the ECB is planning to launch a digital euro in 2029. Last week, Cipollone hinted at a “major breakthrough” after euro-area finance ministers reached a deal to set customer holding limits. He told reporters that talks with member states on the digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:00
XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why

XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why

XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts. The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals. Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption. XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the post, influencers repeatedly promised that both events would act as catalysts for a massive price surge, yet the reality has been disappointing. “All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reassured us every day that when the XRP lawsuit ended, we would fly to the moon,” the member wrote, adding that predictions of ETF inflows followed by a sell-off have not played out. No Pre-Gains Despite ETFs and Legal Victory The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs stretched over four and a half years before finally being resolved. Many in the XRP community believed that a favorable outcome would remove a key barrier to institutional adoption and unlock a major rally. However, lostintheoldworld pointed out that XRP’s price action has remained stagnant. “With the lawsuit ended… no gains,” the post read, highlighting the absence of any pre-ETF rally or post-lawsuit momentum. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrate RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reinsured us every day that when the xrp lawsuit ended we would fly to the moon. They also said that when ETFs go live there would be a massive inflow beforehand and then a sell-off. So far, no pregains for the… — lostintheoldworld (@gtfohxrp569) September 23, 2025 The post also declared the bull run effectively over, with December 2024 marking the last true rally. A brief surge around the U.S. elections in November was described as the “last Bull Run,” suggesting that the market’s best days may already be behind it. This perspective reflects a broader sentiment among some crypto holders who feel the current market environment is far more regulated, less volatile, and less forgiving than in earlier years. Pushback From the Community Not all XRP holders agree with this bleak assessment. Some argue that the adoption of utility and institutional integration is still in its early stages, with ETFs, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements still rolling out. One community member previously noted that the ETF era is a marathon, not a sprint, noting that Bitcoin ETFs also saw periods of inflows without immediate price gains before the broader impact became clear. Others stressed that Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers represent long-term value drivers that retail investors often underestimate. Meanwhile, a more cautious group of investors has pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory changes as key factors keeping markets subdued, while still maintaining faith in a future rebound. ‘Wild Wild West’ No More Closing with a stark assessment, lostintheoldworld declared that “the wild wild west of crypto is over.” The comment captures a belief that the era of unchecked speculation, influencer hype, and dramatic price explosions is giving way to a more institutionalized and regulated market, one where retail traders may struggle to replicate the exponential gains of past cycles. Still, with a divided community, the debate continues: is XRP’s future one of quiet consolidation under institutional control, or is another wave of explosive growth still to come? Also Read: SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization The post XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:31
