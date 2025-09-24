2025-09-26 Friday

Why Stablecoin Banking Will Be 10 Times Bigger Soon

The post Why Stablecoin Banking Will Be 10 Times Bigger Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent BeInCrypto podcast, we chatted with Pavel Matveev, co-founder of COCA, about their newly launched COCA 2.0. This app sets out to make stablecoin payments as easy as using your favorite banking app.  We explored what makes COCA tick, why stablecoins are gaining ground, and how this could bring crypto to a wider crowd. Stablecoins Are Built for Real-World Spending Sponsored Sponsored Matveev kicked off the discussion by highlighting the growing momentum around stablecoin payments.  According to him, unlike the speculative focus of much of the crypto industry, stablecoins offer grounded utility with fast, accessible, and cost-effective transactions.  While stablecoins are not new innovations in the industry, he specifically pointed out that 2025 is a turning point for this segment. “​​This year we see an increase in the number of use cases, we see more focus or more hype about stablecoin payments,” he told BeInCrypto.  In the past, he noted, many companies and ecosystems attempted to build payment solutions with little adoption.  According to Matveev, what makes 2025 different is that regulatory clarity and stronger blockchain infrastructure now make it possible to deliver a Web2-like payment experience powered by stablecoins. Having spent years in payments and banking, Matveev sees stablecoins as the key to crypto’s next chapter.  He compared it to the rise of apps like Revolut a decade ago, when people scoffed at challenger banks taking on the big names. Now, some of those startups are worth more than traditional banks.  For him, stablecoin banking represents a similar moment, only on a larger scale.  “Stablecoin at the moment for stablecoin payments and for stablecoin banking, this is a similar moment, but actually result and impact will be 10 times more because stablecoin is not just covering the banking experience, but it’s covering [a] broader range of payment…
Bitcoin Goes Global: 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption

According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to […] The post Bitcoin Goes Global: 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption appeared first on Coindoo.
Why Time is Running Out for Crypto Traders (And What I’m Doing About It)

Crypto cycle analysis shows time running out. Learn my trading strategy for Bitcoin’s critical resistance levels and market timing…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts to Earn $6,500 per Day. FEDMINING Cloud Mining Launches Various Cryptocurrency Mining Contracts

FEDMINING launches XRP and BTC cloud mining contracts, letting users earn up to $6,500 daily with no equipment needed. Register now for an $18 bonus.
FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On?

The post FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account. FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders. The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances. FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Ftx token sees major pump and dump Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time. For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared. [No, SBF is not posting himself from prison. I’m a friend posting on his behalf.] — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 24, 2025 Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote: “The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys…
On-Chain Insights Reveal Bitcoin’s Silent Build-Up Stage

Bitcoin’s calm phase and on-chain data reveal shrinking supply, neutral sentiment, and signals of a potential big market move.]]>
RLUSD Joins Securitize for BlackRock, VanEck Fund Redemptions

The post RLUSD Joins Securitize for BlackRock, VanEck Fund Redemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD RWAs on Securitize have accumulated around $4 billion in assets BlackRock’s BUIDL has already crossed $1 billion in managed assets since launch Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD (Ripple’s dollar-stablecoin). This off-ramp to RLUSD is now operating 24/7, meaning tokenized shares can now be converted into on-chain liquidity without going through traditional fiat rails. Securitize co-founder and CEO Carlos Domingo said this on the matter: “Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets.”  Jack McDonald, the Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, also commented: “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto.” Related: Ripple’s RLUSD Challenges USDT’s Dominance in Africa Institutional Scale and Asset Growth RLUSD was launched earlier in 2025, specifically for institutional use. It’s designed with regulatory clarity, full reserve backing, and features that appeal to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. RWAs on Securitize have accumulated around $4 billion in assets, while RLUSD’s market cap is around $740 million at the moment, which shows traction among institutional stablecoins. On that note, BlackRock’s BUIDL has already crossed $1 billion in managed assets since launch. Why It Matters The announcement is rather notable because tokenized funds traditionally suffer from liquidity constraints. By creating a stablecoin off-ramp, Ripple and Securitize give institutional investors the ability to exit or re-enter fund positions with flexibility without waiting on fiat settlement cycles. This is another sign that big financial companies are…
3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential as September 2025 Sparks Meme-Coin Frenzy

BullZilla leads September’s meme frenzy with $620k raised, 6,048% ROI potential, and 70% APY staking. Pudgy Penguins and AI Companions also trend as 100x plays.
The Future of Marketing: Mastering the AI Orchestration

Shifting from personal creativity to a machine-driven oneContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Australian Authorities Crack Down on Crypto ATM Scams

Australian authorities crack down on crypto ATM scams tied to laundering and fraud, tightening rules as losses top AUD 3.1M and older users face the brunt.
