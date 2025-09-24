MEXC-beurs
Novogratz Predicts New Crypto Bill Will Disrupt Traditional Cycles
TLDR Mike Novogratz believes new crypto policies will disrupt the traditional four-year market cycle. The GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act are seen as key to unleashing new investor participation in crypto. Novogratz states that stablecoin regulations will allow easier use of crypto in mobile apps and social media. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expresses confidence that [...] The post Novogratz Predicts New Crypto Bill Will Disrupt Traditional Cycles appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 17:45
How to Simplify Cryptocurrency Transactions with a Blockchain-Based Domain
Simplify crypto transactions with blockchain-based domains that replace complex wallet addresses with secure, human-readable names.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 17:40
BitMine Chairman: Ethereum is a "truly neutral chain" and will be favored by Wall Street and the White House
PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee claimed that Ethereum is a "truly neutral chain" that will be favored by Wall Street and the White House. At the Impact Conference of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, he stated that Wall Street is only willing to conduct business on neutral chains. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have become more supportive of cryptocurrencies, primarily Ethereum. The demand for token economies driven by proxy AI and robotics will also be surging on Ethereum. When Lee was driving BitMine's transformation, he envisioned Ethereum entering a 10-15 year "super cycle." He believes the Ethereum Reserve Company still has room to grow, but the market is picking winners. Lee predicts Bitcoin will reach $200,000-250,000 by the end of the year, and Ethereum will reach $10,000-12,000. He also stated that Ethereum's "true price discovery" range is between $12,000 and $15,000, and that this will not be the peak.
PANews
2025/09/24 17:31
Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Verifiable Digital Systems in Key Sectors
TLDR Vitalik Buterin advocates for open-source infrastructure in critical sectors like health, finance, and governance. Buterin warns that centralized systems can undermine trust and security in digital technologies. He emphasizes the importance of verifiability and transparency to prevent monopolization and abuse. Buterin critiques proprietary health tech for limiting access, creating data monopolies, and increasing surveillance [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Verifiable Digital Systems in Key Sectors appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 17:29
Why Pioneer Hash Will Become the Most Popular Cloud Mining Platform in 2025
Pioneer Hash is set to dominate 2025 cloud mining with zero-cost entry, $15 bonus, mobile access, green energy, and daily Bitcoin payouts from flexible contracts.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 17:28
Vitalik Buterin Calls for Full‑Stack Openness and Verifiability to Secure a Digital Future
The post Vitalik Buterin Calls for Full‑Stack Openness and Verifiability to Secure a Digital Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post advocating for “full‑stack” openness and verifiability across software, hardware and bio systems to preserve freedom and security as the internet becomes indistinguishable from real life. Buterin argues that open source code, verifiable hardware, and privacy‑preserving cryptography (ZK‑SNARKs, FHE, differential privacy) are essential to prevent centralization, baked‑in backdoors […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-calls-for-full%E2%80%91stack-openness-and-verifiability-to-secure-a-digital-future/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:19
Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers 30% Surge in FTT Token
Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become the topic of discussion once again after his controversial X post. On Tuesday evening, Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account posted “gm” amid the prison restriction on internet use. The greeting message suddenly became viral in the crypto community and all over the world ... Read more The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers 30% Surge in FTT Token appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 17:06
Free Smart Cloud Mining with Top-Rated Pioneer Computing: Earn Huge Daily Profits
Since its founding in 2021,Pioneer Hash Computing has been committed to providing secure, efficient, and reliable digital asset solutions to users worldwide. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust global node infrastructure, the platform offers users a stable and transparent trading environment, maximizing the value of their cryptocurrencies. 🌍 Cloud Mining: The Future of Cryptocurrency Income [...] The post Free Smart Cloud Mining with Top-Rated Pioneer Computing: Earn Huge Daily Profits appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 17:01
Uniswap Labs launches Compact v1 system to address cross-chain liquidity fragmentation
PANews reported on September 24th that Uniswap Labs released a blog post announcing the launch of "Compact v1," a non-ownership ERC-6909 contract designed to reduce inter-blockchain liquidity fragmentation by managing "resource locks." The system allows for secure and reusable resource locks across blockchain networks, providing developers with a shared framework for building customizable and composable systems. Compact v1 consists of four core components: an allocator to prevent double-spending of resources, an arbitrator to verify that commitment conditions are met, a court to act as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and a messenger to provide backup verification for smart contract wallets. This system will be used to support cross-chain swaps on UniswapX and has already been adopted by the LI.FI and Rhinestone teams. Uniswap stated that the primary challenge facing cross-chain applications is the asynchrony of different execution environments, which makes atomic transactions impossible. Compact v1 has passed multiple independent security reviews, and the full audit report is expected to be published soon. It has also been included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
PANews
2025/09/24 16:54
SharpLink CEO calls onchain settlement the ‘greatest risk reduction’ for global finance
Chalom and SOL treasury firm DeFi Development Corp's Dan Kang said their treasury firms are ready to weather a potential bear market.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 16:38
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit