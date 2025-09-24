2025-09-26 Friday

Bitcoin Whales Shed $16.5B in BTC as Price Tests Key Support

The post Bitcoin Whales Shed $16.5B in BTC as Price Tests Key Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 13:32 Bitcoin’s advance to record highs in August is now a distant memory, with the market facing mounting pressure from heavy selling by some of its largest holders. Analysts warn that the next few weeks could prove decisive as whale behavior collides with weakening technical signals. On-chain researchers report that wallets controlling thousands of coins have reduced their collective balance at the fastest pace of this cycle. Roughly $16.5 billion worth of Bitcoin has been distributed over the past month, much of it from long-term investors who had held for six months or more. Their repeated transfers, often in blocks of 8,000 to 9,000 BTC, have introduced significant headwinds just as price momentum was stalling. The selling spree has coincided with a sharp technical breakdown. Bitcoin has slipped beneath both the 50- and 100-day moving averages, leaving only a thin layer of support between $112,000 and $110,000. Chart watchers caution that a daily close below this zone could activate bearish targets near $100,000. Momentum indicators such as the RSI are already trending lower, underscoring the risk of another leg down. Yet the narrative is not entirely one-sided. Exchange inflow data suggests that whales are not dumping directly into the open market, raising the possibility that coins are moving to private deals or treasury buyers instead. Indeed, corporations have emerged as aggressive accumulators: Japan’s Metaplanet has vaulted into the top tier of holders after buying more than 5,400 BTC last week, while Michael Saylor’s firm added nearly 1,000 coins to expand its massive hoard. ETFs, once seen as the primary channel of institutional exposure, are now being overshadowed by these corporate treasuries. According to River, companies collectively hold more Bitcoin than exchange-traded funds, and that accumulation trend shows little sign of slowing. The clash between whale…
BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders

The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:30 Have you ever wished there was a single platform where trading crypto, stocks, commodities, and forex could be done in one smooth motion? Imagine holding a token that pays rewards in real time, while also backing a global trading ecosystem. That dream is edging closer to reality with BlockchainFX ($BFX). While other cryptos like Bitcoin Hyper, Remittix, and Snorter Token make headlines, BlockchainFX is capturing attention with its powerful presale momentum. The excitement is mounting, and it could reshape how investors look at multi-asset trading. This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX), Blockdag, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token. BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Presale Backed by Real Utility BlockchainFX ($BFX) is positioning itself as more than just a token; it’s the engine of a trading super app where over 500 assets ,  from crypto and stocks to ETFs and bonds ,  can be traded under one roof. The design is simple but revolutionary: a single platform that eliminates the hassle of jumping between multiple exchanges, while distributing up to 70% of trading fees back to its community in BFX and USDT rewards. Security adds credibility, with BlockchainFX audited by Coinsult and CertiK, and the team verified through Solidproof KYC. This level of transparency ensures that investors can move forward with trust, knowing that risk management has been prioritized from the ground up. And here’s the kicker: BlockchainFX is rewarding early supporters with daily staking payouts, giving holders the chance to earn passively as the platform grows. Daily Rewards and Multi-Asset Access What makes BlockchainFX stand out in the crowded presale market is its ability to merge traditional finance with Web3. Whether swapping BTC for oil-backed ETFs or moving between meme coins and bonds, the process is…
Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve

The post Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Michael Saylor Urges U.S. to Treat Bitcoin as a National Digital Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy and one of Bitcoin’s strongest supporters, is once again urging the U.S. to think bigger about digital assets. Saylor believes the U.S. should treat Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a national digital reserve. In a recent CNBC interview, he said Bitcoin could start rising sharply toward the end of 2025 after months of sideways trading. Bitcoin’s Demand Surging Day-by-Day Saylor was among a group of crypto leaders who visited Washington last week to advocate for the proposed “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill.” He told policymakers that Bitcoin is more than an investment; it could be the future of money.  “The U.S. should own a large part of cyberspace,” he said. Saylor explained that, despite Bitcoin’s flat performance over the past week, with prices hovering around $112,000 to $115,000, demand from companies and institutions is skyrocketing.  While miners generate about 450 BTC per day, businesses are buying around 1,755 BTC daily, and ETFs add another 1,430. This extra demand, he believes, could push Bitcoin higher later this year. Bitcoin as a Corporate Lifeline Saylor says companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are getting stronger financially.  Around 180 companies are now accumulating it, with ETFs like BlackRock leading the way. MicroStrategy, for example, holds almost 638,985 BTC, the most of any company. Some companies treat Bitcoin like digital gold, keeping it for the long term. Others use it as a treasury asset instead of cash or stock buybacks. Saylor believes this is like the old gold-backed credit system that powered global finance, but now Bitcoin could play that role in today’s digital world. Bitcoin: Digital Gold for Centuries Saylor often compares Bitcoin…
Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support While Rollblock Emerges As A Clearer 20x Contender

The post Dogecoin Price Struggles Near Support While Rollblock Emerges As A Clearer 20x Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:21 The market is watching two very different stories unfold. The Dogecoin price has slipped back toward support after heavy selling, while Rollblock has surged more than 500% in its presale, backed by strong adoption.  Traders are taking notice of the contrast: one token consolidating after gains, the other building momentum with a clear use case and a fast-growing user base. Both remain in focus, but for very different reasons. Rollblock’s Blend of Gaming and Staking Draws Traders’ Attention Rollblock (RBLK) is beginning to dominate conversations in crypto circles, not through hype but by showing clear adoption. Since launch, the project has already processed more than $15 million in wagers, cementing its role as one of the most active platforms in the Web3 entertainment space. This traction is what gives Rollblock credibility while many other projects are still in the stage of promises. The platform delivers scale with substance. Over 12,000 titles are available, covering everything from casino classics to exclusive AI-powered games, along with a sports prediction hub that features global events like the NBA, UFC, and UEFA competitions. Licensed by the Anjouan Gaming Authority and fully audited by SolidProof, Rollblock also places trust and transparency at the forefront of its model. Its tokenomics design is another powerful driver. Weekly revenue is allocated for token buybacks, with the majority permanently burned while the rest is distributed to stakers. This creates both scarcity and consistent rewards for holders. Key factors strengthening Rollblock’s position include: A thriving community of 55,000+ active users. Access to both casino and sports gaming under one ecosystem. Weekly revenue-driven token burns reduce overall supply. A staking system offering competitive returns for holders. Rollblock has now raised $11.8 million, with tokens selling at $0.068, fueling its emergence as a 20x contender.…
3 Top Cryptos in September 2025: MoonBull, Shiba Inu, GOHOME

The post 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025: MoonBull, Shiba Inu, GOHOME appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:15 Discover why MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and GOHOME are the top cryptos in September 2025. Exclusive insights, market trends, and reasons these coins dominate. The crypto market has never been short on hype, but this month feels different. Every trader, from the weekend dabbler to the full-time whale watcher, is asking the same question: what are the top cryptos in September 2025? The answer points toward three names making noise for very different reasons: MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and GOHOME. Each project brings its own mix of community buzz, market momentum, and potential upside. The spotlight this month shines brightest on MoonBull, the newest entrant with a presale twist that’s turning heads. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu continues to prove it’s not just another meme coin, holding strong thanks to its growing ecosystem. And then there’s GOHOME, a project carving out a niche with creative branding and an audience that refuses to let it fade away. Here’s a closer look at why these three coins are dominating conversations about the top cryptos in September 2025, and what makes them stand apart from the crowd. MoonBull: The New Meme Coin With Secret Rewards MoonBull ($MOBU) is quickly becoming the hottest name in the conversation about the top cryptos in September 2025. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull isn’t just a meme coin for laughs; it’s designed to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops. The project leans into meme coin culture, but does it with structure and precision, which is rare in this space. At the heart of the buzz is the Stage One presale. Here’s the catch: entry isn’t limited to whitelisted members. Anyone can join once it opens. However, whitelisting comes with a significant advantage. Those who enter the encrypted whitelist form will receive…
Bitcoin Will Soak Up Trillions From China And Russia: Billionaire

The post Bitcoin Will Soak Up Trillions From China And Russia: Billionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Astonishing Aster Revenue: Decentralized Exchange Overtakes Circle

The post Astonishing Aster Revenue: Decentralized Exchange Overtakes Circle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Aster Revenue: Decentralized Exchange Overtakes Circle Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Aster Revenue: Decentralized Exchange Overtakes Circle Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aster-revenue-overtakes-circle/
Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin's New High! "Just Be Patient!"

The post Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin. Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year. Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year. Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined. Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance. “The primary driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption. Currently, around 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin, and their holdings have surpassed the supply of miners. Despite short-term macroeconomic variables and resistances, Bitcoin will continue its upward trend until the end of the year.” Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold! When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven. Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold. “Bitcoin is the technical version of gold. With its long-term gains, it will become an asset class 10 times larger than gold.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/
Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates

Canada is ditching the wait-and-see act with Washington and moving fast to rebuild its relationship with China.
Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings

BitcoinWorld Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings A significant event has unfolded in the world of digital finance, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts and governments alike: a substantial Bhutan Bitcoin transfer. Recently, an address widely associated with the Bhutanese government moved a considerable sum of 419.5 BTC, valued at approximately $47.23 million, to a new, undisclosed address. This strategic movement of digital assets sparks important questions about sovereign crypto holdings and their management. What Does This Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer Signify? This recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, reported by Lookonchain, is not just a simple transaction; it represents a noteworthy development in how nations interact with decentralized finance. The sending address, which observers believe belongs to the Bhutanese government, still retains a massive 9,232 BTC, now worth over $1.04 billion. This significant holding positions Bhutan as a quiet but substantial player in the global cryptocurrency landscape. The transfer itself involves moving funds from one wallet to another, often for reasons such as enhanced security, internal restructuring, or preparing for future financial operations. For a sovereign entity like Bhutan, such a move could indicate a maturation of their digital asset management strategies. It highlights a growing trend where governments are not just observing but actively participating in the crypto ecosystem. This engagement goes beyond mere speculation, signaling a deeper integration of digital currencies into national financial frameworks. Bhutan’s Quiet Foray into Crypto: A Strategic Play? Bhutan’s involvement with Bitcoin has been a subject of quiet speculation for some time. Reports have suggested that the small Himalayan kingdom has been mining Bitcoin using its abundant hydropower resources, a strategy that aligns with its focus on sustainability and economic independence. This approach offers a unique model for other nations considering similar ventures. The government’s decision to hold and manage such substantial amounts of Bitcoin could be driven by several factors: Diversification: Adding digital assets to national reserves can diversify away from traditional fiat currencies and gold. Economic Growth: Leveraging natural resources for Bitcoin mining can create new revenue streams. Technological Advancement: Embracing blockchain technology positions Bhutan at the forefront of digital innovation. This long-term vision could see Bhutan Bitcoin transfer activities become more common as they adapt to evolving market conditions and internal financial needs. Securing Digital Wealth: Why the New Address for the Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer? When an entity, especially a government, undertakes a large-scale transfer of digital assets like the recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, security is often a primary concern. Moving funds to a new address can be a proactive measure to enhance the safety of their holdings. Potential reasons for such a move include: Enhanced Security Protocols: Migrating to a wallet with updated or more robust security features. Cold Storage Transition: Moving assets from hot wallets (connected to the internet) to cold storage (offline) for maximum protection against cyber threats. Internal Auditing and Management: Reorganizing holdings for better accounting, internal controls, or preparing for future transactions. Privacy: While blockchain transactions are public, new addresses can offer a degree of transactional privacy for future activities. These actions underscore the sophisticated approach required for managing significant cryptocurrency portfolios, particularly for state-level actors. What Are the Broader Implications of Bhutan’s Bitcoin Strategy? The strategic decisions made by the Bhutanese government regarding their Bitcoin holdings, including this notable Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, carry significant implications for the global financial landscape. Their proactive engagement serves as a compelling case study for other nations that might be exploring digital asset integration. This move could encourage other smaller economies to consider similar strategies for leveraging their unique resources to build digital wealth. It also adds to the growing narrative of Bitcoin as a legitimate, sovereign-grade asset, challenging traditional financial paradigms. As more governments and institutions recognize the potential of cryptocurrencies, the actions of early adopters like Bhutan will likely influence future policy decisions and investment strategies worldwide. This ongoing evolution signals a pivotal shift in global finance. In conclusion, the recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer of $47.2 million to a new address is more than just a transaction; it is a powerful indicator of a nation’s strategic engagement with digital assets. Bhutan’s quiet accumulation and sophisticated management of Bitcoin highlight a forward-thinking approach to economic diversification and technological adoption. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Bhutan’s journey offers valuable insights into the future of sovereign digital wealth management. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: How much Bitcoin did the Bhutanese government transfer? A: The Bhutanese government transferred 419.5 BTC, valued at approximately $47.23 million, to a new address. Q2: Why did the Bhutanese government transfer Bitcoin to a new address? A: Reasons for such a transfer often include enhancing security protocols, moving assets to cold storage, internal auditing, or reorganizing holdings for better management and privacy. Q3: Does Bhutan mine Bitcoin? A: While not officially confirmed by the government, reports suggest that Bhutan has been mining Bitcoin, leveraging its abundant hydropower resources. Q4: What are the broader implications of a government holding significant Bitcoin reserves? A: Government Bitcoin holdings can signify economic diversification, a strategic embrace of new technologies, and a potential new revenue stream, setting a precedent for other nations to consider digital assets. Q5: How much Bitcoin does the Bhutanese government still hold after the transfer? A: After the transfer, the sending address still holds 9,232 BTC, valued at over $1.04 billion. If you found this insight into Bhutan’s strategic Bitcoin movements intriguing, share this article with your network! Join the conversation and help spread awareness about the evolving role of digital assets in national economies. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
