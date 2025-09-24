2025-09-26 Friday

Companies may be avoiding Trump’s import taxes, costing billions

The post Companies may be avoiding Trump’s import taxes, costing billions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Business experts warn that companies might be trying to find ways around Trump’s new trade taxes, potentially costing the United States government up to $40 billion each year in lost revenue. The concern comes after Trump’s second term brought sweeping changes to import fees. His administration put a 10% basic tax on all goods coming from other countries, added different rates for specific nations, and created special charges for certain products like cars. Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs released a report Tuesday explaining how businesses might be getting around these new rules. The analysts said the different tax rates between countries create opportunities for companies to move their goods through other nations that have lower fees. “Companies from other countries and US buyers have reasons to report lower values to customs workers,” the Goldman team explained in their research. If businesses change their shipping routes and report smaller values like they have done before, Goldman believes more than $200 billion worth of yearly imports could be affected. This level of rule-breaking would cut government income by roughly $40 billion compared to if everyone followed the rules completely. Last month, Scott Bessent said that money collected from Trump’s trade taxes could bring in over $500 billion each year. Warning signs are already appearing Trade numbers are already showing red flags that suggest companies are trying to avoid the new taxes. Vietnamese companies have increased both their purchases from China and their sales to the US since the beginning of this year. Goldman’s researchers noted that detailed product information shows a stronger connection than usual between what Vietnam buys from China and what it sells to America. “This pattern matches what we’d expect to see when goods are being rerouted,” the Goldman analysts wrote. However, they added that some of this activity might…
New Bitcoin (BTC) Data Released! “32 Countries Are Next!”

The post New Bitcoin (BTC) Data Released! “32 Countries Are Next!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin (BTC) adoption and usage is rapidly expanding around the world, the number of countries accepting BTC is also rapidly decreasing. At this point, a new report published by the Bitcoin Policy Institute revealed that 32 countries are working to officially adopt Bitcoin. Thirty-two countries, representing approximately one-sixth of the world’s countries, are attempting to enact laws favorable to Bitcoin adoption, according to a report by the Bitcoin Policy Institute. It was stated that this trend gained significant momentum following US President Donald Trump’s decree establishing the Strategic Research Organization (API) for the US National Bitcoin Reserve. According to a report by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 27 countries were found to have active Bitcoin positions, while 13 countries were found to have legislative proposals for BTC exposure. The institute explained that its research mainly covers government and legislative activities related to allowing cryptocurrency investing, cryptocurrency mining, tax payments, and retirement investments. Some countries, such as Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, are reportedly implementing multiple BTC strategies simultaneously, including state-backed mining and sovereign wealth fund investments in Bitcoin ETFs. Ten countries, including Argentina, Bhutan, El Salvador, Ethiopia, North Korea, Russia, and the UAE, are reportedly mining Bitcoin through electricity supply agreements that allow for accumulation. Seven countries, including the US, China, and the UK, hold Bitcoin through passive holdings, which include seized assets they choose not to sell. Four countries accept Bitcoin tax payments across various jurisdictions. Panama City, the Swiss cantons, Dubai, and the state of Colorado all allow Bitcoin tax payments. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-bitcoin-btc-data-released-32-countries-are-next/
Kenneth Walker, Jameson Williams And More

The post Kenneth Walker, Jameson Williams And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a third quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 4 is just around the corner, which means everyone reading this article is going to have some tough start or sit decisions to make. For some, these decisions are absolutely crucial because they could be the difference between a win and a loss. Especially for 1-2 or 0-3 teams in need of a win, you need to nail your fantasy football decisions. In order to be eligible for this list, these can’t just be obvious names. At wide receiver, only players ranked outside of the top 36 (per Fantasy Pros Week 4 expert consensus rankings) are eligible for the start list. On the other side, players within the top 36 are eligible for sit of the week. For running backs, that goes down to 24, while for quarterbacks and tight ends, that drops to the top 12. ForbesFantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)By Steve Bradshaw Sit Running Back Kenneth Walker (RB13) This take on Kenneth Walker is going to be 100% dependent on whether Zach Charbonnet plays or not. As of Monday, though, Charbonnet was a full participant in practice after suffering a foot injury that sidelined him last week. In the first two weeks, Charbonnet had more carries than Walker, limiting his opportunity. Not only that, but Walker only has one game with over 2.5 YPC. We saw in Week 1 what will happen if Walker doesn’t score a touchdown or have an explosive game on the ground. That week, Walker had 5.4 points (PPR). Walker and the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals as 1.5-point…
HBAR Price Eyes Two-Month Low Amid Weak Investor Confidence

The post HBAR Price Eyes Two-Month Low Amid Weak Investor Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token HBAR is facing mounting sell-side pressure as it eyes a potential return to its two-month low. The token has plunged nearly 10% over the past week, amid the broader market’s decline. With growing investor caution, HBAR may slide further if bearish sentiment intensifies. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Faces Rising Selling Pressure Amid Market Retreat The setup of HBAR’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on a daily chart highlights the negative bias toward the altcoin.  At press time, the token’s MACD line (blue) rests below the signal line (orange), while the red histogram bars have grown in size in the past three sessions, a sign that bearish activity is increasing. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR MACD. Source: TradingView The MACD indicator identifies trends and momentum in its price movement. It helps traders spot potential buy or sell signals through crossovers between the MACD and signal lines. When the MACD line sits above the signal line, it indicates weakening selling pressure and strengthening buy-side momentum.  Conversely, as with HBAR, when the MACD line drops below the signal line and the histogram displays expanding red bars, it signals intensifying bearish momentum and growing selling pressure in the market. Sponsored Sponsored Further, HBAR’s declining futures open interest confirms the waning market participation. Per Coinglass, this currently sits at $362.49 million, down 20% over the past five days.  HBAR Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass Open interest represents the total value of outstanding derivative contracts, such as futures or options, that have not yet been settled.  When an asset’s open interest dips, it indicates that traders are closing positions or stepping back from the market, reflecting reduced confidence.  For HBAR, this decline suggests that fewer investors…
Tether joins the likes of SpaceX, OpenAI with $500B valuation talk: Report

The post Tether joins the likes of SpaceX, OpenAI with $500B valuation talk: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is driving Tether’s current market position? USDT supply hit $172 billion, backed by U.S. Treasuries and BTC, keeping Tether as the central liquidity anchor and a top BTC treasury holder. What could the $20B private placement mean? The raise could supercharge Tether’s balance sheet and ramp up BTC treasury accumulation, amplifying its market influence. As Q3 wraps, Tether’s [USDT] balance sheet shows a clear uptick.  Total issuance hit $172 billion, up $15 billion QoQ, keeping USDT at 56% of the stablecoin market. That meant even as the overall market tops $300 billion+, Tether still stayed the central liquidity anchor. Broadly speaking, USDT demand continues to stay strong across industries. Reinforcing this trend, CEO Paolo Ardoino says the firm is now exploring “selective” investor funding to scale operations and support growth. “Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several orders of magnitude.” In short, Tether is exploring capital raises to expand its balance sheet. Bloomberg reported the company was targeting $15–20 billion through a private placement for a 3% stake, implying a $500 billion post-money valuation At that level, Tether would sit alongside OpenAI and SpaceX as one of the few private firms valued near half a trillion dollars. But what does this raise actually mean for the broader crypto market? Tether’s USDT backed by strong reserve base Tether’s Q2 reserve report highlighted its capital backing.  Notably, its $172 billion USDT supply was supported by $162 billion in assets, including $127 billion in the U.S. Treasuries (81.2%) and over 100,000 Bitcoin (5.49%), totaling roughly 87% of Tether’s reserve base. This structure helped Tether maintain its $1 peg,…
Global stocks, gold, bonds, oil and currencies in the red after Powell, Trump comments

The post Global stocks, gold, bonds, oil and currencies in the red after Powell, Trump comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all major asset classes. As Cryptopolitan reported, Powell warned that “equity prices are fairly highly valued,” while Trump added more heat by slamming the Fed’s indecisiveness in a morning briefing. U.S. stock futures barely moved Tuesday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 18 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures added 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.09%. That came after the S&P 500 finally ended a three-day win streak and backed away from record highs. In after-hours trading, Micron Technology surged over 2% thanks to earnings that beat forecasts and a strong outlook. The company’s 46% revenue jump was tied to the AI boom that’s still pulling in cash. Asian markets tumble after Powell and Trump leave rate outlook unclear Across Asia, markets were all over the place by Wednesday. Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 dropped 0.92%, closing at 8,764.5. Japan moved in the opposite direction. The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3% to 45,630.31, and the Topix rose 0.23% to 3,170.45. Japan’s stock rally is still going, even with risk on the table. Foreign investors keep pumping money into the market, helped by governance reforms and improving company earnings. South Korea didn’t hold up. The Kospi lost 0.4% to close at 3,472.14. The Kosdaq, packed with smaller names, slid 1.29% to 860.94. Still, defense stocks ignored the pain. Hanwha Aerospace, Korea Aerospace, and Hyundai Rotem all climbed between 2% and 5%. Investors were clearly betting on military tech no matter what Powell or Trump said. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.49%. Mainland China’s CSI 300 finished higher at 4,566.07. But that didn’t mean things were calm. Super Typhoon…
Lyno AI Gains Ground Over Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

The post Lyno AI Gains Ground Over Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI presale is experiencing a massive hype in the presence of meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu falling. During this phase, the Early Bird price will be placed at $0.05 per token, and 742,543 tokens have been sold and 37,127 raised. The presale is another alternative, which is an AI-driven cross-chain Polygon-based arbitrage. Meme Coins Losing Pace Last week, Dogecoin declined by 4 per cent, indicating a decline in the interest of investors in meme tokens. Shiba Inu has also not been able to sustain momentum with the wider market dynamics. These coins have little utility and no fee sharing advantages to the holders and undermine their long-term attractiveness. AI Arbitrage: The Force that Makes Lyno Special. Lyno AI applies autonomous algorithms powered by 15 cross-chain arbitrage blockchain scans in real-time to provide stakers with stable 30% fee shares. This new technology opens possibilities, which meme coins will be unable to offer. Audiited by Cyberscope , secure and trustworthy platform, governed by the token holders of the $LYNO. Any Presale purchasers investing more than 100 in Lyno tokens will receive a giveaway with a 100K pot, which is shared among ten winners. The second presale phase valuation will be increased to $0.055 because Lyno will be approaching its last goal of $0.10 per token. Conclusion: Scoop $LYNO Before It Surges The investors are encouraged to go out and purchase Lyno AI tokens during the Early Bird phase before the anticipated rush. Lyno AI has a chance to outperform meme coins and give high returns with the adoption of AI-driven technology, trusted audits, and increased interest in the market. Get it now before Lyno AI takes off.  For more information about LYNO visit the links below: Contact Details: Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page.…
Tether Reportedly Exploring $20B Raise at $500B Valuation

The post Tether Reportedly Exploring $20B Raise at $500B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:05 Speculation is swirling around Tether after reports emerged that the stablecoin heavyweight is exploring a fundraising round that would catapult its valuation into the half-trillion-dollar range. If the deal materializes, the company behind USDT could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of SpaceX and OpenAI, rewriting expectations for what a crypto-native firm can be worth. The talks, revealed by Bloomberg and attributed to anonymous insiders, suggest Tether is seeking $15–20 billion in fresh capital in exchange for about 3% of the company. That figure would imply a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Advisers caution, however, that the final numbers may fall short of the lofty targets under discussion. The move comes at a time when Tether’s dominance is difficult to ignore. With a circulating supply of $172 billion, its flagship stablecoin towers over competitors. Circle, the closest rival with its USDC token, maintains $74 billion in circulation and a market valuation of only $30 billion following its recent public listing. Tether’s profitability has become a talking point across the industry. The company disclosed $4.9 billion in net profit for the second quarter alone, underscoring why investors see its balance sheet as one of the strongest in crypto. Those profits stem largely from interest income on the reserves backing its tokens, a model that has turned stablecoins from a simple payments solution into one of the industry’s most lucrative businesses. Adding another layer of intrigue, Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be guiding the discussions. The Wall Street firm reportedly acquired a 5% stake in Tether last year—valued at about $600 million at the time. If the new valuation sticks, that position could soar to $25 billion, highlighting the scale of Tether’s growth. The company, headquartered in El Salvador, has also been expanding its reach beyond…
US Secret Service dismantle hackers telecom threat against the UN General Assembly

The post US Secret Service dismantle hackers telecom threat against the UN General Assembly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Secret Service (USSS) dismantled a telecommunications network threatening to disrupt cellular services in New York City. Over 100 world leaders and delegations are attending the 80th anniversary of the General Assembly in the city. On Tuesday, officials wrote a statement about investigations that uncovered more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards last month across the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.  According to the Secret Service, the equipment could have disabled mobile towers, flooded networks, and interfered with emergency dispatch systems. The agents found the devices after raiding several locations within 35 miles of the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. The network could disable cell towers Per the US security protective services’ statement, the seized equipment could have texted the entire US population in just 12 minutes. It also had the capacity to conduct distributed denial of service attacks, which could block emergency communications in case a terror attack was imminent. “This was a difficult and complex effort to identify the source of these fraudulent calls and their potential impact on the Secret Service protection mission,” said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “This network had the power to disable cell phone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.” McCool called the scheme “well-organized and well-funded,” for including nation-state threat actors and individuals already known to US law enforcement. Encrypted messages were allegedly exchanged between organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations. The telecommunications gear was recovered from so-called SIM farms housed in abandoned apartment buildings in at least five undisclosed sites. “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran remarked. “This investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats…
S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction

The post S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad,  Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression.  I SHOULD NOT SAY THIS….because it’s not COOL….to say….I TOLD YOU SO…. Yet I did tell you so. In my book RICH DAD’s PROPHECYI warned the biggest stock market crash in history was going to wipe out the financial security of millions of investors….especially my generation….… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2025 His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.” At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date. S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar. Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025 Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new…
