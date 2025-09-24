Kenneth Walker, Jameson Williams And More

The post Kenneth Walker, Jameson Williams And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a third quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 4 is just around the corner, which means everyone reading this article is going to have some tough start or sit decisions to make. For some, these decisions are absolutely crucial because they could be the difference between a win and a loss. Especially for 1-2 or 0-3 teams in need of a win, you need to nail your fantasy football decisions. In order to be eligible for this list, these can’t just be obvious names. At wide receiver, only players ranked outside of the top 36 (per Fantasy Pros Week 4 expert consensus rankings) are eligible for the start list. On the other side, players within the top 36 are eligible for sit of the week. For running backs, that goes down to 24, while for quarterbacks and tight ends, that drops to the top 12. ForbesFantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)By Steve Bradshaw Sit Running Back Kenneth Walker (RB13) This take on Kenneth Walker is going to be 100% dependent on whether Zach Charbonnet plays or not. As of Monday, though, Charbonnet was a full participant in practice after suffering a foot injury that sidelined him last week. In the first two weeks, Charbonnet had more carries than Walker, limiting his opportunity. Not only that, but Walker only has one game with over 2.5 YPC. We saw in Week 1 what will happen if Walker doesn’t score a touchdown or have an explosive game on the ground. That week, Walker had 5.4 points (PPR). Walker and the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals as 1.5-point…