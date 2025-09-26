MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Global Firms Launch X Club to Advance XRP in Treasury and Payment Systems
The post Global Firms Launch X Club to Advance XRP in Treasury and Payment Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major global firms are pushing XRP into the corporate mainstream with a bold new platform set to revolutionize treasury management and digital payments worldwide. XRP Ecosystem Set for Explosive Growth With Launch of X Club Initiative Global corporations are accelerating their efforts to incorporate digital assets into mainstream operations, with a fresh initiative now targeting […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/global-firms-launch-x-club-to-advance-xrp-in-treasury-and-payment-systems/
CLUB
$0.00986
+0.83%
XRP
$2.7596
-2.99%
COM
$0.016584
+0.53%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:44
Delen
How INTERPOL Stopped International Crypto Crime Rings
The post How INTERPOL Stopped International Crypto Crime Rings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INTERPOL just announced a major operation targeting crypto criminals, freezing 400 wallets and 68,000 bank accounts. Police recovered $439 million in total assets. Additionally, Eurojust can boast a similar success, arresting the leaders of a major crime ring. This group stole $116 million over several years before international law enforcement brought it down. INTERPOL’s Crypto Operations Although the ongoing crypto crime wave is continuing uninterrupted, law enforcement officials around the world are making major breakthroughs in freezing assets and apprehending perpetrators. Sponsored Sponsored Today, INTERPOL announced a stunning breakthrough, recovering huge sums of crypto in a series of operations. INTERPOL’s press release described Operation HAECHI VI, a crypto crime investigation that spanned 40 countries and took most of this calendar year. Targeting seven types of scams, fraud, money laundering, and more, law enforcement froze over 400 token wallets and 68,000 bank accounts. “While many people believe that funds lost to fraud and scams are often irretrievable, the outcomes of HAECHI operations demonstrate that recovery is indeed possible. As one of INTERPOL’s flagship financial crime operations, HAECHI is a prime example of how global cooperation can protect communities and safeguard financial systems,” claimed Theos Badege, Director pro tempore of INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre. That being said, INTERPOL was frustratingly sparse on details about these massive crypto busts. Law enforcement seized $342 million in fiat currency, recovering $97 million in physical and digital assets. It’s not clear how much of this sum represents crypto, but INTERPOL further claimed $16 million seized from illicit wallets. International Crimefighting Successes Most of this cooperation consisted of mapping out transnational organizations; INTERPOL only claimed direct arrests and asset seizures in three nations. These criminals in turn represented operations across 40 states, but law enforcement didn’t provide further specific details of these illegal gangs. INTERPOL isn’t the…
COM
$0.016584
+0.53%
MAJOR
$0.11829
-10.42%
BANK
$0.07378
-1.57%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:42
Delen
Top Crypto Presales 2025: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours
Ozak AI is attracting investors who want AI exposure, already banking $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1159
-4.37%
BUZZ
$0.005474
-6.29%
Delen
Coindoo
2025/09/26 08:42
Delen
Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?
The post Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Summary The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected. It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%. Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period. Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week. In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates. Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%. Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment. Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area. In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed,…
WHY
$0.00000002731
-15.96%
LIKE
$0.007642
-3.26%
ASTER
$1.8322
-12.75%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:11
Delen
YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute
The post YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: A detail view of a NBC Sunday Night Football video camera during the first half between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images YouTube TV subscribers may soon be without “Sunday Night Football,” “The Voice” and other NBCUniversal programming as the parties ramp up for a carriage dispute that could lead to a blackout at the end of the month. CNBC reported the two sides could be headed for a potential blackout earlier Thursday. It’s a sign of YouTube’s relatively newfound muscle in streaming and television. YouTube TV has about 10 million subscribers, according to people familiar the matter. NBCUniversal said in a statement that YouTube TV “has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace — all under the false pretends of fighting for the consumer. The result: YouTube TV customers will lose access to NBCUniversal’s premium programming.” Starting Thursday night, NBCUniversal will begin running messages for YouTube TV customers alerting them to the impending loss of networks if a deal isn’t reached. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. NBCUniversal has never “gone dark” in its history in the U.S., both under the ownership of Comcast and General Electric before that, according to a company spokesperson. YouTube TV issued its own statement Thursday, saying, “NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on…
COM
$0.016584
+0.53%
MAY
$0.03781
-2.95%
SOON
$0.3337
-4.35%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:06
Delen
Liquid Staking Debuts On XRP Ledger, What mXRP Means For Investors
Midas, in partnership with Axelar, has launched the first XRP liquid staking token, mXRP. The token will provide investors with yields from the XRP DeFi ecosystem and further expand the altcoin’s utility. XRP Liquid Staking Token Launches Midas revealed that the mXRP liquid staking token will be issued on the XRP Ledger EVM via the […]
XRP
$2.7596
-2.99%
TOKEN
$0.01151
-3.03%
DEFI
$0.001475
-7.46%
Delen
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 08:00
Delen
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, Hedera Stalls at $0.24
The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, Hedera Stalls at $0.24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has often thrived on hype, but interest has slowed as traders question its long-term direction. Hedera, meanwhile, is advancing with technical upgrades, though many following Hedera (HBAR) updates still wonder if adoption will meet expectations. For those seeking the top crypto to invest in, BlockDAG is quickly becoming the answer. The project has already reached 312,000 holders and is adding more than 1,000 every single day. That kind of momentum recalls early SHIB or DOGE runs, but BlockDAG (BDAG) is different because it’s backed by working infrastructure, global hardware rollouts, and millions of users mining through the X1 app. This combination of scale and delivery has made it one of the most talked-about projects of 2025. For investors looking past speculation, BlockDAG shows network strength far beyond a simple shiba inu (SHIB) price prediction. BlockDAG’s Holder Explosion Is Redefining Adoption BlockDAG is rewriting the playbook on what real adoption looks like. In just months, the project has surged past 312,000 unique coin holders, with over 1,000 new wallets being added every single day. That kind of momentum hasn’t been seen since the early runs of SHIB or DOGE, but unlike those meme-driven spikes, BlockDAG’s rise is built on working infrastructure, live mining devices, and millions already using its X1 mobile app. This is why many now consider it the top crypto to invest in heading into 2025. What makes the climb stand out even more is that it’s happening before the mainnet launch. The Awakening Testnet is live and running, putting the system under real conditions instead of relying on promises. While other projects built hype that quickly burned out, BlockDAG is showing staying power by letting users test the technology early and see the network’s ability to scale. The presale has become one of the strongest money-making…
SHIBA
$0.000000000477
-14.97%
COM
$0.016584
+0.53%
HYPE
$42.5
+0.30%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:55
Delen
BlackRock chases Bitcoin yield in latest ETF as a ‘sequel’ to IBIT
BlackRock filed a registered trust company to back its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a yield-generating product that would complement its $87 billion spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT. Asset management giant BlackRock filed to register a Delaware trust company for its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Thursday, signaling a push to broaden its Bitcoin offerings.Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said BlackRock’s proposed product would sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums to generate yield. The regular distributions would, however, trade away potential upside from investing in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which mirrors Bitcoin’s (BTC) price movements. Read more
TRUST
$0.0004105
-6.08%
PUSH
$0.02816
-3.19%
TRADE
$0.09264
-5.86%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 07:42
Delen
Google files with Supreme Court to delay Epic Games antitrust mandate
Google has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a lower court order that forces it to change the way its app store works.The request was filed on Wednesday and sent to Justice Elena Kagan. According to the New York Times, the company wants the ruling paused while it appeals, warning that if the changes […]
EPIC
$1.6998
-4.87%
U
$0.010848
+9.02%
STOP
$0.07578
-10.36%
Delen
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 07:33
Delen
Expert Says ASTER Is a ‘Red Flag’ – Here’s Why
ASTER is gaining lots of interest as its price hovers around $2.00 and traders argue about what comes next. On X (formerly Twitter), well-followed analyst WhaleGuru called the project a “big red flag,” even using the word “scam,” yet in the same thread said the setup might actually fuel a powerful rally. The mix of
EXPERT
$0.000876
-0.68%
ASTER
$1.8322
-12.75%
RED
$0.4693
-5.40%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 07:30
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit