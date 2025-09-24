2025-09-26 Friday

XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD

XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD

The post XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund onto XRPL. RLUSD integration added a 24/7 liquidity off-ramp for tokenized assets. XRP trades at $2.85, consolidating within a descending triangle. Ripple has partnered with tokenization platform Securitize, opening the door for BlackRock’s $2 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) to integrate directly with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trades at $2.86, down more than 5% in the past week, losing the third spot in the crypto market in terms of market cap. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 BlackRock’s BUIDL and RLUSD Integration The collaboration will allow investors in tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, to seamlessly exchange their holdings for Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.  The smart contract integration adds an always-available liquidity off-ramp, enabling investors to move between institutional funds and blockchain-native assets without friction. Related: XRP Next Big Move: Two Historical Scenarios Point to Strong Double-Digit Gains While support for BUIDL is already live, VBILL is expected to join shortly, further expanding XRPL’s capabilities in the tokenized treasury market.  XRP Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Move The daily XRP chart reveals that the token is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum above the $2.97 resistance level. The upper boundary of the triangle, near $3.16, represents the first major resistance that bulls need to overcome to signal a breakout. A decisive move above this range could pave the way for a rally toward $3.50 and beyond. On the other hand, XRP is holding…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 18:41
Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record on Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment

Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record on Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment

Dubai, UAE, 24th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/24 18:40
Trustee Plus reported a record number of downloads in Europe amid complaints from the NBU

Trustee Plus reported a record number of downloads in Europe amid complaints from the NBU

CEO of cryptocurrency wallet Trustee Plus Vadim Grusha reported record growth rates of the European audience. He stated that more than 7,000 EU users installed the app within a day, calling it “a record for this year.” EU-based users can download the app at the link. Note, the growth of the audience of Trustee Plus […] Сообщение Trustee Plus reported a record number of downloads in Europe amid complaints from the NBU появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted 2025/09/24 18:30
Fed Chair Powell Highlights Labor Market Concerns After First Rate Cut

Fed Chair Powell Highlights Labor Market Concerns After First Rate Cut

TLDR Powell and Bowman express concerns about labor market weakness despite overall economic resilience Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, the first reduction in nine months Markets expect additional rate cuts in October and December 2025 Powell warns of “no risk-free path” between inflation and unemployment priorities Bitcoin dropped below $113,000 as Powell tempered [...] The post Fed Chair Powell Highlights Labor Market Concerns After First Rate Cut appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/24 18:23
Bitcoin Falls Below $112K Amid Bearish Market Momentum and Buy-Dip Calls

Bitcoin Falls Below $112K Amid Bearish Market Momentum and Buy-Dip Calls

Bitcoin ($BTC) slips under $112K amid bearish pressure that triggers buy-the-dip calls as traders weigh rebound potential against crypto market uncertainty.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/24 18:20
Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is being integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock and VanEck, giving holders of the products a direct redemption path into on-chain liquidity. Through a new smart contract on Securitize’s platform, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds can now swap their shares for RLUSD on demand, creating what Ripple calls a 24/7 stablecoin off-ramp for tokenized treasuries. The move positions RLUSD as a settlement layer for real-world assets (RWA) while broadening its institutional footprint. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, said in a prepared statement thathe tie-up “is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” framing RLUSD as regulatory-compliant and enterprise-grade. RLUSD — backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York DFS trust charter — has climbed past $700 million in circulation since launching last year. Ripple has been pushing its use in cross-border payments and DeFi pools, while now anchoring it to institutional RWA platforms. The Securitize tie-in also sets up RLUSD for deployment on the XRP Ledger, giving Ripple a dual push of a regulatory-compliant stablecoin issuance on one side, and DeFi-facing usability on the other. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-tokenized-funds
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 17:55
Ripple CEO Pictured with Tether’s Ardoino

Ripple CEO Pictured with Tether's Ardoino

The post Ripple CEO Pictured with Tether’s Ardoino appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto feud  Growing rivalry  Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has shared the same photo with Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.  The two highly influential cryptocurrency executives recently took part in the launch of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s new collateral and stablecoin initiative alongside some other industry bigwigs, including Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek. “It’s the killer app to modernize markets and make dollars work smarter and go further, unleashing U.S. economic growth by lowering costs,” CFTC head Caroline Pham said in a social media statement. Crypto feud  As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse sparked a short-lived feud with Ardoino after stating that Tether could be crypto’s next “black swan event,” arguing that the U.S. government is currently going after the leading stablecoin issuer.  You Might Also Like The Tether boss then snapped back at Garlinghouse, arguing that the former was “an informed CEO” whose company was actually under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  Growing rivalry  As reported by U.Today, Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, recently announced a new US-regulated stablecoin dubbed “USAT.” The stablecoin will surely be competing with Ripple’s RLUSD, which was officially introduced last year.  Source: https://u.today/ripple-ceo-pictured-with-tethers-ardoino
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 17:52
Exciting Astar Chain: Unveiling the Future of Decentralized Futures

Exciting Astar Chain: Unveiling the Future of Decentralized Futures

BitcoinWorld Exciting Astar Chain: Unveiling the Future of Decentralized Futures The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! The CEO of Astar (ASTER) has announced exciting developments for the upcoming Astar Chain, its native network. Currently in its testing phase, this new blockchain is poised to redefine decentralized perpetual futures. It promises a robust and efficient platform for traders worldwide. This launch signifies a major step forward for the Astar ecosystem, building on its commitment to innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. What Makes the Astar Chain Launch So Significant? The planned launch of the Astar Chain is more than just another blockchain release. It represents a dedicated effort to enhance the decentralized perpetual futures experience. According to insights from Solid Intel, this new network is being built with several key features. These are designed to address common pain points in the current DeFi landscape. Integrated Native Perpetual Contracts: Users will find seamless access to perpetual futures trading directly on the chain. This removes the need for complex integrations. Native functionality aims to streamline the trading process significantly. Low Fees: High transaction costs often deter traders. The Astar Chain emphasizes minimizing fees, making decentralized trading more accessible and cost-effective. This is a critical factor for frequent traders. Token Buyback Program: To further enhance the ecosystem’s value and sustainability, a token buyback program will be implemented. This mechanism can help create a more stable and attractive environment for token holders. These features collectively aim to create a powerful and user-friendly platform. The focus on low fees and native contracts could attract a significant user base looking for efficient trading solutions. How Will the Astar Chain Benefit Traders and the Ecosystem? The introduction of the Astar Chain brings several compelling advantages. Both individual traders and the broader decentralized finance community stand to benefit. Imagine a trading environment where your actions are swift, and your costs are minimal. This is the vision Astar is working towards. For traders, the benefits are clear: Enhanced Efficiency: Native perpetual contracts mean faster execution and a more integrated trading experience. This reduces latency and complexity. Increased Accessibility: Lower fees open the door for more participants, from seasoned professionals to new entrants. This fosters a more inclusive market. Sustainable Growth: The token buyback program is a strategic move to support the long-term health and value of the Astar token. It aligns incentives for all participants, fostering shared success. The testing phase is crucial for ensuring these promises translate into a robust and secure live network. Developers are meticulously working to identify and resolve any potential issues before the official launch. What’s Next for Astar Chain Development? As the Astar Chain progresses through its testing phase, the community eagerly awaits further updates. The development team focuses on rigorous security audits and performance optimizations. This ensures a smooth and reliable launch. This commitment to thorough testing is vital for building trust and ensuring network stability from day one. The success of the Astar Chain will depend on its ability to deliver on its core promises. These include efficiency, low cost, and integrated functionality. The decentralized perpetual futures market is competitive. A strong, well-tested foundation is essential for long-term adoption and growth. Keep an eye on official announcements for launch dates and further technical details. In conclusion, the impending launch of the Astar Chain marks a pivotal moment for Astar and the wider decentralized finance sector. With its focus on native perpetual contracts, low fees, and a token buyback program, it aims to deliver a superior trading experience. As testing continues, anticipation builds for what promises to be a transformative addition to decentralized perpetual futures. This could truly be a game-changer for how we interact with DeFi. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Astar Chain?The Astar Chain is Astar’s native blockchain network, designed for optimized decentralized perpetual futures trading. What are its main features?Key features include native perpetual contract functionality, low transaction fees, and a token buyback program. When is it expected to launch?It is currently in testing. An official launch date will be announced after rigorous audits. How will it benefit traders?Traders can expect enhanced efficiency, increased accessibility due to lower fees, and a more stable trading environment. Is Astar Chain secure?Yes, the Astar team prioritizes security through extensive testing and audits during development. The future of decentralized finance is constantly evolving, and the Astar Chain is set to be a significant part of that journey. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your support helps us spread valuable information about exciting developments in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance price action. This post Exciting Astar Chain: Unveiling the Future of Decentralized Futures first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 17:50
PrimeXBT Rewards Program 2025: How to Earn Trading Bonuses Worth $3,390

PrimeXBT Rewards Program 2025: How to Earn Trading Bonuses Worth $3,390

Leading margin crypto exchange PrimeXBT has recently announced an upgraded PrimeXBT rewards program, designed to make everyday trading more rewarding in 2025. This new initiative centers on milestones that allow users to earn up to $3,390 bonus PrimeXBT rewards by trading and completing specific tasks.In combination with weekly contests, trading missions, and starter bonuses, savvy […] The post PrimeXBT Rewards Program 2025: How to Earn Trading Bonuses Worth $3,390 appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 17:45
Fnality Raises $136M Series C to Accelerate DLT‑Enabled Wholesale Settlement

Fnality Raises $136M Series C to Accelerate DLT‑Enabled Wholesale Settlement

Fnality announced a $136 million Series C round led by Wisdomtree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb, with participation from existing investors including Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, ING, Nasdaq Ventures, State Street and UBS. The funding will scale Fnality’s regulated distributed‑ledger payment systems—built to bridge wholesale markets […]
Coinstats 2025/09/24 17:30
