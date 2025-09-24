2025-09-26 Friday

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.
2025/09/24 18:35
Cloudflare and Coinbase Launch x402 Foundation for Machine-to-Machine Web Payments – Here’s How it Impacts You

Cloudflare and Coinbase are launching the x402 Foundation to establish a universal standard for AI-driven payments, enabling machines to pay for web resources without human intervention automatically. The protocol converts the HTTP “402 Payment Required” error code into a functional payment system, enabling AI agents to purchase data, services, and content directly. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, called x402 “a big step forward” that allows AI agents to “transact value, not just exchange info.” The protocol addresses a fundamental problem in the current payment systems, which were designed for humans clicking “buy” buttons, not machines making millions of automated transactions. Every day, websites send over one billion HTTP 402 error codes to bots trying to access content, but these payment requests go unanswered because no standard exists for machines to respond. The x402 protocol solves this by creating a common language for automated payments. The initiative comes as Google recently announced similar stablecoin support for AI payments, partnering with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. Google’s James Tromans said stablecoins represent “probably one of the most important payment upgrades since the SWIFT network.” Revolutionary Payment Flow Changes Everything for AI The x402 protocol creates a simple four-step process that transforms how machines handle payments online. When an AI agent tries to access restricted content, the server responds with payment instructions, including the amount and recipient details. The agent then sends the payment authorization header along with its request. A payment facilitator verifies the transaction and settles it automatically. Finally, the server delivers the content with confirmation that payment succeeded. This system enables entirely new business models that were impossible with traditional payment systems. An AI assistant could automatically buy Halloween costume accessories from multiple merchants. Autonomous trading bots could pay per request for real-time market data feeds, rather than monthly subscriptions. Cloudflare is proposing a “deferred payment scheme” that allows batch settlements at the end of each day rather than immediate transactions. This approach accommodates crawlers that access thousands of pages before receiving a single aggregated bill through traditional payment methods or stablecoins. The protocol supports both immediate blockchain settlements and delayed payments through credit cards or bank accounts. This flexibility ensures compatibility with existing financial infrastructure while enabling the implementation of new automated workflows. Stablecoin Infrastructure Powers Machine Economy Growth The timing coincides with explosive growth in stablecoin adoption for AI applications. According to a report covered by Cryptonews in June, as of 2024, bots already account for 70% of stablecoin transfer volume, indicating machine-driven transactions are becoming dominant. Traditional payment rails, such as wire transfers and credit cards, cannot handle the micropayments and instant settlements that AI agents require. Stablecoins solve these limitations by providing programmable money that settles within seconds at minimal cost. The stablecoin market has grown from $4 billion in 2020 to over $280 billion today, with monthly settlement volumes reaching $1.39 trillion in the first half of 2025. Major stablecoin issuers now rank 17th globally in U.S. Treasury holdings. Cloudflare has created a live demonstration called the x402 playground, where visitors receive testnet USDC on the Base blockchain.Source: Cloudflare The demo shows agents automatically paying for computational tools while free services remain accessible without payment. Amazon Web Services is exploring x402 integration for cloud compute payments, potentially transforming the $1.9 trillion cloud computing market expected by 2030. Web3 storage platform Pinata uses x402 for pay-per-file storage, while AI platform Heurist leverages it for research payments. In fact, Circle co-founder Sean Neville recently launched Catena Labs with $18 million in funding to create the first fully regulated AI-native financial institution. The project positions stablecoins as “AI-native money” essential for autonomous economic systems. While stablecoin adoption is growing massively, banking industry groups are pushing for stronger regulations, warning that the growth of stablecoins could trigger $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from traditional banks. However, earlier this month, Coinbase Research argued that most stablecoin activity occurs internationally, strengthening dollar dominance without impacting domestic deposits
2025/09/24 18:31
Companies skirt Trump’s tariffs by rerouting goods, underreporting values

Companies skirt Trump’s tariffs by rerouting goods, underreporting values

Companies may be dodging Trump's new import taxes by rerouting goods through other countries and underreporting values.
2025/09/24 18:26
Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap

Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap

The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
2025/09/24 18:19
Dogecoin Millionaires Now Targeting XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale for Next Wealth Wave

Dogecoin Millionaires Now Targeting XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale for Next Wealth Wave

The last major bull cycle turned small Dogecoin bets into life-changing fortunes. Stories of “Dogecoin millionaires” spread across mainstream media in 2021, cementing DOGE as a cultural phenomenon. While the memecoin has since matured, its early investors continue to search for the next high-multiple opportunity. Many of them are now looking beyond memes and into […]
2025/09/24 18:00
BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Seeks Expansion Into XRP Ledger, Fueling PEPENODE’s $1.4M Presale

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Seeks Expansion Into XRP Ledger, Fueling PEPENODE’s $1.4M Presale

BlackRock’s $2B Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) fund is seeking expansion into XRP Ledger (XRPL), essentially deepening the relationship between tradfi and blockchain infrastructure. The official announcement named Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize as the driving forces behind the functionality of the coming RLUSD smart contract. Carlos Domingo, CEO and co-founder of Securitize, declared: Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets —Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize, Official Ripple Announcement The move signals great things to come for the crypto world, given XRPL’s accelerated growth and mainstream impact. According to data from Dune, XRPL manages 5.6M accounts and over 4B in total transactions and recorded an increase of 430% in the volume of weekly payments between 2023 and 2025. This creates a more comprehensive perspective on how the market may react to the news, with PEPENODE’s ($PEPENODE) $1.4M presale likely to become one of the best cryptos to buy now. How the $RLUSD Integration Benefits Investors The collaboration between Ripple and Securitize also features a smart contract integration that adds RLUSD to the platform. This allows investors to trade their shares in tokenized funds, including $BUIDL, for $RLUSD on a 24/7 basis. Jack McDonalds, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, believes this to be a ‘natural step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto’. Long-term, the integration will benefit $RLUSD thanks to the high-profile contract that sees the token marking a turning point in the marriage between tradfi and blockchain tech. Despite a bland performance since its release in 2024, $RLUSD established itself as one of the fastest-growing stablecoins with a current market cap of $741M and great chart resilience. And the future looks bright, especially after Ripple and SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial conglomerate, started working together to bring $RLUSD in Japan in 2026. Monica Long, Ripple’s president, also envisions the potential behind the token after announcing the partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton last week. A partnership designed to solve two core problems with tokenized institutional assets: utility and liquidity. The stronger relationship between TradFi and the blockchain will contribute to an alternate global financial system. One where decentralization will redefine how investors engage with financial instruments, allowing for more freedom and flexibility. This will be very fruitful for projects like PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), which offers on-chain utility through a mix of entertainment and innovation. PEPENODE Makes Presales Engaging and Rewarding PEPENODE’s ($PEPENODE) $1.4M presale redefines the standards that presales need to attract investors. Unlike standard presales, which offer little incentive to keep investors engaged, PEPENODE offers crypto mining. The virtual gameplay consists of buying nodes, upgrading them, and building a personalized mining facility to climb up the ranks and earn rewards. The leaderboard keeps track of the top performers and rewards them with higher staking rewards and bonuses. Post launch, PEPENODE will offer real meme coin rewards based on the miners’ performance. PEPENODE lets get accustomed to coin mining without having to pay ungodly electricity bills. You only need nodes and some initial capital to invest and kickstart the operation, and everything is automated from that point on. The facility comes with a visual dashboard that keeps track of your progress, hashrate, and energy throughput for a more comprehensive experience. PEPENODE lets you learn how coin hunting works, while keeping you engaged during the presale and long after it ends. Thanks to the project’s utility and innovation, our price prediction for $PEPENODE puts the token at $0.0031 by the end of 2025 and $0.0095 by 2030. With sufficient community support and regular upgrades, we expect the token to go even higher. Since $PEPENODE is $0.0010702 right now, we’re looking at a 5-year ROI of 788% if you invest today. So, read our guide on how to buy $PEPENODE and go to the presale page to grab your tokens and start your mining rig today. This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/2b-buidl-potential-expansion-to-xrp-ledger-could-pump-pepenode
2025/09/24 17:57
Bless announced that it has opened airdrop applications

Bless announced that it has opened airdrop applications

PANews reported on September 24 that the shared computer network Bless announced on the X platform that BLESS tokens are now open for airdrop applications. Users who have locked in their BLESS tokens can start staking today, and trading on multiple platforms has been launched.
2025/09/24 17:56
Find Mining positions itself as global cloud mining service

Find Mining positions itself as global cloud mining service

Find Mining presents itself as a global cloud mining platform that focuses on compliance, accessibility, and consistent returns for cryptocurrency holders. #partnercontent
2025/09/24 17:52
Crypto News of the Week (17–24 Sept 2025)

Crypto News of the Week (17–24 Sept 2025)

💹 Market Highlights 📈 Bitcoin jumped back above $117,000 after the Fed cut rates by 25 bps, calming fears of a bigger crash 📊 On 17 Sept, BTC traded near $116,700 with modest gains, while Ethereum slipped slightly toward $4,000 🐕 Altcoins like XRP, Solana and Dogecoin remain under pressure as traders cut&nbsp;risk 🏛️ Regulation &amp; Policy 🇬🇧 The UK’s FCA sped up crypto approvals, cutting average processing times from more than a year to about 5 months, with nearly half of applications now being accepted 📜 The FCA also plans to exempt crypto firms from some traditional finance rules to create a tailored framework 🤝 The US and UK launched a joint Transatlantic Taskforce on digital assets to align regulation 🇺🇸 In Washington, officials expect a major crypto market structure bill to pass by the end of the&nbsp;year 🏢 Corporate &amp; Infrastructure Moves 💵 Tether is seeking to raise $15–20 billion, targeting a valuation close to $500 billion, and is preparing a US focused stablecoin called USAT ⛏️ Hive Digital Technologies now mines enough Bitcoin to account for about 2% of the global network&nbsp;output 🎉 Fun Fact of the Week 🇺🇸 The US government currently holds around 198,000 BTC from seized assets, forming its very own Strategic Bitcoin&nbsp;Reserve ✨ Stay alert, volatility is creating both risks and opportunities. Smart money management is&nbsp;key! 🚀 Crypto News of the Week (17–24 Sept 2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/24 17:37
Bitcoin whales offload 147K BTC in one month: Is $100K BTC price next?

Bitcoin whales offload 147K BTC in one month: Is $100K BTC price next?

Bitcoin whale distribution and a weakening technical structure could push BTC price into an extended sell-off toward $100,000. Key takeaways:Bitcoin whales have sold 147,000 BTC over the past 30 days.BTC price bear flag targets $100,000 if support breaks. Read more
2025/09/24 17:33
