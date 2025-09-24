2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries now accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from Belarus

Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries now accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from Belarus

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries now accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments from Belarus.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00527-4.00%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 18:44
Delen
Archetype Raises $100M Fund for Early-Stage Crypto Investments

Archetype Raises $100M Fund for Early-Stage Crypto Investments

TLDR Archetype closed its third fund with over $100 million in capital commitments The fund is backed by institutional investors including pensions and endowments Capital will target projects in stablecoins, onchain infrastructure, and real-world assets Q2 2025 saw $10.03 billion in crypto venture capital investment, the highest since Q1 2022 Investors are shifting away from [...] The post Archetype Raises $100M Fund for Early-Stage Crypto Investments appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06199-0.81%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/24 18:35
Delen
Top Crypto Presales Poised for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders

Top Crypto Presales Poised for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders

Imagine holding a token that pays rewards in real time, while also backing a global trading ecosystem. That dream is […] The post Top Crypto Presales Poised for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06199-0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01157-3.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/24 18:30
Delen
Analysis: Bitcoin's implied volatility drops to its lowest level since 2023, and the market may usher in a decisive trend

Analysis: Bitcoin's implied volatility drops to its lowest level since 2023, and the market may usher in a decisive trend

PANews reported on September 24th that XWIN Research analysis showed Bitcoin's implied volatility had fallen to its lowest level since 2023, a low previously seen before Bitcoin's 325% surge from $29,000 to $124,000. This has sparked concern about whether the "calm before the storm" phenomenon is returning. CryptoQuant's on-chain data supports this trend: First, exchange reserves are declining, with total balances near multi-year lows, indicating a decrease in the amount of Bitcoin available for immediate sale, a historical precursor to supply tightening during periods of rising demand. Second, the MVRV ratio is in a neutral range, indicating neither significant investor losses nor excessive profits, with no panic selling or profit-taking pressure in the market, and a strong "wait-and-see" sentiment. Third, funding rates are balanced, with neither excessive long or short positions, mirroring subdued volatility and indicating a accumulating market momentum. These three signals paint a consistent picture: a decreasing supply of Bitcoin on exchanges, investors holding onto their holdings, and a calm derivatives market. While implied volatility suggests we are currently experiencing one of the calmest periods in years, history shows such periods rarely last.
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-5.46%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01546-1.59%
MAY
MAY$0.03781-3.10%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 18:23
Delen
SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025

SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025

The post SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-eyes-crypto-innovation-exemption-by-year-end/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016608+0.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.08001-6.61%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.10143-5.77%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:19
Delen
ChatGPT picks crypto that will outperform in 2026

ChatGPT picks crypto that will outperform in 2026

The post ChatGPT picks crypto that will outperform in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insights from OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, ChatGPT, suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP are set to play different roles by 2026 as the two assets continue to serve distinct purposes. For investors, the model indicated that heading into the new year, Bitcoin is expected to deliver steady growth, while XRP carries the potential for larger percentage gains. Both assets have had a strong run in 2025, breaking multiple highs. XRP has moved out of its long consolidation phase below $1, while Bitcoin continues to target the $150,000 record high. Bitcoin and XRP fundamentals  Looking ahead to 2026, ChatGPT noted that Bitcoin’s performance is likely to be supported by institutional adoption through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasury allocations.  The post-halving supply squeeze is another factor favoring long-term appreciation. Based on these dynamics, the model projects Bitcoin could trade between $180,000 and $250,000 by 2026. From current levels near $112,000, this represents an upside of roughly 60% to 120%, or approximately two-fold to three-fold. XRP, meanwhile, is entering a new phase following the resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the Securities Exchange Commission, paving the way for broader adoption.  A potential spot XRP ETF could be a game changer, channeling significant institutional inflows into the asset.  Combined with its established role in payments and settlement, these factors create strong conditions for growth. ChatGPT’s base-case scenario estimates XRP could reach $6 to $10 by 2026. From current levels around $2.88, this implies an upside of 110% to 250%, or approximately three-fold to five-fold. Bitcoin and XRP outlook for 2026. Source: ChatGPT The verdict  According to ChatGPT, Bitcoin is likely to remain the more reliable store of value, appealing to conservative investors seeking stability.  XRP, however, may have a stronger chance of outperforming in percentage terms if institutional inflows accelerate, particularly with…
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-5.46%
1
1$0.00871-34.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,535.68-2.23%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:12
Delen
CFTC Eyes Stablecoins as Collateral – A Big Win for Best Wallet & $BEST Token

CFTC Eyes Stablecoins as Collateral – A Big Win for Best Wallet & $BEST Token

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is considering a plan that would allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to serve as collateral in derivatives markets. If approved, stablecoins like $USDC and $USDT would be treated as traditional collateral, like cash or US Treasurys in regulated derivatives markets. This is excellent news for Best Wallet and […]
Union
U$0.011042+10.77%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01157-3.01%
Delen
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:07
Delen
US Regulators Open Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Markets

US Regulators Open Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Markets

TLDR CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced plans to allow stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral in derivatives markets The initiative is gathering stakeholder feedback until October 20, 2025 Major crypto companies including Circle, Tether, Ripple, Coinbase and Crypto.com support the move The plan builds on the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump in July, [...] The post US Regulators Open Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.535-0.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.11-2.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016608+0.67%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/24 18:03
Delen
ETH daalt 8% in 7 dagen, test cruciaal steunniveau

ETH daalt 8% in 7 dagen, test cruciaal steunniveau

Ethereum heeft opnieuw de $4.060 aangetikt, een belangrijk steunniveau dat inmiddels voor de tweede keer in drie dagen wordt getest. Analist Ted (@TedPillows) noemt het “een teken dat ETH lager wil gaan” en wijst op het volgende steunpunt rond de $3.800. Volgens hem is dat mogelijk een aantrekkelijk niveau om... Het bericht ETH daalt 8% in 7 dagen, test cruciaal steunniveau verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.1642-1.08%
OP
OP$0.6542-2.86%
Ethereum
ETH$3,937.73-2.33%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:31
Delen
Price Prediction: Is Buying Digitap’s $TAP at $0.012 the Same as Investing Early in BNB or ETH?

Price Prediction: Is Buying Digitap’s $TAP at $0.012 the Same as Investing Early in BNB or ETH?

Investors who missed the BNB coin ICO or the Ethereum price explosive surge have been doubling down on the Digitap ($TAP) presale and rightfully so. Hailed by experts as the future of finance, its blend of traditional finance with the global reach of blockchain drives massive demand. In the first presale round, it costs just
Binance Coin
BNB$949.4-4.68%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362--%
BLEND
BLEND$0.000336+17.03%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit