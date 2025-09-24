2025-09-26 Friday

UK Firm B HODL Secures 100 BTC For $11.3M

The post UK Firm B HODL Secures 100 BTC For $11.3M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bold Bitcoin Investment: UK Firm B HODL Secures 100 BTC For $11.3M Skip to content Home Crypto News Bold Bitcoin Investment: UK Firm B HODL Secures 100 BTC for $11.3M Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-investment-bhodl-purchase/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,526.3-2.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:38
India plans to buy more U.S. oil while ignoring White House on Russia

The post India plans to buy more U.S. oil while ignoring White House on Russia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India is going full speed on expanding oil and gas imports from the United States, even as President Donald Trump keeps hitting the country with trade penalties for sticking with Russian crude. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said during a stop in New York that India plans to deepen energy trade with Washington, calling the U.S. a “natural partner” and saying the country’s energy strategy would include a strong American presence. The trip comes at a time when New Delhi is trying to get Trump to cut tariffs and restart a stalled trade deal. The push to buy more U.S. energy comes just weeks after Trump hammered Indian exports with a 50% tariff, accusing it of helping to fund Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The White House has argued that discounted Russian oil is bankrolling the conflict, and India, being the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude since the invasion began, is in the hot seat. Still, Goyal says increased American oil imports will help close the trade gap and keep negotiations moving. Trump blocks exports and adds visa fee while India leans harder on energy Trade talks had been warming up after Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him a happy birthday. But any thaw quickly froze over again when Washington imposed a $100,000 visa fee on the H-1B program, which is mostly used by Indian tech workers. The visa hike landed hard, especially since it came during what was supposed to be a diplomatic reset. Goyal kept his focus on energy, saying the U.S. has a “crucial role” in helping India reduce its dependency on single sources and bring more stability to its energy supply. With oil demand still surging, New Delhi is trying to mix long-term strategy with short-term survival, using both Russian discounts and American…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:36
Disney raises prices for streaming packages

The post Disney raises prices for streaming packages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thomas Fuller | Lightrocket | Getty Images Disney on Tuesday unveiled price increases for its streaming subscription packages beginning Oct. 21. The stand-alone Disney+ ad-supported plan will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month, while the premium no-ads plan will jump $3 to $18.99 per month or get a $30 annual hike to $189.99 per year. The Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported package will increase by $2 per month, and both of the bundles with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN will see a $3 monthly increase. The packages with Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max will also both increase by $3 per month. The NFL+ plans will remain at the same pricing. The company previously alluded to the price increases on its third-quarter earnings call, adding that it expects a modest increase in Disney+ subscribers in its fourth fiscal quarter. Disney last raised prices for its packages in October 2024, with most plans increasing by $1 to $2. The price hikes come as the entertainment company has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Disney subsidiary ABC pulled the show off air last week over the host’s controversial comments about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The company announced nearly a week later that the show would return to air on Tuesday, after viewers and late-show hosts criticized Disney for its actions. In the interim, some fans took to social media to announce they were canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in solidarity with Kimmel. Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the price changes. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/disney-plus-new-pricing-streaming-kimmel.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:33
Expert Predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Super Pepe

The post Expert Predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Super Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:00 Experts highlight Bitcoin, Ethereum, and rising meme-coin Super Pepe as the top crypto assets to watch right now for strong growth potential. Just about every day, new technologies, regulations and investment opportunities impact the way traders and investors participate in the markets. If you want to be a savvy investor, knowing which the best crypto to buy now is you should know the importance of the market timing, knowing what to buy and fully researching those options, understanding where the trends are moving, combined also with a little of luck. In an industry with such high availability it is natural to find a lot of people asking: What is the best crypto to invest in? This article looks at expert forecasts for three of the front runners: Bitcoin, Ethereum and new-genuine-on-the-blockchain Super Pepe. If you are looking for long-term stability, utility, or growth potential – these cryptocurrencies have distinct advantages among the best cryptos in which huge wealth owners tend to invest in. Super Pepe: A New Challenger Among the Best Crypto to Buy Now Stability and track records may be offered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, but innovative, trendsetting ventures are frequently the source of the cryptocurrency market’s glorious growth. Enter Super Pepe—a next-generation meme-inspired token that is quickly becoming a contender for the best crypto to buy in the current market cycle. Super Pepe’s Unique Value Proposition Super Pepe isn’t just another meme coin; it’s based to be a sustainable, community-driven asset with tangible utility: COMMUNITY-FIRST APPROACH: Super Pepe believes community is key to long-term results. With their social efforts, regular updates and incentives for active holders they create an atmosphere to maintain endless energy. Deflationary Tokenomics: Daily token burns leading to scarcity can contribute to the growth of value over time—these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:03
Safest Bitcoin Wallets in September 2025: Cold Storage, Mobile, and Web3 Options Compared

The post Safest Bitcoin Wallets in September 2025: Cold Storage, Mobile, and Web3 Options Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in September 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/safest-bitcoin-wallets-september-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:01
MSTR Stock in Focus as Michael Saylor Predicts Year-End BTC Price Rally

The post MSTR Stock in Focus as Michael Saylor Predicts Year-End BTC Price Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR stock) shares have been volatile as Bitcoin surged in mid-September. The stock traded around $328 on Sept. 23, reflecting recent swings tied to crypto moves. Michael Saylor, whose company holds roughly 638,985 BTC, said demand from firms and ETFs now exceeds miners’ supply. He predicted that supply “headwinds” will ease and, “(Bitcoin will) move up smartly again toward the end of the year.” That forecast has put MSTR stock in focus, since the company’s vast Bitcoin reserve means any major BTC rally would likely lift MicroStrategy’s shares. Companies, ETFs Drive Bitcoin Demand Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime that rising corporate and institutional demand is “taking up all the natural supply” of new Bitcoin. He noted, “…companies that are capitalizing on Bitcoin are buying even more than the natural supply being created by the miner…” That’s creating upward price pressure, according to him. Recent data backs this up. Bitbo reports U.S. miners produce about 900 BTC per day. A River Research estimate shows public companies buying 1,755 BTC/day and ETFs another 1,430 BTC/day on average in 2025. Together, firms and ETF inflows are soaking up roughly 3,185 BTC per day, well above miner output. That squeeze has led Saylor to predict a strong rally toward year-end. MSTR stock has rallied on these expectations. Investors view MicroStrategy as a de facto Bitcoin proxy – the company’s balance sheet moves with BTC price. MSTR Stock BTC Price Analysis The week’s data show MSTR stock trading in a wide range. According to Google Finance, MSTR stock closed at $329.71 on Sept. 17. And then it surged to $349.12 on Sept. 18. It later eased back to $327.78 by Sept. 23. MSTR Stock Chart: Google Finance The MSTR stock’s 52-week range is much larger, but recent moves have centered around…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:51
BTC Stalls as Whales Lead Wave of Selling

The post BTC Stalls as Whales Lead Wave of Selling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC$112,860.59 remains stagnant in the $110,000 to $120,000 range, while gold and U.S. equities hover near all-time highs. According to Glassnode’s Accumulation Trend Score by cohort, selling pressure is evident across all wallet groups. This metric measures the relative strength of accumulation based on the size of entities and the volume of coins acquired over the past 15 days. A value closer to 1 signals accumulation, while a value closer to 0 signals distribution. Exchanges and miners are excluded from this calculation. Currently, every cohort, from wallets holding less than 1 BTC to whales holding over 10,000 BTC, is in distribution. The largest whales, with holdings above 10,000 BTC, are showing some of the most aggressive levels of selling over the past year. Trend Accumulation Score by Cohort (Glassnode) Looking at long-term holder supply, the percent of circulating supply unmoved for at least 1 year has dropped sharply from 70% to 60%. The peak was in November 2023, when bitcoin traded near $40,000. At the same time, 2+ year holders also began to sell, with their share declining from 57% to 52%. The three year plus cohort now sits just above 43% and has been steadily falling since November 2024. These wallets largely represent buyers from the previous cycle top in November 2021 at around $69,000, many of whom accumulated more during the 2022 bear market when prices hit lows of $15,500. With bitcoin’s recovery, these investors are realizing gains. By contrast, five year plus holders remain steady, reflecting that the longest-term investors are not participating in the sell-off. This trend shows that investors sitting on unrealized profits from this cycle are continuing to realize profits, adding to the ongoing selling pressure. Read more: BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF: Bearish Sentiment in IBIT Stays Strong for Two Straight Months Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/bitcoin-stalls-around-usd112k-as-whales-lead-wave-of-selling
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:46
Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

PANews reported on September 24th that the relevant voting page indicated that Curve DAO had passed and executed Proposal #1206, which aims to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for the Yield Basis project. The proposal proposes adjusting the relevant debt ceiling through the set_debt_ceiling function. Related reading: Curve founder’s new mainnet is about to be launched. How to use YieldBasis to earn Bitcoin and avoid impermanent loss?
PANews2025/09/24 18:33
South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Digital Asset, South Korean People's Power Party lawmaker Kim Jae-seop, as a representative, has proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill." This bill is the third industry legislation submitted to the National Assembly and the first proposed by South Korea's largest opposition party regarding the virtual asset industry. The bill includes: defining the concept of digital assets; implementing a business licensing/registration system; regulating governance structures and internal controls; protecting user assets; regulating unfair trading; stipulating the issuance and redemption obligations of stablecoins; providing special provisions for digital asset derivatives; and establishing a new professional brokerage business system.
PANews2025/09/24 17:57
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
