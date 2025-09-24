2025-09-26 Friday

Analyst reveals when the stock market will burst as 'AI bubble' phase begins

Analyst reveals when the stock market will burst as ‘AI bubble’ phase begins

The post Analyst reveals when the stock market will burst as ‘AI bubble’ phase begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the benchmark S&P 500 trades at record highs, an analyst has observed that a review of technical indicators from a historical perspective suggests the market is now entering an artificial intelligence-driven bubble. Notably, the AI sector has been leading the stock market in recent years, with analysts warning about the sustainability of the rally and frequently drawing comparisons to the Dot-com bubble of 2000. This momentum is highlighted by the index now targeting the 7,000 zone, after closing the last session at 6,656. On the technical front, analysis by TradingShot in a TradingView post on September 23 indicated that the index is currently trading within a century-long Fibonacci Channel that has historically captured both bull and bear market cycles. S&P 500 price analysis chart. Source: TradingView The outlook suggested that since the November 2022 bottom, equities have surged into a strong bull phase powered by artificial intelligence optimism.  At present, the benchmark index is pressing against the upper boundary of the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci zone, a level last reached during the Dot-com run-up of the late 1990s. Additionally, the market briefly entered the higher 0.618–0.786 “ghost zone” before collapsing in early 2001, sparking one of the sharpest corrections in modern history. If history repeats, a similar pattern could unfold between late 2025 and early 2026, with the S&P 500 testing this long-untouched resistance zone. Next S&P 500 buying opportunity  Consequently, TradingShot suggested that a correction back toward the monthly 50-moving average (MA) would mark the next significant buying opportunity, potentially setting the stage for further gains as the AI-driven rally extends deeper into the decade. The model projects that while the AI bubble could propel markets to record highs, its eventual bursting is most likely to occur between 2030 and 2032, echoing the structural patterns that defined the internet bubble.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Being Called The Next XRP And Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Being Called The Next XRP And Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

XRP trades at $2.87 but faces SEC uncertainty, while Remittix surges with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, live wallet, and CEX listings, making it the best crypto presale.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/24
What Should We Expect for Bitcoin Now? Fall or Rise? CryptoQuant Analyst Explains!

What Should We Expect for Bitcoin Now? Fall or Rise? CryptoQuant Analyst Explains!

The post What Should We Expect for Bitcoin Now? Fall or Rise? CryptoQuant Analyst Explains! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins started the new week with a major decline. While BTC and Ethereum stabilized around $112,000 and $4,200, one analyst noted that this decline was temporary. Accordingly, CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler said that the recovery in BTC is temporary and $109,500 is important support. According to Axel Adler’s analysis, he noted that Bitcoin’s current recovery and state of stability are likely to be temporary. Stating that the market structure has changed and the Composite Index, a technical indicator, has fallen below -0.4, the analyst explained that this indicates a dominant downtrend. Adler said he interpreted Bitcoin’s current price action as a simple bounce and a cathartic rally rather than a resumption of a broader uptrend. The analyst noted that key support for BTC is $109,500, and predicted that if the price holds above this support and the Composite Index breaks above zero again, a renewed uptrend could occur. According to the analyst, if this upward wave continues, the price could rise to the $117,700 resistance level. “The market structure has changed and the composite index has fallen below the −0.4 threshold. This explains the bear dominance. The market has moved into corrective mode, with bounces currently being relief rallies rather than uptrend restarts. Key support within the channel is at $109,500. Maintaining this level and breaking the structure above zero will allow the uptrend to be reestablished with a retest of the $117,700 level. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-should-we-expect-for-bitcoin-now-fall-or-rise-cryptoquant-analyst-explains/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Trezor Suite Launches MEV Protection for Safer, More Reliable Transactions

Trezor Suite Launches MEV Protection for Safer, More Reliable Transactions

The post Trezor Suite Launches MEV Protection for Safer, More Reliable Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users can now swap, trade, and send crypto with confidence thanks to built-in protection against blockchain manipulators. Prague, Czech Republic – September 24th – Trezor, the original crypto hardware wallet company, has announced the release of MEV Protection in Trezor Suite. This new feature shields users’ Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base transactions from bots and exploitative practices in addition to delivering smoother and more reliable experiences when sending or swapping crypto. Understanding MEV and why protection matters When making a blockchain transaction, users often face hidden risks. Bots and bad actors can manipulate transaction ordering resulting in higher fees, worse prices, or failed swaps. This practice, known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), undermines user confidence and can make crypto use unnecessarily stressful. With MEV Protection now integrated directly into Trezor Suite, transactions are routed through secure and private channels — powered by infrastructure partner Merkle.io. This prevents front-running, sandwich attacks, and other exploitative behaviors, giving Trezor users more control and peace of mind. How MEV Protection works inside Trezor Suite The feature requires no additional configuration because it’s fully built into Trezor Suite’s transaction flow. By keeping transactions hidden from predatory bots, MEV Protection helps users achieve: Lower slippage when swapping tokens Fewer failed transactions Predictable and fair trade outcomes “This launch reinforces Trezor’s dedication to providing secure, reliable, and seamless crypto experiences to our community,” said Lauri Hänninen Trezor’s Product Marketing Lead. “With MEV Protection integrated into Trezor Suite, our users can trade, swap and transact with greater confidence and control.” The feature is part of Trezor Suite’s continuous product development, focused on delivering practical security improvements that directly address user needs. About Trezor Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Bhutan Moves $47M in Bitcoin, Holds $1.04B Reserve

Bhutan Moves $47M in Bitcoin, Holds $1.04B Reserve

The post Bhutan Moves $47M in Bitcoin, Holds $1.04B Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred 419.5 BTC worth $47.2 million to a new wallet as part of active management of its Bitcoin reserves. Despite this move, Bhutan still holds 9,232 BTC valued at approximately $1.04 billion. The Himalayan nation has been building its crypto portfolio using hydropower mining and now ranks as one of …
CoinPedia 2025/09/24
ReserveOne Files With SEC as It Prepares $1B Nasdaq Merger

ReserveOne Files With SEC as It Prepares $1B Nasdaq Merger

The post ReserveOne Files With SEC as It Prepares $1B Nasdaq Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:03 A new player in digital asset management is edging closer to Wall Street. ReserveOne, a firm modeled on the idea of a national Bitcoin reserve, has filed confidential paperwork with U.S. regulators as it prepares to go public through a merger. The filing, made on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, relates to ReserveOne’s planned tie-up with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp, a blank-check company. The deal, first flagged in July, targets a Nasdaq listing and could raise more than $1 billion, positioning ReserveOne among the largest crypto-related SPAC listings to date. Unlike traditional crypto platforms that revolve around exchanges and private wallets, ReserveOne intends to offer investors equity exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies. The strategy is built around Bitcoin as its core holding, complemented by Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens. Earlier statements also pointed to income opportunities through institutional staking and lending. Leadership at the firm combines backgrounds in mining and institutional asset management. Jaime Leverton, who previously ran the Canadian Bitcoin miner Hut 8, will serve as CEO. She is joined by Sebastian Bea, a former head of Coinbase Asset Management, who will oversee investment strategy as president. ReserveOne has described its approach as a “digital asset treasury,” echoing the structure of sovereign reserves but in a public-market context. By holding and managing a mix of tokens directly, the firm aims to provide investors with streamlined access to crypto exposure without navigating wallets, custody, or direct trading. The company’s ambitions arrive at a moment when institutional demand for regulated crypto products is accelerating. If the merger proceeds as planned, ReserveOne could become one of the first asset managers to offer a publicly traded vehicle blending crypto treasury management with equity-market accessibility. The information provided in this article is for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan

This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan

The post This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment firm Merchant Bankers (MBK Co.,Ltd) announced on September 22 a Bitcoin-based real estate settlement service intended to facilitate cross-border property payments for overseas investors. Trading resumed on September 24 after a national holiday, with the stock rising from ¥278 to a peak of ¥319 intraday before closing at ¥281, reflecting investor attention to the new service and potential operational implications. Sponsored Sponsored Announcement and Market Reaction The Tokyo Stock Exchange paused trading on September 23 for a national holiday, so investors resumed transactions on September 24. The stock reached ¥319 intraday, a ¥41 increase from the previous close of ¥ 278, before ending the day at ¥ 281, up approximately 1.44%. Weekly stock chart for MBK Co., Ltd Source: Tradingview Market observers noted that the rise corresponded with investor interest in the newly announced Bitcoin-based settlement service and the possible effects on cross-border property transactions. How the Service Works and Rollout Plans The platform requires overseas purchasers to send the Bitcoin equivalent of the purchase price to a wallet held with a licensed crypto exchange. Simultaneously, Merchant Bankers remits the agreed yen amount to the property seller. The synchronized settlement helps coordinate the timing of fund transfers and reduces delays commonly seen in conventional international wire payments. Sponsored Sponsored The operational framework was developed in collaboration with regulated crypto-exchange partners, using experience from prior arrangements with BTC Box and Estonia’s Angoo Fintech. Rollout will focus on two channels. First, domestic real estate brokers serving foreign clients may use the service when facilitating property purchases. Second, the company plans to provide access through its overseas subsidiaries—MBK ASIA LIMITED in Hong Kong and Estonian Japan Trading Company AS—partnering with local investors purchasing Japanese properties. Strategic and Regulatory Considerations Merchant Bankers does not currently hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset but…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Cloudflare and Coinbase unveil AI Web payment protocol

Cloudflare and Coinbase unveil AI Web payment protocol

The post Cloudflare and Coinbase unveil AI Web payment protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and CloudFlare have joined forces to launch the x402 Foundation, a new initiative designed to create a standard way for machines, websites, and services to pay each other directly across the Internet. The companies announced that the new x402 protocol will let digital agents, crawlers, and AI systems make real-time payments using a shared format. The protocol uses the old HTTP “402 Payment Required” code and turns it into a working system for automated money transactions. x402 Foundation aims to make automated Web payments seamless Coinbase first created the idea of the x402 payment flow and has now teamed up with CloudFlare to build the x402 Foundation. Almost all “402 Payment Required” messages sent daily to bots, crawlers, and automated systems are ignored because no rule guides the machines on how to respond, make payment, or complete the process. The x402 will help machines understand and answer the request with real, verified payments.  When a digital agent, an AI tool, or a web crawler tries to access a piece of online content or service that is not free, the server will send back a special “402” message. This message shows how much money must be paid, to whom the payment should go, and under what terms the payment will grant access. Once the client receives these instructions, it resends its request to the server with proof of payment inside the authorization header. The server then delivers the requested content or service to the client once a payment facilitator verifies the payment. Coinbase and CloudFlare believe this system has many uses. For example, an AI assistant that helps users search for information could visit many websites and automatically pay small amounts for single articles, research papers, or images. This way, the user does not have to buy a monthly subscription…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Web3 firm NTT Digital partners with EigenLayer to accelerate restaking adoption

Web3 firm NTT Digital partners with EigenLayer to accelerate restaking adoption

The post Web3 firm NTT Digital partners with EigenLayer to accelerate restaking adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The alliance aims to bring institutional-level efficiency to restaking. The deal bridges web3 technology with the traditional enterprise infrastructure. EIGEN price rebounded after the announcement. The web3 branch of Japan’s telecom giant NTT Group has announced a strategic collaboration with EigenLayer’s infrastructure provider EigenCloud. As part of this partnership, NTT Digital will run the data availability layer, EigenDA, as a validator, strengthening the ecosystem’s security and reliability. NTT Digital is proud to announce a landmark collaboration with EigenCloud (@eigenlayer). Rooted in the trusted heritage of the NTT Group and driven by web3 innovation, we are proud to operate EigenDA (@eigen_da) as a validator and accelerate the growth of the restaking ecosystem.… pic.twitter.com/yhERI2poOr — NTT Digital (@nttdigital_io) September 24, 2025 The X post highlights NTT Digital’s broader goal of pushing the decentralized economy. As an EigenDA validator, the web3 firm will directly participate in enriching the restaking sector, a feature that has seen massive traction among crypto enthusiasts looking to secure many platforms leveraging shared Ethereum trust. Restaking ensures capital efficiency by enabling individuals to stake the same assets on the primary blockchain and other networks, consequently securing many networks concurrently. Users can enjoy additional rewards for securing more protocols, though with amplified slashing risks. Bolstering the restaking sector EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism has been among the most-watched innovations within the Ethereum ecosystem in the past few months. The model creates a shared security environment by allowing individuals to restake ETF to secure other blockchains. Besides boosting security, EigenLayer’s restaking approach reduces the barriers for launching new protocols. With NTT Digital as a validator, EigenLayer gets a reputational boost and additional infrastructure backing. Such an environment could attract more developers and enterprises to explore EigenLayer’s capabilities as a network for creating dApps. That will enhance demand for native EIGEN in the coming…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
