Trump Is Slashing Grad School Loans. Private Firms Are Racing To Profit

With Republicans ending the Grad Plus program, private lenders are eyeing billions in new business, while some students could be left in the cold. In the 22 years since Ken Ruggiero jumped from tech to the private student loan business, he's lived through a dramatic boom and bust. In the early 2000s, the market more than quadrupled, fueled by soaring college prices and federal subsidies in the form of loan guarantees. Then Uncle Sam decided to do the lending itself, directly, and private loan originations collapsed from more than $20 billion in 2008 to less than $6 billion in 2011. Since then, they've grown at a glacial pace to $13 billion a year, prompting one big bank after another to exit the business. Now Ruggiero and other industry players are getting ready for a new private student loan boom, courtesy of President Donald Trump's and Congressional Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which aims to save $307 billion over the next decade from the student loan program. The law makes paying back government loans more onerous, caps the amount parents can borrow and eliminates the Grad Plus loan program for students beginning their graduate studies after July 1, 2026. While undergraduates have always been limited in the amount they can borrow from Uncle Sam, since 2006, grad students have been able to borrow up to their full cost of attendance (including tuition, fees, housing, food and books) for as many years as their studies took, thanks to Grad Plus. But new PhD and master's students will be limited to borrowing $20,500 per year ($100,000 over the life of their studies) from the government, while new entrants in medical, dental, law and other professional programs will be capped at $50,000 a year (and $200,000 over their lives). That's left the…