2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore?

Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore?

The war among meme coins for dominance has been rising with more and more contenders popping up over the years. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have maintained their positions as the largest meme coins in the game, the possibility of losing these positions is still very real. Just like Shiba Inu was able to briefly […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06198-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07371-11.32%
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.005-5.71%
Delen
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 19:30
Delen
Best Altcoins to Invest in This Week as Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum

Best Altcoins to Invest in This Week as Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum

Ethereum (ETH) is again back in the limelight with institutional usage and network adoption driving inexorable momentum, becoming one of the leading smart contract platforms. With ETH contributing stability and established market resilience, newer coins are on the rise for guaranteeing disproportionate returns.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is among such coins. The […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02174-5.18%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004642-4.60%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 19:20
Delen
UXLINK hack update: Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH

UXLINK hack update: Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH

The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack. The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07402-2.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,937.64-2.32%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/24 19:15
Delen
‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

The post ‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 24, 2025 Key Takeaways  Why does CFTC want to include stablecoins in derivatives markets? To allow 24/7 settlement, liquidity management, and drive innovation.  When will CFTC’s tokenized asset plan go live?  The details will be known after public input is collected by the 20th of October.  The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is doubling down on crypto, with the latest plans to add stablecoins and other tokenized assets as collateral in regulated derivatives markets.  In a statement on the 23rd of September, CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the move would ‘drive progress’ in derivatives markets. She added,  “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future. For years, I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets.” Crypto leaders hail the move Currently, traders only use cash and government securities like T-bills as collateral (also known as margin) in the regulated derivatives market. As such, the plan to include stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral alternatives is another win for crypto.  Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino welcomed the update as a ‘step toward strengthening U.S. leadership in global finance and market competitiveness.’ He added, “Stablecoins, now a nearly $300 billion global market, are becoming a core building block of modern finance by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” Ripple’s SVP of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, also echoed the same stance, highlighting that tokenized collateral would ‘drive greater efficiency and transparency’ in derivatives markets.  Additionally, Coinbase and Circle representatives, who are part of the CFTC’s plans, reiterated that the move would drive financial innovation in the U.S. But the alternatives won’t stop at stablecoins and tokenized assets, added Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek. He noted,  “We support the recommendations advanced by the GMAC related to the use…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07581-10.74%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02982-2.22%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.22%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:13
Delen
Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today

Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to trend as a top PayFi altcoin. The project has sold over 669 million tokens at […] The post Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000364-12.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/24 18:50
Delen
GBC Mining: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

GBC Mining: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

Cloud mining has become a revolutionary solution for anyone looking to profit from cryptocurrency mining without purchasing expensive hardware. GBC Mining offers professional cloud mining services with guaranteed daily profits and transparent operating conditions.Unlike traditional mining, cloud mining allows investors to earn stable income without technical knowledge, large initial investments, or electricity concerns. GBC Mining [...] The post GBC Mining: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3521-5.60%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10748-3.27%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/24 18:48
Delen
Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future

Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future

The post Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap Compact V1: Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Uniswap Compact V1: Unlocking a Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uniswap-compact-v1-launch/
CROSS
CROSS$0.22558-2.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016612+0.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12182-0.45%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:47
Delen
Novogratz Says US Crypto Laws Could Trigger a Cycle-Breaking Surge

Novogratz Says US Crypto Laws Could Trigger a Cycle-Breaking Surge

Mike Novogratz said new US crypto legislation could invite fresh participation and disrupt the four-year cycle. He pointed to the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and the CLARITY Act on market structure in remarks on Bloomberg. US Crypto Legislation: GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act Set the Stage Mike Novogratz, the Galaxy Digital chief executive, tied the […] The post Novogratz Says US Crypto Laws Could Trigger a Cycle-Breaking Surge appeared first on CoinChapter.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03132-5.20%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:44
Delen
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Secures HSBC Investment, Now Backed by Four Megabanks

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Secures HSBC Investment, Now Backed by Four Megabanks

Elliptic, a prominent provider of blockchain analytics tools, has secured investment from HSBC, marking its entry into an exclusive club.
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00526-4.36%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:43
Delen
Digital euro unlikely to launch before 2029, ECB board member says

Digital euro unlikely to launch before 2029, ECB board member says

Introduced in October 2020, Europe’s digital euro may not launch until 2029, according to ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029.The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt.“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.07371-11.32%
MAY
MAY$0.03781-3.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12182-0.45%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:34
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit