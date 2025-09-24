‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

Key Takeaways Why does CFTC want to include stablecoins in derivatives markets? To allow 24/7 settlement, liquidity management, and drive innovation. When will CFTC's tokenized asset plan go live? The details will be known after public input is collected by the 20th of October. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is doubling down on crypto, with the latest plans to add stablecoins and other tokenized assets as collateral in regulated derivatives markets. In a statement on the 23rd of September, CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the move would 'drive progress' in derivatives markets. She added, "The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future. For years, I have said that collateral management is the 'killer app' for stablecoins in markets." Crypto leaders hail the move Currently, traders only use cash and government securities like T-bills as collateral (also known as margin) in the regulated derivatives market. As such, the plan to include stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral alternatives is another win for crypto. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino welcomed the update as a 'step toward strengthening U.S. leadership in global finance and market competitiveness.' He added, "Stablecoins, now a nearly $300 billion global market, are becoming a core building block of modern finance by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience." Ripple's SVP of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, also echoed the same stance, highlighting that tokenized collateral would 'drive greater efficiency and transparency' in derivatives markets. Additionally, Coinbase and Circle representatives, who are part of the CFTC's plans, reiterated that the move would drive financial innovation in the U.S. But the alternatives won't stop at stablecoins and tokenized assets, added Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek. He noted, "We support the recommendations advanced by the GMAC related to the use…