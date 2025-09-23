MEXC-beurs
ChainUp Wins Top Crypto Compliance Technology Honor at Thomson Reuters-Presented Awards
Cryptodaily
2025/09/24 19:39
HIVE Digital Technologies Reaches 2% of Global Bitcoin Network, Mining 9 BTC Daily
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. today announced it has exceeded 20 Exahash per second ("EH/s") of global Bitcoin mining capacity.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 19:38
tZERO Secures FINRA Approval for Corporate Debt Trading
TLDR tZERO secures FINRA approval to trade corporate debt, expanding market offerings. tZERO expands into corporate debt trading with FINRA approval for ATS platform. tZERO’s new FINRA approval enables corporate debt trading, enhancing liquidity. tZERO’s approval for corporate debt trading brings tokenized options to market. tZERO broadens its platform with corporate debt trading, embracing digital [...] The post tZERO Secures FINRA Approval for Corporate Debt Trading appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 19:23
FTT Explodes to a 4-Month High Following a Mysterious Tweet From SBF
To those wondering, SBF is not posting from his prison cell.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 19:23
Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch
The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 19:14
“BTC Will 10x Gold” — Saylor’s Latest Bitcoin Forecast
Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will outpace gold tenfold, citing borderless transfer, programmability, and corporate reserves. Institutions keep stacking coins despite price dip, holdings surpass 1.5 million across global treasuries. Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy, has renewed his prediction that Bitcoin will outpace gold by a factor of ten. Speaking with CNBC, he called the token [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/24 19:11
Top 3 Cardano (ADA) Rivals Ready for a Big & Profitable Bull Run
Cardano (ADA) has long been one of the top smart contract platforms, but investors are now eyeing up-and-coming rivals as the next bull run begins. Ethereum (ETH) is still king with its enormous decentralized app ecosystem, and Solana (SOL) still holds relevance for fast transactions and growing developer momentum. But of the familiar names, new […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:09
Markov Chains, Rewards & Rules
This article explores LLM-Sim, a benchmark designed to test whether large language models can serve as “world simulators” in text-based environments. By framing the problem as a goal-conditioned partially observable Markov decision process (POMDP), the study evaluates how LLMs model both action-driven and environment-driven transitions, track object properties, and assess game progress. Using human- and AI-generated context rules, the research measures prediction accuracy across object states and rewards, providing insight into how well LLMs can reason about dynamic systems beyond simple text prediction.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 18:00
How I Built a Simple MDX Blog in Next.js and why I chose native mdx over Contentlayer
Next.js’s official MDX integration lets you import .mdx as components and export metadata alongside content. I used @next/mdx with the App Router and kept indexing simple by importing metadata directly from each MDX file. No extra build steps, no content database, and the sitemap pulls dates straight from the MDX front‑matter.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 13:57
Ethereum Investors Flock to XRP Tundra Presale for Dual Token Offering and 2400% Growth Potential
Ethereum’s muted 2025 performance pushes investors toward XRP Tundra, where dual tokens, staking, and audits highlight 2400% growth potential.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 23:15
