Ethereum News: BitMine, Wall Street und US-Politik setzen jetzt auf ETH
Ethereum wird von Banken und Politik als neutrale und vertrauenswürdige Blockchain gesehen. Tom Lee erwartet enorme Kurssteigerungen in den nächsten Jahren. BitMine wächst zum größten Ethereum-Treasury und prägt die Zukunft der Branche. Kryptowährungen sind für viele noch ein Buch mit sieben Siegeln. Doch eine bestimmte Blockchain namens Ethereum spielt eine immer größere Rolle – sowohl […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 19:41
Crypto Treasury Trend Faces Decline as Companies Shift Strategies
TLDR Several companies are shifting from building crypto treasuries to using borrowed funds for share buybacks. Falling stock prices are forcing companies to use crypto holdings as collateral for debt to repurchase their shares. The crypto treasury model is facing criticism and uncertainty as many companies struggle to make profits. Experts warn that only a [...] The post Crypto Treasury Trend Faces Decline as Companies Shift Strategies appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 19:36
Analysts ask 'circular financing' questions as Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI
Nvidia announced Monday it will put up to $100 billion into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, sparking fresh debate about whether the artificial intelligence industry has grown too hot, way too fast. According to an earlier Cryptopolitan report, the massive investment will help OpenAI expand its network of data centers filled with Nvidia’s specialized computer […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:30
The US plans to complete trade deals with Southeast Asian countries
The United States plans to complete trade agreements with several Southeast Asian countries within weeks or months, according to America’s top trade official, who met with regional leaders on Wednesday. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, spoke to economic ministers from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations during talks in Kuala Lumpur. The meeting […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:00
Why Market Data Is Key to Successful Crypto Trading
Crypto market data refers to various kinds of info about crypto coins including insight about trading volume as the price alone does not tell the whole story.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 19:00
Bitcoin Whales Offload 147K BTC: Is a $100K BTC Price Coming Soon?
TLDR Bitcoin whales have sold 147,000 BTC in the last month, worth around $16.5 billion. The selling began after Bitcoin reached new all-time highs above $124,500 in August. Long-term holder whales have been the primary sellers, moving large amounts of BTC. Despite the sell-off, Bitcoin treasury companies like Metaplanet and Michael Saylor’s Strategy continue to [...] The post Bitcoin Whales Offload 147K BTC: Is a $100K BTC Price Coming Soon? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 18:56
SWL Miner Emerges as a Game-Changer in Crypto Earnings
LONDON — As the global economy undergoes rapid transformation, passive income opportunities are gaining traction among investors seeking long-term wealth.SWL Miner, a cloud mining company headquartered in United Kingdom, is redefining the crypto mining landscape with its innovative contract-based solutions—positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of cloud mining. As digital assets expand […] The post SWL Miner Emerges as a Game-Changer in Crypto Earnings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 18:55
MASSIVE BREAKING: Dennis Porter Announcement Falls Flat
Dennis Porter had been teasing a "massive" Bitcoin announcement for several days — and his followers on X aren't impressed.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 18:39
Are Large Language Models the Future of Game State Simulation?
Large language models hold promise as simulators of virtual environments, but new benchmarking with BYTESIZED32 shows that even GPT-4 falls short. While LLMs can generate plausible outcomes, they often fail at capturing complex state transitions requiring arithmetic, common sense, or scientific reasoning. This research highlights both their potential and current limitations, offering a novel benchmark for tracking progress as models evolve.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 17:00
Curate Your Own Ad-Free YouTube Experience: A Simple Guide for Watching Your Favorite Channels
Use yt-dlp, Plex, and n8n to create an ad-free, offline YouTube library, adaptable to Mac, Windows, or Linux.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 13:49
