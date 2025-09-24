MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Bryan Mbeumo Continues To Be The Best Thing About Man United Right Now
The post Bryan Mbeumo Continues To Be The Best Thing About Man United Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Getty Images Saturday offered Manchester United, and its under-fire manager Ruben Amorim, some relief. Indeed, the 2-1 win over Chelsea was a balm for the seering criticism that has come the way of the Old Trafford outfit so far this season. The performance was an improvement, but all that really mattered was that United put three points on the board. The 2025/26 season has been a struggle for Amorim and his players. The Manchester Derby defeat to Manchester City exposed just how far off the top level of English soccer United is at this moment in time with further underwhelming results and performances against Fulham, Burnley and Grimsby Town adding to the sense of malaise. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha of Manchester United interact with Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and ACF Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 09, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Getty Images Bryan Mbeumo, however, has been a rare bright spot. The Cameroonian has made an instant impact after joining from Brentford in the summer transfer window and was once again a threat in Saturday’s home win over Chelsea, forcing the action that led to Robert Sanchez’s dismissal just four minutes into the match. While Manchester United has generally struggled to impact games in the final third, its ploy of getting Mbeumo into space on the right wing before switching the ball to him quickly has been an effective one. This has made the 26-year-old United’s most reliable threat when playing…
1
$0.008703
-34.91%
CITY
$0.9236
-3.70%
LOOKS
$0.01356
-2.12%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:45
Delen
Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run
PANews reported on September 24th that Zhao Changpeng wrote: "Now everyone wants to build a Perp DEX. More participants will expand the market faster, and rising tides will lift all boats. In the long run, the best builders will win. The era of Perp DEX has arrived."
MORE
$0.07371
-11.33%
PERP
$0.2699
-4.72%
ERA
$0.5538
-3.65%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/24 19:30
Delen
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets
PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
$0.008703
-34.91%
BNB
$948.84
-4.72%
BTC
$109,454.21
-2.26%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/24 19:29
Delen
Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats
Donald Trump is steadily bulldozing the Federal Reserve, but Wall Street’s inflation radars aren’t even twitching. Despite months of attacks on the Fed’s independence, investors aren’t betting on any future price surge. The bond market just doesn’t care. Inflation breakevens? Flat. Long-term expectations? Hovering just above 2%. Traders are behaving like none of this is […]
T
$0.01526
-1.29%
TRUMP
$7.52
-1.05%
BOND
$0.1512
-5.79%
Delen
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:18
Delen
Brazilian firm OranjeBTC buys 3,650 Bitcoins for $385 million
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cryptobriefing, Brazilian Bitcoin financial company OranjeBTC purchased 3,650 bitcoins for US$385 million today as part of its strategic reserve accumulation before its planned listing.
PART
$0.1974
-0.65%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/24 19:13
Delen
Trust Wallet to Launch Perpetual Contracts Powered by Aster Technology
PANews reported on September 24 that according to official news, Trust Wallet announced that it will soon launch perpetual contracts, supporting more than 100 markets with a maximum leverage of 100 times, and technical support will be provided by Aster.
TRUST
$0.0004104
-6.08%
MORE
$0.07371
-11.33%
ASTER
$1.8591
-11.58%
Delen
PANews
2025/09/24 18:49
Delen
Powell, Trump remarks send global markets into the red
Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Powell and Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all asset classes.
TRUMP
$7.52
-1.05%
SEND
$0.4648
-0.81%
RED
$0.4697
-5.54%
Delen
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 18:07
Delen
From Pilot to Policy: RYT Gathers Global Leaders at TOKEN2049
Blockchain for Nations and Institutions is a full-day, exclusive event hosted by the Layer 1 blockchain RYT during the upcoming TOKEN2049 week in Singapore. Over 130 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are actively exploring digital currencies. The goal is to move past hypotheticals and into the practical realities of deploying blockchain solutions for national-scale digital identity.
1
$0.008703
-34.91%
MOVE
$0.1099
-2.82%
LAYER
$0.4171
-3.58%
Delen
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 16:51
Delen
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era
The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
TRUST
$0.0004104
-6.08%
MORE
$0.07371
-11.33%
LIKE
$0.007637
-3.32%
Delen
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 14:14
Delen
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking
Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
TREAT
$0.001171
-2.98%
LIKE
$0.007637
-3.32%
Delen
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 14:12
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit