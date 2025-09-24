2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets

CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets

The post CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 24 September 2025 | 15:03 The CFTC is preparing to test how blockchain-based assets could reshape collateral in derivatives trading, signaling another step in Washington’s gradual embrace of digital finance. At the center of the plan is tokenized collateral, a concept that would allow stablecoins and other digital assets to be pledged against futures or swaps contracts. Advocates say this would cut costs, reduce delays, and add visibility to one of the most critical safeguards in financial markets. “Tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Acting Chair Caroline Pham said as she unveiled the initiative. The idea has been percolating inside the agency for over a year. The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee previously called for experimenting with non-cash collateral on distributed ledgers, and earlier this year the commission revealed a pilot that included Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Ripple, and MoonPay. Tuesday’s announcement effectively puts that work on a formal track, with the regulator now seeking written feedback from the public before October 20. The timing is notable. Over the summer, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law aimed specifically at stablecoins, leaving regulators to define how the rules will apply in practice. For the CFTC, expanding collateral options dovetails with its broader push to update capital markets infrastructure and provide clearer guidance for crypto firms. Industry leaders have wasted no time weighing in. Ripple’s stablecoin lead Jack McDonald argued tokenized collateral could bring “efficiency and transparency” to derivatives markets. Circle and Coinbase executives offered similar backing, framing the effort as part of a larger shift toward institutional adoption of blockchain tools. Pham has also floated the idea of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital assets, suggesting the commission wants to test new models without locking itself into rigid frameworks too soon. With stablecoin regulation now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:43
Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M

Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M

The post Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data shows that the number of Bitcoin millionaires is climbing at a pace not seen since the last bull cycle, signaling what analysts are calling a ‘watershed year for institutional adoption.’ This is based on a Henley & Partners study on Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics. According to Dune Analytics, the number of wallets holding at least 1 $BTC has also jumped from around 646K in 2021 to more than 830K today, a 28% increase. Even more interesting, wallets with 100+ $BTC have expanded by 18%, highlighting not just broader retail accumulation but also renewed whale and institutional participation. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to see consistent inflows, while European and Asian institutional players are also broadening their exposure. The implication is pretty clear –  Bitcoin is becoming a core digital asset in diversified portfolios. For many, this shift marks the beginning of a long-term realignment of capital flows into crypto markets. With momentum building up how can you actually profit beyond just holding Bitcoin? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps into the spotlight. The presale has already drawn nearly $18M, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy in today’s crypto landscape. You can read more about the project in our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide. Institutional Adoption & Crypto Millionaires Promise a Bright Future for $BTC Based on Henley’s study, Bitcoin millionaire, centi-millionaire, and billionaire numbers have all swelled in the last year, between 40% to 29%. The total crypto market cap has also jumped by ~72% to $3.89T, showing the unmistakable mark of an emerging and highly-successful market. And institution adoption is a very large part of crypto’s ascent to a nearly $4 trillion industry and a cornerstone argument for Bitcoin’s mainstream breakthrough. In 2024 and 2025, that argument became reality. Spot Bitcoin ETFs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:41
0G Labs Hires Pivotal Former Avalanche CEO To Supercharge Growth

0G Labs Hires Pivotal Former Avalanche CEO To Supercharge Growth

The post 0G Labs Hires Pivotal Former Avalanche CEO To Supercharge Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 0G Labs Hires Pivotal Former Avalanche CEO To Supercharge Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News 0G Labs Hires Pivotal Former Avalanche CEO to Supercharge Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/0g-labs-hires-cgo/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:39
Tundra Presale Offers Dual Tokens at $0.041 with $2.50 Launch Target

Tundra Presale Offers Dual Tokens at $0.041 with $2.50 Launch Target

The post Tundra Presale Offers Dual Tokens at $0.041 with $2.50 Launch Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP market has entered a new chapter this month as exchange-traded fund products make their debut. The Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, trading under ticker XRPR, became the first spot vehicle tied directly to the token. Its approval was followed by a wave of additional filings from asset managers seeking to capitalize on demand for regulated XRP exposure. This development marks a turning point for XRP. After years of regulatory battles, the arrival of spot ETFs signals broader acceptance of the asset within mainstream finance. Yet even as institutions gain access through these funds, retail investors are exploring alternative ways to capture upside. One project now attracting attention is XRP Tundra, whose presale offers a defined path to higher returns through a dual-token structure and fixed launch targets. ETFs Expand Institutional Access The launch of XRPR provides traditional investors with a regulated gateway into XRP. Additional filings from major financial firms suggest competition in this new segment will intensify. Analysts note that, much like Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs before it, an XRP ETF could bring greater liquidity and reinforce the token’s status as a core digital asset. Still, the growth outlook for XRP remains steady rather than explosive. Banks such as Standard Chartered forecast a climb to $5–6 by 2025 and up to $12.50 by 2028. That trajectory offers healthy returns but pales against the multipliers associated with early-stage presale tokens. Dual Tokens, Single Presale This is where XRP Tundra enters the conversation. Its presale offers two tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana, responsible for yield and utility, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, anchoring governance and reserves. Every presale purchase of TUNDRA-S includes free TUNDRA-X at a reference value. In Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041. Buyers receive a 17% token bonus plus free TUNDRA-X at $0.0205 reference. Launch values are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:31
For MLB, Atlanta Braves, Robot Umpires Are Nearly Three Decades Too Late

For MLB, Atlanta Braves, Robot Umpires Are Nearly Three Decades Too Late

The post For MLB, Atlanta Braves, Robot Umpires Are Nearly Three Decades Too Late appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 12 Oct 1997: Manager Bobby Cox of the Atlanta Braves argue with plate umpire Eric Gregg against the Florida Marlins in game five of the National League Championship Series at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/Allsport NOTE: DIGITAL IMAGE ONLY, NO ORIGINALS. Getty Images If you listen closely, all of the Atlanta Braves fans who were around on October 12, 1997 are screaming at the top of their lungs. Why, why, why? Why no robot umpires for Game 5 of that National League Championship Series in Miami between the Braves and the Marlins? Here are two words to keep that screaming among those Braves fans going (and going) with no end in sight: Eric Gregg. Not only was Gregg rather large at 6-foot-3 and as much as 350 pounds, but he was the home plate umpire during that playoff game. His strike zone that night was often wider than his waist after the combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner and maybe a few snacks between innings or even pitches. Those were different times. If you combine the team payrolls listed by Baseball Reference for the 1997 season ($434,230,857), the piggybanks of that MLB era still lacked anything close to the record $12.1 billion in gross revenue that Forbes said the game generated last year. Forbes also said the average gross revenue per team in 2024 was $378 million, which means baseball now has enough funds lying around its house to entice the majority of the 11 members on its competition committee to do stuff like they did Tuesday. They voted to push the game further into the 21st century by adding a challenge system in 2026 for balls and strikes. ALLENTOWN, PA – MAY 09: The ABS equipment in the press box during a AAA minor league…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:12
Cardano Eyes $1.50, While $0.0058 Layer Brett Targets $1 in 2025

Cardano Eyes $1.50, While $0.0058 Layer Brett Targets $1 in 2025

The post Cardano Eyes $1.50, While $0.0058 Layer Brett Targets $1 in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:42 Crypto is heating up again, and traders are hunting for the next 100x altcoin before the 2025 crypto bull run really kicks in. Right now, two names keep coming up: ADA and Layer Brett ($LBRETT). The hype around ADA price prediction has investors cautiously optimistic, while Layer Brett’s crypto presale has created full-blown FOMO. At just $0.0058, $LBRETT has already raised over $4m, offering early backers a rare shot at life-changing returns in a short window. Historical performance: How ADA and Layer Brett compare When you look at ADA alongside memecoin projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and the original Brett, the differences stand out. ADA has been in the top altcoins conversation for years, with an all-time high of $3.10 that still gives long-term holders confidence. But meme token projects have mostly pumped without any real substance. This is where Layer Brett flips the script. Instead of being just another meme token, it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 project built for real utility, fast transactions, low gas fees, and staking crypto rewards. With speed topping 10,000 TPS, it delivers what congested chains can’t. Compared to ADA’s slower, research-heavy roadmap, $LBRETT is built to move fast and capture immediate opportunities. Technology and use cases driving Layer Brett The backbone of Layer Brett is its Layer 2 blockchain design. Transactions are anchored to Ethereum for security but processed off-chain for scale and low gas fees. That means users can buy and stake in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB, no KYC required. The staking rewards are where things get wild. Early participants are seeing around 630% APY, with incentives expected to cool as more tokens are locked. On top of that, features like NFT integrations and cross-chain bridging are already planned, giving $LBRETT both meme energy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:06
Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS)

Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS)

The post Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines. Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time. The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day. As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon. Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing. Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city. What To Watch For According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually. Big Number 165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year. How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel? According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:57
Crypto ETF Outflows Deepen: Bitcoin Loses $104 Million, Ether $141 Million

Crypto ETF Outflows Deepen: Bitcoin Loses $104 Million, Ether $141 Million

The post Crypto ETF Outflows Deepen: Bitcoin Loses $104 Million, Ether $141 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a second consecutive day of outflows with $104 million in exits, while ether ETFs shed $141 million. Both funds faced heavy pressure from Fidelity-led withdrawals, which weighed down net assets despite steady trading volumes. Crypto ETFs See Back-to-Back Withdrawals as Bitcoin and Ether Stay in the Red The cautious mood in crypto […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-etf-outflows-deepen-bitcoin-loses-104-million-ether-141-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:55
Who benefits most from new global superpower deal to revamp Bitcoin market within 6 months?

Who benefits most from new global superpower deal to revamp Bitcoin market within 6 months?

The post Who benefits most from new global superpower deal to revamp Bitcoin market within 6 months? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two global superpowers have agreed to a groundbreaking deal that will rewrite Bitcoin and crypto market investments over the next six months. A UK and United States task force with a 180-day deadline aims to align Bitcoin and crypto product listings, custody, and disclosures across the two markets. The initiative, announced during the state visit and co-chaired by finance ministries with regulators involved, is framed to remove cross-border frictions in capital markets and digital assets, with recommendations expected around March 2026. The scope includes cooperation on wholesale digital markets and a timetable to report within six months. This timing coincides with a fresh U.S. exchange framework that lets NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe list spot commodity and crypto exchange-traded products under generic criteria, shortening market to about 75 days and opening a product pipeline beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The policy sequence creates a workable playbook The U.S. generic listing standard sets repeatable eligibility, surveillance sharing, and disclosure patterns. The task force can map those patterns into a cross-listing pathway for London that recognizes outcomes rather than duplicating the process. The U.S. rule change reduces the interval between filing and the first trade to a fixed window, which has been one of the primary gating items for new single-asset and basket products. If London accepts the U.S. package as equivalent for secondary listings, exchanges can carry over diligence and market surveillance agreements, then scale local documentation to UK rules. UK capital-raising reforms that raise thresholds for follow-on offerings and streamline prospectuses provide the other half of the plumbing due to shorter documentation windows and a new public offers platform that will be phased in through 2026. A market structure test case already exists in London. The London Stock Exchange permits professional-only crypto exchange-traded notes, launched in 2024, and by mid-2025 hosted 17…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:50
NFL TV rights could enter renegotiations next year, Roger Goodell says

NFL TV rights could enter renegotiations next year, Roger Goodell says

The post NFL TV rights could enter renegotiations next year, Roger Goodell says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFL could begin renegotiating its media rights deals as soon as 2026, four years ahead of the current agreement’s opt-out clause, Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. A new media rights deal could potentially add billions of dollars to the league’s coffers. The league needs agreement from its current media partners — Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon and Fox — to start discussions on any new deal. The NFL signed an 11-year, $111 billion media rights deal in 2021 that contains a league opt-out clause after the 2029-30 season for all of its media partners except Disney, which has one extra year of rights. Both sides may be incentivized to strike new rights agreements if it means the league can increase annual revenue and media partners can extend control of NFL rights for years to come. “I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them. I like that opportunity,” Goodell said. “Obviously it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year. That could happen.” NFL programming is the most watched content on traditional television. Last year, 72 of the top 100 programs were NFL games, according to data collected by Nielsen. The year before, 93 of the top 100 were NFL games. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. “The reason why we felt so strongly about the option is the landscape is changing. It could be a long-term deal with the benefit of having that stability and security of it.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:48
