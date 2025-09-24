For MLB, Atlanta Braves, Robot Umpires Are Nearly Three Decades Too Late

12 Oct 1997: Manager Bobby Cox of the Atlanta Braves argue with plate umpire Eric Gregg against the Florida Marlins in game five of the National League Championship Series at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/Allsport NOTE: DIGITAL IMAGE ONLY, NO ORIGINALS. Getty Images If you listen closely, all of the Atlanta Braves fans who were around on October 12, 1997 are screaming at the top of their lungs. Why, why, why? Why no robot umpires for Game 5 of that National League Championship Series in Miami between the Braves and the Marlins? Here are two words to keep that screaming among those Braves fans going (and going) with no end in sight: Eric Gregg. Not only was Gregg rather large at 6-foot-3 and as much as 350 pounds, but he was the home plate umpire during that playoff game. His strike zone that night was often wider than his waist after the combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner and maybe a few snacks between innings or even pitches. Those were different times. If you combine the team payrolls listed by Baseball Reference for the 1997 season ($434,230,857), the piggybanks of that MLB era still lacked anything close to the record $12.1 billion in gross revenue that Forbes said the game generated last year. Forbes also said the average gross revenue per team in 2024 was $378 million, which means baseball now has enough funds lying around its house to entice the majority of the 11 members on its competition committee to do stuff like they did Tuesday. They voted to push the game further into the 21st century by adding a challenge system in 2026 for balls and strikes. ALLENTOWN, PA – MAY 09: The ABS equipment in the press box during a AAA minor league…