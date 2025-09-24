‘Never my intention to make light’ of Kirk murder

The post ‘Never my intention to make light’ of Kirk murder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned to air with an emotional monologue Tuesday night, roughly one week after the late night show was suspended by Disney’s ABC broadcast network. The program was initially pulled “indefinitely” following comments by host Kimmel during a show monologue that criticized members of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement for their reaction to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said Tuesday, getting choked up. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel went on: “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, it’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.” The comedian’s pre-taped monologue marked the first time he had publicly addressed the matter. “I’m happy to be here tonight,” Kimmel said to massive applause from the audience. “It’s been overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I have ever met has reached out 10 or 11 times.” JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images Earlier Tuesday, Kimmel’s show posted a photo to Instagram with the caption,…