Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down
B HODL buys 100 BTC for £8.4M, entering the top 100 public bitcoin treasury holders. Pudgy Pandas raises $3.19M in presale, gaining strong traction across Asia. PANDA plans global campaigns, token burns, and conservation funding. Cryptomarkets are still reeling in the aftermath of Monday's massive liquidation. Bitcoin was trading at $113,102.47, up by 0.17% in the last 24 hours, consolidating at current levels. Ethereum remains mostly unchanged from the previous day at $4,191.57. Even in this backdrop, UK-listed investment firm B HODL Plc has entered the ranks of public companies holding bitcoin, while a new meme coin project, Pudgy Pandas, is rapidly gaining traction across Asia. B HODL acquires 100 BTC to launch treasury strategy On Wednesday, B HODL Plc announced the purchase of 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin, representing a total investment of roughly £8.4 million ($11.3 million). The move positions the company at rank 98 on Bitcoin Treasuries' global leaderboard of public firms holding bitcoin, though it remains far behind Smarter Web, the UK's largest public bitcoin treasury, which holds 2,525 BTC valued at $284.4 million. Globally, MicroStrategy continues to dominate with 639,835 BTC worth $72 billion following an additional 850 BTC purchase last week. B HODL, which is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday under the ticker "HODL," raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its strategy. The company aims to build a long-term bitcoin reserve while leveraging its holdings to operate Lightning Network nodes, providing scalable liquidity and generating routing fees. The firm is led by Freddie New, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK, and backed by exchange CoinCorner, which holds 14.3% of its shares. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as Chief Bitcoin Officer and director, while Blockstream CEO Adam Back owns over 25.5% of shares. Shares in B…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:11