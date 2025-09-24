2025-09-26 Friday

Top Crypto Picks for August 2025: Cardano, Layer Brett and XRP Ranked Best Altcoins Now

The race to find the best altcoins to buy now is heating up this August. While Bitcoin and Ethereum grab headlines, traders are looking deeper into altcoins that balance strong fundamentals with growth potential. Cardano (ADA), XRP, and the presale token Layer Brett (LBRETT) are three names gaining traction, each appealing to investors for different […] The post Top Crypto Picks for August 2025: Cardano, Layer Brett and XRP Ranked Best Altcoins Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 20:40
Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership

TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins dismissed rumors of a merger between the SEC and CFTC during a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. Atkins emphasized that the SEC and CFTC are working closely together, particularly on digital asset regulation, without merging their functions. Atkins expressed that “compartmentalization” is the ideal approach for the two agencies [...] The post Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 20:33
Trust Wallet Teams Up with Aster for High-Leverage Trading

The post Trust Wallet Teams Up with Aster for High-Leverage Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trust Wallet has partnered with Aster to introduce perpetuals (perps) trading on its platform. This new feature allows users to trade over 100 markets with up to 100x leverage, making advanced trading more accessible. Powered by Aster’s decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain, this integration also boosted Aster’s native token price. The move aims …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 20:31
Ethereum Price Prediction Paired With Solana Updates As Rollblock Gains Top 2025 Rankings

Away from the charts, Rollblock is rewriting the script with a 500% surge during its presale, showing clear adoption rather […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction Paired With Solana Updates As Rollblock Gains Top 2025 Rankings appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 20:21
Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low

Pi Network price hit an all-time low of $0.22 as cryptocurrencies struggled with profit-taking. However, bulls are looking at a potential buy-the-dip opportunity and could push for a rebound to $0.50. Technical indicators offer mixed signals, highlighting the indecisive market. Pi Network extended its declines on Tuesday as the price crashed to a new all-time […] The post Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/24 20:15
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now: This Meme Coin Is Generating More Buzz Than Early SHIB and DOGE

The search for the best crypto presale to buy now has investors revisiting the early days of SHIB and DOGE, when small bets turned into massive returns. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin became household names because of their communities and viral culture, and now a new presale called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is generating the same kind […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now: This Meme Coin Is Generating More Buzz Than Early SHIB and DOGE appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 19:54
Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes 50% Rally as Foundation Backs Stablecoin Liquidity With 8-Figure ADA

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/24 19:50
Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outgrow Gold by 10x Amid Adoption

TLDR Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold by ten times in the coming years. Saylor argues Bitcoin’s programmable and borderless nature makes it superior to gold. Corporate treasuries are increasingly adopting Bitcoin, strengthening their balance sheets. More than 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is [...] The post Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outgrow Gold by 10x Amid Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 19:48
How to Achieve Stable Daily Opportunities In Crypto? Achieve Your Goals with the World’s Leading Legal Cloud Mining Platform

In 2025, more and more investors are maximizing their cryptocurrency opportunities through a new generation of efficient cloud mining platforms. Using the most profitable Bitcoin mining application, you have the opportunity to earn more without having to bear the drastic market fluctuations, and achieve true passive income. And all of this comes from the cloud […] The post How to Achieve Stable Daily Opportunities In Crypto? Achieve Your Goals with the World’s Leading Legal Cloud Mining Platform appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/24 19:45
Here’s Dogecoin Price Target For Cup and Handle Pattern on Weekly chart

Dogecoin could rally to a new all-time high upon breaking out of a developing classical cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. The broader market correction did not spare Dogecoin (DOGE), which has declined by over 10% in the past seven days.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/24 18:16
